Uplifting Read: WE ARE RISING

Reflecting on women in American politics. We are still rising. www.newsweek.com/we-are-risin…

August 25, 2025 at 3:13 PM

In Newsweek, “A Tribute to the Women Who Lead, and a Call to Those Who Will”:

One year ago, Vice President Kamala Harris made history— not quietly, not incrementally, but with the thunderclap of a nation catching up to the truth Black women have long known: We are not just qualified to lead—we already do.

Her nomination wasn’t just a personal milestone. It was a collective victory, built on generations of resistance, resilience, and rising.

When she accepted the 2024 Democratic nomination in Chicago, the crowd was electric, the moment undeniable. A Black woman at the top of the ticket—not as a symbol, but as a leader, trailblazer and stateswoman…

And Harris didn’t rise alone.

Behind her were powerful Black women who helped steer the transition from Joe to Kamala—strategizing, organizing, and building trust brick by brick. Their leadership was not just tactical, it was spiritual. They reminded the country what Black women have always done: carried the vision and the burden, steered the moment, and steadied the soul.

Harris’ story is only the latest verse in a centuries-old chorus. From Harriet Tubman’s midnight raids to Coretta Scott King’s noonday calls for justice, Black women have been writing this nation’s most essential footnotes—often without credit, always with impact.

Even in defeat, Harris proved the presidency is not out of reach—just overdue. That same year, Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester joined the U.S. Senate, bringing fresh voices to a body long overdue for both.

Today, the Congressional Black Caucus boasts 62 members—and counting. We are in the room. We are at the table. We are building longer tables still. To honor this moment, we must also honor the road we’ve traveled—and the women who built it…

Always—in churches and classrooms, at ballot boxes and bus stops—Black women have kept this democracy afloat, even when it tried to throw us overboard.

So where do we go from here? What will it take to keep rising?

First—Recognition and Representation
Not just headcounts, but real seats at real tables— preferably with the mic already on.

Second—Structural Change
Not tinkering at the margins—but pulling injustice out at the roots and making equity non-negotiable.

Third—Coalitions
Because Black women have never tried to do it alone— we’ve just gotten used to the silence when we called for backup. That must change.

Fourth—Mentorship
Pass the mic. Pass the torch. Pass the playbook. Don’t just make room—make ready.

Fifth—Voting Rights
Because democracy doesn’t defend itself—but Black women know how to do that. We’ve done it before. We’re doing it still.

And Finally—Joy
Because our fight is not only about what we resist—it’s also about what we protect…

Joy is a strategy. A spiritual protest. A reminder that even while we’re marching, organizing, testifying, and legislating—we are also dancing, praising, loving, and living. Because we know that justice without joy is brittle. And progress without pleasure is unsustainable.

So we protect joy like we protect the vote—fiercely and collectively…

    6. 6.

      WTFGhost

      And Finally—Joy
      Because our fight is not only about what we resist—it’s also about what we protect…

      Joy is a strategy. A spiritual protest. A reminder that even while we’re marching, organizing, testifying, and legislating—we are also dancing, praising, loving, and living. Because we know that justice without joy is brittle. And progress without pleasure is unsustainable.

      Also, living without joy is dull, grey, and nearly impossible, because there will always be sad, lonely, terrible times that show up, when you’re at a low point, and without even a memory of joy, there seems to be no real reason to go on, no bright light to wander towards, just an everlasting grey, fading to a horrible black, so maybe it’s time to just let it all go.

      People need joy to survive those times, and to make the normal times happy (even if they are also tragic).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ishiyama

      When sh_t gets real in life, you learn who the heroes are. And we are entering a Reality Check like we haven’t seen for two generations. (Last time around, all our heroes got shot…)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WereBear

      I see part of the problem is how curated our corporate news has become. The Democrats are literally the enemy of mainstream news. Which got us here.

      And all we get is consumer solutions. Get your news somewhere else. When “news” is this hodgepodge which, like the grocery store, is mostly manufactured and nutrient-free.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gvg

      Judges. We need judgeships. Also Kamela is a cop may be a tell about what “they” fear. Can we slip some more honest tough women in control of cops of all kinds? I don’t rule out more honest men in the mean time.

      I really feel I want to see lots of audits everywhere and followup prosecutions. But that is off topic and general. Only I feel money and power are trying to divert what the population including men want, and that is what is making it so hard for us.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @schrodingers_cat: I don’t know about others, but my list of Ds in bad standing with me is pretty uniformly white. Shiv, Fetterman, and Warren are some of the more prominent names. And for varied reasons, ideology is only one consideration.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Audacity of Krope

      Today’s apparently bigotry day in Massachusetts. On my way into work, the driver of a pickup truck yelled the bad ‘F’ word in the direction of my bus stop. I don’t know if that was directed at the ambiguously gendered, skirted individual with hairy legs next to me or me with my long hair and taste for pink and flower prints.

      Then some dude got onto the subway and started singing popular songs reworded to be racist about everyone under the sun; though he seemed to have a particular thing for the Irish, Germans, and Dominicans(!?).

      Weird trip.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’m going to follow the lead of Black Democratic women when they say what are the most important topics for them, and I’m going to support them when they run for office.

      I’m bearing witness to Black American history by doing a self-curated educational reading program…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RevRick

      @WTFGhost: Just an added word of note, but happiness doesn’t equal joy. Joy can encompass things like grief and sorrow, because it includes a hopeful orientation to life.
      While the ancient philosophers certainly considered happiness to be more than an ephemeral, pleasant, psychological experience, because they saw it as the result of living an ethical life.
      Joy says yes to that understanding of happiness, but adds a nevertheless to it. Joy doesn’t depend upon any felicitous outcome, because it sees beyond one’s own desires and reach.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      A couple of Good Dems are likely to be a distraction over the next few days: I understand Taylor Swift and Kevin Tracey (?) (or Casey Something?) have just become engaged. AFAIK they are both nice people. I don’t follow either football or pop music, but I’m happy for them both. It’s pleasant to take just a minute out of everything to think about celebrity weddings.

      Reply

