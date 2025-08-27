Quiet night. Looks like no Cole post tonight unless this post from me brings him out, which would be just fine with me.

I’m about to head to bed, but thought I would put up a post before I do.

We can talk about anything you want, but I’ll get you started with 3 bits of good news from the courts.

VICTORY: In a major victory for voting rights, the Arizona Court of Appeals has rejected a lawsuit brought by right-wing groups and the Arizona Republican Party that sought to limit how election officials verify mail-in ballot signatures. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/… [image or embed] — Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:02 PM

I think this is different from the one above it, but I haven’t clicked through enough to be sure.

🚨BREAKING: Arizona Court of Appeals REJECTS right wing challenge to Arizona’s signature matching process. Another VICTORY for my law firm’s clients and the voters of Arizona. www.democracydocket.com/cases/arizon… [image or embed] — Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 7:48 PM

I love how bold Marc Elias is with his contempt.

Apparently Trump just figured out that the Utah court struck down the gerrymandered congressional map and reinstated the citizen-led redistricting reforms. If he subscribed to Democracy Docket he would have learned about this on Monday. Don’t make the same mistake sign-up now. hubs.ly/Q03jcjqP0 [image or embed] — Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 7:20 PM

We all knew about Utah yesterday, of course, but the gold guy, with all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, had no clue until today.

What was your favorite news today?

Totally open thread!