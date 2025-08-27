There is so much going on! It’s a good thing we can walk and chew gum at the same time. At least on our good days!

Exciting news from Iowa!

The House special election win itself is huge – no more supermajority for Republicans in Iowa!

Interview with the Democratic candidate who won.

And it’s generating a lot of energy – people are jazzed, people are pumped, people are hopeful – and that’s exactly what we need to do in Virginia, too.

We need a cascade of wins – as tsunami, if you like – to roll over the other side and give them pause.

Virginia Candidates

So I’m hoping we can get some momentum going for our two Virginia candidates. These races tick all our boxes, right?

strategic races

great candidates or organizations

promoting communities of color or reaching voters who are otherwise underrepresented

in swing districts

where our money isn’t like salt in the ocean

So we have kind of a 3-legged stool thing going on here with Virginia.

Four Directions working with the Native vote (done!)

2 great candidates (in progress)

National Ground Game (something new and different)

We talk a lot here about how the Republicans not only have the mainstream media on their side, but they also won social media in the 2024 elections.

Now for something new and different

To repeat myself, the world is not neat and tidy.

Nothing is in a schedule that we can control, and we’ve got a lot of important things going at once.

It’s a good thing that we can keep our eye on the prizes, because between now and November we are gonna have to walk and chew a lot of gum at the same time.

You may remember National Ground Game. We supported their work for the Florida special elections.

Well, here’s our chance to do something new with National Ground Game that directly addresses the social media side of things and has the potential to support the GOTV side of things in Virginia this fall.

National Ground Game is challenging Charlie Kirk on his own ground in Virginia.

Charlie Kirk is going to Liberty University in October

National Ground Game plans to be there, too

They have a key influencer – Destiny – lined up

They have commitments from CNN and the Washington Post to cover them

They will use video and media that comes from that event to raise funds for a massive GOTV effort in October

I’ll share more information in another post, but this will get you started if you are interested.

Like the other groups we support: They don’t spend funds on consultants or TV. They spend money on staff and field operations. Exception: they do spend money on texts and emails to raise more money.

We raised $20,000 for them in the Florida special elections and I’d like to support them again. If the can get going here in Virginia, I think this group can be a real powerhouse in 2026 with the audiences we are missing.

What do you guys think? Too wild and crazy, or just what we need?

I am on Team This Is Another Tool In Our Belt.

Speaking for myself, I am ready to take the fight to them, and challenge the piece of shit Charlie Kirk who has the balls to tell Taylor Swift that she is basically nothing and should submit to her man. He lies and spews propaganda like we breathe air.

My contact with this group is Zee, who is a force of nature! She is happy to come zoom with us if there is interest. If you need a shot in the arm, I recommend coming to the zoom. (date and time not set yet)

Updated to add the contribution from Omnes: Who Dares Wins (credit to the British SAS, also)