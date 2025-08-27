Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

I would try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Giving in to doom is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Late Night Open Thread

Quiet night.  Looks like no Cole post tonight unless this post from me brings him out,  which would be just fine with me.

I’m about to head to bed, but thought I would put up a post before I do.

We can talk about anything you want, but I’ll get you started with 3 bits of good news from the courts.

VICTORY: In a major victory for voting rights, the Arizona Court of Appeals has rejected a lawsuit brought by right-wing groups and the Arizona Republican Party that sought to limit how election officials verify mail-in ballot signatures. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/…

[image or embed]

— Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:02 PM

I think this is different from the one above it, but I haven’t clicked through enough to be sure.

🚨BREAKING: Arizona Court of Appeals REJECTS right wing challenge to Arizona’s signature matching process. Another VICTORY for my law firm’s clients and the voters of Arizona. www.democracydocket.com/cases/arizon…

[image or embed]

— Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 7:48 PM

I love how bold Marc Elias is with his contempt.

Apparently Trump just figured out that the Utah court struck down the gerrymandered congressional map and reinstated the citizen-led redistricting reforms.

If he subscribed to Democracy Docket he would have learned about this on Monday. Don’t make the same mistake sign-up now. hubs.ly/Q03jcjqP0

[image or embed]

— Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 7:20 PM

We all knew about Utah yesterday, of course, but the gold guy, with all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, had no clue until today.

What was your favorite news today?

Totally open thread!

 

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I will say that I loved this quote from Marc Elias:

      I’m tired of this theater where Donald Trump asks Republicans to do something, they seem to push bank and then cave.

      The only two factions of the current GOP are proud MAGA and scared MAGA.

      Anyone who thinks Republicans are acting in good faith is delusional.

      My favorite part is the line in the middle, which I bolded.  It’s so fucking true.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      One last thought before i head for bed.  Today’s sidebar image needs to be embiggened to truly appreciate it.  Do yourself a favor and click on it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      In these darkest of times, trump’s complete ignorance of how capitalization works in the English language always makes me laugh out loud.  One takes your laughs where you can get them I suppose.  Especially now.

      What a stupe.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      Thanks, WaterGirl. Hopefully sweet dreams to you and all of us who are fighting back against those trying to steal our democracy.

      PS: I ♥️ Marc Elias!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: yes!

      I am finding that it’s better for me if I can focus on something good before I go to bed.

      if anyone is finding that annoying, oh well!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @caphilldcne: I started to write about a fourth good legal thing and then got a phone call and then I couldn’t remember what it was. That was it. Thanks for posting it!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      caphilldcne

      You’re welcome. Second indictment in the last week jurors refused from Pirro which is really unusual and shows she’s not really bringing lawful indictments. I’m pleased DC jurors are fighting back some.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Spanky

      Just watched the TOMEX launches from my front yard. We’re 80 miles from Wallops, so couldn’t see the burns, but the first two sounding rockets left phlorescent tracers high in the atmosphere, which the wind quickly twisted. Pretty cool.

       

      NASA is still doing science.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @SpaceUnit:

      In these darkest of times, trump’s complete ignorance of how capitalization works in the English language always makes me laugh out loud. 

      I guess it works differently in the orange shitstain’s adopted country of Russia.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @caphilldcne:

      Second indictment in the last week jurors refused from Pirro which is really unusual and shows she’s not really bringing lawful indictments. 

      How many boxes of wine had she drained?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JaySinWa

      @WaterGirl: Thank you for providing a buffer after the Ukraine posts. I appreciate Adam’s testimony, but there needs to be a place to have some less serious talk without feeling like I am taking away from what he is doing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      The shooter was a transgender person in Minnesota. JFC.. that selfish motherfucker. They knew what they did. Made everyone else in the trans community even more unsafe.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      piratedan

      @cain: in a way, ironically, it humanizes the tragedy even more… just shows that Trans is not a liberal construct, only a person, dealing with their identity who can be misguided about everything else.  Granted that doesn’t lesson the atrocity, nor does it condone it and illustrates that people with fucked up worldviews and belief systems exist everywhere.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      JaySinWa

      @cain: “We” don’t have to focus on the “trans” but there is a definite push from media to focus on the “trans”. It looks like nihilism was the motivation.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jay

      @cain:
      Well, we will start with “weird”.

      As usual, “reporting” is all over the map.

      One thing reported, is it appears that at this point in time, his/her/their possible mother, was the Parish secretary,

      maybe, maybe not.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jay

      Andrew Lawrence

      ‪@ndrew.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      remember folks, we cant have gun restrictions because if we do the federal government will occupy our streets, imprison people without due process, ship dissidents to foreign gulags and things of that nature
      August 27, 2025 at 11:42 AM

      Everybody can reply
      4.4K reposts
      111 quotes
      12.7K likes

      bsky.app/profile/ndrew.bsky.social/post/3lxfonmgsu22o

      Reply
    41. 41.

      prostratedragon

      Makes you want to shield your children, or any nearby, when you see him coming:

      wtf is this nonsense? He thinks he can understand kid’s “mitochondrial challenges” just by looking at them?

      This is an insane person.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jay

      D. Earl Stephens

      ‪@dearlstephens.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      📌This is what a hero looks like.
      This is Dr. Susan Monarez, who just announced she WILL NOT resign her post as C.D.C. Director underneath the anti-vax monster, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
      She is standing up for the health and well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans, and we MUST stand up for her.

      August 27, 2025 at 7:01 PM

      Everybody can reply
      369 reposts
      13 quotes
      1.1K likes

      bsky.app/profile/dearlstephens.bsky.social/post/3lxgh5mucsc2k

      Reply
    43. 43.

      prostratedragon

      👀‼️

      The recently selected chair of a North Carolina county Board of Elections was charged for allegedly drugging ice cream from Dairy Queen with MDMA and Cocaine and giving them to his two grandchildren.

      You know which party.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Personal good news. I had a blissful day at the botanic gardens, with my jackal buddy who’s visiting from Georgia; it was a free day, there were several interesting conversations with strangers, and enough color to fill the soul. We lounged in the shade in several,places, he read part of his book aloud to me, and I took a heavenly nap by the Japanese gardens.
      a koi was swimming upstream, really fighting, seemed stuck, then suddenly poured it on, and thrust itself, thrashing wildly, upstream several feet. A young man near us said “breaking through generational pressures.” It turned the moment into a prayer of hope, a metaphor of swimming hard upstream against currents, but succeeding. Making headway. Watching this fish, and sensing its progress and effort as metaphor, gave me a wide beautiful feeling, like looking at that sunset by pine trees that water girl posted for us today.

      also, my echocardiogram results came back. My heart is normal.

      Reply

