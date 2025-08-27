Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Healthcare Open Thread: New Covid Vaccines Have Been Approved

by | 108 Comments

*FDA ISSUES AUTHORIZATIONS FOR MODERNA, PFIZER, NOVAVAX: KENNEDY

— George Pearkes (@peark.es) August 27, 2025 at 12:38 PM

===

*FDA AUTHORIZES COVID VACCINES FOR THOSE AT HIGHER RISK: KENNEDY

— George Pearkes (@peark.es) August 27, 2025 at 12:37 PM

===

Full tweet FWIW.

[image or embed]

— George Pearkes (@peark.es) August 27, 2025 at 12:56 PM

“Higher risk” is a very loose metric, covering a wide range of issues. The CDC put out a report in June, supplementing a longer list for medical providers from February. Short list: Age (‘the risk of death is 25 times higher in those ages 50–64 years, 60 times higher in those ages 65–74 years’), Race & Ethnicity (other than White), and a smorgasbord of health conditions, including asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, chronic liver disease, diabetes, heart conditions, HIV, ‘mood disorders‘, ‘dementia & Parkinson’s Disease’, obesity, physical inactivity, pregnancy, smoking, and ‘use of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive medications’.

Many of us fall into one or more of the indicated categories. I’m assuming most doctors will be happy to recommend vaccination for cancer survivors, ex-smokers, and people who live with/care for those who have some or any of the indicated conditions. Insurance companies are unlikely to balk at providing vaccines to those who want them, because shots are a lot cheaper than treatment. It may require some extra paperwork, but I don’t think we have to travel to Canada or Mexico… just yet.

I am happy for any other information you want to include in the comments — and will do my best to keep this updated, going forward.

So basically FDA authorizes COVID for anyone who really wants to get one since you can surely find a Dr. who will agree with your risk assessment which I guess is good but also a stupid contrivance we didn't need.

— Josh (@joshuavkidd.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:54 PM


===

If FDA wants to blow up COVID vaccines, the way they're going to do it is not approve next year's.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:47 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    108Comments

    3. 3.

      Belafon

       
      A hacker has exploited a leading artificial intelligence chatbot to conduct the most comprehensive and lucrative AI cybercriminal operation known to date, using it to do everything from find targets to write ransom notes.

      In a report published Tuesday, Anthropic, the company behind the popular Claude chatbot, said that an unnamed hacker “used AI to what we believe is an unprecedented degree” to research, hack and extort at least 17 companies.

      But the case Anthropic found is the first publicly documented instance in which a hacker used a leading AI company’s chatbot to automate almost an entire cybercrime spree.

      According to the blog post, one of Anthropic’s periodic reports on threats, the operation began with the hacker convincing Claude Code — Anthropic’s chatbot that specializes in “vibe coding,” or creating computer programming based on simple requests — to identify companies vulnerable to attack. Claude then created malicious software to actually steal sensitive information from the companies. Next, it organized the hacked files and analyzed them to both help determine what was sensitive and could be used to extort the victim companies.

      The chatbot then analyzed the companies’ hacked financial documents to help determine a realistic amount of bitcoin to demand in exchange for the hacker’s promise not to publish that material. It also wrote suggested extortion emails.

      nbcnews.com/tech/security/hacker-used-ai-automate-unprecedented-cybercrime-spree-anthropic-says-rcna…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      EarthWindFire

      Vaccine choice takes away the whole point of vaccines. You don’t get herd immunity without the herd building immunity. That’s how my BFF got a six-month struggle with whooping cough despite being vaccinated for it. I hate these people.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      In tech-related news, <a href=”https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/french-prosecutors-open-inquiry-into-kick-after-livestream-death-2025-08-26/”>French prosecutors open inquiry into Kick after livestream death</a>.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HeleninEire

      I seriously thought I would need to fly to Dublin for mine. I was gonna get a booster when I was there in May but my Dr said that a new, updated booster should be ready in September and to hold off.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      From the AP article I posted way downstairs. :

       

      The new shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are approved for all seniors. But the Food and Drug Administration narrowed their use for younger adults and children to those with at least one high-risk health condition, such as asthma or obesity. That presents new barriers to access for millions of Americans who would have to prove their risk — and millions more who may want to get vaccinated and suddenly no longer qualify.

      Additionally, Pfizer’s vaccine will no longer be available for any child under 5, because the FDA said it was revoking the shot’s emergency authorization for that age group.

      Parents will still be able to seek out shots from rival drugmaker Moderna, the other maker of mRNA vaccines, which has full FDA approval for children as young as 6 months. But the company’s Spikevax vaccine is only approved for children with at least one serious health problem.

      The revamped vaccines target a newer version of the continuously evolving virus and are set to begin shipping immediately. But it could be days or weeks before many Americans know if they’ll be able to get one, with access dependent on decisions by federal health advisers, private health insurers, pharmacies and state authorities.

      . . .

      The updated shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax target a coronavirus subtype named LP. 8.1, a version of the virus that is closely related to some newly emerging cousins. Pfizer and Moderna said they expect their shots to be available within days. Novavax’s vaccine is expected in the early fall, a spokesman said.

      All three shots were initially made available under the FDA’s emergency use authorization, an expedited process to quickly review vaccines and other countermeasures during the pandemic. Pfizer had not yet sought full approval for its doses designed for children under 5, which is the reason that Moderna will be the only provider of shots for the youngest children this year.

      In addition to revoking emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine in young children, Kennedy said Wednesday the government also pulled remaining authorizations for all other COVID-19 vaccines and another therapy from the pandemic years, convalescent plasma, which was used to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients before the first antiviral drugs became available.

      COVID-19 vaccines do a good job preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death, which remain a bigger risk for seniors and people with underlying health factors, including heart disease, lung disease and cancer.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bill Arnold

      How would placebo-controlled COVID-19 vaccine trials be ethical?
      There are known-effective COVID-19 vaccines available; participation in such a trial would mean that the placebo group would not get the vaccine.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Princess

      Moderna covid vaccines will be made in two plants in Canada for the first time ever this year. I don’t kow if that’s where the Moderna shots used in the US will be made. I saw people on the internet upset that they’d no longer be made in the US, but they might have been misunderstanding the Canada story. Moderna has made US vaccines in Massachusetts and in the Netherlands in previous years.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Bill Arnold:

      Don’t they do placebo trials for therapeutic experimental drugs? I’m not saying it’s warranted here, but I don’t know why the ethical situation is different.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Harrison Wesley

      CVS advised me it won’t know what it’s doing for a couple of weeks re vaccines. Guess it’s KN95 and Covixyl until then. I hope being an Old with COPD works its magic; otherwise I’ll try to get a jab in Mexico.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      VFX Lurker

      Insurance companies are unlikely to balk at providing vaccines to those who want them, because shots are a lot cheaper than treatment.

      I have a fun story about that. We have a Hepatitis A outbreak here in Los Angeles County. My insurance won’t cover Twinrix walk-in vaccinations. The way to get Twinrix covered by my insurance is to first flunk a Hepatitis A/B titer test, then get it at the doctor’s office.

      My husband and I both paid $135 each at Costco for our first dose of Twinrix. Then we took titer tests a month later ($25 co-pay). I passed, my husband flunked it. I paid $135 for my second shot at Costco; my husband got his second shot for $25 co-pay in an office visit.

      The insurer paid $2.48 for each titer after adjustments and the $25 co-pay. The insurer then paid $890.40 for my husband’s second dose of Twinrix (office visit + vaccine + administration). They’ll pay this same amount for my husband’s third dose in November.

      I’m guessing the insurer might save money by making folks jump through hoops like this. Not everyone is going to get a titer, much less flunk a titer. It still seems pennywise and pound-foolish.

      (To my insurer’s credit, they covered my Costco immunizations for Shingrix and pneumonia on my 50th birthday. They’re just being stupid about Twinrix).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I wouldn’t trust anything from RFK Junior’s mouth or over RFK Junior’s name, even an assertion that the sky was blue or water was wet.

      In a health-related tangent, one of the side effects of my surgery earlier this year is a semi-paralyzed voice box that has had some people saying I sound like RFK Junior when I speak. Should I be amused or insulted?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      I’ll be looking for COVID and flu vaccines real soon now. It should all be OK since I pass the age test… but we shall see…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      oldster

      “…for those at higher risk….”

      So, does this mean that I need establish that I am in a “high risk” category in order to get a shot?  And who has to certify that — an MD?

      Sure, my age is sufficient, and that’s right there on my driver’s license. But can a regular pharmacist at CVS glance at my license and then declare me “high risk” for the purposes of the shot?
      And what about people whose conditions are not immediately visible from their ID? Do they need to go to a doctor?

      This “for those at higher risk” part may generate a lot of nasty surprises.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bluefoot

      @Baud: it’s unethical because the sponsor of the trial would be purposely infecting participants with virus. For therapeutics, the participants already have the condition/disease and you are testing if an experimental drug lessens the disease, slows its progress or provides lessening of symptoms.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      suzanne

      My doctor hates FFOTUS and I am sure I will be able to get her to say that I need a Covid vax. I want one for the Spawns, tho!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Baud: you can always say you have been driven to shrill, unholy madness by the incompetence, malevolence and mendacity. Get a referral from any Miskatonic University faculty member.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jackie

      @MattF:

      I’ll be looking for COVID and flu vaccines real soon now. It should all be OK since I pass the age test… but we shall see…

      No new variants for the 25-26 flu season as of yet? I’ll get the new Covid vaccine ASAP (when available) And hope the new updated flu vaccine is released and available soon after.

      I’m surrounded by lovable, affectionate grandchildren so need those buffers soonest!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      hotshoe

      @HeleninEire: ​
       
      I made a similar decision with my fingers crossed to wait until September — in hopes of an updated vaccine arriving in September.

      Now I’m going to ask the local pharmacy (in the grocery store) if they’re actually getting the new vaccine doses soon. The earlier thread about providers clearing out old stock gives me a moment’s pause.

      Wishing good luck to all of us!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud:

      Don’t they do placebo trials for therapeutic experimental drugs? I’m not saying it’s warranted here, but I don’t know why the ethical situation is different.

      Yes, but only when there’s not an alternative treatment available. The early COVID vaccine trials were placebo-controlled, since there were no vaccines established as effective. But now, there are several that are known to be safe and effective, so an ethical study of a new one would use an existing COVID vaccine as the control group, and demanding placebo control is just a way of rigging the game that no ethically conducted study will pass muster.

      There have also been some cases where early results from a placebo-controlled trial were so dramatic that it was cut short because it was no longer considered ethical to give people the placebo.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Would a pharmacy require some kind of doctor’s note to qualify, or could you just simply lie that you have one of the conditions? I’m guessing a doctor’s note would be needed for insurance reasons

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Bill Arnold

      @john b:

      They did placebo-controlled trials for the children’s dosage for the COVID vaccines in 2021.

      There wasn’t already an approved (or emergency use approval) vaccine available for children at the time, though, IIRC.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anne Laurie

      @suzanne: My doctor hates FFOTUS and I am sure I will be able to get her to say that I need a Covid vax. I want one for the Spawns, tho!

      Isn’t your mom still living with you?  Their pediatrician(s), I would think, would agree they should get the shot to lessen the chance they’ll bring Covid home from school & infect her.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      @MattF: At least for the flu, it’s better to wait until mid-October or later to get the vaccine. If you get it earlier, the immunity it confers may not last through the entire winter flu season.

      I did not appreciate this until I got the flu late last January and my PCP told me to wait until November this time around.

      Though part of me wonders if they didn’t do a good job on developing last year’s vaccine — sometimes they miss.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Bill Arnold

      @Matt McIrvin:
      Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma when jumping from aircraft: randomized controlled trial (2018, BJM)

      CONCLUSIONS
      Parachute use did not reduce death or major traumatic injury when jumping from aircraft in the first randomized evaluation of this intervention. However, the trial was only able to enroll participants on small stationary aircraft on the ground, suggesting cautious extrapolation to high altitude jumps. When beliefs regarding the effectiveness of an intervention exist in the community, randomized trials might selectively enroll individuals with a lower perceived likelihood of benefit, thus diminishing the applicability of the results to clinical practice.

      There have been a few such papers about parachute trials. That’s perhaps the funniest.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      Good news! I was trying not to worry about whether I would ever be able to get another Covid vaccine. I’ve had it twice, each time wondering how much worse it would have been without the vaccine.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      @Jackie:No new variants for the 25-26 flu season as of yet?

      CDC says the 2025-2026 season is updated.

      But this on the site is all JFK,jr:

       For the 2025-2026 flu season, CDC recommends seasonal flu vaccination with single-dose formulations that are free of thimerosal as a preservative for children, pregnant women, and adults.

      Because of course.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      More  information for those who don’t fall into the health reasons catagory:

      For those who don’t fall under the CDC’s new recommendations, experts say coverage would depend entirely on their insurance — with some deciding to fully cover the shot, others requiring a copay and some not covering it at all.
      Without insurance, a Covid shot can cost up to $140, according to the CDC’s vaccine price list.

      “It could very well get confusing,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and an adviser to ACIP. Whether you’re able to get a free shot “may greatly depend on which company with which you have your insurance.”

      Under the expected recommendations from the CDC, healthy children and adults won’t be barred from getting the Covid vaccine, said Dorit Reiss, a vaccine policy expert at UC Law San Francisco.

      “It’s legal to give a vaccine off-label,” Reiss said, referring to when a doctor prescribes a drug for something different than what the FDA approved it for, “and insurance companies can choose to cover them.”

      A spokesperson for AHIP, a health insurance industry trade group, said that every individual insurer will come up with its own policy following the CDC’s final guidance.

      The CDC’s list of conditions that put a person at high risk for severe illness from Covid is extensive, and includes cancer, heart disease and lung conditions as well as physical inactivity and depression.

      Insurers also take into account clinical recommendations from outside medical organizations, like the American College of of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics, the spokesperson said

      Click on the link in the article to get the complete CDC list of conditions.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      rikyrah

      when I say that I am making my appointment this weekend, if possible. I will be checking the website everyday until I see they are open for COVID Vaccine appointments.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Scout211

      @Elizabelle:Do we have information on when the vaccines will arrive in pharmacies?  What is the turnaround time?

      Google tells me:

      Most major pharmacies: Pfizer and Moderna, the main suppliers of updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, announced they would begin shipping their new shots almost immediately after receiving FDA approval on August 27, 2025. This means that the shots should be available at most large pharmacy chains “in the coming days”.

      Novavax: Sanofi, the marketer of the Novavax protein-based shot, expects to have its vaccine available in “early fall”.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      NotMax

      @Elizabelle

      When got my most recent booster in May, the person administering the shot mentioned that if the normal schedule is kept, they expected updated vaccines in late September.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      EarthWindFire

      @Scout211: For the 2025-2026 flu season, CDC recommends seasonal flu vaccination with single-dose formulations that are free of thimerosal as a preservative for children, pregnant women, and adults.

       What happens if flu vaccines go bad was not a question I expected to have to ask in the 21st century. But here we are. Sigh.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Eolirin

      @Belafon: We can’t say AI doesn’t work right enough to be a viable product in the face of something like that succeeding.

      This shit is now good enough to be able to do things.

      That doesn’t mean it isn’t still a bubble that’s getting way more investment and capacity build out than it should, but…

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jackie

      @EarthWindFire:

      What happens if flu vaccines go bad was not a question I expected to have to ask in the 21st century.

      Don’s sweat it; per the FDA website:

      *The use of thimerosal as a preservative in vaccines has markedly declined due to reformulation and development of vaccines supplied in single-use presentations.

      *RFK Jr’s scare tactics for those who don’t research.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      prostratedragon

      @Matt McIrvin:  Farxiga|Jardiance for chronic kidney disease. I was in that study. It was ended more than a year early because the favorable results were so strong statistically that continuing to deny it to a placebo group was deemed unethical.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jackie:

      And of course, the dramatically reduced use of thimerosal in vaccines hasn’t been accompanied by a reduction in new autism diagnoses.

      Does this mean the nutcases who were all wrapped up in the autism – vaccines link hypothesis are saying, “oh shit, we were wrong about that!” ?  Of course not!  It just means they’re grasping at other excuses for claiming a connection. ETA: Or in RFK Jr’s case, pretending that thimerosal hasn’t gone away.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      hotshoe

      @Baud:
      No, bluefoot is wrong about vaccine testing that requires purposely infecting the test subjects with the virus.

      Modern vaccines are almost never tested by deliberately infecting people.

      Phase1 human trials — which involve maybe 20-80 people — test for side effects of the vaccine itself. This phase might not be double-blind; volunteers and clinicians may know who has received placebo (if any) and who has received vaccine; there’s no point in blinding the results if the vaccine itself turns out to be dangerous. Of course, this is after live-animal testing which has demonstrated basic safety and effectiveness of the proposed new vaccine, but the vaccine needs to be tested for safety in humans before proceeding further.

      Phase2 and Phase3 human trials using progressively larger groups may overlap in time. As many as three thousand test subjects might be required for approval of a new vaccine. People are injected with the test vaccine or with a placebo (eg saline) or with a previous perhaps-less-effective vaccine for the same disease, then the people return to their home/community where they may or may not be exposed to the infection circulating in the community. Thousands of testees allow the statistical analysis of natural community infection (not deliberate infection) to demonstrate virus effectiveness. Thousands allow the potential rare side effects to be noticed. These phases should be double-blinded to prevent skewing the reported results: if persons know they got the vaccine they may be overly influenced to report “side effects” which are merely coincidence.

      A human challenge study — CHIM Controlled Human Infection Model — involves deliberately exposing volunteers to the disease being tested. CHIM study can fast-track Phase3 trials by directly proving the efficacy of the vaccine compared to no-vaccine. However, CHIM studies are not usually done because of ethical concerns and because of the difficulty of getting regulatory approval of the challenge. Volunteers must be low-risk young healthy adults and the tests must have available life-saving support in case it’s needed.

      One CHIM study was approved in UK in 2021 for Covid. I don’t have any information on whether it had any useful results or whether the study influenced regulation of any or all of the 40-or-so vaccines for Covid.

      CHIM are certainly not the accepted/required scientific standard for new vaccines.​

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jackie

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Or in RFK Jr’s case, pretending that thimerosal hasn’t gone away.

      He’s hoping to scare us away from getting vaccinated.

      Sadly, too many will believe him – which probably means huge upticks in the flu and covid this winter – not to mention continued increases in RSV and measles outbreaks, along with other preventable diseases.

      I have a large supply of KN95 masks that will be worn this fall and winter.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      Where does it say you can get the vaccine if you want it?  Lying on medical forms is not a plan I can endorse.  Where does it say you can get the vaccine if you are with someone who qualifies for the vaccine?

      This is all so stupid!  Long Covid is no walk in the park and our chances of getting it increase with each infection.  Nepo-baby Kennedy is truly putting the stupid back into our healthcare system.

      If the nepo-Kennedy baby truly knows what causes autism, waiting to disclose that until September is some truly sadistic excrement, too.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      kindness

      Out here in CA I have Kaiser.  My doctor told me they expected new booster vaccines in September and I’d be eligible.  I read yesterday that JFK Jr was going to recind a policy that gave vaccine manufacturers a liability waiver for what they made.  If he does that, pretty much all vaccines will no longer be available here in the US.  JFK Jr is just an ex-junkie shitty asshole imho.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Elizabelle

      @Jackie:  We would be safer w the brainworm.

      Carolyn Kennedy warned us before the election that her cousin is a “predator.” Her carefully chosen word. And one that the Jeff Bezos WaPost will not let you use in a comment about RFK Junior. I find that interesting.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Scout211

      @HopefullyNotcassandra: Where does it say you can get the vaccine if you want it?

      See my comment at #44.

      Under the expected recommendations from the CDC, healthy children and adults won’t be barred from getting the Covid vaccine, said Dorit Reiss, a vaccine policy expert at UC Law San Francisco.

      It depends on whether your insurance will cover all or part of it or you pay the estimated $140 out of pocket, but it is “expected” that you can ask for one even if you don’t qualify for a free one because of underlying conditions.

      In his post Wednesday, Kennedy said the shots will be “available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors.”

      So it sounds like it may require a doctor to approve it and you may have to pay out of pocket if your insurance doesn’t cover all or part of it.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      dmsilev

      @Elizabelle: No reason given, not even from “anonymous administration sources” or whatever.

      Guessing “too honest to agree with RFK Jr’s whack-a-loon views” might be the reason.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      artem1s

      @Bill Arnold: ​ 

      How would placebo-controlled COVID-19 vaccine trials be ethical?

      No IRB would ever approve a protocol for it. There is no way to get informed consent. Not providing known effective treatments options to patients is basically the reason we have protocol reviews. The Tuskegee study post WWII did this. Black veterans didn’t get known treatments for syphilis and other STDs so the researchers could ‘study’ the disease’s progression over time even to the point of death. It was a major scandal for the CDC/HHS and why many African Americans are vaccine reluctant and distrust how drugs are tested and who is given access to affective health care and who isn’t.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Ohio Mom

      @EarthWindFire: Single dose vaccines are sealed until they are used so they don’t need preservatives.

      But most vaccines come in containers that hold many, many doses — it’s cheaper that way. After the seal is broken to remove the first dose, all subsequent doses are at risk of spoiling, so various preservatives are used.

      Thimersol is one such preservative but it is no longer used in childhood vaccines (I believe it is still used in other vaccines, including adult flu, but I am not 100% sure of that).

      Now that other preservatives are used, the “vaccines cause autism because they contain mercury” crowd have aimed their fire at the substitute preservatives. But maybe RFK, Jr didn’t get that memo because he’s only concerned with thimersol.

      Anyway, the upshot is, like much of what the Trump administration is doing, this will makes things cost more. Just in case your grocery bill wasn’t making you gasp enough.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Dan B:

      Thimerosal flushes from the body in 24 hours so exposure is extremely limited.

      Yeah, but the conspiracy theorists don’t give a damn about facts like that.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      @dmsilev: Nepo-baby Kennedy suggested people with “mood disorders” simply need time outdoors, perhaps in a “camp” of some kind.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Jackie

      Susan Monarez, the newly installed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is being ousted weeks after she was confirmed to lead the public health agency, the Washington Post reported.

      According to multiple administration officials familiar with the matter.

      Monarez had scheduled an agencywide call Monday, but that was canceled Friday, according to several CDC employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

      The reasoning behind her ouster is not yet clear.

      Did she outlast a head of lettuce?

      Reply
    93. 93.

      mvr

      @Baud: Because once one knows a treatment works, withholding it is considered unethical my most med ethicists.  Placebo trials are OK when one doesn’t know that one is witholding a drug that works to give a placebo.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I have a hard time wrapping my mind around somebody like RFK. He apparently was involved in animal rights/conservation, etc.

      Did he ever truly give a shit about any of those causes because the Trump admin is actively setting them back and he had to have known that before agreeing to endorse Trump.

      ETA: I’m going to go with “he never did or he thinks “Making America Healthy Again” is more important

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Ruckus

      I have a doc appointment at the VA on Tuesday and I’ll see if I can get a shot there. It’s where I’ve gotten all the rest of my shots.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jackie: I’d suspect less of an increase in COVID from the lack of boosters than you might expect, because from the numbers I recall from the past few years, the vast majority of people weren’t getting the yearly boosters anyway, but cases bad enough to raise medical attention had markedly declined regardless.

      This is just going to be the marginal effect from the small number of non-high-risk-group weirdos like us who were getting the boosters but will now not be able to get it, because Trump and RFK Jr. want us to die more.

      I think that the fact that almost everyone at this point has had at least one shot, or gotten COVID already, or both, means that we’re no longer the greenfield population we were when the pandemic first hit.

      Now, what I worry about more is children who have never had the shot not getting vaccinated at all. Instead, we’ll just be crossing our fingers and relying on them getting infected and coming out OK. Most of them do, but we know there’s a fraction who have serious problems.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Gretchen

      @Scout211: It’s the youngest children who are showing developmental delays after even one covid infection. These idiots are responsible for harming a whole generation of kids with their woo-woo.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Miss Bianca

      @Elizabelle: there was a big article in New York Magazine about the Kennedys and their response to RFK Jr that I read the other day – it was weirdly fascinating. And yes, Caroline Kennedy’s efforts to get the country to wake up were discussed. Seems like the rest of the family opted not to join her in this crusade, even while the vast majority of them deplore his actions. “But, but, but, think how awkward it would be at Hyannisport if we shunned him!” seems to be the general familial tenor.

      Which, ok, I could get that if it were just any old family we were talking about, but…jeez, people. For a clan whose “brand”, as it were, has been actual public service for several generations, that just seems like really weak sauce.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Ohio Mom

      @Miss Bianca: On the other hand, there is a dark side to the Kennedy clan, off the top of my head, Grandpa’s bootlegging, JFK’s hidden illness and affairs, the lobotomized aunt, I think there were some druggies in the younger generation.

      Maybe they have lots of practice in shrugging off unsavory behaviors?

      I know, I am mixing up private behaviors with actions that put others, including the nation, at risk. But that might not matter to most of them on a family level.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Marc

      @Ohio Mom: Saying Grandpa was a bootlegger is like saying Trump was a hotelier. My own grandpa worked for him as a bootlegger, Grandpa Joe was the Irish Mob boss in Boston.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      glc

      @Marc: We have something in common. My grandfather was also a bootlegger, down in NJ.

      He’s supposed to have faced down Longie Zwillman, once, at home. There are also more exotic versions of that story; whoever it was, the event made an impression on the family at the time.

      He had a very nice house, with a hidden basement, listed as a “fallout shelter” when it was sold, several decades later.

      Reply

