*FDA AUTHORIZES COVID VACCINES FOR THOSE AT HIGHER RISK: KENNEDY — George Pearkes (@peark.es) August 27, 2025 at 12:37 PM

“Higher risk” is a very loose metric, covering a wide range of issues. The CDC put out a report in June, supplementing a longer list for medical providers from February. Short list: Age (‘the risk of death is 25 times higher in those ages 50–64 years, 60 times higher in those ages 65–74 years’), Race & Ethnicity (other than White), and a smorgasbord of health conditions, including asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, chronic liver disease, diabetes, heart conditions, HIV, ‘mood disorders‘, ‘dementia & Parkinson’s Disease’, obesity, physical inactivity, pregnancy, smoking, and ‘use of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive medications’.

Many of us fall into one or more of the indicated categories. I’m assuming most doctors will be happy to recommend vaccination for cancer survivors, ex-smokers, and people who live with/care for those who have some or any of the indicated conditions. Insurance companies are unlikely to balk at providing vaccines to those who want them, because shots are a lot cheaper than treatment. It may require some extra paperwork, but I don’t think we have to travel to Canada or Mexico… just yet.

I am happy for any other information you want to include in the comments — and will do my best to keep this updated, going forward.

So basically FDA authorizes COVID for anyone who really wants to get one since you can surely find a Dr. who will agree with your risk assessment which I guess is good but also a stupid contrivance we didn't need. — Josh (@joshuavkidd.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:54 PM



