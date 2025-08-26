Reflecting on women in American politics. We are still rising. www.newsweek.com/we-are-risin…

In Newsweek, “A Tribute to the Women Who Lead, and a Call to Those Who Will”:

One year ago, Vice President Kamala Harris made history— not quietly, not incrementally, but with the thunderclap of a nation catching up to the truth Black women have long known: We are not just qualified to lead—we already do.

Her nomination wasn’t just a personal milestone. It was a collective victory, built on generations of resistance, resilience, and rising.

When she accepted the 2024 Democratic nomination in Chicago, the crowd was electric, the moment undeniable. A Black woman at the top of the ticket—not as a symbol, but as a leader, trailblazer and stateswoman…

And Harris didn’t rise alone.

Behind her were powerful Black women who helped steer the transition from Joe to Kamala—strategizing, organizing, and building trust brick by brick. Their leadership was not just tactical, it was spiritual. They reminded the country what Black women have always done: carried the vision and the burden, steered the moment, and steadied the soul.

Harris’ story is only the latest verse in a centuries-old chorus. From Harriet Tubman’s midnight raids to Coretta Scott King’s noonday calls for justice, Black women have been writing this nation’s most essential footnotes—often without credit, always with impact.

Even in defeat, Harris proved the presidency is not out of reach—just overdue. That same year, Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester joined the U.S. Senate, bringing fresh voices to a body long overdue for both.

Today, the Congressional Black Caucus boasts 62 members—and counting. We are in the room. We are at the table. We are building longer tables still. To honor this moment, we must also honor the road we’ve traveled—and the women who built it…

Always—in churches and classrooms, at ballot boxes and bus stops—Black women have kept this democracy afloat, even when it tried to throw us overboard.

So where do we go from here? What will it take to keep rising?