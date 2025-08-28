Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2

Captain C

We continue at the Mauritshuis, starting with one of my favorite genres of painting…

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 9
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

As the Old Sing, So Pipe the Young (Soo voer gesongen, soo na gepepen) by Jan Steen 1665

This belongs to a category of paintings that I love (one which Steen was very good at) which are basically the trope Do Not Do This Cool Thing from TV Tropes (warning: the link goes there), basically, showing and ostensibly denouncing sinful activities while making them look enormously fun.  There was a similar such painting in the Rijksmuseum in one of my 2023 Amsterdam sets.

The father showing his son how to smoke a pipe is Steen himself.  To me it looks like he has a bit of an illegal smile going on.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 8
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Merry Company on a Terrace (Vrolijk gezelschap in de open lucht) by Willem Buytewech c.1616-17

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 7
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Merry Company with Masked Dancers (Vrolijk gezelschap met gemaskerde dansers) by Pieter Codde c.1636

I’m sensing a theme here…

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 6
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Still Life with Lighted Candle (Stilleven met brandende kaars) by Pieter Claesz 1627

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 5
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Vanitas Still Life (Vanitas-stilleven) by Pieter Claesz 1630

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 4
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

A wider view of one of the galleries.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 3
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Allegories for each of the seasons by Nicolaes Pietersz Berchem 1670

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 2
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

The Garden of Eden with the Fall of Man (Het aardse paradijs met de zondeval van Adam en Eva) by Jan Brueghel the Elder and Peter Paul Rubens c.1615

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2 1
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Apelles Painting Campaspe (Apelles schildert Campaspe) by Willem van Haecht 1630

I really dig paintings with other paintings in them.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 6: Mauritshuis Part 2
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

The Infancy of Zeus (De opvoeding van Zeus) by Nicolaes Pietersz Berchem 1648

  • Betty
  • Steve in the ATL

    2. 2.

      Steve in the ATL

      I hope people aren’t reading this post at the office–a couple of those paintings are clearly NSFW! At least if your boss is a RWNJ.

