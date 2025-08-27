On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Captain C
After our final lunch in Den Haag with the greater family, my sister and I walked over to the Mauritshuis, a lovely art museum whose collections mostly consists of Dutch Golden Age Masters, including works by Vermeer and Rembrandt. We spent several hours here, and on the way out I got a Rubber Duck with a Pearl Earring for Dame N.
The exterior of the Mauritshuis.
The Girl with the Pearl Earring (Meisje met de parel) by Vermeer c.1665
A Young Woman Composing (Een jonge vrouw die muziek schrijft) by Gabriel Metsu c.1662-3
The Mariaplaats with the Mariakerk in Utrecht (De Mariaplaats met de Mariakerk in Utrecht) by Pieter Saenredam 1659
View of Delft (Gesicht op delft) by Vermeer c.1660-61
Bust of Stadholder-King Willem III (Buste van koning-stadhouder Willem III) by Jan Bloemendaal 1699
The Old Lacemaker (De oude kantwerkster) by Nicolaes Maes c.1655
Man Offering Money to a Young Woman (Man die een vrouw geld aanbiedt) by Judith Lester 1631
Woman Playing the Cittern (Cisterspelende vrouw) by Jan Steen 1662
The Life of Man (Het leven van de mens) by Jan Steen c.1665
