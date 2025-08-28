On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Captain C
We continue at the Mauritshuis, starting with one of my favorite genres of painting…
As the Old Sing, So Pipe the Young (Soo voer gesongen, soo na gepepen) by Jan Steen 1665
This belongs to a category of paintings that I love (one which Steen was very good at) which are basically the trope Do Not Do This Cool Thing from TV Tropes (warning: the link goes there), basically, showing and ostensibly denouncing sinful activities while making them look enormously fun. There was a similar such painting in the Rijksmuseum in one of my 2023 Amsterdam sets.
The father showing his son how to smoke a pipe is Steen himself. To me it looks like he has a bit of an illegal smile going on.
Merry Company on a Terrace (Vrolijk gezelschap in de open lucht) by Willem Buytewech c.1616-17
Merry Company with Masked Dancers (Vrolijk gezelschap met gemaskerde dansers) by Pieter Codde c.1636
I’m sensing a theme here…
Still Life with Lighted Candle (Stilleven met brandende kaars) by Pieter Claesz 1627
Vanitas Still Life (Vanitas-stilleven) by Pieter Claesz 1630
A wider view of one of the galleries.
Allegories for each of the seasons by Nicolaes Pietersz Berchem 1670
The Garden of Eden with the Fall of Man (Het aardse paradijs met de zondeval van Adam en Eva) by Jan Brueghel the Elder and Peter Paul Rubens c.1615
Apelles Painting Campaspe (Apelles schildert Campaspe) by Willem van Haecht 1630
I really dig paintings with other paintings in them.
The Infancy of Zeus (De opvoeding van Zeus) by Nicolaes Pietersz Berchem 1648
