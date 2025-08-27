Two children, aged eight and 10, killed in shooting with 17 others injured, including 14 children
Two children, ages 8 and 10 were killed, with 17 others being injured, 14 of those being children, said Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara.
He said:
“This worship service was marking the first week of school for children that are attending the Annunciation Catholic school.
During the mass, a gunman approached on the outside, on the side of the building and began firing a rifle through the church windows, towards the children sitting in the pews at the mass.
He struck children and worshippers that were inside the building. The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol. This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible …
Two young children, ages 8 and 10 were killed where they sat in the pews, their parents have been notified. 17 other people were injured, 14 of them being children. Two of those children are in critical condition. The coward who fired these shots ultimately took his own life in the rear of the church.”
We know nothing is going to be done. Sad for these families.
I am sitting in my 2nd grade classroom preparing for next Thursday’s 1st day. This country sucks.
He shot at the babies through the window as they were at Mass?
DA PHUQ?
Maybe because I’m getting older, but, these hurt more and more.
Just like, as I’m scrolling through TikTok, and I get the videos of the missing children. All I can see is Peanut, and what I would be going through if she were missing.
JD Vance called it a “fact of life”. Fuck him.
I’m starting to wonder if there’s anything left in this country worth saving.
Makes you think.
The young children?
@twbrandt: Yeah, it’s just a fact of life that only happens in the U.S.
@Baud: and pets.
Since he said that in September 2024, it didn’t lose him enough votes.
@twbrandt: If nothing can be done to prevent these murders, does that make them an Act of God?
Minneapolis Mayor Frey’s statement is absolutely on the money:
“These were Minneapolis families. These were American families … Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church.”
@Baud: Can we save them? Even if we can get rid of Trump, the gun-humpers will still be a powerful blockade.
Do you want to stop trying to save them?
Because nothing screams manliness like taking your AR-15 (or what ever this shooter’s weapon of choice was) and killing a bunch of children.
My granddaughter will be doing active shooter drills in 3 years. Fuck.
@Baud: Of course not, I will never stop fighting against all of the shit. But I can’t go on pretending this is the country I thought it was before 2016.
OT, but the other thread appears to be fizzling:
David Frum: “Military patrols in U.S. cities. Police raids on homes of government critics. Mass detentions without due process. Government taking control of private companies. Supply shortages and price increases due to government attacks on free commercial exchange. The government imposing huge fines on media corporations for First Amendment protected speech that displeased the president. Enormous tax increases imposed on Americans without any vote by Congress. Violent convicted criminals released onto the streets because they directed their violence against persons the president targeted as his personal enemies.”
“And all of it done by — and enthusiastically supported by — people who use the language of liberty to justify acts of arbitrary power and economic predation.”
Frum quit the Republican Party after FFOTUS was re-elected.
It definitely isn’t. I agree.
The worst part of 2016 is that it appeared like a fluke at the time. It delayed us opening our eyes.
I think of my 13 year-old granddaughter, and I shudder. It’s both the randomness and the malevolence that make these mass shootings so horrifying.
Nice to see you again, mistermix, even under this horrendous circumstance.
Every time there’s a school shooting I think to myself, I miss the school days phase of Ohio Son’s life but at least no more school ahootings worries for our family.
This nation state of ours is one sick puppy.
I believe Aaron Rupar’s children were there and are safe.
Oh wow. Small world. He does such good work documenting the atrocities.
@Jackie: I’m torn: should we congratulate Frum on finally coming around or hold a grudge because too little, too late? He should have known better, sooner.
Off topic but “frum” in Yiddish means super religiously observant. Overly pious, making a big show about it.
@Ohio Mom: I have four grandchildren in three different schools. I hold my breath almost daily that they come home safely. And there’s ALWAYS copycat school shootings…
@Jackie: Frum was THE guy who inspired John Holbo’s classic dissection of “Donner Party conservatism” (though Holbo actually gave it the too-cute-by-half name of “dark satanic millian liberalism”): the idea that we should eliminate the nanny state primarily to make life more miserable and dangerous for the lower orders, so they don’t feel the sense of safety that leads to bad behavior.
To his credit, Frum seems to have gone through some major soul-searching in the 2010s by which time he was more or less repudiating this whole set of ideas when others like Charles Murray advocated them. But he’s a rare case.
@Steve LaBonne: The kids.
Horrible.
In somewhat related news, the town of Calera, AL, no longer allow minors to go to public function unattended, because they are afraid people open carrying at events will get into fights and shoot them. Ban guns at public events with children? Sorry, not allowed, the Supreme Court says it interfere with freedumb.
So now kids can’t go places. Gosh, they must feel so free!
@Ohio Mom: I believe Frum informally left the party right after J6, he just didn’t make it official until Nov.
@Baud: We didn’t lose the election by that much. And we won the popular vote in 2016 and both popular and electoral in 2020. I don’t think we should give up on the American people just yet.
I lived through landslides by Nixon and Reagan. I keep trying to remember that. THEY WERE LANDSLIDES
@Sure Lurkalot: I’m now wondering if his family was the target.
With the way the media is, I think it’s a miracle that as many people vote Dem as they do. We are working against all the headwinds.
Giving up is not a choice except for people who emigrate.
@Sure Lurkalot: Well, physically safe but emotionally and psychologically safe and well, not so much.
This 100%.
Giving up is not a choice except for people who emigrate.
And as it turns out, that’s nearly impossible to do legally for most people
@zhena gogolia: Yeah. That’s the only ray of light in all this. We’ve somehow kept it close despite everything being stacked against us. That means there’s a lot more decent people than it sometimes feels like.
Depends where you’re willing to go.
@Fair Economist: Not sure what there is to do in Calera, AL. Probably staying home playing video games and getting high is your best bet.
@Baud: The $64,000 question is how considering this country’s overwhelming love with guns and the steadfast refusal to do anything about them. I truly thought Newtown would change things – five and six year olds, and those fuckers only mouthed the same bullshit about thoughts, prayers and it not being the time to discuss guns. How will we save the children?
-
44.
@suzanne: also they were in church. And I’m sure those children pray regularly in school. Those school prayers did not protect them.
-
45.
My feeling regarding Frum, and Kristol and whoever else is that you take support from whoever is willing to offer it. We’re not such a successful political movement that we can afford to turn down help. The only question is whether those offering help want progressives to change their mission as a condition.
-
46.
@stacib: We won’t save the ones who die to gun violence, at least not for a generation or two, but we might be able to save the ones who will starve without SNAP or would die from contracting measels.
-
47.
@RevRick: The thing is, you can do all the lockdown practice you want, but it doesn’t help in a situation like the one in Minneapolis. I’m a former teacher and I have plenty of lockdown drill experience.
-
49.
I’ve been in Switzerland since Friday. I’m tempted to stay.
-
50.
@Betty Cracker: Take all of that and add to it that kids are no longer allowed to have their cell phones here in Texas.
-
51.
@Jackie: I think he was mentally on the way out before that. He was no fan of Donald Trump even in the 2016 cycle, if I recall correctly, and he wrote Atlantic book reviews that seemed to be expressing disgust at ideas that he himself had espoused back in the 1990s.
He probably still felt for a while that something decent could still be salvaged of conservatism. But I think *he* was changing as conservatism got worse.
-
52.
And let’s not forget the Bush I landslide.
-
53.
Well, anywhere you and I would like to live is incredibly difficult to legally move to
-
54.
The $64,000 question is how considering this country’s overwhelming love with guns and the steadfast refusal to do anything about them.
The problem with the USA on guns and so many other issues is a dedicated well funded radical right-wing minority dominates much of our politics. It undermines the point of representative democracy, where elected officials should be more responsive to the majority than a smaller cadre of fanatics.
I don’t know how to get the majority to be as fired up about things like gun control as the gun nuts are about having guns everywhere.
-
55.
@Melancholy Jaques: A lot depends on chance events and timing. Bush was at close to 90% job approval right after failing to stop 9/11. If, say, Bush had been up for reelection in November 2001, he probably would have won by the biggest landslide in US history, bigger than Nixon or Reagan. By 2004, the best he could do was eke out a squeaker, and it was all downhill from there.
-
56.
God Damn America.
-
57.
@Ohio Mom: ¿Por que no los dos? I can hold, nourish, nurture a grudge, in fact I will name this one David. I can welcome him in due to his conversion from his erroneous ways, however, as soon as he fucks up, and he will, then the grudge holder in me will be more than happy to remind him of all of his past sins and shortcomings. I can do the forgiveness part, it’s the forgetting I have a problem with.
-
58.
Damn. So sorry for that community and the family if the poor kids
-
59.
OH MY GOODNESS
-
60.
@twbrandt: WTF? I can’t believe the crap they got away with saying before the last election.
Another horrible tragedy with lives that have ended or changed forever. Incredibly angry and sad at the same time.
-
61.
@Matt McIrvin: Yes, the 2016 election caused a big rift and dilemma for old school republicans vs the newbie MAGA/QAnon movements. I realize MAGA and QAnon weren’t joined at the hip in ‘16, but they’ve since melded together with FFOTUS’s help.
Frum, Jennifer Rubin and countless other former conservative Republicans don’t recognize the Trumpism Republican Party as theirs. Some have officially joined the Democratic Party, while others VOTE Democratic, while claiming the independent label.
-
62.
@Eolirin: Your keyboard to all the gods’ monitors.
-
63.
I don’t know why but for me shooting people who are worshipping is particularly egregious and painful: Oak Creek, Pittsburgh Tree of Life, Charleston Emanuel Church, etc.
and people would rather dead children than regulating guns. And where are all those so-called patriots as the government is literally disappearing people of the streets?
-
64.
Pope Leo will have something to say on this terrible loss, even if the Criminal in Chief and JD Vance cannot manage to do so.
Did The Felon ever make any appropriate mouth noises about the previous Minnesota murders of state representative (speaker emerita) Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, (and their Golden Retriever, Gilbert), and the shootings of state senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette? I don’t recall that he had much to say, although who cares?
Very sad for all those affected. Only (first world?) country in the world where this happens. Regularly.
-
65.
Yet another man exercising his Second Amendment rights. Nothing will change as a result of this atrocity.
-
66.
It is also because these jackasses are doing this crap because what they want is absolutely insane, illegal and not to mention – bullshit. If they want to commit suicide why do they need to take out other humans? If they are going to kill themselves so they don’t have to go to jail they have to know and understand what they are doing is one billion percent wrong. And gains them and humanity absolutely nothing positive.
I’m far past beginning to believe that our constitution allowing all citizens to be armed is, at least in a modern world insane. I also have zero idea how to fix this, but also 100% sure that we have to. When this country was founded it may have been necessary and rational, I’m pretty sure it no longer is. OTOH……
I also wonder if the current level of conservatism has gone a few decades past it’s time. IOW as above I have exactly zero concept of what the hell to do. I read on the internet the other day that we have a relatively young new far, far, far right political segment building with seemingly the idea to go back 2025 years and start over, and to make that happen we’ll have to not have anyone left alive so the whole thing is bull and shit. Once again – I have zero idea on what to do. Is this bullshit building in other countries?
-
67.
@Sure Lurkalot: OMG.
We could not have a better journalist or advocate than Aaron Rupar, and am sure he will have plenty to say. In time.
Other trending topic on Bluesky: Subway Jury.
-
68.
Nothing will change as a result of this atrocity.
That’s the spirit. Let’s just lay down and die.
-
69.
The murderer has been identified.
Sources have confirmed to KSTP that the shooter at Annunciation Church is 23-year-old Robin Westman. Westman had a name change in 2020, court documents confirm.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to neighbors outside the suspect’s home. For hours on Wednesday morning, law enforcement had South 1st Avenue blocked off at East 57th Street, with additional police tape around the home in question.
Neighbors say the home was occupied by a man, a woman, and an adult child whom KSTP has identified as Westman. Neighbors gave a variety of accounts about their interactions with the family. Some say the family kept to themselves, others say they were friendly. One neighbor even described Robin Westman as a nonviolent kid.
kstp.com/kstp-news/top-news/what-we-know-about-the-annunciation-church-shooter/
-
70.
@bluefoot: The Charleston shooting was what directly led to the end of our general grudging tolerance for Confederate kitsch, a change that is, in turn, one of the big MAGA grievances.
These mass shootings are acts of terrorism–they terrorize more widely than they actually kill, and that has political effects. Unfortunately I feel like they’re effective terrorism: the backlash to the backlash is the main thing they accomplish. They’re effective advertising for the weapons used to perpetrate them, in part because people go into a panic imagining that they’re about to be banned.
-
71.
@Steve LaBonne: There is plenty worth saving in this country.
Just not as much as we thought we had, before 2016. But there are always good people, and things.
Defeatism does not become you, or anyone else here. Children are wonderful, but I hardly think they are the only humans worth saving.
I know we are all saddened, if hardly shocked. This one just made the news because (1) Catholic school and (2) killer shot through the window.
We have had several other multiple shootings recently. Do you recall the details of any of them?
-
72.
He’s NOT exercising his Second Amendment rights. He’s not defending himself from actual harm, only the diseased version of life that he has which says he has to eliminate anything he doesn’t understand or which doesn’t agree with him. That is nowhere near the concept of the Second Amendment.
We have to be clear, if someone was protecting themselves from this armed jackass shooting at them, that would be second amendment defense. Him shooting at people not attacking him, especially people that couldn’t attack him is not the second amendment. Not within a million miles of the second amendment.
-
73.
Always glad to see the killer be a white guy. One less piece of bullshit for Republicans to spread.
-
74.
@Ruckus: It is according to the Inferior SCOTUS.
-
75.
@Baud: Aren’t virtually all school shooters white guys with grievances?
-
76.
Almost all ≠ all.
We’ll still have to deal with the smear that this guy was a Biden/Harris Democrat despite all the Trump paraphernalia in his home (just a guess).
-
77.
Always glad to see the killer be a white guy. One less piece of bullshit for Republicans to spread.
Westmore hasn’t been defined as a guy – at least in that article. Only as an “adult child.” Robin, as a name, can be male or female.
-
78.
I was judging by the photo. I’ll await confirmation
ETA: I see the story suggests a name change. We may not be out of the woods when it comes to the smears.
-
79.
Be on guard for all sorts of rumors about the identity and proclivities of the shooter–this is a big thing for the usual shits to do in the opening hours after a mass murder incident.
-
80.
This is beyond words. My youngest at 14 is about to start school, also a Catholic school, and will have a mass like this. And at the church it’s hot without AC, so windows are of course open.
I really, really wish for a politician or two to just stand up and say, “We’re going to DO SOMETHING. We’re going to pass laws to prevent FUCKING NUTJOBS FROM OWNING GUNS.” And when the GOP says “2nd Amendment” just say, “I’m ANTI FUCKING NUTJOB KILLING KIDS, they’re PRO FUCKING NUTJOB KILLING KIDS.” and “PRO RICH PEDO BANGING KIDS” while they’re at it.
Just hammer away at how the GOP won’t do fucking anything, and will in fact block things, because they’re PRO FUCKING NUTJOB WITH GUNS.
Oh and rights? These are the guys who see a Black person and are like, “STOP AND FRISK!” Who cares about the 4th Amendment?
-
81.
It undermines the point of representative democracy, where elected officials should be more responsive to the majority than a smaller cadre of fanatics.
The show up & vote according to their issue, they get what they want from the people they voted for. Same with anti-abortion. How else do you think it should work?
-
82.
At the time and to this very day, I was shocked at how close the 2004 election was. Without 9/11, I think the Bush family would have had two one-termers.
-
83.
@Jackie: David Frum: “Military patrols in U.S. cities. Police raids on homes of government critics. Mass detentions without due process. Government taking control of private companies. Supply shortages and price increases due to government attacks on free commercial exchange. The government imposing huge fines on media corporations for First Amendment protected speech that displeased the president. Enormous tax increases imposed on Americans without any vote by Congress. Violent convicted criminals released onto the streets because they directed their violence against persons the president targeted as his personal enemies.”
“And all of it done by — and enthusiastically supported by — people who use the language of liberty to justify acts of arbitrary power and economic predation.”
Thanks for sharing this. This is a great summary of the atrocities in T2.0. None are distractions …
-
84.
@Baud: gateway pundit is claiming the shooter was trans. Lather rinse repeat
-
85.
Frum and Rubin get it.
-
86.
I need a new word in my vocabulary that is stronger than “hate, detest, loathe…” They don’t adequately describe my emotions upon reading this:
The Department of Homeland Security, under the leadership of Secretary Kristin Noem, has rolled out a new policy prohibiting aid and volunteer groups from assisting undocumented immigrants, and under threat of having federal grant funding pulled.
“There is no historical context for this,” said Scott Robinson, Arizona State University professor, FEMA historian and emergency management expert, speaking with The Washington Post on Wednesday. “The notion that the federal government would use these operations for surveillance is entirely new territory.”
The new policy was first reported on by The Post on Wednesday after the outlet conducted a series of interviews with FEMA employees. The policy would require aid groups, including groups that help with disaster recovery, to sign a pledge that they would not assist undocumented immigrants in any aid efforts, lest they become ineligible for federal funding.
That pledge, experts told The Washington Post, would not only deny undocumented immigrants potentially life-saving care following a disaster, but hamper aid groups with the task of verifying the citizenship of every person they come in contact with.
“This is likely to have a chilling effect on any undocumented person,” Robinson added.
A number of aid groups that assist in disaster recovery often work in tandem with FEMA’s Disaster Case Management Program. That could all come to a halt, however, in the wake of DHS’s new policy, one that some disaster experts label as a free speech issue.
“We see this as a Free Exercise issue under our First Amendment rights,” said Peter Gudaitis, executive director of New York Disaster Interfaith Services, speaking with The Washington Post.
“First, the federal government has never attempted to tell the nonprofit sector who we can and cannot serve. Further, as a faith-based organization we have the right to determine who we serve.”
-
87.
Frum quit the Republican Party after FFOTUS was re-elected.
So before the 2024 election, when every Republican was working feverishly to put that asshole back in power, Frum was still a member of the GOP? He still thought it was a good thing?
-
88.
He’s NOT exercising his Second Amendment rights. He’s not defending himself from actual harm, only the diseased version of life that he has which says he has to eliminate anything he doesn’t understand or which doesn’t agree with him. That is nowhere near the concept of the Second Amendment.
We have to be clear, if someone was protecting themselves from this armed jackass shooting at them, that would be second amendment defense. Him shooting at people not attacking him, especially people that couldn’t attack him is not the second amendment. Not within a million miles of the second amendment.
Have a spare room? My passport is still valid……
-
89.
There is an extremely valid reason you call it inferior.
-
90.
@Maccheerful: Exactly.
-
91.
@Baud: All the ones I’ve ever heard about were white Republicans, or apolitical, i.e., they did it to make some sort of a sick statement (like the thing that started it all, Columbine).
That doesn’t stop the Right from tarring us with every school shooting. It doesn’t stop the Right from tarring us with everything bad that goes wrong. They can all go fuck themselves. Sometimes, one’s lying eyes betrays their narrative no matter what they vomit into a microphone.
-
92.
@Ruckus: It’s nothing more than a Star Chamber legislature with unelected members. It always has been that, even when it was voting our way. It should at the least be neutered the way other superior courts in other Western democracies have limited power to override the legislature and executive. The judicial branch, in most places, is the weakest of the three. And truthfully our SCOTUS started that way, but kept arrogating more and more power to itself after Marbury vs. Madison.
When it becomes the strongest, and has the other two branches backing up a lawless destruction of our Constitution, that is a problem. And one with no real Constitutional solution. Nothing short of revolution or assassination or blind, stupid luck with actuarial tables. That’s an even bigger problem.
-
93.
There was a trans shooter in KY or TN a little while ago. I think it was a bullying reaction.
Republicans smear like we breathe.
-
94.
@Baud: So was Columbine. What was the reaction? Blame the victims of the bullying. Same as it ever was.
-
95.
They can all go fuck themselves.
With an army tank, which could fuck them greatly by running over them.
-
96.
@Mike E: Red State as well. Spit.
-
97.
So before the 2024 election, when every Republican was working feverishly to put that asshole back in power, Frum was still a member of the GOP? He still thought it was a good thing?
Ask John Cole how hard it is to admit your Party has become something you no longer identify with. Frum left the Republican Party in spirit years ago, but didn’t formally divorce the Party until after the election. I expect, same as us, that he thought Kamala would win. I judge him by his actions, not by what he once identified himself as.
-
98.
@Matt McIrvin: I attended a talk by the son of one of the people killed in the Oak Creek shooting. He has partnered with an ex-white supremacist to combat hate. It was really interesting to hear how young and how systematically white supremacy and hate are nurtured. I’ve asked here before what counterprogramming can we offer, and how do we meet young people where they are? I don’t have good answers.
we don’t know yet why this person in Minnesota decided to shoot up a Christian school, but to deliberately kill children takes (IMO) some measure of hate. Hate of what, I can’t even guess at this point.
-
99.
@Elizabelle: Nope. And he’s yet to even acknowledge the CDC shooting that included the killing of a cop (retired Marine, father of two, wife pregnant — oh wait, we was black, so…)
-
100.
@Baud: Yes, and since that incident, they’ve claimed like clockwork that EVERY mass shooter is trans. So, as I said, be on guard, and we should avoid speculating about the shooter’s identity and motivations without solid evidence ourselves.
-
101.
There was a trans shooter in KY or TN a little while ago. I think it was a bullying reaction.
TN. The private school that killed several young elementary students. And two state representatives were expelled for protesting in the House Chamber, but regained their seats via special election. Justice and Jones.
-
102.
@Chief Oshkosh: Right. The late officer David Rose, killed responding to the CDC shooting.
Say their names.
-
103.
Your heart is much larger than mine.
-
104.
@ArchTeryx: My impression is that Columbine was not even actually a bullying reaction; that was largely made-up. They were a couple of very messed-up kids one of whom had had florid fantasies about committing mass murder for years.
As far as I can tell, the lesson of it was that the main warning sign of a kid who is going to do crimes is repeatedly telling people “I intend to do crimes.”
-
105.
@Matt McIrvin: Minneapolis Star Tribune is quoting the shooter’s mother as saying she was trans. A parent had to sign off on the name change.
-
106.
@sab: Damn it. I don’t care what the murderer identified themselves as, but FFOTUS and MAGA are going to be all over this. 😞
-
107.
@Steve LaBonne: I don’t think so.
-
108.
I need a new word in my vocabulary that is stronger than “hate, detest, loathe…” They don’t adequately describe my emotions upon reading this:
Just phucking evil.
-
109.
I just saw Trump is going to Minnesota and putting the nation’s flags at half mast and I thought, “Huh, that’s strange. I didn’t think he would care about a school shooting.”
-
110.
@sab:
Thanks for the confirmation.
-
111.
@E.:
He doesn’t. He cares about the identities of the shooter and the victims.
-
112.
@E.:
I just saw Trump is going to Minnesota and putting the nation’s flags at half mast and I thought, “Huh, that’s strange. I didn’t think he would care about a school shooting.”
Read the posts re who the shooter was. That will explain (IMO)
-
113.
@Baud: [Trump] doesn’t [care about school shootings]. He cares about the identities of the shooter and the victims.
See also, CDC Atlanta.
-
114.
@Eolirin: Agreed. IT WAS SO CLOSE. And they had to spend metric tons of money.
AND, we don’t have a white hat Democrat saving them from their own poor choices. That hammer will shape them more than we can.
The call is coming from inside the house.
-
115.
He doesn’t. He cares about the identities of the shooter and the victims.
Governor Walz is gonna have to put on his MN Nice Hat and put up with FFOTUS, isn’t he? :-(
-
116.
@Juju: It is well nigh impossible to train for an ambush. Active shooter drills only “work” when the shooting has begun and you are not the immediate target. Teachers and students are put in a terrible psychological position.
-
117.
@laura: God Damn America.
It’s a process. We started some time ago, but it’s accelerating and should achieve full speed soon.
-
118.
@Eunicecycle: Well, yeah–those were Catholic prayers.
-
119.
Once again as they always do know after every mass shooting MAGA,
including the Puppy Killer in Chief, are there insisting—without any evidence—that MN killer was a trans girl.
Straight up Radio Rwanda demonization to justify eliminating us—with extreme prejudice—from society
-
120.
@E.: He must think he can make some political hay up there. I can guarantee you he doesn’t give a crap about the poor kids murdered and wounded.
-
121.
@bluefoot: Exactly! Also, the Rethugs have the nerve to foment fear of crime in blue cities but they don’t make connection between crime and need for gun control.
-
122.
@rikyrah: I like this one (h/t Shakespeare) “A foul and pestilent congregation of vapors.”
-
123.
@Jackie: “A vile and pestilent congregation of vapors” (Shakespeare), which I reserve for the Beltway Political Propaganda Complex but applicable to other miscreants as well.
-
124.
@twbrandt: Like all Republicans, JD Vance actually loves school shootings. Every time there’s a mass shooting, all the ammosexuals freak out in fear that the Democrats will come and take their precious binky-guns, so they race out to the gun stores to stock up. So then, the gun manufacturers are flush with cash, which they lavish on Republican politicians through lobbyists.
Plus, school shootings undermine public support for schools and make parents more inclined to homeschool, AND they trigger feelings of impotent rage in Democrats and other people who have souls.
Republicans ADORE school shootings
ON EDIT: Have they checked the shooter’s skin pigment against the Color Chart to determine whether he’s a terrorist or just a crazy lone wolf, yet?
-
125.
@Matt McIrvin: the idea that we should eliminate the nanny state primarily to make life more miserable and dangerous for the lower orders, so they don’t feel the sense of safety that leads to bad behavior.
Aside from being morally depraved, this theory is wrong as a matter of empirical fact. People who live with a sense of absolute desperation are far more likely to resort to crime than people who actually have something to lose.
Well, violent crime, anyway. I imagine people whose “sense of safety” derives from being effectively too rich to prosecute happily commit monstrous crimes, but they kill people with spreadsheets instead of guns or knives.
-
126.
@stacib: I think it was Charles Pierce who said conservatives don’t worship God, they worship Mammon and Moloch. Mammon because literally anything is morally acceptable if you can make enough money from it. Moloch because children are only there to be sacrificed rather than loved.
-
127.
@Ruckus: I am slightly bitter that the last guy who Kyle Rittenhouse shot had the little bastard in his sites but didn’t pull the trigger.
-
128.
@Matt McIrvin:
The local tv station KSTP says they have court documents that the shooter identified as a woman
-
129.
@Citizen Alan: The shooter is white as fuck. The GOP is jumping on this because the shooter may have been trans. There’s the political angle.
-
130.
@Interesting Name Goes Here: Just saw that. Wonderful. So now, on top of all the other systemic, state-sponsored transphobia, we get to watch demagogues go after every trans kid the say way they went after Goth kids who liked to wear lots of black after the Columbine shootings.
-
131.
@Citizen Alan: The Charles Murray version was that the so-called crisis of modern masculinity came from the welfare state ensuring against the starvation of children, because if a man’s work isn’t keeping his children from starvation, it becomes meaningless and this loss of meaning causes him to fall to anomie, crime etc.
By the 2010s or so, David Frum was not buying this, despite its similarity to what he’d believed earlier.
-
132.
OK, so the parents of killer say she did identity as a trans woman and changed her via court order. But MAGA is silent about the shooter being yet another Neo-Nazi.
After showing his guns emblazoned with racial slurs, far-right slogans, Minneapolis shooting suspect displayed a message “Hail Breivik. Hail Brenton.”
Neo-Nazi Anders Breivik killed 77 in Norway in 2011. Brenton Tarrant killed 51 in shootings at 2 mosques in New Zealand in 2019.
His rifle had “Thank God for Breivik” and “Brenton 4ever” carved into it, along with the name of Pittsburgh Synagogue Murderer Robert Bowers, and OKC bomber Timothy McVeigh.
He also had this with the slogan “6 million was not enough.” A reference to the Nazi extermination of Jews in the Holocaust.
Other school shooters were written on his ammo clips
* Charles Whitman, 1966 Texas Tower sniper.
* Marc Lépine, 1989 Montreal École Polytechnique killer.
* Pekka-Eric Auvinen. 2007 Finnish school shooter.
Ammo clips also contained additional callout of Breivik and “-51” (also on rifle)–reference to the 51 people murdered by Brenton Tarrant in his 2019 killing spree at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Additional far-right references: Minnesota School Shooter’s pistol inscribed with “Vicki Weaver” — wife of white supremacist Randy Weaver killed in a confrontation with the FBI at Ruby Ridge. Also had “Waco” written on rifle, likely a reference to the standoff with the Branch Davidians in 1993.
-
133.
Trans Neo-Nazi?
What a world!
-
134.
@rikyrah: “Hey, at least those kids will be going straight to Heaven!” – RWNJ gun apologist Fux Newsie, probably.
-
135.
Related to the safety of children, Steve Hofstetter has a question.
-
136.
@Miss Bianca: I think Trey Gowdy literally said that. Fox of course.
-
137.
@Ruviana: oh, vomit.
-
138.
I’m not into prayers but from the other side of the world I do send thoughts and cares and wishes that one day the majority in the US will wake up & see the horror their gun carrying untenable laws have wrought. From the safety of a country that uses the US experiences to keep current gun laws in place (against the gun lobby) my heart does cry for the parents and grandparents who wait every day for their children to come home from school. In all my parent/nana days the worst was when a child missed a bus and decided to try and walk 10 miles home.
That politicians can see this and shrug and talk about amendments and rights, removes any rights from children, the ones they only care about before they are born.
-
139.
The Second Amendment was not written to deal with individual self-defense. It was about preventing the federal government from infringing State militias. It’s the only way to reconcile the two clauses of the Amendment. Scalia and his Court, in its Heller decision, changed the way the Amendment was interpreted. The idea that it was designed to block states from regulating possession of weapons capable of causing mass deaths in nuts.
-
140.
@Baud: There’s Nazi Furries as well. <shrugs> Takes all kinds…
-
141.
Equality means equality. Trans folks have the same right to be Nazis as every cis get white dude. Or at least have a Nazi outlook. I don’t know if the formal party has entry standards.
-
142.
How? Seriously, how? How can you be a Nazi and trans? How?
My gawd, this world has gone completely insane.
-
143.
@geg6: A lot of the SA (Sturmabteilung, brownshirts) were openly gay, most prominently Ernst Roehm, so it’s not unprecedented in the LGBTQ community.
-
144.
@Eunicecycle: No, but it feeds the persecution complex for Christians who look for that. “Where they targeted because of their faith,” asks the FOX newsreader.
-
145.
@TS: The irony of schools banning books. Books! Because someone might feel bad, or question what they learn in religious training or just because their parents don’t want to explain that Peepaw’s granny owned Black people.
