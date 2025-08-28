Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit claiming President Trump has no power to remove her from office, setting up a legal battle that could reset long-established norms for the US central bank's independence.

This is very much an evolving story — I’ve been collecting links, waiting on more definitive actions:

Just received this statement from Lisa Cook:

"President Trump purported to fire me 'for cause' when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so. I will not resign. I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022." [image or embed] — Ben Casselman (@bencasselman.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 11:02 PM

Undermining the Fed to get lower rates now is like ripping the batteries out of your smoke alarm because it’s beeping. It’s quiet for a bit. Then your house burns down. Credibility anchors expectations; expectations anchor inflation. [image or embed] — Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 7:52 AM

Activist judge!

NEW: Jia Cobb, Biden-appointed judge who will oversee legal fight over Trump's firing of Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook, has weighed in against his expedited deportation policy and wrangled w/suits over FBI agents who worked on #J6. w/@kyledcheney.bsky.social www.politico.com/news/2025/08… [image or embed] — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 1:18 PM

TRO = Temporary Restraining Order:

The stakes apparently couldn't be higher in the Lisa Cook case. This from the request for a TRO:

"(Cook's) purported firing would jeopardize the independence of the Federal Reserve, and ultimately, the stability of our nation's financial system."

The TRO filing also has a Cook denial: 1/3 — Michael McKee (@mckonomy.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 1:35 PM



"Consequently, neither the type of “offense” the President cited nor the threadbare evidence against Governor Cook would constitute “cause” for removal even if the President’s allegations were true—which they are not." 2/3 — Michael McKee (@mckonomy.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 1:35 PM



And:

"There is no conceivable interpretation of "for cause" removal protection that would allow the President to fire Governor Cook, either for his true motive or the pretextual one he has invented." 3/3 — Michael McKee (@mckonomy.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 1:35 PM

Some assume Gov Cook's guilt b/c she did not publicly deny the allegations. Serious people don't stage careful legal defense by tweet…but today's filings include such denials if you need to scratch that itch…also: "That the President says he has found a 'cause' does not magically make it so." [image or embed] — Julia Coronado (@jc-econ.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 1:28 PM

Previously…

BREAKING: President Trump fires Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook amid mortgage fraud allegations, opening a new front in a fight over the central bank. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 25, 2025 at 8:29 PM

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has been around for 111 years. In that time it has had more than 100 members (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal…).

No president has ever fired (or claimed to have fired) one before. [image or embed] — Adam Keiper (@adamkeiper.com) August 25, 2025 at 10:53 PM

NPR had a story about Cook's research. Very interesting

1899 remains the peak year for African American patents per capita

US lost out on more than 1,100 inventions from Black inventors because of violence and inequality Equivalent to patents from a medium-sized European country

Racism is costly🙄 [image or embed] — J.T Sparks (@jsparks25.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 12:45 PM

"I was encouraged to see the CDC director refused to resign, to force the Trump administration to fire her. I was thrilled to see Lisa Cook refuse to passively accept Trump's attempt to fire her and to say instead, no, this is illegal," says @brendannyhan.bsky.social. [image or embed] — Perry Bacon (@perrybaconjr.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 12:11 PM

1. The president is an obvious bigot

2. His administration is pursuing a panoply of racist and sexist policies

3. Lisa Cook is the first Black woman on the Fed board and has done research on economic effects of racism

How are we not talking about this?

paulwaldman.substack.com/p/can-we-ple… [image or embed] — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 2:15 PM

Earlier this year, SCOTUS tried to construct a stupid legal framework where the President was allowed to destroy basically all independent institutions except for the Federal Reserve, which was deemed too economically important.

Unsurprisingly, even that was not enough for Trump. [image or embed] — Joey Politano?????? (@josephpolitano.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 8:39 PM

