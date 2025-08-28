Good news, if true:

WASTE! FRAUD! ABUSE!

Send the $400 million bill to Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

??Alligator Alcatraz will be empty within days, according to an email obtained by ABC News. [image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) August 27, 2025 at 9:50 PM

===

===

Voters elected Trump to make them rich, & Democrats are doing their best to hang him on it [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 8:37 AM

===

Getting rid of De Minimus right as we gear up for stocking for Christmas is the most impressive piece of "fuck your treats" I can thunk of. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 24, 2025 at 3:46 PM

===

I encourage Republicans to continue to do all they can to make "Republicans versus everybody else" the basis of our politics [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:56 PM

===

“Dems/libs need their own media to match the Repubs” discourse often ignores 2 big Q’s:

A. Would rightwing media be feasible and as influential if it had to appeal to anyone other than white people (especially men)? If not, is it a replicable model for Dems/libs/progs?

/1 — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:35 PM



===