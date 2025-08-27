(Image by NEIVANMADE)

It’s 4:05 AM local time in Ukraine/9:05 PM EDT and the air raid alert maps are showing Russian MiG-31Ks up over northwestern Russia and southwestern Russia/the Black Sea approaching Ukraine. Air raid alerts are up for all of Ukraine for Russian drone swarms, rockets, and missiles. Stay in shelter orders have been issued for Kyiv as of 4;45 AM in Ukraine.

Four Russian MiG-31K fighter-bombers in air, and Tu-95 strategic bombers too – thus threat of attack by 4 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiGs soon, and cruise missiles within an hour from Tu-95s. Kyiv seems to be main target. Just heard another blast, quite far off. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:57 PM

Sound of drone here in western Kyiv, and anti-aircraft fire. High-rise on fire, and damage to kindergarten in east of capital following Russian attack. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 9:06 PM

Now sound of Gepard air defense cannons, far off: The Shaheds are here. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:50 PM

Russians are bombing Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles right now‼️ Also, cruise missiles were launched and will reach our airspace in a while Kyiv 👇 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:53 PM

Smoke over Kyiv after sneak fascist Russian ballistic missile attack at 3 a.m. Russians launched 7 missiles from nearby Bransk Oblast, giving air defenses little time to react – 10 blasts heard in Kyiv, including a large one here in west Kyiv. Capital also threatened by drones. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:18 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy's address from earlier today.

The Russians Must See the Seriousness of the World’s Resolve and How Severe the Consequences Will Be for Russia if the War Continues – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! I have just spoken with Olha Stefanishyna, now Ukraine’s new Ambassador to the United States of America. The formal procedures are complete – today I signed the decree appointing her as Ambassador. I outlined the key tasks for reinvigorating the work of our Embassy, and the main thing is to fully implement all the agreements reached in Washington – our agreements with President Trump, above all in the defense sphere. Much of Ukraine’s long-term security depends on relations with America. There are two Ukrainian proposals on the table – strong proposals. These are: an agreement on weapons for Ukraine and an agreement on modern drones for the United States. And we count on swift progress in our relations. I am grateful to Oksana Markarova. Oksana represented Ukraine in Washington throughout all these years of the full-scale war – a very difficult mission. And Ukraine was always heard in the United States. I want to thank her for this work. We have already spoken about further cooperation, and I invited Oksana Markarova to remain part of the team – to continue working for Ukraine. Today as well, our diplomatic efforts continue: our Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Security and Defense Council engage with partners who support the need for a leaders-level format – a format for ending the war. The level of leaders enables discussion of key issues – exactly the level we require. We all see the brazenly negative signals from Moscow regarding negotiations: the Russians are not going to fulfill what they promised the United States, what they promised others around the world who insist on stopping the killings and on real diplomacy. Pressure must be applied. Russia must be forced into real steps. Russia must end the war it started and continues. There has to be an answer from them. They must be pressed to the right answer. And this depends on America, on all those who believe this war is truly wrong. On our part, we will be as ready as possible – with platforms prepared to host a meeting and to ensure effective diplomacy. Yesterday, Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov had meetings in Qatar, in particular regarding mediation. Today, there were meetings in Saudi Arabia. I am grateful for the support. Tomorrow, meetings are planned in Switzerland. On Friday, in New York, the United States, there will be meetings with President Trump’s team. Everyone working on the substance of the security guarantees will be involved – the military, political, and economic components of security guarantees. The task is to move as fast as possible, so that this too becomes a lever – a lever of influence. The Russians must see the seriousness of the world’s resolve and how severe the consequences will be for Russia if the war continues. Today, I received a report from the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, which included an update on sanctions. It outlined the next steps needed regarding sanctions – which specific Russian legal entities must be blocked, which individuals must face pressure, and which sanction-evasion schemes, unfortunately, are still functioning. All of this information, possessed by our foreign intelligence service, will be passed on to our partners, primarily from the Group of Seven. On their part, there is readiness to strengthen sanctions. And one more thing. I want to thank all the repair crews, our energy workers, utility services, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and our police officers – everyone involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes. Poltava region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipro region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region – everywhere our services respond, everywhere they provide assistance. There were hits on the energy infrastructure – both yesterday and during the night into today. We are quickly restoring the power supply. The work is still ongoing. I thank everyone who works for our people, for our state. I thank everyone who defends Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska visited the first School of Superheroes in Cherkasy today. Video followed by the write up.

School of Superheroes Educational Space Launched in Cherkasy with Funding from Olena Zelenska Foundation The First Lady of Ukraine, together with the team of the Olena Zelenska Foundation and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Portugal in Ukraine, Pedro Forbes Lemos, visited the first School of Superheroes in Cherkasy. Together with the children, the President’s wife joined a creative workshop, a lesson on Ukraine’s cultural heritage, and a resilience-building session. Olena Zelenska was also shown the wards where teachers hold lessons for children unable to attend regular schools due to health conditions. The First Lady spoke with teachers and psychologists about the center’s activities: helping children adapt to school, coordinating lessons with treatment, and organizing classes. “When a child is undergoing treatment, learning should not stop; it must adapt to the child and the circumstances. The School of Superheroes makes this possible: equipped classrooms in hospitals, a teacher and a psychologist by the child’s side, and communication with peers. The Foundation is expanding the School of Superheroes network so that such spaces exist in every children’s hospital in our country. This must become a national standard, and we are working steadily toward it together with international partners,” noted Olena Zelenska. The Cherkasy School of Superheroes center provides education for children in two medical institutions: the Regional Children’s Hospital and the Oncology Center. The space includes seven learning zones – for preschoolers, primary and secondary school students, as well as mental health rooms. This year, while renovations were ongoing, almost 1,500 lessons were delivered to over 800 children in hospital wards. “We are grateful to our partners who support us in implementing such important projects. We are grateful to the Camões Institute of Portugal for their trust and contribution to establishing the Cherkasy center,” emphasized the Director of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, Nina Horbachova. This Cherkasy School of Superheroes has become the 18th in Ukraine. Over the last academic year, more than 15,000 children studied at School of Superheroes centers. “Knowledge heals, inspires, and opens the world. We are glad, in partnership with the Olena Zelenska Foundation, to bring knowledge to children even there, in hospitals, where it may seem impossible,” noted Nataliia Zhilinska, Director of the State Institution “School of Superheroes.” Just last year, with the Foundation’s support, six new learning spaces were opened. Since September 1, Schools of Superheroes will also start operating in Chernihiv and Lutsk. “Portugal believes education truly saves lives, and we are pleased to support the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s School of Superheroes initiative and the establishment of two educational centers in hospitals in Chernihiv and Cherkasy,” emphasized Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal.

Georgia:

🆘 Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office has frozen the bank accounts of 7 NGOs: Civil Society Foundation, ISFED, IDFI, GDI, Democracy Defenders, Sapari & Social Justice Center. They’re accused of using donor funds to buy masks, goggles & pepper spray for protesters. — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 4:15 AM

2/ “Enemies of the Georgian people want to deprive us of the ability to defend the rights of children, women, people with disabilities, students, unlawfully detained individuals, workers, and the elderly”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 11:53 AM

3/ “They want to silence our efforts to investigate and expose injustice, corruption, torture, and systemic violence, and to stop us from defending these rights before the European Court of Human Rights and other international tribunals” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 11:53 AM

4/ “Their goal is not only to sabotage Georgia’s path toward European integration, but also to strip the Georgian people of one of their greatest achievements – the right to visa-free travel,” NGO representatives said. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 11:53 AM

5/ At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, a court in Georgia has frozen the bank accounts of seven NGOs, including ISFED, IDFI, GDI, Sapari, Social Justice Centre, Civil Society Foundation, and Defenders of Democracy. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 11:53 AM

6/ Prosecutors allege the groups used funds to purchase gas masks, goggles, masks, and pepper spray for protesters during recent pro-European rallies. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 11:53 AM

Sapari is a prominent CSO protecting women & children from violence. Today, their assets got frozen since they “collaborated with the enemy to overthrow the government” by distributing protective equipment. They’ll carry on on a volunteer basis. Because screw the regime. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 10:33 AM

🗣️”We are serving only public interest that’s why even voluntarily in this restrictive and repressive environment we are ready to continue our work,” – Tamta Mikeladze speaks about the different repressive mechanisms. batumelebi.ge/articles-in-… #GeorgiaProtests

#RepressionInGeorgia #Georgia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) August 27, 2025 at 12:18 PM

🗣️”This is a clear sign of illegal use of this criminal justice mechanism for the act which is totally legal – conducting legal aid to certain groups who were subject to ill treatment and torture” Giorgi Burjanadze about the seizure of bank accounts of 7 CSOs. #RepressionInGeorgia #Georgia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) August 27, 2025 at 11:28 AM

The US:

The question is always who benefits?

Back to Ukraine.

Last night, russian forces attacked energy and gas infrastructure facilities in the Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Ministry of Energy reported. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 7:22 AM

Overnight, Sumy and Poltava came under a massive russian drone attack: critical infrastructure was damaged, all water facilities in Sumy lost power, and large parts of both regions were left without electricity. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:52 AM

Shot:

Chaser:

Destruction of a Russian BM-21 “Grad” MLRS by an FPV drone of the 426th Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy Marine Corps. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 11:03 AM

Bild analyst Julian Röpcke writes that the Russians have failed in their summer offensive in Ukraine: most of the goals set by the Kremlin for the period from April to August 2025 were not achieved. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 4:58 AM

Kyiv:

A terrible night in Kyiv. Ballistic missiles, Shakheds. Since the start of talks on a meeting in Alaska, Kyiv has never been under such heavy shelling #Ukraine — Kristina Berdynskykh (@berdynskykh.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:59 PM

10 Russian/Iranian Shahed flying bomb drones heading for Kyiv, some heading for Zhulyaniy airport in western Kyiv. Big bang right now, car alarms triggered, so quite near – sounded like air burst, not impact. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:38 PM

Heard what sounded like an interceptor launch and air bursts, so Patriots likely were active, despite short time to react. Second wave of missiles was launched from fascist Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, a bit further away. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:48 PM

Sound of drone here in western Kyiv, and anti-aircraft fire. High-rise on fire, and damage to kindergarten in east of capital following Russian attack. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 9:06 PM

More sounds of drones, anti-aircraft fire and explosions just now here in western Kyiv. Drones likely targeting Zhulyaniy airport. Cruise missiles from Tu-95s yet to arrive… — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 9:33 PM

At least one dead in Kyiv: according to Mayor Klitschko an entire section of a s-story residential building collapsed after being hit. Likely multiple casualties. More explosions here in western Kyiv- just got another “heightened alert” signal on my phone app… — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 9:38 PM

The Kursk cross-border offensive:

Ukrainian aviation carried out a series of strikes that wiped out an entire unit of Russian occupiers in Kulbaky, Kursk region. The air bombs hit: – the unit’s command post/headquarters;

– personnel deployment points;

– communications/EW team;

– MANPADS crew. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 8:15 AM

Donetsk Oblast:

Krasnador Krai and Samara Oblast, Russia:

As fascist Russia attacks Kyiv, democratic Ukraine is hitting more refineries in Russia: Afipsky in Krasnodarsky Krai, SW Russia, and Kuibyshev in Samara, in the SE of “European” Russia reported hit. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 9:30 PM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Ryazan Oblast, Russia:

A key Russian oil pipeline, “Ryazan-Moscow,” exploded, causing a major fire. It had supplied fuel to Moscow and the occupying army since 2018. Deliveries have now been suspended indefinitely, according to media reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 6:07 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

