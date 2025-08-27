On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Captain C

After our final lunch in Den Haag with the greater family, my sister and I walked over to the Mauritshuis, a lovely art museum whose collections mostly consists of Dutch Golden Age Masters, including works by Vermeer and Rembrandt. We spent several hours here, and on the way out I got a Rubber Duck with a Pearl Earring for Dame N.