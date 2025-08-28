I was looking at my open tabs to see if there was anything that would work well for a nighttime thread, and I came across this awesome image on a page where I kept a short clip of Jon Ossoff that I wanted to use at some point.

Have I ever mentioned that I 💕 Jon Ossoff? But I digress. I will share the clip of Jon Ossoff tomorrow, but here’s something fun for tonight.

I have no idea where this image originated, but I love it so much.

Sometimes the funny stuff is what keeps me going.

Is Gavin still doing his Trump mocking on social media? I haven’t seen any mention of that anywhere in a day or two, but I kind of hope he hasn’t stopped. So perhaps he’s still doing it, but the coverage has moved on?

Anyway, if you have any fun links and you want to share them here, we might see them again in a late night post!

Open thread.