In a very quiet way, this article is quite terrifying.
www.theatlantic.com/politics/arc…

[image or embed]

— Molly McKew (@mollymckew.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 10:14 PM



But they all meant so well!Gift link, “Who Wants to Work for ICE? They Do”:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement held a hiring expo this week outside Dallas at a place called the Esports Stadium. Set between the Texas Rangers ballpark and the roller coasters of Six Flags, the arena was built for video-game competitions, and a wall of bright-blue screens welcomed job candidates at the entrance. “With honor and integrity, we will safeguard the American people, our homeland and our values,” one message read. “Start your journey towards a meaningful career in law enforcement.”

ICE’s pitch for meaning and purpose seemed to draw in many of the applicants I met. Some were military veterans with combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan who told me they longed for the camaraderie and sense of belonging they once had. Others said they were bored, or wanted to serve the country, or fill a hole in their life left by a failed marriage or the creeping regrets they felt in middle age after screwing up in their 20s.

Chris Freese, 34, who works in elevator repair, told me he wished he had joined the military after high school like his brother, who became an explosives expert in the Army. “I’ll do anything to help secure the country,” said Freese, who wore a T-shirt and cap emblazoned with the American flag, but had forgotten to bring his résumé. “If I don’t make it this time, I’ll keep trying,” he told me.

The Trump administration plans to hire, train, and deploy 10,000 new ICE officers by the beginning of next year, a frantic pace that would nearly triple the current workforce. The Department of Homeland Security is set to spend more than $40 million in the next several months on ICE recruitment, even as the department says it’s already received 130,000 applications. ICE had advertised same-day offers to qualified candidates, especially those with prior military service or law-enforcement experience, and a $50,000 bonus to sweeten the pot. In the parking lot were license plates from New Mexico, Tennessee, and as far away as New Jersey. Hundreds of applicants began lining up before the doors opened at 8 a.m., many in suits, with résumés and diplomas in hand…

The job-fair attendees I spoke with said the defend-the-homeland message and Donald Trump’s presidency were big draws. “I want to stand up for my beliefs and protect America from foreign invaders,” Brennan Sheets, 30, told me. “I’d like to be there for others who can’t defend themselves. God is pushing me down this path.”

Sheets, an Army veteran who has been working for a carpet-cleaning company, said he and his wife are expecting their first child, a daughter. The February 2024 murder of Laken Riley in Georgia by a Venezuelan man who was illegally in the country—which became a rallying cry among Trump supporters—“hurt my heart,” he told me. He was offered a job that afternoon…

Trump’s funding bill set a goal of 1 million deportations a year. Despite a fourfold increase in immigration arrests in U.S. cities and communities, ICE is not on pace to meet that goal, with the latest data showing the agency on track for about 300,000 deportations during the 2025 fiscal year, which ends in September. The hiring surge will put Trump in position next year to deploy teams in far more Democratic-led “sanctuary” cities that limit police cooperation with ICE.

ICE has about 5,700 deportation officers nationwide. New entry-level jobs will pay roughly $70,000 to $90,000 a year, including overtime and cost-of-living adjustments, officials told me. Within Department of Homeland Security agencies, mass-hiring binges are viewed warily, and the rapid expansion of the U.S. Border Patrol a generation ago is still regarded as a cautionary tale. The Border Patrol lowered its hiring standards and ended up with more cases of employee misconduct and corruption.

Trump officials insist that won’t happen. They have slashed ICE’s 18-to-20-week training course to eight weeks (six days a week), waiving Spanish-language requirements, vehicle-pursuit courses, and other instruction. McLaughlin said new recruits will get the training they need on the job. Senior officials in each office will “mentor, coach and train agents and officers every step of the way,” she promised…

Financial incentives, though, were a powerful pull for many of the applicants I met. Kalvin Bayona, a barrel-chested 29-year-old who drove to the expo from his home in rural Louisiana, explained that he had been recently laid off from his job as a military police officer in the Army, after nine years. He and his wife had just purchased a home, and Bayona said he didn’t want to uproot his daughters. “I built this life up to where we are now,” he told me. “I don’t intend to lose it.”

Bayona grew up in Guam and joined the Army after high school, and said his job was eliminated as part of a new reorganization-and-job-reduction plan directed by the Pentagon. He could apply to be a police officer in Louisiana, but an ICE position would pay much more. (Bayona got an offer the next day.)…

David Recio, 48, was one of several attendees who were a little jarred by the anger. A former Marine, Recio had spent his career working as a welding inspector for the oil industry in South Texas. “I want to clean up the country from bad guys, the criminals, the cartels, the rapists,” he told me, somewhat defensively. “I’d do my job without cruelty, without hate toward any race or any ethnicity. I’d do my job with compassion. I wouldn’t throw women or children to the ground.”…

ICE officials said 2,500 applicants registered for the expo, and applicants streamed into the main hall throughout the day. Katherine, 33, had dropped out of the Marine Corps more than a decade ago due to a health emergency and recovered. Her daughter was a teenager now, and needed her less. Her job at a chiropractic clinic was dull. She shrugged at the protesters outside. “Some people don’t understand, but I fully support what President Trump is doing with ICE,” Katherine told me. “With what’s going on in the world, it’s necessary,” she said. “The U.S. needs to close the border and to be as safe as can be.”

Katherine hadn’t told her mother, who is from Lebanon, that she might join ICE, and wasn’t sure if she’d approve. Her mother was recently yelled at by a man furious at hearing her speak Arabic in public. Katherine said that it was not the first time her mother had been mistreated for being a foreigner. “I see both sides,” Katherine said. “I think I’ll be able to explain it to her.”…

Paul, 30, who was born and raised in Ukraine, serves in the National Guard. He said he would tell people back home in Chicago that he works “in homeland security.” Chicago is “one of the bluest cities,” he said, but he wants to stay in the city, to fight crime and “keep giving back” to his adopted country…

There were other naturalized citizens among the applicants. Farzana Pramanik, 38, who was born in Bangladesh and wore a head covering, told me she had no law-enforcement background, but speaks Bengali, and some Hindi, and said she thought she could help people in ICE custody who know only those languages. “I want to do something for this country and do something meaningful,” Pramanik told me. Even if it meant deporting people she thought she could help? “If I can help, at the end of the day, I can say I did something,” she said…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Chetan Murthy

      Crrrikey.

      Farzana Pramanik, 38, who was born in Bangladesh and wore a head covering, told me she had no law-enforcement background, but speaks Bengali, and some Hindi, and said she thought she could help people in ICE custody who know only those languages. “I want to do something for this country and do something meaningful,” Pramanik told me. Even if it meant deporting people she thought she could help? “If I can help, at the end of the day, I can say I did something,” she said…

      motherfuckin’ Kapo.

    3. 3.

      piratedan

      since they’re having to recruit people (because no one wants to work there…) how long is it before we go full circle and they have to hire illegals to fill those ranks?

       

      seems to check all the boxes…

      do jobs that no one else wants to

      shitty hours, shitty reputation

      completely disavowed by their employers who probably would short them on benefits (it’s the GOP way, after all)

    hotshoe

      hotshoe

      “I want to clean up the country from bad guys, the criminals, the cartels, the rapists,” [David Recio] told me, somewhat defensively. “I’d do my job without cruelty, without hate toward any race or any ethnicity. I’d do my job with compassion. I wouldn’t throw women or children to the ground.”…

      That’s what he says now but:
      there’s a reason why folk sayings exist like “one bad apple spoils the whole bunch” — because if/when he goes to work with ICE, he will be infected by the vicious scum. Their scum behavior will begin to seem normal and eventually seem like a praiseworthy example to him.
      I’m not even looking at the heinous orders which we know are going to come from the officers above. I’m just saying, you can’t work in with a Nazi crew without becoming a Nazi oneself.

      And Kurt Vonnegut said it perfectly fifty years ago in Mother Night “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be”

      Does anyone think that Mr Recio is capable of being careful?​

    Wapiti

      Wapiti

      “he had been recently laid off from his job as a military police officer in the Army”

      In the olden days, this either meant: administratively dismissed for some problem like drug use, unwillingness to follow orders, etc., or let go because of the up or out policy – something like: if you don’t make sergeant by year 6, you can’t reenlist (can’t stay in the Army). Dunno what it means now.

    6. 6.

      prostratedragon

      Faulty thinking abounds:

      Chicago is “one of the bluest cities,” he said, but he wants to stay in the city, to fight crime and “keep giving back” to his adopted country

      Exactly what could he do to serve this end as ICE that he couldn’t do on CPD or as a Cook County deputy? I suppose he’d have to prepare for those jobs, not to mention the lack of signing bounty.

    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Wapiti: ​
      Sounds more like a RIF (Reduction In Force).  But I tend to doubt anything that someone applying to join the current version of ICE says.

    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      NPlusOneMag.com has a story about a NoVA job fair:

      […]

      Naturally there were a large number of law enforcement types hanging around the convention—men with military fades, moisture-wicking shirts, and tattoos of the bible and the constitution and eagles and flags distended across their arms. But there were also a handful of women ICE applicants and a lot of men of color. The deportation officer applicant pool was, I felt, shockingly diverse—one might say it looked like America. The whole place looked and felt like America.

      There were tactical trucks, motorcycles, and drones; an ambulance, a Humvee, and a kind of paddy wagon that could accommodate eighty or ninety people, all parked inside the Expo. At rest in curtained-off and carpeted recruitment areas, they loomed over the supportive agency staffers there to “triage” resumes and offer encouragement to prospective employees. The ICE recruitment area sported two enormous trucks similar to those used to menace protestors in Los Angeles. When an agent lifted the curtain, I saw piles of Starbucks tumblers hidden behind their wheels.

      […]

      The last applicant I spoke to said he didn’t care much about the politics of ICE—it was just that he thought his taxes shouldn’t be used to buy school supplies for “illegal alien children.” What he was really interested in, he said, was parlaying his wages as a deportation officer into buying Airbnbs. “My classmates came up in the same environment as me,” he said, “but now they’re off posting photographs of Lamborghinis on Instagram, standing on balconies of waterfront apartments.”

      His dad had also been in ICE and had broken down the doors of a Queens family that had just sat down to dinner when he stormed in. They all happened to be wearing Obama shirts and hats and were eating off of Obama dishware. Once, in the early part of his career, the man had gotten to travel to Southeast Asia on various deportation flights and had sent his son photographs of a beautiful waterfall in Cambodia. “I was like, what the fuck dad?” the young man said. “I thought you were supposed to be deporting people!”

      The prospect of travel excited this applicant. And in fact over and over the DHS agents at the fair emphasized how it was the best part of their job.

      A longtime ICE agent said he had accompanied undocumented immigrants on deportation flights to more than fifty countries and stayed in numerous three- and four-star hotels. A White House rooftop sniper said that she had had “amazing experiences in foreign countries” and that the camaraderie of her sniper team reminded her of her college volleyball team.

      […]

      :-(

      More at the link.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      Redshift

      I’m supposed to get a covid booster as soon as I can so it’ll take full effect before my surgery at the beginning of October. I just looked up and it isn’t available because I’m in one of the states that requires CDC approval (not just FDA) and Brainworm Jr. fired the entire committee that approves it so he can replace them with crackpots. And even if that happens, they’ll probably be in no hurry to actually approve anything.

      Guess I’ll be driving to Maryland some day next week. (Not too far, fortunately.)

