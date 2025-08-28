Call it Quiet Resistance. Call it the Quiet Breakaway. Call it Soft Secession.

I am seeing 3 articles today all talking about the same thing.

It’s in Substacks: Chris Armitage and Dean Blundell.

It’s talked about on Reddit.

This feels legitimate to me. There aren’t references to “unnamed sources” or “some governors” etc. But I am not familiar with either of those names – are they legitimate sources?

Chris Armitage says:

Blue states are finally learning what red states have known all along: you don’t need federal permission to govern. Behind closed doors, blue state leaders are planning. They’re war-gaming scenarios where federal agents show up and continue to transgress further and further past what is “legal.” Daily the courts are showing that that something is legal when Trump wants it to happen, and illegal when he doesn’t. How does a government function under these circumstance? For many state Attorney Generals and Governors, the legal briefs are already drafted. The strategy sessions have been running since December. “We saw this coming, even though we hoped it wouldn’t,” former Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum told The 19th days after Trump’s inauguration. This is what American federalism looks like in 2025: Democratic governors holding emergency sessions on encrypted apps, attorneys general filing lawsuits within hours of executive orders, and state legislatures quietly passing laws that amount to nullification of federal mandates. Oregon is stockpiling abortion medication in secret warehouses. Illinois is exploring digital sovereignty. California has $76 billion in reserves and is deciding how to deploy it. Three sources on those daily Zoom calls between Democratic AGs say the same phrase keeps coming up, though nobody wants to say it publicly: soft secession. Not the violent rupture of 1861, but something else entirely. Blue states building parallel systems, withholding cooperation, and creating facts on the ground that render federal authority meaningless within their borders. The infrastructure for this resistance already exists. Twenty-three Democratic attorneys general now gather on near-daily Zoom calls at 8 AM Pacific, which means the East Coast officials are already on their third coffee. They divide responsibilities and share templates for lawsuits they’ve been drafting since last spring.

Dean Blundell says:

“Soft secession” is the states’ constitutional, non-violent refusal to be commandeered by a president who wants to federalize local police, state services, and everything in between. It’s not breaking the Union; it’s using the Union’s own rules — anti-commandeering, state budgets, compacts, and relentless litigation — to protect the voters who actually elected these governments.

Dean Blundell names names: Governors and Attorneys General

You can spot the pattern across Illinois, California, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and more: Governors J.B. Pritzker (IL), Gavin Newsom (CA), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Kathy Hochul (NY), Josh Shapiro (PA), Maura Healey (MA), Tim Walz (MN), Jared Polis (CO), Phil Murphy (NJ), Wes Moore (MD), Katie Hobbs (AZ), Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM), Tina Kotek (OR) — among others — have publicly framed their job as protecting residents from political federal overreach while keeping streets safe. Attorneys General to watch: Rob Bonta (CA), Dana Nessel (MI), Letitia James (NY), Keith Ellison (MN), Phil Weiser (CO), Matt Platkin (NJ), Kris Mayes (AZ), Anthony Brown (MD) — a cross-section of the coalition that treats constitutional litigation like public-safety infrastructure.

I’ll write more about this in another post if it continues to look legitimate.

The other thing I want to do here today – in addition to putting this resistance on the table for discussion – is to remind everyone that a good number of the names we see above are people that we have supported with our political fundraising, either directly as candidates or by supporting boots on the ground organizations that helped get them elected.

So I also want to remind you all that what we did in 2022 and 2023 and 2024, and even already in 2025 has made a difference.

So I want to talk about our political fundraising.

First, I want to say that no one here should feel like they are expected to donate to anything, whether that’s to cover site expenses, to support our beloved Betty Cracker when she needed us, to support candidates and boots on the ground organizations.

Second, I want to say that recent fundraisers are going more slowly than before. If that’s because money is tighter, we totally get it, and no one should have to eat ramen noodles for a week in order to donate. If it’s because you are tired or feeling like it’s hopeless, then I want to say that this discouraging timeline isn’t the time to do less, it’s the time to do more. If it’s because you think I’m doing it wrong, feedback would be most helpful.

Here’s a quick overview of our guiding principles:

strategic races

great candidates or organizations

promoting communities of color or reaching voters who are otherwise underrepresented

often in swing districts

where our money isn’t like salt in the ocean

Here’s a quick overview of the big picture in 2025:

WI Supreme Court Seat

FL Special Elections

PA Supreme Court (young people)

Four Directions in Virginia (Native vote)

2 Key Virginia House Races (2 Black candidates)

National Ground Game in VA (young people)

We aren’t supporting NJ in their key races because even though Democratic victories are not at all certain. they are floating in money, and if the right people don’t win, it won’t be because we didn’t send them our $20k or $30k. It’s the same reason we didn’t raise funds for Beto or for Stacey Abrams – our money would be like salt in the ocean.

We make strategic choices because we want our funding to make a difference.

So we are making a hard push for Virginia – just like the Iowa results from earlier this week, they will help with good governance and help build a firewall – but they will also put the wind at our backs going into 2026. Results in Virginia and PA in November will help set the narrative as we head into 2026.

After the November 2025 elections, we plan to take a *3-month break from political fundraising until Feb 2026, when we will jump in again for 2026 – where the fight is literally for everything.

*baring unforseen circumstances

Anyway, I would welcome a discussion here.