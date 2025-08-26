Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

Also, are you sure you want people to rate your comments?

In my day, never was longer.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Night Open Thread

Tuesday Night Open Thread

by | 127 Comments

This post is in: ,

Tuesday Night Open Thread 19

I’m kinda chuckling at this whole flag burning nonsense- we’re really replaying all the greatest hits. How long before they start rolling out the Willie Horton ads? Personally, I think we should ask the flag- would you rather be burned, used as a weapon on January 6th, or dry-humped by a pervert in orange makeup. At any rate, this veteran took matters into his own hands:

22-year Army veteran was arrested near the White House after setting fire to an American Flag on Monday, hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to punish those who burn the American flag.

Jay Carey, a retired combat veteran and Bronze Star recipient, was taken into custody after the incident in Lafayette Park, FOX5 reported.

Newsweek has contacted Carey and the U.S. Park Police for comment via emails sent outside regular business hours.

Good for him. That’s the thing about free speech- the most offensive of it has to be protected or free speech is meaningless. There’s a reason the ACLU defended the nazis being allowed to march in Skokie. Admittedly that seems passé with nazis in the White House, but the point remains.

***

I have been doing that merlin app bird thing on my phone a lot, and I have noticed I have not seen or heard robins in quite some time. This caused me to do a deep dive on robin migration, and I learned a bunch of interesting stuff about them. First off, robins do migrate, but they don’t do it in the way other birds do. Robins head south every year to the same place, they become nomadic when food becomes scarce. So, in the fall and winter, many robins will head south (many go to Florida and Texas), but they are really just going south until they find of climate that supports the kind of food they like- insects, worms, larvae, etc.

At the same time, a substantial number of robins will remain roughly in the same area in the north, moving around to find different varieties of foods, mostly a berry rich diet. They grow extra downy feathers and line their nests and are quite comfortable in the cold climate.

All of which is fascinating, and makes sense through my own anecdotal experiences this summer. When I cut the soccer fields, which is a perfect habitat being ringed by old growth, the robins descend almost immediately onto the cut grass. They almost act like vultures with road kill, because I will cut a strip, they immediately pounce, and they stay hunting and pecking until I come back for a second strip and they wait until the last second and fly off. At any rate, I have not seen them for weeks down there, only the crows, and it is because of the dry spell. It hasn’t rained for a month, really, after daily rain, so the bugs are down and the ground is hard, and the robins have fucked off to better land for now.

Kinda cool. I wonder if we get some fall rain if they will come back or if they are just done until the spring.

***

These fucking idiots:

When the Biden administration created a grant program three years ago to fund transportation projects explicitly dedicated to promoting “neighborhood access and equity,” officials in St. George, Utah, saw an opportunity.

They had long sought funding to build two underpasses to bridge the interstate highway dividing the city in half, creating chronic traffic jams around a pair of schools. So when the president of the United States prioritized equity in transportation projects, city officials submitted a grant for a project that the administration later highlighted as crucial to breaking “a vehicle dependency that is often disproportionately borne by marginalized communities.”

The Biden administration awarded them $87 million.

Then came Republican control of Washington, and President Trump’s initiative to root out “radical and wasteful government D.E.I. programs.” Republicans in Congress pushed through a sprawling domestic policy bill that rescinded all money awarded through the Biden-era transportation program that had not yet been spent — $3.2 billion in total, including all the funding awarded to St. George.

It’s the same with everything- they are just fucking up everyone’s plans. Projects like these take years and decades to plan, prepare, bid out, and no one can make any plans with these idiots in charge.

***

These fucking idiots, part two:

A top Social Security Administration official turned whistleblower says members of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uploaded hundreds of millions of Social Security records to a vulnerable cloud server, putting the personal information of most Americans at risk of compromise.

Charles Borges, the Social Security Administration’s chief data officer, said in a newly released whistleblower complaint published Tuesday that other top agency officials signed off on a decision in June to upload “a live copy of the country’s Social Security information in a cloud environment that circumvents oversight,” despite Borges raising concerns.

***

I am very fatigued by the world, and my back and shoulders have ached like I am getting a cold, which is kind of irritating. Time to go recline with Steve or Maxwell and watch Spooks. It’s such a wonderful show.

Was it just careless, or were they just making it easier for Pete Thiel to grab?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Anne Laurie
  • Archon
  • Baud
  • becca
  • Bill Arnold
  • BlueGuitarist
  • cain
  • CapnMubbers
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Citizen Alan
  • danielx
  • different-church-lady
  • Doug R
  • Eyeroller
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gvg
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • kindness
  • laura
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • Me
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • MinuteMan
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • Phylllis
  • piratedan
  • PJ
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Raoul Paste
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • Suzanne
  • Teresa
  • The Audacity of Krope
  • The Republic of Stupidity
  • ThresherK
  • Timill
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    127Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I think Trump mostly wants to show his base video of people burning flags.  He’s desperate to instigate something.

       

      I tried the Merlin app but it kept asking for my email each time I opened it

       

      Dollars to donuts, St. George, Utah voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      He is desperate to show that the country is spiraling out of control and needs an authoritarian.

      We won’t be giving him that. He’s going do it anyways even if he has to use footage from his last term.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Raoul Paste

      The Social Security thing has the potential for widespread  identity theft.  It should be the number one news story this evening .
      Let’s see if that happens

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      Peter Thiel is much crazier than you realized. And also… what, precisely, does his company Palantir actually sell? People find it oddly difficult to answer that question.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      I often feel that a just punishment for these fuckers would be to simply publish every known government document that has THEIR public information, from the tax returns to their birth certificates and SSN out in the wild and let them spend the rest of their misbegotten lives trying to save themselves from fraudsters and grifters until they shuffle off this mortal coil.

      I would feel quite leveraged with that outcome.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      Did your accompanying picture really have to be the orange rapist sexually assaulting the flag of the United States?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      That’s the thing about free speech- the most offensive of it has to be protected or free speech is meaningless. There’s a reason the ACLU defended the nazis being allowed to march in Skokie.

      And Jake and Elwood were free to hate Illinois Nazis.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      A top Social Security Administration official turned whistleblower says members of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uploaded hundreds of millions of Social Security records to a vulnerable cloud server, putting the personal information of most Americans at risk of compromise.

      Hooray! /

      Was Big Balls’ bitch ass involved in this?

      Also, BUT HER EMAILS!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Albatrossity

      Our robins here in Flyover Country are molting right now, and they are less visible (and audible) during this time of year. I guess they are embarrassed to be seen right now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Republic of Stupidity

      ‘dry-humped by a pervert in orange makeup’…

      You do have a way with words, sir!

      Somewhere, Melania is looking at that picture, laughing, and thinking, ‘Ha! Better you than me, flag… better you than me…’

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gin & Tonic

      Another “these fucking idiots” – here in Rhode Island, a major offshore wind farm was being built. Lots of equipment, lots of union jobs, plenty of work supporting the workers and shipping them back and forth. The project was 80% complete, so because the fucking dipshit in chief doesn’t like windmills, there’s a stop-work order in effect. This way, not only will we get no electrical power from the wind farm, it will eventually rust and fall into the ocean (since, of course, nobody’s going to pay to remove the turbines.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Eyeroller

       Was it just careless, or were they just making it easier for Pete Thiel to grab?

      It could be both, but I’m betting it’s mostly neither. The current crop of young “developers” think entirely of “clouds” and Web development. Everything needs to be in the cloud, maaan, because then you don’t have to run your own servers. That is one reason they wanted to replace Cobol not with some other comparable language like C++, but with Java and/or JavaScript. “Computer Science” students are often now being trained to be Web developers, at least in most programs. They don’t know much else. But that’s where the jobs are so universities respond.

      I recall some DOGE code monkeys had a public github repository of some of their code that should not have been public. Github is deeply integrated into the “devops” mindset. So it wasn’t surprising to me.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      I was planning to go to downtown DC last weekend to see an exhibition at the NGA on drawings of Beasts, Birds, and other fauna. A friend told me not to go, but then HE went down there, so I was miffed.  Going this Saturday.  The DC Mall BELONGS TO US!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ohio Mom

      Re: Robins
      One year, in late fall, decades ago, before I was married, I drove to Louisville, Kentucky to visit my cousin. Having left the highway and on a side street, at a red light, the lawn to my right was covered in robins.

      I chuckled, is that where all the robins went? Louisville isn’t that much south of Cincinnati. They weren’t going to escape the cold there for very long.

      Cole’s Merlin-generated explanation makes sense of what I saw. That lawn was just a way-stop.

      On another note, if the Nazis had never marched in Skokie, what would be our quick and dirty example for why offensive speech must be defended?

      Finally, Ohio Dad has had his identity stolen twice. It’s fixable but a pain, and then you spend time wondering when the next shoe will drop.

      The first time, it was in the news that Aetna had been hacked; we hadn’t been covered by them in something like six years so we didn’t give it any thought. But soon after, someone tried to get a tax refund using Ohio Dad’s info that had been stored by Aetna, and at least one of his co-workers had, IIRC, someone take out a credit card in his name.

      The co-worker had a harder time straightening things out. The IRS was very thorough and for years afterwards, double checked that the return we sent in was actually from us.

      The next time was recently, a few days ago. Ohio Dad got an EOB from Medicare listing a purchase of 300 Foley catheters and related supplies in the name of someone from Georgia. Such a glaring mistake, you have to wonder why it couldn’t be caught at an earlier stage of the process.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      @cain:

      He is desperate to show that the country is spiraling out of control and needs an authoritarian. 

      True.

      We won’t be giving him that. He’s going do it anyways even if he has to use footage from his last term.

      Well, being a lying sack has been his forte for decades…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      @piratedan:

      I often feel that a just punishment for these fuckers would be to simply publish every known government document that has THEIR public information, from the tax returns to their birth certificates and SSN out in the wild and let them spend the rest of their misbegotten lives trying to save themselves from fraudsters and grifters until they shuffle off this mortal coil. 

      Well, also American Nuremberg trials for all of the Nazi shit they’ve been doing.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      laura

      @mrmoshpotato: You’d better believe that bitchass big balls haver was directly involved with the theft and mishandling of our social security information- and I’d direct you to Marcy’s place emptywheel.net for the details. Boy howdy, do I have thoughts and notions for the future of young mister Coristine and his testicles. Bad thoughts of righteous justice and consequence.  Whomever emerges from the presidential primaries better have a slate that includes try all these fuckers and send them to a distant supermax and let them spend a very long life contemplating their choices and actions.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Gin & Tonic

      @frosty: ​The project is far enough offshore that it is in Federal waters. The permit(s) for construction was/were issued by the US Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which is the body that told the developer to stop work – presumably acting on instructions from the White House.

      All foundations are in place and 45 of 65 turbines have been installed. Great time to pull the plug on the project.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Melancholy Jaques

      That’s the thing about free speech- the most offensive of it has to be protected or free speech is meaningless.

      Most Americans believe that this only applies when they themselves are the ones doing the offensive speaking. It’s why the ACLU is so fucking valuable.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      It’s the same with everything- they are just fucking up everyone’s plans jobs, safety, lives.

      fixed, just a bit

      Projects like these take years and decades to plan, prepare, bid out, and no one can make any plans with these idiots in charge.

      All very true.  Tough to campaign on, but still very true: good government matters.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @MattF: Thiel is genuinely nuts.  I read an interview with him and Ross Douthat (don’t judge…well, not too harshly) and ol’ Ross actually came across as somewhat sensible, trustworthy, in touch with reality.  Thiel?  Not so much.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      @laura:

      Boy howdy, do I have thoughts and notions for the future of young mister Coristine and his testicles. Bad thoughts of righteous justice and consequence. 

      Going easy with aluminum bats (don’t wanna break good lumber against his BIG BALLS!), or a steamroller?

      Whomever emerges from the presidential primaries better have a slate that includes try all these fuckers and send them to a distant supermax and let them spend a very long life contemplating their choices and actions.

      Complete agreement here.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      @CapnMubbers:Senator Mike Lee is jubilant about the Big Beautiful Bill extending for at least twenty years the life of two coal-fired plants that were scheduled to shut down

      I saw a quote today…not sure if it was from the North Korean-style Dear Leader Love Fest or something else…where some trump maladministration official was gushing about the *need * to keep modern cars from cutting out when stopped in traffic (so they waste less gas/emit less pollution).

      The NEED.  0_0

      It is a CULT.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      laura

      @Harrison Wesley: im thrilled that the Florida concentration camp must close in 60 days. Personally, I’m opposed to foreign lock ups. Home grown criminals should serve their time right here in the good old USA, but well away and apart from decent people. If a Nuremberg type prosecution is feasible (and efficient), we should do that and televise it like the Watergate Hearings.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Suzanne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      so because the fucking dipshit in chief doesn’t like windmills 

      This always makes me insane. Like, I understand that wind turbines are not the most beautiful things on FSM’s brown earth, but….. it’s not like any of our other energy-generating infrastructure is especially lovely, either.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @mrmoshpotato:

      It may not be anyone’s favorite picture but it is seemingly very truthful – in that he thinks he owns the entire place, as in it’s his to do with whatever the hell he wants. Meanwhile, the rest of us get screwed right into the ground.

      Pompous arrogance is never pretty. shitforbrains of course makes it look a lot worse.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      I’m kinda chuckling at this whole flag burning nonsense

      FFOTUS is just afraid someone will light the flag he’s absolutely-not-raping-nosiree and the conflagration will set his makeup alight.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      U.S. Rep. Al Green will no longer represent Texas’ 9th Congressional District, as a new proposed congressional map is carving up the Houston-area district.

       

      Green announced his decision to step back from the district he has served for over two decades at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

      The Houston-area Democratic congressman said he’ll announce if he’s running in November.

       

      If Green chooses to run, he confirmed it would be for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, formerly held by late Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      danielx

      @Baud:

      I admit I’m at a loss to understand people whose entire lives are affected by the change of a logo for a not-very-good restaurant chain. It would still be the same shitty food and service.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ruckus

      @Gin & Tonic:

      shitforbrains was never really all that smart but now he’s aging out and doing it rapidly.

      And his kind doesn’t want the reality of the forthcoming world, they want to live in the same world they know and likely in some way profit from. Even if they do so rather badly, like he does. We as a world will not make it very far if we don’t change the way we do things, like an offshore wind farm, and/or solar panels and/or electric cars that get charged by wind farms…..

      This world has to change the way it does things. We’ve made cars get better milage and the world is working on reasonable electric cars.

      Olds like shitforbrains cannot understand why we have to do this, or they at least do not want to change. But many of us see that the world has to change how we do things, we have and are making the tools better but some will suffer financially when they no longer sell million of gallons of oil and some of them really resent this concept of change and others like it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ruckus

      @danielx:

      Some people are terrified by change. Some barely survive in the world they live in, changing large pieces of that terrifies them. Some like the world they have because they spend a long time learning how to fit in, and they don’t want to learn all over.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @danielx: CB is the only place in Ohio I’ve found the kind of smoked breakfast sausage that I grew up eating in Tennessee.

      Also, the buttermilk biscuits are reminiscent. So every once in a while I gotta have some.

      But otherwise, I can’t argue. ;^)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      WaterGirl

      @Harrison Wesley: By reversal, do you mean the decision to go back to the OLD logo?  Or the decision to have a new logo?  Guessing it’s the first?   If so, why do you think it will be out of business in 2 years?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Scout211

      Charlie Kirk *spit* decided to give Taylor and Travis some advice.

      MAGA personality Charlie Kirk said he felt obliged to offer the couple ― well, mainly Swift ― some tips on making a happy home, but his advice seems like it would benefit Kelce a lot more than the singer.

      “Reject feminism, submit to your husband, Taylor,” Kirk told Swift on his show, before warning her, “You’re not in charge.”

      Kirk also insists that Swift will need to make a very important career change if she wants to keep her hubby happy.

      “I can’t wait to go to a Taylor Kelce concert,” Kirk said. “I can say it without laughing. You gotta change your name, if not, you don’t really mean it.”

      Kirk also said Swift needed to have “more children than she has houses,” because he thinks “if she ends up having children, she’ll stop this kind of liberal endorsing Joe Biden nonsense.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Scout211:

      “Reject feminism, submit to your husband, Taylor,” Kirk told Swift on his show, before warning her, “You’re not in charge.”

      Why does anybody have to be “in charge”, Kirk?

      Where have these people been for the last 30-40 years? Marriages are supposed to be equal partnerships

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Bill Arnold

      @laura:

      Boy howdy, do I have thoughts and notions for the future of young mister Coristine and his testicles.

      I have not removed my “MUSK AND DOGE TO GITMO” (magnetic) bumper sticker.
      Due to the word “GITMO”, I’ve gotten approval from MAGA people. They vaguely recall that they’ve been taught that torture (“enhanced interrogation”) is good.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      kindness

      As a Boy Scout we were taught proper flag protocol.  The thing you are supposed to do to old worn out flags?  Burn them.  Yea, that whole illegalizing burning them in protest won’t ever fly.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ruckus:

      It may not be anyone’s favorite picture but it is seemingly very truthful – in that he thinks he owns the entire place, as in it’s his to do with whatever the hell he wants. Meanwhile, the rest of us get screwed right into the ground.

      Pompous arrogance is never pretty. shitforbrains of course makes it look a lot worse.

      True. I would appreciate a warning about
      🚨FAT, ORANGE, FASCIST, SHITSTAIN’S FACE AHEAD!🚨

      I really appreciate BettyC going all pig face on Dump’s KremlinHumper posts.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ruckus:

      shitforbrains was never really all that smart but now he’s aging out and doing it rapidly. 

      I would argue shitforbrains has been a rich, racist dumbass ever since a facehugger laid the egg in his mother.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Jeffro

      @danielx: my mom was all wound up when General Mills (or whoever owns the brand or sub-brand) decided that it was time to change ‘Aunt Jemima’ to ‘Pearl Milling Company’

      anything, anything at all that cracks that whites-on-top mindset is a threat to these folks.  it’s pathetic but it’s true.  and with the MAGA Noise Machine going full-tilt 24-7, all they have to do is grab the slightest hint of ‘change’ and boom, it’s FOX NEWS ALERT time

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @piratedan: Been around these folks now and then, and they do indeed seem to think that a) their shyte don’t stink, b) nobody is as smart as them, c) they can do as they please and only the OTHER guys will get caught.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Teresa

      @Scout211:

      Kirk is one of the most disgusting, weak, lazy and dumbest MF ever born.  Only stupid, childlike, immature and lazy females would even consider going anywhere near that substandard creature let alone listen to his endless bullshit.

      He’s just one of the worst examples of a human male, that is in dire need of an evolution and needs to die out.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Teresa: Charlie Kirk strives to take the title of doughy pantload from…was it Douthat?

      Hmm, I Douthat any woman will partner with Charlie Kirk for any reason other than his relatively minor podcast fortune.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Martin

      @Teresa: This is one of those great comments that you accidentally jump to the bottom of a thread and think, yeah, James Kirk maybe isn’t a great modern role model but that seems a bit harsh, then scroll back to where you were and realize, oh, yeah, Charlie… that’s fair for Charlie.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Scout211

      @The Audacity of Krope@Martin:

      Jonah Goldberg.

      Sep 23, 2009 — Doughy Pantload: A derogatory nickname for LA Times columnist and former National Review Online Editor Jonah Goldberg, who inflicted a book-length violation of Godwin’s law upon an unsuspecting (and, among his readers, undiscerning) public. Frequently mocked for statement he made about his book, entitled “Liberal Fascism”, roughly a year prior to its publication, that it was a very serious, thoughtful, argument that has never been made in such detail or with such care.

      From The Balloon Juice Dictionary.An actual article in The Atlantic, authored by The Daily Dish  (Andrew Sullivan) 2009

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Archon

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): There was a time inherent in conservative culture where it was at least implicitly acknowledged that the way to get woman to “submit” was to become wealthy and emotionally stoic. You can take issue with that but at least there is some evolutionary biology principles behind that. Now conservative “red pill” culture encourages men to not only complain and whine about everything wrong about society but to believe that woman should submit to a man even if they have no financial, physical, or emotional qualities that a woman would find attractive. It’s wild.

      People like Kirk are helping to create a generation of incels.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Gvg

      @danielx: don’t over react. The restaurant is fine and so is the food. It was kind of conservative as you would expect a nostalgic place to be but people liked it, including me. It wasn’t terrible. Red Lobster or many others were worse.

      It’s just a restaurant, not a church.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Martin

      @Harrison Wesley: Could be. That was the trajectory they were on before. Over the last 20 years in adjusted dollars their revenues are on a slow decline. They’ve held on pretty well for a business with no growth for that long.

      Their strength is they aren’t franchised so in a lot of cases I bet they own their locations and aren’t getting clubbed by rent like franchised food chains are.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Martin

      @Ruckus: It’s not even so much that it’s change – it’s that it’s a change to appeal to a different demographic. It’s a measure that the people who identify with Cracker Barrel are in cultural decline, which is a big deal if you are waging a culture war. I don’t think the Bud Light situation would have blown up if it was Stella Artois or Tecate that did it. It would have been okay for them to change, they weren’t representing their culture, but Bud Light was. And so is Cracker Barrel. And if it changes in their favor, they’re fine with it – they love that shit.

      We don’t get it because we don’t give a shit about culture wars.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      sab

      @mrmoshpotato: I have been getting Social Security Alerts!!! to my e-mail since DOGE got the data. The thing is actual Social Security wouldn’t let me use my usual email when I signed up because it wasn’t secure enough. Still haven’t got scam mail on my actual social security email site. Lots on my usual email, but only since DOGE got my data.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Scout211

      @govpressoffice has an ongoing series featuring “Kosplay Kristi” in the Kosplay Kristi Universe. Here is the latest addition in the series:

      NEW CHARACTER ALERT: The Kosplay Kristi universe just expanded!! Kristi the Sailor — sinking America’s respect around the world. pic.twitter.com/wvGKwPT8zg— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 26, 2025

      Reply
    102. 102.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Teresa: He did start the path for the likes of Kirk.

      The ideology is important of course, but it was Kirk’s visage that really made me make the connection.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      kindness

      Democrat Catelin Drey wins Iowa’s special election breaking the Republican supermajority in their State Senate

      @becca: Yea, I just saw it.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      prostratedragon

      @Archon:

      SNL was decades ahead of the curve on that. They had Jim Belushi doing a mockumercial for women having trouble finding suitable partners. The solution, pronounced in the seductive tones of a new household product, was to “Lower! Your! Standards!”

      Reply
    108. 108.

      different-church-lady

      Sure, arrest the guy who’s done more to defend this country than Dumbfuck Hitler will do if he lives to be a million.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Miss Bianca

      @BlueGuitarist: Ah, that’s some lovely news!

      Today’s weather weirdness (MASSIVE rain, thunder and lightning, flash flood watch), the power going out, the well acting up, and then finally Watson finding something disgusting to roll in on our walk tonight (smelled like cow shit, but it’s a little mind-blowing to think of the cows around here climbing all the way up the hill behind the house) has put me into “Duck, Charlie Brown!” mode, so it’s great to hear some good news from the wider world!

      Reply
    111. 111.

      PJ

      @danielx: ​
       I have traveled the interstates a fair bit in my long sojourn in this country, and, as far as fast food places go, Cracker Barrel is better than most of them. They actually cook food there, instead of just putting it in a microwave. I’ll pick a Mom and Pop over a chain any day, but often there isn’t that choice. I’ll take CB over McD’s every time.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      sab

      My maternal grandmother was as racist as anyone I have ever met.  She wouldn’t have let a Black person into her house for any reason. Her Canadian cousins were every bit as bad.

      My paternal grandparents were rich, and not racist. Ohio born, some from up north in rhe Western Reserve, others from down south in Cincinnati. Those guys were connected to Quaker Oats. They bought the Aunt Jemima brand and sold it nationally, My other grandmother wouldn’t have let it into the house, what with the Black woman on the label.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      sab

      @mrmoshpotato: I think it is bad. There was a reason Social Security wouldn’t let me use my usual not so secure email. And now they are sending me urgent emails on that same not so secure email site.

      Never did that before, until the DOGE puppies took over.

      I hope someday BigBalls gets the long federal prison sentence he deserves. Meanwhile I hope jury nullificarion lets the 15 year old car thief who bonked him in the nose with her purse gets off scot free.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Jackie

      @Teresa: Charlie Kirk isn’t married, has never been married, and after chauvinistic remarks such as that – likely to never get married.

      Although I didn’t ever think Stephen Miller would, either.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      sab

      @Jackie: Stephen Miller’s wife was desperate to get married. He was the best she could do. Have you seen her? Also too she was a RWNJ. Not a lot of guys in that pool if you are looking for a Jewish and Republican husband.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Citizen Alan

      @mrmoshpotato: i get physically sick with anger when I see that picture. I reject atheism, because I simply have to cling to the idea of a hell for the people who voted for that creature to burn in for all eternity. I would go insane otherwise.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Citizen Alan: It is disgusting.  I have to put on captions for Seth Meyers’ A Closer Look, so I can hit mute if Putin’s puppet starts bellowing about how everyone is a loser, or how much he enjoys Putin’s leg*.

      *Apologies to dogs.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      MinuteMan

      Republicans in Congress pushed through a sprawling domestic policy bill that rescinded all money awarded through the Biden-era transportation program that had not yet been spent — $3.2 billion in total, including all the funding awarded to St. George.

      Some poetic justice there, at least, since the state voted overwhelmingly for the Mango Menace and the entire Utah delegation voted for the rescission bill.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.