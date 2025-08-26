I’m kinda chuckling at this whole flag burning nonsense- we’re really replaying all the greatest hits. How long before they start rolling out the Willie Horton ads? Personally, I think we should ask the flag- would you rather be burned, used as a weapon on January 6th, or dry-humped by a pervert in orange makeup. At any rate, this veteran took matters into his own hands:

22-year Army veteran was arrested near the White House after setting fire to an American Flag on Monday, hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to punish those who burn the American flag. Jay Carey, a retired combat veteran and Bronze Star recipient, was taken into custody after the incident in Lafayette Park, FOX5 reported. Newsweek has contacted Carey and the U.S. Park Police for comment via emails sent outside regular business hours.

Good for him. That’s the thing about free speech- the most offensive of it has to be protected or free speech is meaningless. There’s a reason the ACLU defended the nazis being allowed to march in Skokie. Admittedly that seems passé with nazis in the White House, but the point remains.

***

I have been doing that merlin app bird thing on my phone a lot, and I have noticed I have not seen or heard robins in quite some time. This caused me to do a deep dive on robin migration, and I learned a bunch of interesting stuff about them. First off, robins do migrate, but they don’t do it in the way other birds do. Robins head south every year to the same place, they become nomadic when food becomes scarce. So, in the fall and winter, many robins will head south (many go to Florida and Texas), but they are really just going south until they find of climate that supports the kind of food they like- insects, worms, larvae, etc.

At the same time, a substantial number of robins will remain roughly in the same area in the north, moving around to find different varieties of foods, mostly a berry rich diet. They grow extra downy feathers and line their nests and are quite comfortable in the cold climate.

All of which is fascinating, and makes sense through my own anecdotal experiences this summer. When I cut the soccer fields, which is a perfect habitat being ringed by old growth, the robins descend almost immediately onto the cut grass. They almost act like vultures with road kill, because I will cut a strip, they immediately pounce, and they stay hunting and pecking until I come back for a second strip and they wait until the last second and fly off. At any rate, I have not seen them for weeks down there, only the crows, and it is because of the dry spell. It hasn’t rained for a month, really, after daily rain, so the bugs are down and the ground is hard, and the robins have fucked off to better land for now.

Kinda cool. I wonder if we get some fall rain if they will come back or if they are just done until the spring.

***

These fucking idiots:

When the Biden administration created a grant program three years ago to fund transportation projects explicitly dedicated to promoting “neighborhood access and equity,” officials in St. George, Utah, saw an opportunity. They had long sought funding to build two underpasses to bridge the interstate highway dividing the city in half, creating chronic traffic jams around a pair of schools. So when the president of the United States prioritized equity in transportation projects, city officials submitted a grant for a project that the administration later highlighted as crucial to breaking “a vehicle dependency that is often disproportionately borne by marginalized communities.” The Biden administration awarded them $87 million. Then came Republican control of Washington, and President Trump’s initiative to root out “radical and wasteful government D.E.I. programs.” Republicans in Congress pushed through a sprawling domestic policy bill that rescinded all money awarded through the Biden-era transportation program that had not yet been spent — $3.2 billion in total, including all the funding awarded to St. George.

It’s the same with everything- they are just fucking up everyone’s plans. Projects like these take years and decades to plan, prepare, bid out, and no one can make any plans with these idiots in charge.

***

These fucking idiots, part two:

A top Social Security Administration official turned whistleblower says members of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uploaded hundreds of millions of Social Security records to a vulnerable cloud server, putting the personal information of most Americans at risk of compromise. Charles Borges, the Social Security Administration’s chief data officer, said in a newly released whistleblower complaint published Tuesday that other top agency officials signed off on a decision in June to upload “a live copy of the country’s Social Security information in a cloud environment that circumvents oversight,” despite Borges raising concerns.

***

I am very fatigued by the world, and my back and shoulders have ached like I am getting a cold, which is kind of irritating. Time to go recline with Steve or Maxwell and watch Spooks. It’s such a wonderful show.

Was it just careless, or were they just making it easier for Pete Thiel to grab?