Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

When I was faster i was always behind.

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Fight them, without becoming them!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / (Grand) Jury Nullification

(Grand) Jury Nullification

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Graffiti depicting a double image of a man preparing to throw a sandwich.

Sandwich Bro might beat the felony charges, y’all!  (NYT)

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday were unable to secure a felony assault indictment against a man who threw a sandwich at a federal agent on the streets of Washington this month, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The remarkable failure by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington was the second time in recent days that it was unable to persuade grand jurors to bring an indictment in a felony assault case against a federal agent. And it amounted to a sharp rebuke by ordinary citizens against the team of prosecutors who are dealing with the fallout from President Trump’s move to send National Guard troops and federal agents into the city on patrol.

The rejection by grand jurors was particularly noteworthy given the attention paid to the case. Video of the episode went viral on social media, senior officials talked about the case, and the administration posted footage of a large group of heavily armed law enforcement officers going to the apartment of the man, Sean C. Dunn, to arrest him.

This is the U.S. attorney’s office currently headed by braying former Fox News personality Jeanine (*hic*) Pirro, a thoroughly corrupt and incompetent clown who is allegedly fond of boxed wine, not that there’s anything wrong with that.

More from the Times:

It is extremely unusual for prosecutors to come out of a grand jury without obtaining an indictment because they are in control of the information that grand jurors hear about a case and defendants are not allowed to have their lawyers in the room as evidence is presented.

But Mr. Trump’s decision to flood the streets of Washington with federal agents and military personnel who are generally not trained in conducting routine police stops has resulted in a flurry of defendants being charged with federal crimes that would typically be handled at the local court level, if they were filed at all.

It has also led to an increasing number of embarrassments for federal prosecutors, who have had to dismiss weak cases or reduce the charges that defendants were facing in recent days.

The article also says the clock is ticking on the hoagie hurler case — prosecutors have 30 days to secure a grand jury indictment. If they can’t, they have to reduce the charges to a misdemeanor or dismiss them.

Speaking of corrupt, incompetent clowns: (NPR)

A whistleblower says that a former senior DOGE official now at the Social Security Administration copied the Social Security numbers, names and birthdays of over 300 million Americans to a private section of the agency’s cloud. That private cloud environment is accessible by other former DOGE employees at the SSA and is lacking adequate security, the whistleblower claims, potentially putting an enormous amount of private information at risk to being revealed and possibly used by identity thieves.

In a written complaint filed through the nonprofit Government Accountability Project, Charles Borges, the chief data officer at the Social Security Administration, claims that senior Trump appointees at the SSA who were recently part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team made the copy in a way that “constitute[s] violations of laws, rules, and regulations, abuse of authority, gross mismanagement, and creation of a substantial and specific threat to public health and safety.”

Borges says that career cybersecurity officials within the SSA described the decision to copy the data as “very high risk” and even discussed the possibility of having to reissue Social Security numbers to millions of Americans in the event the cloud server was breached.

These fucking DOGE dipshits need to be held accountable for their carelessness and crimes if voters get a chance to stand up a functional government again. I’ve heard a couple of elected Democrats say there will be no “look forward, not backward.” That’s the spirit!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • becca
  • Betty
  • bjacques
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Jackie
  • la caterina
  • Librettist
  • matt
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • snoey
  • Steve LaBonne
  • suzanne
  • twbrandt
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The grand jury requirement had largely been a forgotten protection. Not anymore!

      Maybe the Third Amendment will also get a workout under Trump.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Federal prosecutors on Tuesday were unable to secure a felony assault indictment against a man who threw a sandwich at a federal agent on the streets of Washington this month, according to two people familiar with the matter.

      For the sake of legal tradition, I do hope that it was a ham sandwich.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jackie

      The article also says the clock is ticking on the hoagie hurler case — prosecutors have 30 days to secure a grand jury indictment. If they can’t, they have to reduce the charges to a misdemeanor or dismiss them.

      So, did the 30 days to start a GJ indictment clock begin last week? (Or whenever the hell the sandwich was thrown – FFOTUS Time has my days/weeks/months messed up Biggly)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      In other weird news,

      Denmark’s foreign ministersummoned the top U.S. diplomat in the country for talks after the main national broadcaster reported Wednesday that at least three people with connections to President Donald Trump have been carrying out covert influence operations in Greenland.

      Public broadcaster DR said Danish government and security sources which it didn’t name, as well as unidentified sources in Greenland and the U.S., believe that at least three American nationals with connections to Trump have been carrying out covert influence operations in the territory.

      One of those people allegedly compiled a list of U.S.-friendly Greenlanders, collected names of people opposed to Trump and got locals to point out cases that could be used to cast Denmark in a bad light in American media. Two others have tried to nurture contacts with politicians, businesspeople and locals, according to the report.

      The White House did not offer an immediate comment.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      And also too, Alina Habba in New Jersey.

      The New Jersey federal court system could be in turmoil for months more, according to a new legal filing that gives the most detailed accounting yet of the fallout from President Donald Trump’s use of a loophole to keep Alina Habba as U.S. attorney.

      At least a dozen federal judges in New Jersey have delayed proceedings because of questions about whether Habba — a Trump loyalist — is allowed to prosecute cases, according to a six-page motion submitted Tuesday by Attorney General Pam Bondi. The matters include at least three trials, several guilty plea hearings and several sentencing hearings.

      . . .

      But “quickly” is in the eye of the beholder. A proposed schedule anticipates a series of back-and-forth court filings for seven weeks with oral arguments not until late October or early November. It is unclear how quickly the appeals court would rule after that, and that ruling is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

      . . .

      In the meantime, Habba is allowed to continue running the office, but her authority is in doubt. Amid concerns her work could taint cases, Blanche has begun co-signing some of the office’s work, which is an extraordinarily level of involvement in routine proceedings for the Justice Department’s No. 2 official.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      IANAL, but I’ve heard that a Grand Jury, when started, can decide *NOT* to give the prosecutor all that GJ subpoena power.

      Which causes prosecutors to whine and bitch and moan, but tough shit.

      THEN the GJ can subpoena whoever they want, like, I dunno “Big Balls” or “Tiny Hands”, and issue the indictments they want.  It’s called a “rogue grand jury”, and it’s about time we had some.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Gin & Tonic

      It seems like the (major) Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline has exploded and is burning. I bet someone was careless with a cigarette again.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MattF

      And… there was also that (reported) three hour+ televised ‘cabinet meeting’ where no one got indicted for utterly shameless ass-licking. Where’s that Grand Jury when you need one?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      becca

      I served on a federal grand jury in Memphis years ago. We had a very well respected US attorney here then, can’t remember his name.
      What stands out in my memory about my two year stint as a grand juror is that we never turned down an indictment. Not one. They told us they would never bring a case to us that would not meet the basic elements. And they didn’t. True bill, every time .                                       Everybody joked about being able to indict a “ham sandwich “ a la Ken Starr, and felt a bit rubber stampy, but it’s quite straightforward. Long-winded way of saying only a fool prosecutor would do what these guys are doing today.

       

       

       

      .

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Gin & Tonic

      I wonder how much of the decision to stop work on the Revolution Wind project was based on the fact it’s 50% owned by a Danish company.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      Oh jeezus…

      Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that his department is taking management of Union Station, the main transportation hub in Washington, away from Amtrak, in another example of how the federal government is exerting its power over the nation’s capital.

      Duffy made the announcement in a statement before he joined Amtrak President Roger Harris at Union Station for the launch of the NextGen Acela, the rail service’s new high-speed train.

      “By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost,” Duffy said.

      At the event, Duffy said President Donald Trump has been “pretty clear” about what he wants.

      “He wants Union Station to be beautiful again. He wants transit to be safe again. And he wants our nation’s capital to be great again. And today is part of that,” Duffy said.

      apnews.com/article/trump-duffy-union-station-amtrak-management-8c1f5d00ab7591f3f021cf4a9ee8d8e2?utm_…

      More faux gold cherubs…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      suzanne

      These fucking DOGE dipshits need to be held accountable for their carelessness and crimes if voters get a chance to stand up a functional government again. I’ve heard a couple of elected Democrats say there will be no “look forward, not backward.” That’s the spirit!

      Fuck yes.
      Being nice and agreeable has literally never worked to our advantage.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      rikyrah

      glad that we are catching these clowns earlier

      TrumpsTaxes (@trumpstaxes.com on bsky)
      @TrumpsTaxes
      For those familiar with Mike Lawler and #NY17 politics, this is VERY shady stuff.

      A new candidate – John Cappello – has joined the Dem primary here.

      The only problem: Until a few days ago he was a registered Republican.

      THREAD…
      x.com/TrumpsTaxes/status/1960371530925318496

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Librettist

      Toadies gonna toady. Why take a chance and dump the case? You never know when the Swiss cheese holes in his brain will line up and he’ll start in on it again.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      rikyrah

      https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/minnesota-governor-says-shooting-occurred-142429758.html

      MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting occurred Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, the Minnesota governor and authorities said. There was no immediate information on any injuries.

      Gov. Tim Waltz said on social media that he had been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School.

      “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Waltz wrote on X.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      They’re already decimating the military and agency leadership, looking to install toadies who will follow illegal orders.

      Good to see that a DC Grand Jury saw these pathetic cases for what they were.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Elizabelle

      Incidentally, Virginia early in person voting begins on Friday, September 19. Through November 1.

      Counting the days.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      bjacques

      @Librettist: The Grand Jury is holding out for a hero.

      Speaking of ticking clocks, will the National Guard deployment end at 29 days in order to stiff the troops like in LA?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betty

      It sounds trite, but this administration is a clown show at every level. That doesn’t mean it isn’t profoundly dangerous. Will the MSM start reporting on it accurately before it’s too late?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WereBear

      @Baud: He’s going after EVERYTHING.

      Narcissists have a very ugly glide path as they age, especially since they rely on intimidation and the appearance of confidence and power.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.