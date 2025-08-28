Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gulf of Gavin Newsom

18 Comments

This post is in: 

I was looking at my open tabs to see if there was anything that would work well for a nighttime thread, and I came across this awesome image on a page where I kept a short clip of Jon Ossoff that I wanted to use at some point.

Have I ever mentioned that I 💕 Jon Ossoff?  But I digress.  I will share the clip of Jon Ossoff tomorrow, but here’s something fun for tonight.

I have no idea where this image originated, but I love it so much.

.

Sometimes the funny stuff is what keeps me going.

Is Gavin still doing his Trump mocking on social media?   I haven’t seen any mention of that anywhere in a day or two, but I kind of hope he hasn’t stopped.  So perhaps he’s still doing it, but the coverage has moved on?

Anyway, if you have any fun links and you want to share them here, we might see them again in a late night post!

Open thread.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      Lauryn11

      You’ll laugh, You’ll cry! Nationwide gives out an award every year for the most unusual pet insurance claims. They pick several and let the policyholders vote on the most unusual. It’s called the Hambone Award, after the first recipient, a dog that got stuck in a refrigerator and ate an entire holiday ham down to the bone while waiting to be rescued. This year’s winner was a brave canine that battled a bull.

      This page has this year’s winner and past winners and their stories:

      petinsurance.com/hamboneaward/news/

       This one has this year’s nominees:

      petinsurance.com/hamboneaward/nominees/2025/

      Luckily, they have all recovered from their misadventures even if their humans haven’t.🙂

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Is Gavin still doing his Trump mocking on social media?

      Yes, but his team is also posting serious content interspersed with the parody.  But here’s a funny one from tonight:

      D. “JUST DANCE” VANCE, WHO NOBODY LIKED UNTIL TRUMP PICKED HIM OUT OF THE “BARGAIN BIN” IN THE WALMART CLEARANCE SECTION, WENT ON FOX TO TRASH ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AMERICA’S MOST POPULAR GOVERNOR. THE DANCING QUEEN CAN’T STOP! I LIVE RENT-FREE IN HIS HEAD (VERY TINY SPACE, ALMOST NO ROOM WITH “THE COUCH”). HE IS VERY WEAK… THE GUY CAN’T RUN, TAKES MORE “VACATIONS” THAN ANY VICE PRESIDENT IN HISTORY (AND WE’VE HAD SOME LAZY ONES!), GOT CAUGHT TAKING PHOTOS IN THE BATHROOM (VERY SICK!) AFTER APPLYING HIS EYELINER AND WEARS A COMMUNIST RED SHIRT. PERFECT, SINCE “CHAIRMAN TRUMP” NOW OWNS INTEL AND TELLS HIM WHAT TO WEAR. WHY DOES FOX AIR THIS NONSENSE? THEY EDIT THE TAPES, AND EVEN TRY TO MAKE HIM LOOK “SMART,” BUT HE IS A TOTAL JOKE. FOX SHOULD BE ASHAMED. STOP GIVING AIRTIME TO A TOTAL LOSER. HIS TIME WOULD BE BETTER SPENT PRACTICING FOR HIS SOON “DEBUT” ON DANCING WITH THE STARS. EVERYONE’S LAUGHING AT HIM, BELIEVE ME! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TheOtherHank

      I don’t know how current it is, but Ol’ Gav got under Trump’s skin (I know, not difficult) and Trump went on a ramble that included saying the Gavin has some weird thing going on with his hands. Gavin responded with words to the effect of “Do you want to have this conversation about hands?”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      geg6

      Newsom is giving me life the last few weeks, but it has slowed a bit.  But that might be because of the rollout of the Patriot Shop.  I can’t seem to link it but GQ has a great story about it on their website.  It’s fucking hilarious stuff.

      I’m no giant fan of Gavin but he’s been a bright spot in a very, very, very dark time.  We need all of those we can get.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jackie

      Reposted:

      FFOTUS has no intention of gracefully riding off into the sunset in ‘28. I’ve thought that since Jan 20 – coupled with Project 25.

      As Newsom said, you don’t redecorate the WH with faux gold EVERYWHERE, remodel the former Rose Garden to resemble MAL’s poolside patio, and build a huge ballroom if you’re planning to leave in three and a half years. FFOTUS is remodeling the WH as his PERMANENT RESIDENCE.

      Coupled with

      A longtime Republican strategist is now warning that President Donald Trump may be contemplating deploying the U.S. military as a means of disrupting next year’s pivotal midterm elections.

      During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC, Rick Wilson, who is a co-founder of the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project, weighed in on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) comments that Trump may attempt to stay in power beyond 2028 in defiance of the U.S. Constitution and whether Newsom’s concerns were legitimate.

      “If it had gone just slightly differently on January 6th, 2021, and Congress refused to certify the election, Donald Trump would have returned to the White House,” he said. “He is a guy who will gamble and push and use that shamelessness and that transgression that’s so that’s so central to his character to try to get away with stuff … If he could get away with it, he would make a shot at it.”

      People who don’t believe FFOTUS plans to be FFOTUS For Life really need to wake up. The Supremes won’t stop him. The Republican Congress will support this.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Fair Economist

      @Lauryn11:

      a dog that got stuck in a refrigerator and ate an entire holiday ham down to the bone while waiting to be rescued

      And was probably pretty disappointed to be rescued.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      The substance of these portions of Newsom’s press conference today is the opposite of funny, but he manges to stick the needle in with the staging. In the first one here he calls attention to it:

      Newsom: This cannot be normalized. And yes so I’m highlighting some just just blatant hypocrisy. Yes, we are putting a mirror up to the lunacy that is trump’s tweets and his grift.

      Newsom: Perhaps the president could deploy the National Guard in every corner of Mississippi. Murder rate is out of control there. And the governor may want to make that phone call.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SpaceUnit

      2028 looks like it’s going to be a showdown between our narcissist and their narcissist.

       

      Chuck Todd is drooling right now.

      Reply

