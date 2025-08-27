===

I’ve signed; I encourage you to do the same

RFK Jr is arguably the most extreme, dangerous anti-vaxx activist/conspiracy theorist on earth—it’s horrific he’s leading the nation’s public health system

Also, his 2 main allies, Bhattacharya & Makary, shown in the photo, are also doing HUGE damage [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 12:58 PM

Local races: Iowa…

HUGE FLIP: Democrat Catelin Drey wins deep-red state Senate seat in Iowa, breaking the GOP's supermajority.

Drey won by 11 points in a district Donald Trump carried by 11 points last year. It's another massive overperformance. The Iowa GOP should be very worried for the midterms.

Our full writeup: [image or embed] — The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) August 26, 2025 at 9:27 PM



We've now seen Republicans *badly* underperform in four special elections in IA this year. The political environment for the GOP there is terrible.

But Drey's win also means that Gov. Kim Reynolds will need Democratic support for any cabinet or judicial nominees for the last 17 months of her term. — The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) August 26, 2025 at 9:37 PM

Georgia…

Debra Shigley racked up 40% of the vote tonight for the Georgia State Senate.

This is huge.

The last race there had more than a 40-point margin favoring Republicans and she was the lone Dem in a 7-way race.

Now headed to a runoff.

Go Georgia! [image or embed] — Denise Wheeler (@denisedwheeler.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:39 AM

Maine:



It feels like last year’s infamous Throw the bums out! vibe may be turning in Democracts’ favor.