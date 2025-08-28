Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“woke” is the new caravan.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Republicans cannot even be trusted with their own money.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

“Just close your eyes and kiss the girl and go where the tilt-a-whirl takes you.” ~OzarkHillbilly

The words do not have to be perfect.

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Quiet Resistance

Quiet Resistance

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: 

Call it Quiet Resistance.  Call it the Quiet Breakaway.  Call it Soft Secession.

I am seeing 3 articles today all talking about the same thing.

It’s in Substacks:  Chris Armitage  and  Dean Blundell.

It’s talked about on Reddit.

This feels legitimate to me.  There aren’t references to “unnamed sources” or “some governors” etc.  But I am not familiar with either of those names – are they legitimate sources?

Chris Armitage says:

Blue states are finally learning what red states have known all along: you don’t need federal permission to govern.

Behind closed doors, blue state leaders are planning. They’re war-gaming scenarios where federal agents show up and continue to transgress further and further past what is “legal.” Daily the courts are showing that that something is legal when Trump wants it to happen, and illegal when he doesn’t. How does a government function under these circumstance?

For many state Attorney Generals and Governors, the legal briefs are already drafted. The strategy sessions have been running since December. “We saw this coming, even though we hoped it wouldn’t,” former Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum told The 19th days after Trump’s inauguration.

This is what American federalism looks like in 2025: Democratic governors holding emergency sessions on encrypted apps, attorneys general filing lawsuits within hours of executive orders, and state legislatures quietly passing laws that amount to nullification of federal mandates. Oregon is stockpiling abortion medication in secret warehouses. Illinois is exploring digital sovereignty. California has $76 billion in reserves and is deciding how to deploy it. Three sources on those daily Zoom calls between Democratic AGs say the same phrase keeps coming up, though nobody wants to say it publicly: soft secession.

Not the violent rupture of 1861, but something else entirely. Blue states building parallel systems, withholding cooperation, and creating facts on the ground that render federal authority meaningless within their borders.

The infrastructure for this resistance already exists. Twenty-three Democratic attorneys general now gather on near-daily Zoom calls at 8 AM Pacific, which means the East Coast officials are already on their third coffee. They divide responsibilities and share templates for lawsuits they’ve been drafting since last spring.

Dean Blundell says:

“Soft secession” is the states’ constitutional, non-violent refusal to be commandeered by a president who wants to federalize local police, state services, and everything in between. It’s not breaking the Union; it’s using the Union’s own rules — anti-commandeering, state budgets, compacts, and relentless litigation — to protect the voters who actually elected these governments.

Dean Blundell names names:  Governors and Attorneys General

You can spot the pattern across Illinois, California, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and more:

Governors J.B. Pritzker (IL), Gavin Newsom (CA), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Kathy Hochul (NY), Josh Shapiro (PA), Maura Healey (MA), Tim Walz (MN), Jared Polis (CO), Phil Murphy (NJ), Wes Moore (MD), Katie Hobbs (AZ), Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM), Tina Kotek (OR) — among others — have publicly framed their job as protecting residents from political federal overreach while keeping streets safe.

Attorneys General to watch: Rob Bonta (CA), Dana Nessel (MI), Letitia James (NY), Keith Ellison (MN), Phil Weiser (CO), Matt Platkin (NJ), Kris Mayes (AZ), Anthony Brown (MD) — a cross-section of the coalition that treats constitutional litigation like public-safety infrastructure.

I’ll write more about this in another post if it continues to look legitimate.

The other thing I want to do here today – in addition to putting this resistance on the table for discussion – is to remind everyone that a good number of the names we see above are people that we have supported with our political fundraising, either directly as candidates or by supporting boots on the ground organizations that helped get them elected.

So I also want to remind you all that what we did in 2022 and 2023 and 2024, and even already in 2025 has made a difference.

So I want to talk about our political fundraising.

First, I want to say that no one here should feel like they are expected to donate to anything, whether that’s to cover site expenses, to support our beloved Betty Cracker when she needed us, to support candidates and boots on the ground organizations.

Second, I want to say that recent fundraisers are going more slowly than before.  If that’s because money is tighter, we totally get it, and no one should have to eat ramen noodles for a week in order to donate.  If it’s because you are tired or feeling like it’s hopeless, then I want to say that this discouraging timeline isn’t the time to do less, it’s the time to do more.  If it’s because you think I’m doing it wrong, feedback would be most helpful.

Here’s a quick overview of our guiding principles:

  • strategic races
  • great candidates or organizations
  • promoting communities of color or reaching voters who are otherwise underrepresented
  • often in swing districts
  • where our money isn’t like salt in the ocean

Here’s a quick overview of the big picture in 2025:

  • WI Supreme Court Seat
  • FL Special Elections
  • PA Supreme Court  (young people)
  • Four Directions in Virginia  (Native vote)
  • 2 Key Virginia House Races  (2 Black candidates)
  • National Ground Game in VA  (young people)

We aren’t supporting NJ in their key races because even though Democratic victories are not at all certain. they are floating in money, and if the right people don’t win, it won’t be because we didn’t send them our $20k or $30k.  It’s the same reason we didn’t raise funds for Beto or for Stacey Abrams – our money would be like salt in the ocean.

We make strategic choices because we want our funding to make a difference.

So we are making a hard push for Virginia – just like the Iowa results from earlier this week, they will help with good governance and help build a firewall – but they will also put the wind at our backs going into 2026.  Results in Virginia and PA in November will help set the narrative as we head into 2026.

After the November 2025 elections, we plan to take a *3-month break from political fundraising until Feb 2026, when we will jump in again for 2026 – where the fight is literally for everything.

*baring unforseen circumstances

Anyway, I would welcome a discussion here.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Booger
  • BritinChicago
  • Dangerman
  • Dmkingto
  • FastEdD
  • H.E.Wolf
  • JerseyBeard
  • jlowe
  • Josie
  • JoyceH
  • kindness
  • Maccheerful
  • matt
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • oldster
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Paul in KY
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • WTFGhost
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      WG, do we extend our reach to items beyond just monetary resources?  I know that I am willing to open my home to volunteers, but not everyone has the option, but if not money, time?  do they need quasi boots on the ground and/or keyboard?

       

      I know that I am still working everyday, so my options for joining marches are limited, but if there needs to be an underground network for peeps to reach out, provide sanctuary, make posters, send postcards that I feel many of us are willing to do that to be something more than just keyboard commandos.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      oldster

      “…It’s the same reason we didn’t raise funds for Beto or for Stacey Abrams….”

      I am very grateful to the management here for acting on this principle:

      don’t throw money away on the races already drowning in money. Direct the dollars to the races where dollars will make a difference.
      The fact that BJ does a careful job of trying to live by this principle is why I am happy to send my widower’s mite where you tell me to send it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BritinChicago

      @rikyrah: “has a to be a way” is no argument. The federal gov just does have the right to tax all citizens, including those in states that voted for the other party. No accepting that is just stamping your foot and refusing to accept reality.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      FastEdD

      I can understand if people are dispirited or they are broke. I appreciate fundraising that is targeted and effective. It reminds me of something that comedian Andy Borowitz sent out yesterday in a serious vein. Do not send money to strange PACs you have never heard of spamming you. In general, sending money directly to candidates is more effective than to PACs, and don’t send money to districts where the good guy stands no chance against the bad guy. No matter how much you despise the bad guy. Recurring donations early are better than a lump sum, because a campaign can plan on what they need. All good points.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I think a lot of resistance from blue state officials is needed. But I am not as sure about the idea of “soft secession”. I still think that the US as a concept has value. What the politicians that are stepping up are doing is supporting the best of the United States, not pulling away from it. IMO once we decide we are better on our own or in little clumps of like minded entities, the US is cooked and I really think that will suck in ways that will surprise its proponents – except those who just want blood.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      H.E.Wolf

      @piratedan: WG, do we extend our reach to items beyond just monetary resources?​

       This, and the rest of your comment, really spoke to me. Thank you! And bless you for your generosity in opening your home if need be.

      I’m writing postcards right now to FL Democrats: laying the groundwork for special elections in 2025, and the midterms in 2026. This is something I can do at my own pace during the next 15 months.

      Every day, I do a small amount of remote data entry work for my state Democratic Party. The only challenge was finding the right person to talk to – and letting them give me some “intro” tasks to prove my bona fides. I’m now familiar enough with the database that I can find my own tasks to make the Field Organizers’ jobs easier next year; and we do check-ins every month or so. I enjoy being the ghost in the machine. :)

      There are lots of paths for quiet resistance….

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      @piratedan: Phone banking from home might be a fit?

      Coming up really soon is the special election to fill the seat for the assassinated MN house member’s seat (as a Minnesotan, I still feel sick typing that). A form to sign up for virtual phone banks and other opportunities is near the bottom of Xp Lee’s campaign page.

      Lee is likely to win that race, but turnout in single-district specials is small and getting the word out is huge.

      Come November, there’s a MN Senate race Special Election that’s a long shot, outstate and quite red. That candidate also has virtual phone banks. Write to volunteers for McNutt: louismcnuttforoffice [at] gmail [dot] com

      Or whatever is local and speaks to you!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​

      @zhena gogolia: ​
       I’m another one who is leery of “secession” catchphrases. On this subject, I’m with Daniel Webster.

      “It’s a story they tell in the border country, where Massachusetts joins Vermont and New Hampshire. Yes, Dan’l Webster’s dead–or, at least, they buried him. But every time there’s a thunderstorm around Marshfield, they say you can hear his rolling voice in the hollows of the sky. And they say that if you go to his grave and speak loud and clear, “Dan’l Webster–Dan’l Webster!” the ground’ll begin to shiver and the trees begin to shake. And after a while you’ll hear a deep voice saying, “Neighbor, how stands the Union?” Then you better answer the Union stands as she stood, rock-bottomed and copper-sheathed, one and indivisible, or he’s liable to rear right out of the ground….”

      – Steven Vincent Benet, “The Devil and Daniel Webster”.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Maccheerful

      I would have thought Washington would be on the list of states too.  Perhaps they’re keeping it really quiet.

      And thanks WG for sticking to priorities.  Moving into 2026 we are going to need smart decisions.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kindness

      I’m thankful for what is offered here wrt candidate donations.  I don’t donate to every one of them as I’m just not able to.  But I have donated to important races outside of my California that have meaning.  Candidates I’d never have seen, so good for you BJ front pagers and good for us as well.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WereBear

      @BritinChicago: The founders gave us the tools. Our “Laboratory of the States” is a competitive concept.

      For years the R’s broke norms and broke the law and all we did was Tsk at them in retaliation.

      “You’re not supposed to!” only works in kindergarten.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dangerman

      Until now, I wasn’t a big fan of Newsom. I’ve come around.

      I think I wondered about his judgement given his relationship with Kimberly. I know that isn’t fair but I’ve never claimed to be fair.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      matt

      Good post  – inspired me to write a letter to my blue state governor asking her to keep up the good work and resist Trump whenever possible.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WereBear

      At this point, thanks to the Butt Ugly Bill, all the blue state money is going to billionaires.

      We should at least get a list of names. Making murder legal doesn’t solve criminality.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      ArchTeryx

      From the dead thread (I figured it was about to die).

      One of the topics that came up at the end was John Hughes and the (inappropriate) teen comedies of the 1980s. Admittedly, he was a whole lot better when he was working with adults than with kids. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is a timeless classic despite the dated situation and technology.

      But there is a modern version of it that came up and is a lot more, dare I say it, “woke.” And it went through hell to keep that part of itself. The movie is Nimona.

      It’s based on a webcomic-cum-graphic novel that was, to say the least, dark and anti-heroic in the extreme, with two straight out villain protagonists, a mad scientist and an ancient shape-changing monster who usually appears as a teenaged girl straight out of British punk rock. They discover their true natures when they start to bond, and that every bit of propaganda they’d been told their whole lives was one big lie.

      The movie is waaaaaay toned down from the webcomic. Most of the first three quarters of it are a buddy comedy; Nimona is no longer a shape-changing assassin but a guardian yōkai hopelessly lost in a world not her own. She decides to join up with a disgraced knight accused of killing the Queen thinking him a villain, when he is decidedly not. In the last quarter, it captures the pitch-darkness of the comic all too well, but the ending will move you to tears unless you have no soul.

      The movie is full of themes of gender fluidity (what does gender MEAN to a shapeshifter, really?), LBGTQ+ community (the main character and one of his key antagonists are gay ex-lovers), and the wages of bigotry and hatred, something I think we all can appreciate right now. Not to spoil the movie too much, but the real assassin of the Queen decides that to take the “monster” (i.e. Nimona) out, she has to nuke the entire city, not caring if millions die as long as the one she hates dies with them. And it’s up to two lone people who end up as the head of a revolutionary movement to stop her.

      Remind you of anything?

      It also almost never came to pass. Blue Sky, the studio that did the Ice Age films was working on Nimona when Disney bought them out, and canned the project as too subversive for them. There it sat until Annapurna FIlms bought the rights. They put all the “woke” stuff right back in and released it on Netflix where it is to this day. One of the pieces of graffiti that Nimona tags a wall with is “Blue Sky never dies.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Paul in KY

      @H.E.Wolf: Can you imagine giving him a rundown of the last 10 years! He’d be like ‘Gadzooks! Sounds to me as thou has been drinking wood alcohol. Verily, ye need to end that forthwith.’

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @piratedan: Yes, we do extend our reach beyond just dollars.

      I think it was you who said you have a room that could be used for Four Directions?  I did write to them about that, but did not hear back

      Let’s talk more about what other points you raised another day when I don’t have workmen here. :-)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Josie

      I appreciate the way you do the fundraising. I suspect that people are running short now or are waiting for a paycheck or something similar. Timing is a big factor. Don’t give up on us. Just keep reminding us of what is needed and we will respond as we are able. Thanks for all you do.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JoyceH

      @Dangerman: ​
       

      I think I wondered about his judgement given his relationship with Kimberly. I know that isn’t fair but I’ve never claimed to be fair.

      I think she didn’t used to be like that. Seems like there are so many people who used to seem normal, and then something happens and they go all weird and become Trumpie. I don’t know if they encounter the Trump black hole and that makes them weird, or if they become weird and that makes them Trumpie. And it effects their appearance!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JerseyBeard

      For whatever little it’s worth, I think you’re spot on about Jersey. It’s a stupid expensive state to campaign in, and the Dem machine(s)( north and south jersey are separate states with their own machines) is capable even if they are very….Jersey.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WTFGhost

      Anyway, I would welcome a discussion here.

      Hm. Welcome it how? With a pot of good tea and some cookies or pastries, or with a flamethrower powered by 17 ancient wyrms who have discovered that “flaming” idiots is a lot more fun than sacking and burning villages, seeing as how they don’t have much to sack after the first couple-three burnings.

      I ain’t starting no discussions until I know this isn’t one of those special welcomes that involves a lot of pigs blood, and me desperately trying to get through to my raging, abused-as-fuck, and extremely powerfully psychokinetic, girlfriend, before she massacres the prom. Did you know that a no-hands handjob is… never mind, that’s the start of a discussion, but she had *very* sweet dreams, if you know what I mean, and you should envy me that you don’t.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.