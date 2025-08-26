(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The cost:

Russians slit throats and threw him into a pit: a Ukrainian defender managed to escape and survive. Vladyslav, a 33-year-old National Guardsman, spent five days making his way back to his unit’s positions. To survive, he had to catch and eat mice.👇 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 7:47 AM

The defender was taken captive along with seven other Ukrainian soldiers, the youngest of whom appeared to be about 18. According to Serhiy Ryzhenko, the head of Mechnikov Hospital, all of them were tortured one by one until they died.

👇 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 7:47 AM

The doctor said that while 50,000 defenders have passed through his hospital, he had never witnessed such horror.👇 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 7:47 AM

One of the biggest obstacles to real and lasting peace today is the fearful conviction of many Western leaders that russia is invincible while the only way to stop it is appeasement by sacrificing someone weaker. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 6:36 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

On Our Side, Everything Will Be Prepared to the Fullest to End This War – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! The key developments of the day. We are in very active communication with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, at multiple levels – both military and political – across Europe and the United States. The Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Office of the President – everyone who needs to be involved is engaged. Every day we are in contact with our partners – negotiations, meetings. It is important that everything be as practical as possible – what forces on the ground, in the air, at sea – everything must be clearly defined. And the foundation of our security is our strong Ukrainian army, Ukraine’s Defense Forces, which means long-term financing for the army and the provision of weapons – all of this will be ensured. I want to thank every partner who is already with us. It is important to increase the pace of working through all the details. Today I spoke with British military officials – the current Chief of the UK Defense Staff and his successor. I am grateful for their support. We discussed the front line, our prospects, and the key foundations for future security guarantees. We greatly value our cooperation with the United Kingdom. This week, there will also be contacts with Türkiye, there will be contacts with Gulf countries and European states that could serve as platforms for talks with Russia. On our side, everything will be prepared to the fullest to end this war. It is important that our partners confirm this. And further, everything will depend exclusively on the will of the world’s leaders – above all, the United States – to put pressure on Russia. New steps are needed, new pressure – sanctions, tariffs – all of this must be on the table. We discussed this with General Kellogg yesterday, and we are working very substantively with the Americans – following our meeting in Washington, we now have a new foundation for joint efforts. This is significant. The only signals Russia is sending indicate that it intends to continue evading real negotiations. This can be changed only through strong sanctions, strong tariffs – real pressure. We are also taking our own steps that can have an impact. I want to thank our warriors for their precision – Ukrainian drones and Ukrainian missiles are proving truly effective. Russian logistics and Russian fuel infrastructure are feeling the impact. Today, I received military reports. Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, also provided updates. We will continue all Ukrainian active operations and our defensive operations – the enemy leaves us no other option. A few additional points. I spoke today with the Prime Minister, particularly about preparations for winter and the heating season. It is very important to strengthen the relevant cooperation with our European partners – we have good agreements with Norway, and we also need to engage more actively with the European Commission. I also just held a meeting with the diplomatic team – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office. We are preparing new contacts with leaders of partner countries and expect the coming weeks to be very active. I want to thank everyone who is helping us! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

The 8-party alliance simply announced a big rally on September 13 to protest that the regime costs us the EU visa-free. And the regime officials are already losing their minds over it, saying we are preparing to burn everything down, etc… Weirdly desperate looks good on them. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 7:07 AM

1/ Prisoner of conscience Archil Museliantsi has become a student at the Faculty of Law of the Georgian Technical University. On August 22, 2025, Judge Giorgi Arevadze sentenced Museliantsi, who had been detained during the protests, to four years in prison. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 4:20 AM

2/ He was accused of damaging surveillance camera cables installed near Parliament during the rallies. The damage amounted to 534 GEL. Museliantsi was taking the Unified National Entrance Exams for higher education from jail. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 4:20 AM

Today, regime Judge Nino Galustashvili refused to allow President Salome Zourabichvili at the hearing of 11 regime prisoners without her ID card. Like it could be someone else, or that she could be dangerous. Pathetic. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 6:34 AM

Georgia’s imprisoned journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, co-founder of Batumelebi & Netgazeti, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize. She is joined by Ukrainian journalist Maksym Butkevych and Azerbaijani journalist Ulvi Hasanli. The winner will be announced on 29 Sept.

#FreeMzia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) August 26, 2025 at 7:54 AM

The Czech Republic:

Czech volunteers from the “Gift for Putin” initiative have delivered another UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence. The funds for its purchase were donated by more than 20,000 citizens of the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

x.com/DarPutinovi/… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 2:44 PM

The US:

Andriy Yermak tells me discussions with US and Euro partners revolved around 4 to 5 European brigades “on the ground, provided by [the] coalition of the willing, plus ‘strategic enablers’ from the US”. He said that marked “a big change from the spring”. www.ft.com/content/66ec… [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) August 26, 2025 at 1:46 PM

From The Financial Times: (emphasis mine)

The US has said it is prepared to provide intelligence assets and battlefield oversight to any western security plan for postwar Ukraine and take part in a European-led air defence shield for the country, European and Ukrainian officials said. US President Donald Trump told European leaders last week America would be part of “co-ordination” of security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, something Kyiv has demanded to deter a future attack from Russia after any peace deal. Senior US officials have since told European counterparts in multiple discussions that Washington would be prepared to contribute “strategic enablers” including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control and air defence assets to enable any European-led deployment on the ground, four officials briefed on the talks told the Financial Times. A so-called coalition of the willing, led by the UK and France, has vowed to protect postwar Ukraine from any future Russian aggression. But European officials have privately admitted that any deployment could only take place with US support to enable, oversee and protect European troops. Washington already supplies Ukraine with Patriot air defence missiles, but the postwar support would involve US aircraft, logistics and ground-based radar supporting and enabling a European-enforced no-fly zone and air shield for the country, the officials said. Under any peace deal, the US’s vastly superior intelligence, surveillance and command and control capabilities would enable satellite monitoring of a ceasefire and effective co-ordination of western forces in the country. The US offer, voiced in a flurry of meetings between national security officials and military leaders from the US and major European countries in recent days, is contingent on commitments by European capitals to deploy tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, the officials cautioned. It could still be rescinded, they said. But it represents a significant shift in stance from the Trump administration — which earlier this year ruled out any US participation in protecting post-conflict Ukraine — and has buoyed European officials who have spent months lobbying Washington to lend more support to Kyiv. Trump has pushed the two sides to agree a peace deal, but Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on key details, including postwar territorial control and security guarantees. Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted any such guarantees must involve Russia, a non-starter for Ukraine. The US remains opposed to deploying its own troops to Ukraine, the officials added. Other Trump administration officials, including defence secretary Pete Hegseth, are sceptical of any participation in postwar guarantees for fear it would drag the US into future conflict.

More at the link.

The other Trump officials that aren’t named are most certainly the Vice President of a Thousand Names, the Director of National Intelligence Gabbard, and the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colby. Which is why I doubt it will happen.

Back to Ukraine.

I believe someone was asking about this:

Ukrainian attacks on 10 plants disrupted at least 17% of Russia’s refinery capacity, or 1.1 million barrels per day, according to Reuters calculations. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 8:45 AM

From Reuters:

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and exporting infrastructure, striking the most important sector of President Vladimir Putin’s economy to show it can fight back as the United States seeks to broker a peace deal. The attacks disrupted Moscow’s oil processing and exports, created gasoline shortages in some parts of Russia and came in response to Moscow’s advances on the front lines and its pounding of Ukraine’s gas and power facilities. Kyiv’s move is an attempt to raise the stakes in possible peace talks and challenge the idea that Ukraine has already lost the war after U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin met in Alaska this month, analysts have said. Ukrainian attacks on 10 plants disrupted at least 17% of Russia’s refinery capacity, or 1.1 million barrels per day, according to Reuters calculations. The drone war has pushed more crude towards exports from the world’s No.2 oil exporter at a time Washington is pressing China and India to reduce purchases of Russian oil. The refinery hits come as Russia’s seasonal demand for gasoline from tourists and farmers peaks. Russia had tightened its gasoline export ban in July to deal with a spike in domestic demand even before the attacks. There were shortages of gasoline in some areas of Russian-controlled Ukraine, southern Russia and even the Far East, forcing motorists to switch to more expensive petrol due to shortages of the regular A-95 grade. “We will endure, but this is a big hit to our family budget, a big hit. It’s really noticeable,” said Svetlana Bazhanova, a resident of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014.

More at the link.

Obligatory:

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Kherson:

Kherson needs urgent attention and help‼️ Russians are cutting the main road that connects Kherson to the rest of Ukraine, Kherson-Mykolaiv highway, by attacking vehicles with drones. They’ve besieged Kherson from the sky. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 8:43 AM

Thousands still live there. Their situation worsens by the day.

Russian drones hunt civilians in the infamous “human safari.” Now, Kherson is being cut off. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 8:43 AM

The Kursk non-cross border offensive:

Russian occupied Crimea:

Makiivka, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

At night in the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka in the Donetsk region, explosions were heard. Local channels reported a UAV attack. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 4:07 AM

Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Orikhiv, Ukraine. Just a few miles from the front line, there are more displaced pets than people here now 😢 Our Hachiko team comes to (quickly) drop off food for remaining residents to distribute. Buildings are often still burning from recent artillery attacks. [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 6:36 PM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

