Wednesday Morning Open Thread

[image or embed]

— Ellsworth Green (@greenellsworth.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 7:41 AM

===

I’ve signed; I encourage you to do the same
RFK Jr is arguably the most extreme, dangerous anti-vaxx activist/conspiracy theorist on earth—it’s horrific he’s leading the nation’s public health system
Also, his 2 main allies, Bhattacharya & Makary, shown in the photo, are also doing HUGE damage

[image or embed]

— Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 12:58 PM

===

Local races: Iowa…

HUGE FLIP: Democrat Catelin Drey wins deep-red state Senate seat in Iowa, breaking the GOP's supermajority.
Drey won by 11 points in a district Donald Trump carried by 11 points last year. It's another massive overperformance. The Iowa GOP should be very worried for the midterms.
Our full writeup:

[image or embed]

— The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) August 26, 2025 at 9:27 PM


===

We've now seen Republicans *badly* underperform in four special elections in IA this year. The political environment for the GOP there is terrible.
But Drey's win also means that Gov. Kim Reynolds will need Democratic support for any cabinet or judicial nominees for the last 17 months of her term.

— The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) August 26, 2025 at 9:37 PM

===

Georgia…

Debra Shigley racked up 40% of the vote tonight for the Georgia State Senate.
This is huge.
The last race there had more than a 40-point margin favoring Republicans and she was the lone Dem in a 7-way race.
Now headed to a runoff.
Go Georgia!

[image or embed]

— Denise Wheeler (@denisedwheeler.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:39 AM

===

Maine:

Senator Susan Collins got an earful from protesters at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Searsport today.

[image or embed]

— Andy O'Brien (@aobrien2024.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 2:02 PM


===

www.wbur.org/news/2025/08…

[image or embed]

— Ronnie H ???? (@ronicats.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 7:24 PM

It feels like last year’s infamous Throw the bums out! vibe may be turning in Democracts’ favor.

I really think that next week the GOP caucus is going to come back to town soiling themselves. This is not a happy environment for an incumbent Republican.

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 10:46 PM

    1. 1.

      Baud

      According to Reddit, Drey won a pretty red district. So an even more impressive win.

      ETA: I assume it’s historically red, not just red for Trump.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Isn’t this how Obama won the first time? Once the GOP caused the Great Recession, suddenly Americans* were willing to give the Black guy a chance.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Not a Mainer, but I did recently eat a very good lobster roll, so I feel qualified to opine that I do hope the Maine Dems choose the rugged oyster man (or another “outsider” coded candidate) to take on Furrowed Brow. I think you’re right about the “throw the bums out” vibe being in Dems’ favor this time around.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mappy!

      Republicans (spit) always forget that for a while, it works. Then it doesn’t. I want to see the Block Island wind farm go online.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      I think the extremely online folks (and I am one) don’t grasp how angry the average person is by what’s going on in general. They don’t like seeing military uselessly patrolling empty streets, they don’t like a government telling them obvious lies, they don’t like prices rising because of policies that even the mainstream news say are stupid (like tariffs). The discontent is real, and the Democrats will benefit if we address it. And our leaders, like Pritzker, are.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      Many more hot days ahead, but there’s a hint of fall in the air this morning. I love it.

      @satby: Agree. I hope FL Dems find someone plausible to take on Ashley Moody, the DeSantis appointee currently warming Rubio’s old US Senate seat. She’s on Fox News a lot kissing Trump’s ass but invisible otherwise. She’s as attractive and charismatic as a bowl of cold, unsalted grits.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scamp Dog

      What are the odds that other countries start banning Americans as plague rats if JFK jr wrecks our vaccine infrastructure and record keeping? Or maybe you’ll need to drop by an EU embassy to get vaccinated before traveling because they can’t trust us and our records?

      I knew Trump 2 was going to be bad, but I didn’t think we’d get this bad.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      moonbat

      I figured the GOP’s internal polling said their popularity was in the crapper or the gerrymandering fight would never have been started. But results showing as much are always good!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      If you were someone thoroughly enraged over the Cracker Barrel logo change, I’m glad you’re getting what you want.

      That said, when you wake up tomorrow morning and still find yourself generally unhappy with life, perhaps even depressed–as you inevitably will–maybe it’s worth considering that it was never about a logo change in the first place and you’re projecting some serious anger and existential angst on yet another distraction that’s being offered to you by people who aren’t the least bit interested in helping to improve your life and would much rather keep you occupied with frivolous placeholders as a heat sink for your outrage while they ratchet up your housing and grocery and child care costs and destroy your retirement plans and tax your consumer goods through tariffs for the benefit of billionaire elites who couldn’t care less if you live or die, backed by a political party that’s led by a former reality TV host and bankrupted casino owner who has spent his life dedicated to “bread and circuses” media distractions and manages to convince you that things like the Cracker Barrel logo are what’s really most important.

      Charlotte Clymer

      Reply
    17. 17.

      catclub

      The dire predictions for the GOP are going to run into the fact that the stock market is doing astonishing well so far this year.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: and that’s where we, the rest of the common clay, help pass that word along in small, consistent ways every day 😉

      Though I also think the “outrage” over the logo change was an astroturfed campaign, more media than regular folks. Regular folks got bigger fish to fry.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      catclub

      Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on India and says it is because they buy Russian oil.
      It is actually because he no longer likes Modi.

      All the wrong reasons.

      He is scared of China so no extra tariffs on them for buying Russian oil.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      satby

      @catclub: it’s not really though. It gains a few days, it has huge losses a few days; and the net result is very little basic change. And that’s on borrowed time, when it breaks it will break hard.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mappy!

      @catclub: The stock market doesn’t pay the monthly rent, mortgage, homeowner’s insurance, car insurance, groceries… It can pad the wallet of those who can afford to play but that ain’t a big segment of the voting public. And voters (spit) can be a finicky lot prone to whining.

      That a retail establishment like Cracker Barrel’s stock would loose value over a logo change is a real clue about how the the stock market functions now, or rather how it is manipulated.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @catclub: The dire predictions for the GOP are going to run into the fact that the stock market is doing astonishing well so far this year.

      The economy isn’t everything and for most of us elections are more than a year away.  A lot can happen.

      I will say some awful people are working real hard to make this Trump thing work, and that list includes far too many economic movers and shakers. Far as I’m concerned it’s just more sugar high grift that, in the end, is going to make the fall more spectacular.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Marleedog

      He is from Down East you can’t get much more native than that. That will be a plus. Janet Mills, even though I like her very much, is too old.

      A slight glimmer of hope with Iowa results. We need to regain Congress.  The Republicans will try every bit of chicanery, deception, and dare I say it, malarkey, to try subvert the result. We need to win convincingly. And then we need to wield our regained power decisively and authoritatively. No more ossified Democrats.

      Excelsior

       

      That is my hope, perhaps naive, in any event.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      p.a.

      Via Barry Ritholtz at The Big Picture

       

      Young Voters Who Swung Right Are Already Regretting It: Trump convinced voters under 35 — especially men — to give him a chance. They are souring on what they see. bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2025-08-26/trump-support-among-young-voters-is-fading-fast see also The Jobs Market Is Showing Signs of a ‘He-cession’ It’s hard to say why the unemployment rate for young men is rising, but it’s a disturbing trend. bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2025-08-05/us-jobs-market-is-showing-signs-of-a-he-cession

       

       

      ETA: oh boy, “he-cession”.  I would just expect young white men to double-down on self-defeating stupidity.  White+male= never wrong.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      satby

      Paul Krugman on Substack

      Think about it. We’re talking about gratuitously trashing billions of dollars’ worth of investment. We’re also talking about significantly reducing the supply of electricity — not in the long run, but next year — at a moment when electricity prices are soaring thanks to the demand from data centers. And there’s every reason to believe that Revolution Wind is only the beginning of a real attempt to roll back wind and, possibly to a lesser extent, solar, even though both are now crucial parts of America’s energy system.

      If this sounds crazy, that’s because it is. But so was the way Covid vaccines became a partisan issue, which didn’t prevent anti-vax sentiment from killing thousands in right-leaning counties.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @p.a.: The Jobs Market Is Showing Signs of a ‘He-cession’ It’s hard to say why the unemployment rate for young men is rising

      Social mal-adjustment.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Eyeroller

      @The Audacity of Krope: We can’t complain about gerontocracy and then support a 77-year-old candidate for Senate.   We’d like people who can serve more than one or at least two terms  (though higher turnover in the Senate would overall probably help, it’s another “unilateral disarmament” problem).

      And 80+ year old incumbents should not even be talking about running for another term.  They should have spent some time prepping their party’s younger officials to succeed them. But it seems like many Senators’ ambition (both parties) is to die in office.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: Currently a large fraction of the performance of the stock market is concentrated in “AI” related firms e.g. the “Magnificent Seven.”  It’s rather scary.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Off topic, but you asked me last week for my opinion on Axios reporter Barak Ravid and I gave a long, discursive answer. But wait, there’s more!

      I left out two aspects of Ravid’s reporting. One was that he also still reports for Israeli media sites; first for Walla and now for TV Channel 12. As the most prominent Israeli journalist in the US, Ravid is a sort of “America whisperer” for Israelis.

      Second is that although Barak Ravid’s reporting is very neutral as to Israeli politics his Twitter feed is not, in that he reposts plenty of prominent anti-Netanyahu journalists

      I don’t know if you mess with Twitter anymore, but I have found some good Israeli journalists through Ravid’s account. That makes me think of how I found Ravid through Laura Rozen’s account, and how I found Rozen through Cheryl Rofer.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Eyeroller: We can’t complain about gerontocracy and then support a 77-year-old candidate for Senate

      Mills is the Governor, right? I wasn’t even aware she announced for Senate. A quick search of candidates did not turn up her name.

      But who’s “we?” Age doesn’t tell you about the quality of a person’s ideas or work ethic or their tendency toward rigidity. Age bigotry was somehow one of the biggest thing that elected Trump as far as I’m concerned.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      New Deal democrat

      @catclub:

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      @Baud:

      The dire predictions for the GOP are going to run into the fact that the stock market is doing astonishing well so far this year.

      It’s true that the stock market has been doing very well in the past few months, currently up about 15% from one year ago. But it is in the minority of economic indicators doing well. For example, the reports in the last week have all indicated that the very important housing sector has rolled over, with declining resale prices, employment, and completed new units for sale.  The market has mainly not been taking tariffs seriously so far, and is anticipating big companies being flush with cash after the most recent tax cut.

      But perhaps most importantly, the stock market *also* did well during 2017-18, typically up about 15% year over year in that period. And yet the GOP still got thoroughly thrashed in the 2018 midterms.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      p.a.

      @Eyeroller: We can’t complain about gerontocracy and then support a 77-year-old candidate for Senate.   We’d like people who can serve more than one or at least two terms  (though higher turnover in the Senate would overall probably help, it’s another “unilateral disarmament” problem).

      And 80+ year old incumbents should not even be talking about running for another term.  They should have spent some time prepping their party’s younger officials to succeed them. But it seems like many Senators’ ambition (both parties) is to die in office.

       

       

       

      “Senator Emeritus”; once their 80th birthday falls within their term or into next term.  They then get to sit in chamber, 5 min. max speech time, no votes, continue to receive full pay/bennies.  Max 1 from each state, if 2 qualify, senior gets it if he wishes to.

      And a pony.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      H.E.Wolf

      More good news: Democrat Barbara Drummond, a state legislator with a long record of public service, has advanced to the runoff for Mayor of Mobile, AL.

      She’s a native of Mobile, and would be the first woman to serve as its Mayor.

      Campaign video:
      youtube.com/watch?v=TN8ti9dmBNc

      I wrote some postcards for Drummond, as part of my mission to support Black Democratic women running for office, So I’m thrilled with the outcome of yesterday’s election!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      zhena gogolia

      @satby: People here (including Drumpf voters) are not enjoying seeing guys snatched off the streets by masked men in unmarked cars. That I can tell you.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      H.E.Wolf

      @The Audacity of Krope: ​
      @Marleedog: That will be a plus. Janet Mills, even though I like her very much, is too old.

      How dare she live so long?

       And how dare she persist against the headwinds of endemic sexism, which slow down and delay the career progress of women professionals in virtually every field?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker@Baud: that’s what Clymer is talking about in the quote I posted. That they scrapped the planned logo change yesterday. But just like the “vegan sausage” controversy a few years ago, I think the whole outrage was fake, though real crackers undoubtedly fell for it.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @p.a.: If your living on credit and your home is your main/only real investment…

      …then it’s long past time to start questioning why we treat some of the most vital things we need to live as financial instruments.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      p.a.

      @satby: It’s become so easy!  Announce something “woke” in a white-centric business, buy stock when bigot rage hits stock, rescind, sell on uptick.

      Bigotrage- rhymes with arbitrage.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      satby

      @p.a.: manipulation is everywhere; but people still believe most viral things arise organically and that they’re talking to real humans on the internet.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Geminid

      @Marleedog: Last week Maine Public Radio published an interesting article on Graham atmer and Maine’s Senate race. It’s titled:

         Whi is Graham Platnerand why is he everywhere right now?

      Platner’s ubiquity is due partly to his campaign launch video, which garnered 2.5 million views in 24 hours. It was produced by Morris Katz, the 26 year-old “strategist and ad man” who works for Zohran Mamdani’s New York mayoral campaign.

      Platner’s press secretary is Joe Calvello, who was press secretary for John Fetterman’s successful primary and general election campaigns in 2022. Regardless of how Fetterman has turned out, Calvello was good at what he did then.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Eyeroller

      @The Audacity of Krope: ​What I read was that there was some “freezing of the field” while she wouldn’t say whether she is or is not running.

      I’m less concerned about age for President (though it’s certainly an issue) because that is supposed to be limited-term, there is a built-in backup, and there is no “seniority” system. The Senate is all-in on “seniority.” So we’d be best off with somebody who could advance, until we maybe manage to get enough people in who will be willing to get rid of some of the antiquated and very anti-democratic (in an already anti-small-d-democratic institution) rules and “norms.”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      piratedan

      @The Audacity of Krope: well, with the economic uncertainty of peeps having jobs when everything imported from everywhere is now more expensive usually is a signal for any employers that expansion is not a thing, plus the AI Boondoggle has caused less jobs to be handled by a glorified autofill application and the siphoning off of both federal jobs and federal money to various parts of the economy means that people are attempting to downsize to weather the financial crisis.  So you could be seeing nice middle class and starter class homes being dumped into the market, but peeps don’t have the job security to buy them and you can rest assured that banks are only willing to take risks as they see them and that means fewer loan approvals and coupled with higher tax rates, a real estate market that has been shot in the back of its head as realtors are dealing with the likelihood of even more buyers unable to qualify for loans.

      other than that, everything is fine because none of this is ever seen as interconnected until it’s your ass trying to buy a new house or sell your current one.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jeffro

      @satby: they also apparently want to outlaw cars that turn off when idling?

      literally just frothing at the mouth to burn as much of those sweet, sweet fossil fuels as possible…it’s unreal

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Belafon

      @p.a.: Thanks to Trump, these guys can look to black women if they need someone to commiserate with over how Trump is wrecking their employment prospects.

      HAHAHAHAHAHA, their brains would explode if they tried to actually contemplate that.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jeffro

      There’s a good piece up today about Spanberger, Mikie, etc:

      Since it’s the Times, the headline is of course offensive (intentionally or not): “Weak, Woke, and Whiny No More”…I guess “Formidable, Approachable, and Committed to Service” doesn’t inspire as many rage-clicks but whatever…

      gift article

      “…after “lots of pro and con lists,” Ms. Spanberger said, she moved home to the commonwealth with her family and, as she put it, shifted “from service to country to service to community.” She took a private sector job, volunteered with the gun control group Moms Demand Action, started a Girl Scout troop.

      Then the first Trump administration hit, and Ms. Spanberger, like many suburban women, was appalled by what was happening in the country. So in 2018 she made a long-shot run for Congress, becoming the first Democrat to win her House district, a sprawling, demographically diverse stretch of Northern and Central Virginia, in decades. She unseated Dave Brat, the Tea Party conservative who stunned political watchers in 2014 by beating Eric Cantor, at the time the Republican majority leader, in the primary. Now she is looking to take her service statewide, at a moment when Trump 2.0 is sowing some next-level chaos in Virginia.

      Ms. Spanberger’s story is not flashy. But it introduces her to voters as a candidate with an unlikely mix of credentials, especially for a Democrat: a down-to-earth suburban mom of three who spent years tracking terrorists, narco-traffickers and other transnational bad guys. Her biography helps convey a gut-level grasp of Virginians’ everyday anxieties about schools and crime and providing for their families and experience making tough calls in life-or-death situations involving national security. Message: Here is a leader both formidable and approachable, tough and caring, driven by her commitment to service.

      VA peeps double-check your voter registration and make sure all your non-MAGA family and friends do the same!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Eyeroller: The Senate is all-in on “seniority.” So we’d be best off with somebody who could advance, until we maybe manage to get enough people in who will be willing to get rid of some of the antiquated and very anti-democratic (in an already anti-small-d-democratic institution) rules and “norms.

      Seniority is no substitute for meaningful experience, though they often come together. I agree we should be looking to reform the Senate’s rules as well. That willingness to do so is more important to me than a birthdate.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      mrmoshpotato

      @p.a.:

      Young Voters Who Swung Right Are Already Regretting It: Trump convinced voters under 35 — especially men — to give him a chance. They are souring on what they see. 

      Oopsie poopsie!  Vote for a conman, get conned!

      Great that so many people threw 2016-2020 down the memory hole and then filled it with water.

      What pandemic?!

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I guess it is! More proof that great minds think alike, and that I often skim the posts.

      It’s interesting article, especially the description of Platner’s “butch” launch video.

      There is a review of other candidates current and potential, including Gov. Mills who sounds ambivalent about the race. Besides Platner, the only one who’s raised much money is former Katie Porter staffer Jordan Wood. He had raised $1.6 million as of June 30.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      pajaro

      Sherrod Brown is over 70.  He’s agreed to run for Senate next year.  Really, is there anyone here who doesn’t think he has the best chance of any Democrat to win?

      If you oppose the gerontocracy, but support Brown, you understand that context matters.  If you oppose gerontocracy, and oppose Brown, you are admitting that there are things more important than winning for you.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Baud

      @pajaro:

      Bernie ran for reelection last year at over 80.

      Markey is old and running for reelection next year.

      Both are in pretty Democratic states.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      satby

      @pajaro: I think a lot of people who currently oppose 70 year olds running for election will be adjusting their views when they get close to the same age and find out we all don’t flip into dementia on our 70th birthday. Bigotry is just the way people roll in this country.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Belafon

      @The Audacity of Krope:

      …then it’s long past time to start questioning why we treat some of the most vital things we need to live as financial instruments.

       
      There are lots of reasons for that, but one of them is that as long as our population is growing, your house will in general be worth more after your kids have left then when you first moved in to start a family.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      jonas

      @catclub: The stock market did fantastic under Biden/Harris as well, and we know how that worked out. Right now, markets are riding the top of a huge tech/AI/crypto bubble. The fundamentals, particularly around long-term interest rates and bond prices if Trump continues to fuck with the Fed, are not good. If one of those bubbles bursts in the coming months, things could get very ugly, very fast on Wall Street.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      New Deal democrat

      @Baud:

      I thought declining housing prices was good.

      Well, there is an old Econ saying that “the cure for high (low) prices, is high (low) prices.”

      Eventually lower house price help the market by making housing more affordable, but the more immediate issue is that the decline shows that housing demand is retrenching. It also means less consumer refinancing of debt via home equity loans, meaning less consumer money to spend.

      The biggest example was the decline in house prices that started in 2006, and continued throughout the Great Recession.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      jonas

      @pajaro: Maybe he’s 70, but he seems as spry as ever and he has strong name recognition and a good brand as a fighter for the “little guy.” Any D is going to have an uphill battle in Ohio these days, but if I had to get behind anyone, it would be Brown.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jeffro

      @Mr. Mack: modern engines don’t have the same issues that older cars would have had with the re-starting and wear & tear.  The savings in gas and benefits to the environment are well worth it.

      They might have issues in prolonged cold weather combined with very short trips, but that’s a battery thing, not an engine thing.

      (I had the same concerns and looked into it last year before we bought our first ‘restarter’ =)

      Reply
    96. 96.

      mrmoshpotato

      @satby:

      I think the whole outrage was fake, though real crackers undoubtedly fell for it. 

      It was, but now they can drown their arteries in sausage gravy again?  Thank you jeebus!

      Reply
    98. 98.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Belafon: as long as our population is growing, your house will in general be worth more after your kids have left then when you first moved in to start a family.

      That’s because we treat it as an investment. Yes the value is going to go up, but why? More people and not enough equivalent housing. That’s a choice.

      This also completely elides the question of real estate investors hoarding and idling property to keep other values up.

      Homeowners, make sure to thank a homeless person today. Their pain is your equity.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Eyeroller

      @satby: I’m nearing 70 and I don’t think dementia is (usually) an issue, at least not in one’s 70s.  But nobody is immortal.  Women may be a better bet than men just due to differences in life expectancy.  But then look at what happened to DiFi.  It’s pretty certain she was experiencing dementia when she ran for the final time, but it wasn’t apparent then.

      In the case of Maine in particular, it seems like there may be pretty good potential D candidates who are younger.  It’s different for Ohio where Brown probably is the best chance.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Marleedog

      @satby:

       

      I disagree with that. I am about the same age as you. I would like to see someone younger with a longer future ahead of them. For better or worse, we have more days in the rear view window  than ahead of us

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Bupalos

      @p.a.: Both the swing to Trump and the micro-rise in unemployment was disproportionately non-white.

      and in both cases Trump’s immigration and economic terrorism the prime movers, with young Hispanics at the center.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Baud

      @Eyeroller:

      I don’t have a dog in which Dem gets the nomination, but good candidates have lost to Susan Collins in the past. Since Mills is a popular governor who has won state wide twice and had stood up to Trump, it’s no surprise that people consider her an attractive candidate to take on Collins.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Anyway

      @satby:I think a lot of people who currently oppose 70 year olds running for election will be adjusting their views when they get close to the same age and find out we all don’t flip into dementia on our 70th birthday.

      Lot of 60+ people get laid off from corporate jobs – their experience doesn’t matter when companies are downsizing.   Seems to me that it’s CEOs and op-ed columnists (pundits) and politicians who expect to receive special treatment bcos they are older. Meh. I am not against older politicians staying on the job but most senators and house reps are over-valued. Their main skill is winning elections. Seems to me that lots of people can do the job but running for office is a whole other thing.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      New Deal democrat

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Great that so many people threw 2016-2020 down the memory hole and then filled it with water.

      What pandemic?!

      I realize this has been said many times before, but a fair number of voters gave T—-p credit for the objectively good economy of 2017-19, and did not hold him responsible for COVID, figuring it was beyond anyone’s control.

      In the silver lining department, I am actually heartened by the fact that a significant chunk of young GOP voters are rethinking their priors. The evidence is that people form their ideologies when young, and never change. This tells me that young male voters are not lost to Dems, and may form a more progressive ideology in response to T—-p 2.0.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Belafon

      @Mr. Mack: I had to go look those concerns up. According to sites, the engines that have that feature have a few things built in to make that work, things like timing the shutdown so that the cranks shaft is in an optimal position for restarting (like making your your bike pedal is in the right place when you want to start up again), only doing it when the engine is warm (cold starts are bad on an engine), and upgrading some components to compensate for the extra starts. The starter and alternator are the ones that suffer the most from it.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: ​I’ve never even been to Maine but I believe residents who say the last good candidate’s problem was not being “from here.” It is a very rural and white state so it would not be surprising it’s insular, but in the New England way. Their other Senator is an “Independent” like a certain Senator from Vermont. So it’s not as hostile to Ds as most states with that demographic but still would need a particularly good candidate. Ms. Mills has strong name recognition and a known record so it’s not surprising they’d try to recruit her.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      tam1MI

      @catclub: The dire predictions for the GOP are going to run into the fact that the stock market is doing astonishing well so far this year.

      It was doing astonishingly well under Biden, and it made not one wit of difference. The stock market long ago disconnected itself from anything approaching economic or political reality.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      p.a

      @Gin & Tonic: I like Jack but I still think these generational logjams are a net minus for the country.  “Emeritus” was tongue-in-cheek, but it would be a way to maintain the knowledge base without holding others back.  And just a personal impression, Senators have so much self-regard it could be sttractive to them: still in DC, still involved, no money-grubbing.

      IIRC there are 3 main aging pulses, approx 44 y.o, 65 y.o, 78 y.o.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Betty Cracker

      @satby: I don’t think it’s bigotry to believe that in general, it’s preferable to field candidates who are younger than 70. It’s just a fact that health issues are more common the older you get.

      In an alternate but entirely plausible timeline, losing three older Dems with a long history of health problems in the House this year could have cost us on critical votes.

      But it’s definitely a case by case thing as people age differently. If Roy Cooper and Sherrod Brown give NC and OH the best shot of winning senate seats, godspeed to them both, I say.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      mrmoshpotato

      @New Deal democrat:

      I realize this has been said many times before, but a fair number of voters gave T—-p credit for the objectively good economy of 2017-19, and did not hold him responsible for COVID, figuring it was beyond anyone’s control. 

      And Dump just couldn’t keep himself from calling a worldwide pandemic a hoax.

      In the silver lining department, I am actually heartened by the fact that a significant chunk of young GOP voters are rethinking their priors. The evidence is that people form their ideologies when young, and never change. This tells me that young male voters are not lost to Dems, and may form a more progressive ideology in response to T—-p 2.0.

      Lord I hope so!

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Betty

      @satby: Apparently driven by another oligarch looking for a basis on which to take over the company ( which by the way had a newish female CEO – DEI?) He’ll need to find another angle now.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      zhena gogolia

      I just had an epiphany in the shower, so although it’s not what we’re talking about, I’m going to share it. People keep saying that the ugly gold shit that’s now desecrating the White House is Chump’s attempt to make it look like Mar-a-Lago.

      No. It’s THE KREMLIN. The oh-so-egalitarian Soviets never got rid of all that tsarist pomp, and that’s what Chump envies. But he doesn’t have the subtle good taste and restraint of Catherine II.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      tam1MI

      @The Audacity of Krope: Age bigotry was somehow one of the biggest thing that elected Trump as far as I’m concerned.

      She bigotry that somehow magically disappears when it comes to the oldest sitting Senator with a history of heart disease.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @satby:

      If this sounds crazy, that’s because it is. But so was the way Covid vaccines became a partisan issue, which didn’t prevent anti-vax sentiment from killing thousands in right-leaning counties.

      I profoundly hope that MAGA mee-maws and pap-paws either stroke out from heat or freeze to death (I ain’t picky) according to season and locale because they either can’t afford electricity or there simply is none to be had. It’d be a nice bookend to the MAGAts dying from preventable Covid complications. Let’s just hope they die good and quick, before the mid-terms.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Fair Economist

      @p.a.:

      It’s hard to say why the unemployment rate for young men is rising, but it’s a disturbing trend

      I know multiple people in high school and college education and they all say the same thing – girls work, boys don’t. Not *every* one, of course; it never works that way, but a shocking proportion of boys/young men just want to play video games and surf TikTok all night.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @zhena gogolia: The oh-so-egalitarian Soviets never got rid of all that tsarist pomp, and that’s what Chump envies. But he doesn’t have the subtle good taste and restraint of Catherine II.

      Or of the typical four year old conceiving their dream house.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Kathleen

      @pajaro: I watched Jaimie Harrison’s interview with Lauren Underwood on his podcast “At Our Table” and he recounted a conversation he had with James Clyburn when he worked for him. Jaimie expressed impatience with older members who needed to make way for young blood and Clyburn said (paraphrase) “Would you prefer a young Clarence Thomas to an old Thurgood Marshall?”

      Reply
    137. 137.

      twbrandt

      In other news, a grand jury refused to indict a ham sandwich.

      Federal prosecutors on Tuesday were unable to secure a felony assault indictment against a man who threw a sandwich at a federal agent on the streets of Washington this month, according to two people familiar with the matter.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Gin & Tonic

      @zhena gogolia:

      But he doesn’t have the subtle good taste and restraint of Catherine II.

      Ha!​
       
      ETA: And much as I may wish, he is very unlikely to die fucking a horse.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      suzanne

      @Geminid: I saw Plattner’s video and started following him on social media. I am glad to see that he appears to have hired some smart and capable people to help him with his campaign’s imagecraft and communications.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Matt McIrvin

      It feels surreal having to pretend that we can just win some elections and that will fix things, when we KNOW that’s not true. Obviously if someone he doesn’t like wins, Trump is just going to say the results are fake and this time, the whole power structure will go with him. The US Constitution effectively no longer exists. There’s no way a Democratic Congress or a Democratic President will ever be seated again without some kind of fight outside of normal politics.

      But we kind of have to pretend, because of Trumpism wins fair and square, that’s a worse situation.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @tam1MI: Well, consider yourself lucky I’m not in Ohio because that is an all-time deal breaker for me. With democratic institutions, respecting the vote is fundamental.

      And anyone calling Brown “too old” tastes like sweet, sweet irony to me. Now do Shiv.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Geminid: I have lived in ME for 9 years a DSA type D is not going win the senate election. It is not NYC. You can bookmark this. If he wins the primary Suzie Q will win the race. She is beloved in Maine. I was there this summer. And I know some well connected Ds as well as Rs in the state.

      An Angus King clone could make the race competitive.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Marleedog:And then we need to wield our regained power decisively and authoritatively.

      Like Nancy SMASH did?

      I personally believe that if we give him the House, Speaker Jeffries will turn that mutha out.

      Mind, he’s Black so that won’t be good enough, but still…

      Reply
    148. 148.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @schrodingers_cat: I have lived in ME for 9 years a DSA type D is not going win the senate election.

      I predict SC will make this prediction about every candidate to the left of Joe Manchin as long as she draws breath.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Miss Bianca

      I wonder if Platner was the asshole who sent me the begging text that started off by braying about how much he hated the Democrats. Since I deleted it and blocked the number before I got any further than that, I can’t be sure, but it sounds like his style. Another white dude who’s got all the answers about What’s Rong with the Democrats, oh, my…yawn. Bored now.

      Pro-tip, Oyster Cracker: maybe talk more about how much you hate Republicans rather  than Democrats if you’re trying to raise money from Democrats.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      tam1MI

      @The Audacity of Krope: Well, consider yourself lucky I’m not in Ohio because that is an all-time deal breaker for me.

      Same here, both on the not in Ohio part, and the deal-breaker part. But apparently Ohio Democrats couldn’t dig up anybody better to run for the seat.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      MAGAts croaking from COVID is so last year.

      Measles. Maybe flesh-eating bacteria in their Raw Milk.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      narya

      @twbrandt: I was wondering what would happen there. I can see people who live in an area that was under assault on J6 might view a sandwich-tossing at a kevlared “invader” as somewhat less than a felony. Not recommending that others do it, mind you, but felonious assault seemed like a high bar.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      jonas

      @p.a.:  It’s hard to say why the unemployment rate for young men is rising, but it’s a disturbing trend.

      I think there’s a perception among employers that non-college educated younger men are basically unreliable flakes who would rather sit at home getting high and playing video games than showing up for work or paying attention to detail. So they’re very hesitant to hire anyone without a ton of experience and sterling referrals. And those are hard to come by. So a lot of positions sit unfilled (or get filled with a woman) and a lot of young men are without work. Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s not a good recipe for a healthy society. Or economy.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @schrodingers_cat: Yeah, and I didn’t say you were.  But you operate a lot the same way.  A whole lot of IGMFY and stern warnings that if we listen to those monsters on the left we’ll lose all the elections after we first go broke and have to go back living in caves.

      You spend far too much time attacking the least influential faction of D voters.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: I’m not sure Platner is a DSA type, even though DSA-adjacent people are swooning over him. Platner might fit into a broader category of “populist,” but I think that there is not enough data in yet to type him, and he will succeed or fail as an individual anyway.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Jeffro@mrmoshpotato: When does RFK Leatherface start choking out words praising leaded gasoline?

      He splits with the Trump admin on this. Not out of concern for the environment, but because RFK needs all the leaded gasoline for himself to maintain his high.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @The Audacity of Krope: I think  honestly it’s less “seniority” than “knowing what to know.”

      The Senate is a very exclusive club with very arcane rules that the Constitution gives it alone the right to create or modify. Those rules have been used and modified and it takes someone who’s been there a while to know the “secret control panel in the back of the Senate cloakroom—“ that is, knows how to use the arcane-ass rules of the Senate to accomplish what they want to accomplish.

      Think in terms of “The Unseen University.”

      Heh, some of that shit’s so obscure it might as well BE magic. ;^)

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Jackie

      @zhena gogolia:

      People keep saying that the ugly gold shit that’s now desecrating the White House is Chump’s attempt to make it look like Mar-a-Lago.

      No. It’s THE KREMLIN. The oh-so-egalitarian Soviets never got rid of all that tsarist pomp, and that’s what Chump envies.

      Soooo, you’re saying that MAL is decorated ala the Kremlin, and FFOTUS’s WH is decorated ala MAR = the Kremlin.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Professor Bigfoot: This has been the fourth thing in the past week pulling me to read Pratchett for the first time.  I get paid tomorrow, I should probably be planning a trip to the bookstore.
      Fuck a Kindle. Yes, I know that was wholly gratuitous.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Jeffg166

      Out in the garden to collect balsam flowers seeds. Also started to collect cosmos bright lights seeds for next year.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Paul in KY

      @Betty Cracker: ‘Heat Sink’ is what it is. Unfortunately, most MAGA dips have no idea what one is.

      ‘Them thar fancy demoncrats have heated sinks!!! Probably lets them furriners overrunning us have em for free!’

      Reply
    166. 166.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Paul in KY: ‘Heat Sink’ is what it is. Unfortunately, most MAGA dips have no idea what one is.

      ‘Them thar fancy demoncrats have heated sinks!!! Probably lets them furriners overrunning us have em for free!’

      Most enjoyable facepalm I’ve had in months.  Granted, they’re not something one usually expects to enjoy. Though, I expect plenty of them know what a heat sink is, I’m pretty sure we don’t have all the skilled trades workers.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Eyeroller

      @Professor Bigfoot: ​This is part of it, but seniority (by time of service, of course, not age) determines who has priority for committee assignments, leadership, various other privileges. The House does this as well but it seems much more entrenched and prominent in the Senate.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      satby

      @Eyeroller:@Marleedog: I disagree with blanket statements in general rather than looking at the specifics in each circumstance. That’s my only point. Just like arbitrary term limits on elected positions, it’s all just shortcut thinking. People need to stop thinking in soundbites. Hey, a girl woman can dream!

      Reply
    172. 172.

      frosty

      @Mr. Mack: I don’t like it, but that’s probably because I drove British cars and whether they would start at any particular time depended on something like the phases of the moon.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Matt McIrvin

      @satby: The Cracker Barrel logo business is an interesting one because liberals don’t even give a shit about it. Do you care? I certainly don’t, except that it’s a marginally interesting example of current design trends in logos getting starker and more minimalist. But they seem to think it’s a “woke” thing.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      coin operated

      @jonas:

      I’m remembering a video featuring employers from that town in Ohio where Haitians were ‘eating the dogs…eating the cats’. They said as much…the Haitians show up clean, sober, and willing to work. Didn’t have a lot of good to say about young, white people in the community.

      I think there’s a perception among employers that non-college educated younger men are basically unreliable flakes who would rather sit at home getting high and playing video games than showing up for work or paying attention to detail. So they’re very hesitant to hire anyone without a ton of experience and sterling referrals. And those are hard to come by. So a lot of positions sit unfilled (or get filled with a woman) and a lot of young men are without work. Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s not a good recipe for a healthy society. Or economy.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      frosty

      @Belafon: … as long as our population is growing, your house will in general be worth more after your kids have left then when you first moved in to start a family.

      Gee, isn’t immigration driving our population growth and keeping it from declining like in Japan and China? No problem there!

      Reply
    178. 178.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: not disputing all you say. Just pointing out that “case by case basis” isn’t bigotry and is what I said. The bigotry happens when stating that any older person (choose your arbitrary age here) is undesirable solely due to age alone. Which happens a lot around here.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      zhena gogolia

      @Jackie: I have blissfully never looked at pictures of Mar-a-Lago, but what he’s doing in the White House is definitely based on his jealousy of the Grand Kremlin Palace where Putin receives people, which is full of bling. Looks as if I slandered Catherine — it was built by Nicholas I, a vulgarian of the first order.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      satby

      @Kathleen: Jaimie expressed impatience with older members who needed to make way for young blood and Clyburn said (paraphrase) “Would you prefer a young Clarence Thomas to an old Thurgood Marshall?”

      Perfect.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Geminid

      @JML: I think this is one reason the anti-Jeffries crowd tries so hard to discredit him now. My prediction is that when the midterms approach, and it looks like Democrats will win a House Majority and elect Jeffries Speaker, a lot of the Jeffries haters will make their criticism more general and trash the Party itself. For some of these folks it’s “rule or ruin.”

      Reply
    184. 184.

      hueyplong

      @Matt McIrvin: What we’re seeing in the Cracker Barrel thing looks like a foxnews/bots flex, proving that they can get the rubes toting torches and pitchforks at a moment’s notice about literally anything.  How mush-brained do you have to be to assume the Librul Conspiracy would scan the current horizon and come to an agreement that the Number One priority is the sign at franchise locations librulz don’t patronize.  And, at that, the move isn’t to add rainbow colors but instead simply to reduce it to 2 words, all the easier to see as you approach an exit ramp?

      WTF?

      Reply
    185. 185.

      satby

      @Fair Economist: I’ve heard and witnessed the same, egged on by a frustrated cohort that is enraged they now have to compete with other demographic groups for jobs they used to be able to walk into on family / friend connections. And lots of those jobs now require more education too.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      RevRick

      @jonas: With college graduates, it’s the facts that men tend to STEM programs and AI hitting entry level positions in those fields hardest. Women tend to go into education and medical professions which are more immune to the ravages of AI.
      Men with craft skills are doing just fine.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Geminid: “There is no horseshoe. There is only white people who are at best uncomfortable with any power being held in Black hands. Those white people are at all points of the ‘left-right’ spectrum.”

      ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    188. 188.

      tam1MI

      @zhena gogolia:  I have blissfully never looked at pictures of Mar-a-Lago, but what he’s doing in the White House is definitely based on his jealousy of the Grand Kremlin Palace where Putin receives people, which is full of bling. Looks as if I slandered Catherine — it was built by Nicholas I, a vulgarian of the first order.

      Members of the British monarchy – no slouches in the bling department themselves – bemoaned the Russians as being horrifically tasteless and gaudy.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Matt McIrvin

      @hueyplong: I think they had some other grievances about Cracker Barrel, that they’d committed sins like, I don’t know, adding vegetarian options on the menu or something, and the rebranding is associated in their minds with that.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      jlowe

      @Chief Oshkosh: Revolting topic but sadly unavoidable on our current trajectory. Checked into my state’s comprehensive emergency management plan (it’s pretty good, but I’m in a blue state). It covers the aftermath of such events. It’s unsavory reading. I’m certain the criminal class running the US now does not understand this particular part of their endgame.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Kathleen

      @satby: His interview with Lauren was gold! She is brilliant, focused, candid and funny. When I hear interviews like that (which I I listen to Jaimie, Jim Acosta, Marc Elias and Katie Phang regularly) I am so inspired by the courage, bravery, smarts and dedication of the Dem reps they interview.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      Greg

      @jonas: I think there’s a perception among employers that non-college educated younger men are basically unreliable flakes who would rather sit at home getting high and playing video games than showing up for work or paying attention to detail.

      I think there’s probably a lot of truth to the sociology of this, but the main economic reason why unemployment is worse for men right now is because the only big growing sector of employment is health care, which is dominated by women.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Kathleen

      @Geminid: I disagree. He’s been in the left’s crosshairs since the 2018 election and AOC said she wanted to primary CBC and Jeffries in particular.

      Reply
    198. 198.

      hueyplong

      @Matt McIrvin: Being pissed that someone added an option someone else might like to choose is pure, petty assholedom.  But then, that’s their brand and, arguably, their raison d’être.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Soprano2

      @satby: Those videos of the National Guard picking up trash in Washington D.C. would enrage me if I were their friends and family. That shows just how much they aren’t needed there. It’s a huge waste of money from a government that says it wants to save money.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      JML

      @Kathleen: Jeffries learned under Pelosi, and there’s a lot of lefties that have decided Nancy Smash was wrong about everything.

      Me, I like Jeffries because he knows how to count and knows how to organize his caucus. I think he should stay out of the NYC Mayoral race (there’s nothing good for him to be gained by it, really; even if he can be seen as a kingmaker…what does that really do?) but in terms of Congress I think he’s doing well especially as a minority leader stuck in the House, where being in the minority really gets you the fuzzy side of the lollipop.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Ironcity

      @Joey Maloney: As well he should be.  Horses, like dogs, have an innate ability to assess people’s motives and trustworthiness.  Dogs give people such a benefit of the doubt it is sad.  Horses not so much, and even a small horse (14 hands) is #800 or so, and an average TB is #1500 or more and is not amused with human BS.

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Soprano2

      @satby: I think the outrage over the Sydney Sweeny ad was manufactured by American Eagle. Anyone with half a brain had to know how that ad was going to come across; it’s even possible that people from their company started the outrage on Twitter! Look how much exposure that got them and their products. I can’t believe no one in the press even mentioned this possibility.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      suzanne

      @hueyplong:

      Being pissed that someone added an option someone else might like to choose is pure, petty assholedom.  But then, that’s their brand and, arguably, their raison d’être. 

      It’s a reminder that the world isn’t designed for them.

      I remember once inviting a colleague to join our group for lunch at a vegetarian restaurant. None of us liked the guy but we wanted to be collegial and outgoing. Once he found out we were going to a veggie place, he acted like we asked him to donate a kidney or something. Like, dude…. you can eat a vegetable without being soy or gay.

      Reply
    207. 207.

      Geminid

      @Kathleen: I know that Hakeem Jeffries has been in the crosshairs of this group of soreheads ever since he won the contest for Caucus Chair in November, 2018. That’s when starting to follow him, and the anti-Jeffries movement as well.

      Bu it wasn’t Representative-elect Ocasio-Cortez who talked of primarying Jeffries, it was two persons “close to” her making that big talk. Ocasio-Cortez disclaimed the effort the next day, but she did not deny the story. I assume her chief of staff and press secretary told her that Politico reporter Lauren Barron Lopez had recorded them making that brag.

      Both men made a lot of trouble for the freshman Congresswoman before she cut them loose the following August. Recently the chief of staff has gotten into elective politics himself, and is running in the San Francisco House district now held by Nancy Pelosi. Whether Pelosi goes for another term has yet to be seen, but I suspect she won’t.

      But yeah, the Jeffries hate has been going on for years; it’s just intensified lately. November’s election was a demoralizing shock for many Democrart; a crisis. And these people are not about to let a crisis go to waste even if that means encouraging the demoralization; or rather, especially if it means encouraging demoralization.

      Reply
    208. 208.

      Kathleen

      @JML: I agree with you 100%. The other thing I like about Jeffries (and he credits Pelosi for understanding this) is to focus on the cringe and unpopular “kitchen table issues”. Every time he frames the conversation that way he does two things well and consistently. 1) He says his constituents and Democrats he talks to all over the country confirm kitchen table issues are their primary concern and 2) he frames his approbation of Trump/Republican actions/policy as “they want to take away your health care so they can give their billionaire donors a tax cut.” Everything he says is linked back to a benefit or freedom Republicans want to take away, including denunciations of lawlessness.

      I’m assuming his biggest lesson learned from Pelosi is “Win Baby win!” He knows the reality is Dems have to win and I think that shapes his communications with the public and his caucus because all the Dem reps I hear repeat his messaging.

      I’m sure I’m in the minority here but I think he’s doing a great job. And my IRL friends who are Democrats never say a word about “messaging” or “not meeting the  moment”.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      Kathleen

      @Geminid:  I know who you’re talking about. Her former COS is primarying Nancy Pelosi I believe. While he was her COS he said Sharice David was a racist. I think he did something else after that before AOC let him go. But I do believe she said CBC. I remember reading article about members of CBC told Pelosi how upset they were.

      Reply

