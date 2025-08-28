Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

No one could have predicted…

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

Bark louder, little dog.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Trump should be leading, not lying.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: Dems, Once Again, Blamed for Doing It Rong

people have been calling for The Broad Left to do this for literally years? i guess i'm not seeing the problem

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:24 PM

Taylor Lorenz (IMO) is one of the people whose brains broke bad during the pandemic. She used to be a reasonable reporter, but since her all-too-online Covid health crisis, she’s increasingly been pushing right-wing talking points about GUBMINT SECKRISSY (which is bad, but only when Democrats do it). Her latest, at Wired:

In a private group chat in June, dozens of Democratic political influencers discussed whether to take advantage of an enticing opportunity. They were being offered $8,000 per month to take part in a secretive program aimed at bolstering Democratic messaging on the internet.

But the contract sent to them from Chorus, the nonprofit arm of a liberal influencer marketing platform, came with some strings. Among other issues, it mandated extensive secrecy about disclosing their payments and had restrictions on what sort of political content the creators could produce…

The influencers in the chat collectively had at least 13 million followers across social platforms. They represented some of the most well-known voices online posting in support of Democrats, and they’re key to wherever the party moves next. But ultimately, the group didn’t make much progress…

After the Democrats lost in November, they faced a reckoning. It was clear that the party had failed to successfully navigate the new media landscape. While Republicans spent decades building a powerful and robust independent media infrastructure, maximizing controversy to drive attention and maintaining tight relationships with creators despite their small disagreements with Trump, the Democrats have largely relied on outdated strategies and traditional media to get their message out.

Now, Democrats hope that the secretive Chorus Creator Incubator Program, funded by a powerful liberal dark money group called The Sixteen Thirty Fund, might tip the scales. The program kicked off last month, and creators involved were told by Chorus that over 90 influencers were set to take part. Creators told WIRED that the contract stipulated they’d be kicked out and essentially cut off financially if they even so much as acknowledged that they were part of the program. Some creators also raised concerns about a slew of restrictive clauses in the contract.

Influencers included in communication about the program, and in some cases an onboarding session for those receiving payments from The Sixteen Thirty Fund, include Olivia Julianna, the centrist Gen Z influencer who spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention; Loren Piretra, a former Playboy executive turned political influencer who hosts a podcast for Occupy Democrats; Barrett Adair, a content creator who runs an American Girl Doll–themed pro-DNC meme account; Suzanne Lambert, who has called herself a “Regina George liberal;” Arielle Fodor, an education creator with 1.4 million followers on TikTok; Sander Jennings, a former TLC reality star and older brother of trans influencer Jazz Jennings; David Pakman, who hosts an independent progressive show on YouTube covering news and politics; Leigh McGowan, who goes by the online moniker “Politics Girl”; and dozens of others. (The first two declined to comment; the rest did not respond to requests for comment.)

According to copies of the contract viewed by WIRED that creators signed, the influencers are not allowed to disclose their relationship with Chorus or The Sixteen Thirty Fund—or functionally, that they’re being paid at all…

The structure of the program highlights the vast differences between how Democrats and Republicans attempt to amass online influence. Republicans have spent decades building up a powerful independent media ecosystem, though the right-wing influencer world is far from transparent. In September 2024, a federal indictment alleged that the Russian state-sponsored network RT was covertly providing millions in funding to Tenet Media, a company working with major right-wing influencers including Benny Johnson, Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, and Lauren Southern. In 2024, the National Republican Congressional Committee spent nearly $500,000 on work with Creator Grid, an influencer marketing company whose website says it “connects Republican candidates with the internet’s most powerful conservative influencers,” according to analysis of campaign finance filings from The Washington Post.

Steven Buckley, a digital media sociologist at City St. George’s, University of London, says that these sorts of programs have been “happening in the right wing for ages.” But Heider said that the structure of The Sixteen Thirty Fund deal raises the question, “Is it ethical to match the tactics of your opponents?”

The Democrats appear to have no real counter to this system. “Democrats missed the next generation of media,” says Brendan Gahan, cofounder of influencer marketing agency Creator Authority. “Historically they owned Hollywood, but this next generation of influence is digital, and they’ve miscalculated that. I don’t think they feel comfortable in arenas where they lack control.”

So: Only Republicans are allowed to spend money on ‘propaganda’? They got there first, we can’t step onto their territory?…

I guess people want the dark money group to literally just give influencers money and no instructions, and also for the influencers to disclose?

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:48 PM

===

bsky.app/profile/tayl…

[image or embed]

— Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:50 PM

===

===

This pearl clutching is ridiculous. We need to build a media ecosystem on the left and creators (none of whom are naive) need to get paid for their work. Otherwise it’s unsustainable. We have to ditch the freaking purity tests.

— (((Dr. Stephanie Wilson/Freedom Over Fascism))) (@freedomoverfascism.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:43 PM

===

the alternative to dems secretly paying influencers to push the party line is them putting out a bunch of explicitly dem-branded podcasts, which they already do and you all hate

— lars powderdry (@mmcgrath.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 1:37 PM

===

bsky.app/profile/mrne…

[image or embed]

— MrNelson007, Slayer of Stroggs (@mrnelson007.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:51 PM

===

I mean, the reaction to this is a symptom of the reason Democrats have these "messaging problems" and why the dream of building lefty media infrastructure is pretty optimisitic.

— Chris Peterson (@realchrispeterson.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 3:11 PM

===

"A Democrat Did a Money!" is a common GOP complaint…🤷‍♂️

— the mjl (michael j leblanc) (@themjl.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:51 PM

===

Well they’re paying people to support Dems instead of undermining them, y’see

— 🇺🇦David Greybeard 🇺🇦 (@david-greybeard.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:44 PM

===

Reminder for folks that we have no visibility on who pays @taylorlorenz.bsky.social through her substack or patreon

— zoot car (@bookhouse.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 1:04 PM

===

I think people like the idea but then they feel icky when it’s actually done

— Beastcoaster🇺🇸🌹 (@beastcoaster.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:26 PM

===

bsky.app/profile/inte…

[image or embed]

— InternetTheo (@internettheo.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:40 PM

===

Wake me if Russia is paying them. Then, they get admitted to the WH press pool.

— forrestnews.bsky.social (@forrestnews.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:26 PM

===

Prob not how I’d use these funds were I the grand poobah, but Dems pumping money into the information ecosystem is a plus, not a minus. I kinda hate the phrase “don’t let perfect be the enemy of good” but here it seems appropriate, despite worries as to who is pulling these purse strings.

— CD (@pesto-on-errything.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:50 PM

Reader Interactions

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46 Comments

    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Where’s our 8K a month, Anne Laurie? I realize blogs are no longer fashionable, but this site raises some serious scratch for Democrats. They could send us a token of their appreciation. I’d settle for biweekly handles of Tito’s.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CarolM

      I saw this on Bluesky last night, and some of the criticisms of the program were regarding the secrecy and the control over the influencers’ content. Why not just throw money at people who are already either supporting Democrats or are otherwise effectively promoting anti-Trump or anti-authoritarian messaging? But I agree with the last Bluesky post here. I just wish more dark money groups would fund organizations like ProPublica with no strings attached.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      I’ll note this thing we do when rich private Democratic funders do something, we say the “Democrats” are doing it even without evidence of any official’s involvement.

      I think we give Republicans more respect in terms of how they divide up their influence operation, recognizing the componant parts as distinct.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      While Republicans spent decades building a powerful and robust independent media infrastructure, maximizing controversy to drive attention and maintaining tight relationships with creators despite their small disagreements with Trump

      This is absolute horseshit. There’s no ‘independent’ wingnut infrastructure. They all get paid and they all honk the same horn. Any ‘small disagreements’ (until Epstein blew up) were always solved with threats financially and reputational (no physical threats are necessary, that’s all just an accepted part of mixing in Creamtone Thug circles) and there so much pitch-black money sloshing around in the wingnutosphere that there are always feral young newbies who’d like nothing more than to earn their salt swarming a more established shit-spewer.

      Money wants a product. Money pays for product. Don’t want to provide the product? Don’t take the money.

      Yeah, it’s murky and nasty and makes you feel dirty? Welcome to the War Against Fascism. Spoilers: Sometimes the good guys have no good choices to make. 

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      Still, videos of politicians stuffing bags of cash or gold bars into hiding places are considered evidence of criminal activity. If they are Democrats. Quaint, I know.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NobodySpecial

      When the paid media starts squawking,  you know it’s working. Fuck Taylor Lorenz and all the other haters.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      p.a.

      My comments are pretty much a pile of horseshit, but if you paid me… and NOT in ColeCoins…

      Well, they’d still be horseshit, but I could spraypaint them gold, like…🤡

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SectionH

      Now then, I’m kinda way out my of practice to post here, but damn.

      I was never fan of Gavin. But when Jerry Brown picked him to be his successor, I thought, OK… let us see. And when asshole media gave him a hard about some random remark he made, about High Speed Rail, after he was the Gov guy, he said, yeah no, I’m still still behind HSR, and yes HS rail keeps going through and getting funded, and it’s still being built; in the Central Valley.

      I’m so ALL IN on matching a gun fight with 2 bigger guns.

      Srsly, Gavin is absolutely right: California does have the 4th biggest economy in the world. And all we are saying is stop this shit. When I saw that people on Encinitas confronted a a bunch masked thugs, I was amazed  and happy. Encinitas is very rich white coastal  town. And white people who lived there told those nazis to fuck themselves. T

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      I’ve observed plenty of factional infighting among online right-wing media figures, although lately the controversy is over who loves Trump more. I recall a particularly nasty online slap-fight between Christine Pushaw and Laura Loomer.

      There was a schism between Bannonites and establishment Repubs for a while. Now the Rogan crowd is mad about the Epstein files, or pretends to be. Bongino’s fans have turned on him over the same issue, and Bondi hired a babysitter to keep him in line.

      Tension between populists of any stripe and those with actual political power is inevitable, no? It’s structural and independent of ideology.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      The recent shooting at CDC is not why I am resigning. My grandfather, who I am named after, stood up to fascist forces in Greece and lost his life doing so. I am resigning to make him and his legacy proud. I am resigning because of the cowardice of a leader that cannot admit that HIS and his minions’ words over decades created an environment where violence like this can occur. I reject his and his colleagues’ thoughts and prayers, and advise they direct those to people that they have not actively harmed.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @CarolM: The way I read the article, these are liberal influencers they’re working with. It’s just that if they’re going to hand out money they want guarantees that the messaging will stay pro-democrat, which seems like a reasonable and prudent condition. My guess is the secrecy clause is just so they don’t look like paid advertising. The only reason it’s a controversy is that it’s a step towards Dems fighting without one hand tied behind their back which is just not done!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Conflicts among factions within a party is different than what we have where a faction claims the entire party leadership is dominated by people from another faction and must be brought down.

      People on the left (who we’re more likely to encounter online) say the party is dominated by neoliberal corporate Dems and centrists will argue that the party is moving left too fast because we’re under the influence of Bernie and AOC.

      I don’t think either is accurate, but the point is the rhetoric on our side is against the party institutionally, not a battle for influence within the party umbrella

      ETA: The practical difference is, when you’re competing for influence, you get your people to come out and outvote other factions. When you’re at war with the party, you walk away from it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      satby

      @Baud: Dr. Demetre Daskalakas is a hero. And they will try to destroy him

      And I used to enjoy Taylor Lorenz’s writing, but I think she was losing her mind before COVID. Haven’t read her since way before that, just another basher and they’re a dime a dozen.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      satby

      I do appreciate you, AL, for reading through all the links you curate before you post them. I guess that’s a lost art.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I don’t disagree with any of that, but I think the institutional Republican Party deals with the same challenges. Some Repubs who had a ton of influence in the past have walked away (Kristol, Rubin, Nichols, et al.). Others make attempts to steer that party back toward traditional small-c conservatism (Thune, McConnell) or herrenvolk populism (Hawley) from within.

      Analogs for all that exist for Democrats, e.g., the dirtbag left at war with the Democrats from the outside and centrist and leftist Dems fighting to steer the party in their preferred direction from within.

      Sometimes I think we (not you and I, necessarily, but Dems writ large) overestimate Repub unity, and because we believe that’s why they won in 2016 and 2024, there’s a temptation to police each other to achieve what I’m arguing is a mostly illusory state of lockstep.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      They’re certainly not perfectly unified, and we’re not in perfect disarray.

      On the continuum, however, I believe they’re more focused than we are. Obviously, that’s a subjective judgment

      ETA: I do agree it’s a waste of time to police opinions. Disagree with an opinion, sure. But policing doesn’t work.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I agree Repubs are probably a few clicks closer to the “unified” pole than we are on the continuum, which I attribute to their greater homogeneity. (As they diversify, cracks emerge. We’re seeing that in FL.)

      I just don’t want us to make too much of it because it leads to despair and highly destructive infighting. They’re not 10 feet tall and bulletproof, is what I’m saying…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      geg6

      About fucking time.  And Taylor Lorenz can go fuck herself.  This idea that Dems should only fight with one (or possibly both) arm tied behind our backs is bullshit.  At this point, everything should be up for grabs.  Whatever it fucking takes.  I’m in.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @@Betty Cracker:They’re not 10 feet tall and bulletproof, is what I’m saying

      They’re not.

      But what they ARE is unapologetically and quite proudly WHITE.

      My perception is that this unapologetic and proud whiteness is also very attractive to white people ostensibly on our side, and that’s what makes them actually dangerous.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SFAW

      Y’all are forgetting the MOST IMPORTANT SCANDAL SHOWING DEMON-RATS ARE CORRUPT!!!!!!!!!!!

      Specifically — according to FoxLite, a/k/a CNN — that Ghislaine Maxwell something something something  Clinton Global Initiative something 2013 something something. A scandalously corrupt scandal so much worse than any fascism done by Dear Leader (or Stephen Miller, or both), that I may need to lie down for awhile.

      So quit talking about Demoncraps, or Dear Leader will be forced to declare “MARSHAL LAW” to teach America a lesson.

      I long for the day when I can read/see/hear the news that does not spike my blood pressure.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SFAW

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      My perception is that this unapologetic and proud whiteness is also very attractive to white people ostensibly on our side, and that’s what makes them actually dangerous.

      I really hope your perception is wrong. The sad part is, I can’t honestly proclaim that you are.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @SFAW:I long for the day when I can read/see/hear the news that does not spike my blood pressure.

      Speaking as a very recent graduate of Cardiac Rehab, you ain’t the onliest one.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SFAW

      @geg6:

      About fucking time. And Taylor Lorenz can go fuck herself. This idea that Dems should only fight with one (or possibly both) arm tied behind our backs is bullshit. At this point, everything should be up for grabs. Whatever it fucking takes. I’m in.

      Many many years ago — during Reagan, I think — a Boston political commentator (Mark Jurkowitx, in case anybody cares/remembers) talked about Equal Opportunity and “reverse discrimination.”

      His metaphor was a boxing match: for the first 14 rounds (of a 15 round match), the Champion (i.e. White people) is allowed to use both arms, while the Challenger (Blacks/PoC) has one hand tied behind his back. For the 15th round, the Challenger is allowed to use both hands, and the Champion immediately screams “NO FAIR!!!”

      Not sure why I thought of that.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @hells littlest angel: Ain’t it the truth.

      May the ghost of Jesse Unruh haunt them forever.

      ”Money is the mother’s milk of politics.”

      ”If you can’t take their money, eat their food, drink their booze, screw their women and then vote against them anyway you have no business being up here.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Eyeroller

      @geg6: ​She had disturbingly nice things to say about Nazis/fascists in that one post while simultaneously attacking Dems but claiming she hates Republicans too. Makes one wonder.

      Wired has done some really great journalism on technical topics related to DOGE, RFKjr, etc. so i’m disappointed they’d publish this hit piece. Gotta get that “objectivity” cred I suppose.

      Reply

