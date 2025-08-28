Mauritshuis

As the Old Sing, So Pipe the Young (Soo voer gesongen, soo na gepepen) by Jan Steen 1665

This belongs to a category of paintings that I love (one which Steen was very good at) which are basically the trope Do Not Do This Cool Thing from TV Tropes (warning: the link goes there), basically, showing and ostensibly denouncing sinful activities while making them look enormously fun. There was a similar such painting in the Rijksmuseum in one of my 2023 Amsterdam sets.

The father showing his son how to smoke a pipe is Steen himself. To me it looks like he has a bit of an illegal smile going on.