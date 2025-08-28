Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Keep Wanting To Ask How We Got To This Impossible Place, Even Though I Know the Answer

by | 30 Comments

It appears that good people staying in place in order to lessen the damage being done by the administration is no longer an option in situations where subject matter expertise is no longer valued.  On the other hand, I am so glad that Lisa Cook is fighting to stay.

Excerpts from the resignation letter of the Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

He did not mince words.

It’s worth a read.

The full letter is on twitter.

This decision has not come easily, as I deeply value the work that the CDC does in safeguarding public health and am proud of my contributions to that critical mission. However, after much contemplation and reflection on recent developments and perspectives brought to light by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I find that the views he and his staff have shared challenge my ability to continue in my current role at the agency and in the service of the health of the American people. Enough is enough.

I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health. The recent change in the adult and children’s immunization schedule threaten the lives of the youngest Americans and pregnant people.

The recent term of reference for the COVID vaccine work group created by this ACIP puts people of dubious intent and more dubious scientific rigor in charge of recommending vaccine policy to a director hamstrung and sidelined by an authoritarian leader. Their desire to please a political base will result in death and disability of vulnerable children and adults. Their base should be the people they serve not a political voting bloc.

I am not sure who the Secretary is listening to, but it is quite certainly not to us. Unvetted and conflicted outside organizations seem to be the sources HHS use over the gold standard science of CDC and other reputable sources.

The intentional eroding of trust in low-risk vaccines favoring natural infection and unproven remedies will bring us to a pre-vaccine era where only the strong will survive and many if not all will suffer. I believe in nutrition and exercise. I believe in making our food supply healthier, and I also believe in using vaccines to prevent death and disability. Eugenics plays prominently in the rhetoric being generated and is derivative of a legacy that good medicine and science should continue to shun.

For decades, I have been a trusted voice for the LGBTQ community when it comes to critical health topics. I must also cite the recklessness of the administration in their efforts to erase transgender populations, cease critical domestic and international HIV programming, and terminate key research to support equity as part of my decision.

Public health is not merely about the health of the individual, but it is about the health of the community, the nation, the world. The nation’s health security is at risk and is in the hands of people focusing on ideological self-interest.

The recent shooting at CDC is not why I am resigning.  My grandfather, who I am named after, stood up to fascist forces in Greece and lost his life doing so.  I am resigning to make him and his legacy proud.   I am resigning because of the cowardice of a leader that cannot admit that HIS and his minions’ words over decades created an environment where violence like this can occur.  I reject his and his colleagues’ thoughts and prayers, and advise they direct those to people that they have not actively harmed.

Sincerely,

Demetre C. Daskalakis MD MPH

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      New Deal democrat

      Well, people should probably be sitting down for this, but per Dan Diamond:

      “[GOP Senator from Louisiana Dr.]“BILL CASSIDY is calling for CDC’s vaccine advisers meeting to be postponed.

      Here’s his full statement:

      “Serious allegations have been made about the meeting agenda, membership, and lack of scientific process being followed for the now announced September ACIP meeting. These decisions directly impact children’s health and the meeting should not occur until significant oversight has been conducted. If the meeting proceeds, any recommendations made should be rejected as lacking legitimacy given the seriousness of the allegations and the current turmoil
      in CDC leadership,”

      in other news, apparently just about the entire CDC Headquarters staff walked out this afternoon in solidarity with the resisting senior management.

       

    2. 2.

      japa21

      I am not sure who the Secretary is listening to, but it is quite certainly not to us.

      Easy enough question to answer. His brainworm.

    4. 4.

      MattF

      @New Deal democrat: I believe Cassidy could have prevented Bobby Brainworm from becoming head of HHS. He (apparently) believed various pre-confirmation promises made by BB— which means he’s a fool as well as an oathbreaker. I don’t know exactly which circle of Hell he will be consigned to— but it’s too late for ‘oopsie’.

    5. 5.

      Marleedog

      How many MD’s are in the Senate? Rand Paul does not count. Barraso Long and Cassidy. I wonder what they have to say about Kennedy’s pillage at the CDC?

      Cassidy at the least has scintilla of integrity.

    7. 7.

      New Deal democrat

      @japa21: Of course. But I think this is the first real pushback from a GOP Senator in a position to apply real pressure, on any issue, since T—-p took office.

    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Also from that letter,

      The recent shooting at CDC is not why I am resigning.  My grandfather, who I am named after, stood up to fascist forces in Greece and lost his life doing so.  I am resigning to make him and his legacy proud.   I am resigning because of the cowardice of a leader that cannot admit that HIS and his minions’ words over decades created an environment where violence like this can occur.  I reject his and his colleagues’ thoughts and prayers, and advise they direct those to people that they have not actively harmed.

    9. 9.

      prostratedragon

      It is not just that these employees are risking being put on leave or even fired for standing up for science (see EPA/FEMA officials), they are standing in front of a workplace that was the subject of a terrorist attack a couple of weeks ago, by a man who believes what their boss believes.

    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      JD Vance gives update on Donald Trump’s health

      I am sure everyone will be shocked to hear that Trump’s health is “incredible”.   Good that we got that settled

      edit: Also, too, you would think the White House Physician would be the appropriate person to talk about this, just like you would think last week that maybe J.D. wasn’t the right person to talk about DoJ stealing all of John Bolton’s stuff.  Since when did Vance become the person who knows everything?

    12. 12.

      A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)

      I wonder if he’s related to old Rochester Americans goal tender Cleon Daskalakis.

      Listening to the announcers when he played against Binghamton’s Peter Sidorkiewicz was impressive.

      There are a lot of names like that in hockey.

    14. 14.

      bbleh

      Kennedy doesn’t care, nor does the Senile Orange Guy, nor do their followers.  Quite the contrary, I’m sure they’re OUTRAGED about how someone could be ALLOWED to say anything like this, or that the Failing Media would repeat it, or or or.  And they will never acknowledge that people — including some of them! — will or do die because of what they’re doing.  They exist in a world of belief independent of factual reality, and if anyone points that out, they just get angrier.

      Unfortunately, a lot of Dem politicians, and pretty much all the major media, feel like they have to cater to this … demented childishness.  (And as for Republicans like the other Kennedy, puh-LEEZE.)  Alas, here we are.

      Fight on!  Donate, volunteer, organize!  Find a local organization to hook up with, at whatever level you’re comfortable.  All the numbers are looking VERY good so far…

    17. 17.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: I think (1) perhaps generalizing from my own experience, knowledgeable people who have been pushing back all along are becoming somewhat more (pardon the term) radicalized, and (2) a lot of heretofore checked-out people are, to various degrees, checking in and adding their (many) voices to the mix.

    23. 23.

      pat

      @prostratedragon:

      This actually brought tears to my eyes.  It is inconceivable to me that anyone could remember the overfilled hospitals, the long-term covid sufferers, and think, Hey maybe not everyone needs to be vaxxed.

      I still remember lining up for polio vaccines (first a shot, then a sugar cube, as I recall) and getting my first shot against the flu.

      Wanna bet Brainworm Bobbie is actually vaxxed??

    25. 25.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @WaterGirl:

      Is it just me, or are people on our side getting louder and more visible?

      Yes. I am just guessing, but it seems like the ones who showed leadership (including Newsom, who is apparently the Democrat that online Democratic voters most despise) and Pritzker gave some others courage. It’s also possible the our calls & letters demanding a louder, more emphatic resistance have produced results.

    26. 26.

      bbleh

      @planetjanet: almost added a remark along these lines.  For good or ill, the Media Narrative is an important part of it, and it’s kind of a chicken-and-egg thing: more awareness and noise and activism influences the media and vice-versa.  But it can also be considered a positive feedback loop, and that would unquestionably be a good thing.

    28. 28.

      planetjanet

      @bbleh: ​
       Gwynne Wilcox of the independent NLRB was fired early on. She is also a black woman. She sued and won in federal court.

    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @planetjanet: Good question.

      My guess is maybe that it’s both.  I think we are being more bold, so maybe it’s hard for the media to ignore it?

      Either way, it’s a good thing right?   One way or another, it feels like we are starting to break through.

