Wondering what vaccines to get this fall or whether they will even be available? Most will be, but maybe for the last time. Make sure your family is up to date while you still can. open.substack.com/pub/rasmusse…

It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and seasonal respiratory viruses to start circulating again in the northern hemisphere. CSL-Seqirus, a major manufacturer of flu vaccines based in Australia, announced last week that it was laying off 15% of its workforce and restructuring the company due to “unprecedented volatility” in the US market. A friend with upcoming travel reached out to ask me if he should get a COVID vaccine now or wait a month or two for updated shots—or if there would even be updated shots. Journalists in general have been asking me, in light of US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s multi-front war on American vaccination, whether vaccines will even be available and how this will affect countries outside the US. Will we have vaccines this fall?

The answer to this is mostly yes, Americans will have access to most vaccines this fall, but maybe not COVID. Other countries should not be affected, with some caveats. That’s not great news, but it’s also not “no vaccines.” Unfortunately, that applies to this year only. While Kennedy’s attempt to destroy population immunity in America is unprecedented, it is working. The impact of these policies will not be felt for some time, since outbreaks require a critical mass of susceptible people to take off.

Often, congregate settings with a lot of unvaccinated people are where epidemics are amplified. Daycares and schools are prime locations for a virus to take hold in a population and spread outward into the community, hence the requirements for vaccination. People are understandably concerned and confused about vaccine access, especially for their kids. I’ll try to provide some clarity.

COVID: Kennedy came for COVID-19 vaccines first, probably because uptake is relatively low, in part because of all the disinformation about these vaccines. A competent HHS secretary would try to improve updated COVID vaccination rates, since COVID vaccines work and are safe. Kennedy wants to tank them even further, taking us further down the slippery slope of eliminating as many vaccines as possible…



So where does that leave this season’s updated COVID shots? They haven’t yet been approved, although that should happen any day now based on when these approvals occurred in the past few years. Per the standard processes, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) would review evidence and vote on a recommendation for CDC Director Susan Monarez to sign…

If the updated shots aren’t approved, then Americans will only be able to access the 2024-2025 shots, which are in short supply as providers clear out old stock in anticipation of the updated vaccines. Currently FDA recommends that the updated shot should be a monovalent (targeting only 1 strain) JN.1 variant. Current COVID mRNA vaccines target the KP.2 variants. Both JN.1 and KP.2 are both Omicron (as is all SARS-CoV-2 since 2021) and they aren’t that different. The “old” shots will still provide a lot of protection this fall and winter, but not approving any new shots signals no updated shots for the foreseeable future. As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve (which it will do faster now as fewer people are vaccinated and protection wanes), the 2024-2025 vaccines will be less and less protective. Americans will gradually lose access to COVID vaccines altogether…

Flu:…Considering last flu season was the most severe since the 2009 pandemic, there is a real need to increase vaccine uptake as much as possible. Everyone over 6 months old should get a flu shot. Older people should get a higher dose to compensate for waning immunity. There are two kinds of flu vaccines and both are trivalent formulations targeting 3 flu strains: H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B. The standard inactivated split-virion vaccines are easiest to access and that’s usually what I get. These are the vaccines grown in eggs or cell culture, then inactivated, the virus particles are broken up, and injected intramuscularly. There is also FluMist, which is a live-attenuated vaccine you can take by nose spray at home. You should get either kind, just so long you get it. Generally it’s a good idea to try to get your flu vaccine sometime in October, as that timing allows for the highest antibody titers at peak flu season.

And because I know people will ask, these are seasonal flu vaccines and they don’t protect against bird flu. However, they do elicit immune responses, specifically to the H1N1 component, that have cross-protective effects against H5N1 on the basis of the shared N1 subtype. Besides, seasonal flu vaccines reduce transmission, reduce infection risk, and lower the likelihood of reassortment in a human co-infected with a seasonal virus and H5N1. This is especially important, because gutting mRNA vaccines means we are stuck with technology that is slower and more dangerous to manufacture. H5N1 is definitely still around in animals and it probably is in dairy and poultry workers too. As seasonal flu picks back up, it is really important to reduce the risk of co-infections, to reduce the likelihood of a bird flu pandemic…