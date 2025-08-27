Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Captain C

After our final lunch in Den Haag with the greater family, my sister and I walked over to the Mauritshuis, a lovely art museum whose collections mostly consists of Dutch Golden Age Masters, including works by Vermeer and Rembrandt.  We spent several hours here, and on the way out I got a Rubber Duck with a Pearl Earring for Dame N.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 9
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

The exterior of the Mauritshuis.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 8
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

The Girl with the Pearl Earring (Meisje met de parel) by Vermeer c.1665

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 7
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

A Young Woman Composing (Een jonge vrouw die muziek schrijft) by Gabriel Metsu c.1662-3

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 6
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

The Mariaplaats with the Mariakerk in Utrecht (De Mariaplaats met de Mariakerk in Utrecht) by Pieter Saenredam 1659

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 5
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

View of Delft (Gesicht op delft) by Vermeer c.1660-61

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 4
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Bust of Stadholder-King Willem III (Buste van koning-stadhouder Willem III) by Jan Bloemendaal 1699

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 3
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

The Old Lacemaker (De oude kantwerkster) by Nicolaes Maes c.1655

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 2
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Man Offering Money to a Young Woman (Man die een vrouw geld aanbiedt) by Judith Lester 1631

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1 1
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Woman Playing the Cittern (Cisterspelende vrouw) by Jan Steen 1662

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 5: Mauritshuis Part 1
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

The Life of Man (Het leven van de mens) by Jan Steen c.1665

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Ramalama

      I never heard of Judith Lester, a woman painter in the 1600s? Wow.

      Also View of Delft, those Dutch clouds, yes.

      I spent a few months in Amsterdam. Met my childhood pen pal who lived in a village near Rotterdam. But I never made it The Hague.

      Do you speak Dutch? I found it to be an interesting language, picking up a few phrases and using them to do minor shopping. Much better than German, where I spent a month and where nobody knew what I was saying.  Bread? Yes please that bread? What? Bread please. Bread? Yes, thank you. What? Bread!  Ugh.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ramalama

      @eclare: I think with everyone having phones with cameras it’s just inevitable. I could take photos at the Art Institute of Chicago a few years ago.

      But when I was first taken there as a child by my grandmother, no cameras were allowed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anyway

      Nice pics for a cell phone! I am impressed when I see pictures without other people in them — usually that’s the challenge in a busy touristy place … I love spending time in .NL – fun times…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BigJimSlade

      Very nice! For the bust of Stadholder-King Willem III, it cracks me up when they carve all the curls in one of those outrageous wigs.

      Reply

