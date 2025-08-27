Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The World Is Not Neat and Tidy

There is so much going on!  It’s a good thing we can walk and chew gum at the same time.  At least on our good days!

Exciting news from Iowa!

The House special election win itself is huge – no more supermajority for Republicans in Iowa!

Interview with the Democratic candidate who won.

And it’s generating a lot of energy – people are jazzed, people are pumped, people are hopeful – and that’s exactly what we need to do in Virginia, too.

We need a cascade of wins – as tsunami, if you like – to roll over the other side and give them pause.

Virginia Candidates

So I’m hoping we can get some momentum going for our two Virginia candidates.  These races tick all our boxes, right?

  • strategic races
  • great candidates or organizations
  • promoting communities of color or reaching voters who are otherwise underrepresented
  • in swing districts
  • where our money isn’t like salt in the ocean

So we have kind of a 3-legged stool thing going on here with Virginia.

  • Four Directions working with the Native vote  (done!)
  • 2 great candidates  (in progress)
  • National Ground Game  (something new and different)

We talk a lot here about how the Republicans not only have the mainstream media on their side, but they also won social media in the 2024 elections.

Now for something new and different

To repeat myself, the world is not neat and tidy.

Nothing is in a schedule that we can control, and we’ve got a lot of important things going at once.

It’s a good thing that we can keep our eye on the prizes, because between now and November we are gonna have to walk and chew a lot of gum at the same time.

You may remember National Ground Game.  We supported their work for the Florida special elections.

Well, here’s our chance to do something new with National Ground Game that directly addresses the social media side of things and has the potential to support the GOTV side of things in Virginia this fall.

National Ground Game is challenging Charlie Kirk on his own ground in Virginia.

  • Charlie Kirk is going to Liberty University in October
  • National Ground Game plans to be there, too
  • They have a key influencer – Destiny – lined up
  • They have commitments from CNN and the Washington Post to cover them
  • They will use video and media that comes from that event to raise funds for a massive GOTV effort in October

I’ll share more information in another post, but this will get you started if you are interested.

Like the other groups we support:  They don’t spend funds on consultants or TV.  They spend money on staff and field operations.  Exception: they do spend money on  texts and emails to raise more money.

We raised $20,000 for them in the Florida special elections and I’d like to support them again.  If the can get going here in Virginia, I think this group can be a real powerhouse in 2026 with the audiences we are missing.

What do you guys think?  Too wild and crazy, or just what we need?

I am on Team This Is Another Tool In Our Belt.

Speaking for myself, I am ready to take the fight to them, and challenge the piece of shit Charlie Kirk who has the balls to tell Taylor Swift that she is basically nothing and should submit to her man.  He lies and spews propaganda like we breathe air.

My contact with this group is Zee, who is a force of nature!  She is happy to come zoom with us if there is interest.  If you need a shot in the arm, I recommend coming to the zoom.  (date and time not set yet)

Updated to add the contribution from Omnes: Who Dares Wins (credit to the British SAS, also)

 

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Guessing that this will get promptly stepped on by the usual evening posts, so I will likely repost this later tonight so people can see it.

      I know this post is way longer than my usual. Apologies for that; there is just too much to say.

    4. 4.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Gave to help the Good Kim in Va a few days ago.  On track to write 200 postcards in support of the Democratic ticket in VA.  Remember, early voting for Virginia starts September 19th!  We can do this!

    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      This is great. I’m in for the Virginia candidates and the Ground Game – a nice follow up to the potential momentum from the Iowa state Senate special election. My democratic friends in Iowa (where I was born) are stoked and enthused.

      I”m also in for the gofundme for valued commenter Eolirin, whose partner is a victim of this country’s woefully inadequate safety net, especially for the disabled.

      gofundme.com/f/help-sarah-overcome-crisis-and-rebuild-her-life

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      What do you guys think?

      I like it!  Added $100

      I hope we can support other state races through the National Ground Game PAC for the mid-terms.

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Charlie Kirk may have invented this game, but more than one side can play it.

      The more Charlie Kirk whines about National Ground Game, the more it helps the good guys.

    17. 17.

      HeleninEire

      “The World is Not Neat and Tidy.” What a remarkable saying. I was 6 years old when my mother got cancer. I was 12 when she died.  For a very long time that was my life. It never occurred to me that my life was CRAZY.

      It was my life. Other people have better lives? Like, normal lives? Never occurred to me.

    18. 18.

      rk

      So we’ve started the rinse and repeat cycle. Republicans start to destroy. The population cries Mommy and votes for Democrats, who do their best, but it’s not enough. And we go round the eternal loop of stupid.

    21. 21.

      Tim in SF

      God, I love watching Destiny debates. They give me hope for the future.

      (#destinydebates on YouTube, where you can watch full debates, or watch clips on tiktok by searching for destiny)

    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @HeleninEire: That’s a hard way to grow up, and then to lose your mom.  Makes me sad to think you went through that, but at the same time I think you are an amazing person and everything in your life made you who you are.

    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @rk: I’ll be grateful if we get back into power and can stop the destruction.

      Of course, some of the destruction that has been set in motion can’t be stopped, but hopefully a lot of it can.

    25. 25.

      Jackie

      Here’s something to celebrate!

      A fuming President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening attacked a court ruling in Utah that found the State Legislature’s congressional redistricting maps were unconstitutional.

      A judge on Monday ordered state lawmakers to redraw new congressional maps that comply with a 2018 voter-approved ballot initiative. The ruling permanently blocked the use of the GOP’s 2021 congressional map, which was found to have unlawfully gerrymandered districts to benefit Republicans and overrode an independent redistricting commission.

      Lawmakers now have until Sept. 24 to draft new maps that comply with the redistricting standards.

      Trump took to his Truth Social platform to blast the ruling.

      “Monday’s Court Order in Utah is absolutely Unconstitutional. How did such a wonderful Republican State like Utah, which I won in every Election, end up with so many Radical Left Judges?”

      Trump said every citizen of Utah should be “outraged at their activist Judiciary,” which he bemoaned, “wants to take away our Congressional advantage, and will do everything possible to do so.”

      “This incredible State sent four great Republicans to Congress, and we want to keep it that way. The Utah GOP has to STAY UNITED, and make sure their four terrific Republican Congressmen stay right where they are!” he concluded.

      —RawStory

      Teeheehee! :-D

    26. 26.

      rk

      @WaterGirl:

      I understand what you’re saying but I want severe consequences for those who voted for this and those who did not bother to vote.  I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for their suffering. I hope it’s severe and painful. When I start to feel sympathy I remember the prison in El Salvador, the USAID destruction, the horrors of ICE, the destruction of our scientific research.

      I know someone with pancreatic cancer who voted for Trump. He benefits from cutting edge medical research and voted for the dumbest, most evil man on the planet!

    27. 27.

      dnfree

      @HeleninEire: I had the opposite experience.  My life growing up was relatively “normal”, and I was completely unaware of the challenges facing some of my classmates.  Becoming friends with them 50 years later on Facebook, I learned that some were abused at home.

    28. 28.

      HeleninEire

      @WaterGirl: Thank you. My sister and I talk about it all the time. Who would we be if Mommy was still here.  I think…not the person who I am now. And that’s grand I think. This stupid life made me what I am. And I like who I am.

