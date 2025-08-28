Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread

Good news, if true:

WASTE! FRAUD! ABUSE!
Send the $400 million bill to Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
??Alligator Alcatraz will be empty within days, according to an email obtained by ABC News.

[image or embed]

— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) August 27, 2025 at 9:50 PM

===

NAACP asks court to block new Texas congressional map www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202…

[image or embed]

— Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:58 AM

===

Voters elected Trump to make them rich, & Democrats are doing their best to hang him on it

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 8:37 AM

===

Getting rid of De Minimus right as we gear up for stocking for Christmas is the most impressive piece of "fuck your treats" I can thunk of.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 24, 2025 at 3:46 PM

===

I encourage Republicans to continue to do all they can to make "Republicans versus everybody else" the basis of our politics

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:56 PM

===

“Dems/libs need their own media to match the Repubs” discourse often ignores 2 big Q’s:
A. Would rightwing media be feasible and as influential if it had to appeal to anyone other than white people (especially men)? If not, is it a replicable model for Dems/libs/progs?
/1

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:35 PM


===

B. Is rightwing media based on manipulation? If so, should we assume people who don’t consume rightwing media are as easily manipulated as those who do? Are people blank slates RE manipulation & watching Fox makes them easier to manipulate, or is Fox appealing to those who are easily manipulated? /2

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:42 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    103Comments

    3. 3.

      p.a

      I was thinking in the last non-travelogue post that our message will be messy, “if no one is happy you’re doing it right” because: Big Tent.  Rethugs often on-message* because they’re defined down to such a small group they have to corrupt the electoral process; “the universe is an ovoid space 800 meters in diameter.” (Paraphrased)

       

      *Their message is blurring because they’ve defined themselves down to be led by an incompetent 🤡

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Would rightwing media be feasible and as influential if it had to appeal to anyone other than white people (especially men)?

      I think its success is shown in how white men ostensibly on our side want to replicate it.

      I don’t think they SEE that it’s built from the ground up to appeal to THEM.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: We don’t need a liberal version of Fox.  It is unlikely to be successful anyway.  What we need is an honest media that doesn’t boffsides us into fascism while constantly pushing Republican framing yet claiming objectivity.

      One thing that might be helpful is funding a major outlet that tries to be truly objective.  But we just don’t have a billionaire willing to provide what amounts to an endowment to such an outlet so it could be independent.  When billionaires have bought news outlets with proclamations of keeping them independent (WaPo, LA Times) they have not been willing to lose money, even a small bit relative to their wealth, and have inevitably started meddling in the coverage.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      New Deal democrat

      Three things:

      1. Even now, T—-p polls ahead on the border and about even on immigration issues, as well as “law and order.” Immigration is the common issue across all the rise of the neofascist right wing in all developed countries.

      2. BUT, there is a significant percentage of voters who only come out of the woodwork when T—-p is on the ballot. Not to get overconfident this early, but the most likely scenario next year is a rerun of 2018.

      3. There ought to be a fundraiser with a raffle where the winner gets dinner cooked by Dana Houle. Whatever else one thinks of him, the dude is an *awesome* vegetable gardener and Cook. For example:

      bsky.app/profile/danahoule.bsky.social/post/3lxdxlwylms2b

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Houle is asking the right questions in those last two Bluesky posts. Maybe it’s useful to consider them in the context of the audience we need to persuade, which is voters who don’t pay much attention to politics and who are not or only loosely affiliated with a party.

      Considering that audience, I’d say the answer to the first question is yes, right-wing media did have to appeal beyond white people. Trump wouldn’t have won without significantly overperforming with Latinos and picking up a greater share of other non-white voters.

      They did it by lying about the Biden economy and appealing to a cargo cult-like belief that Trump could roll us back to pre-pandemic levels of certainty and prosperity. It was bullshit, but it apparently worked with enough non-white people to augment the mostly white GOP base and drag Trump’s foul carcass across the finish line.

      On question two, which is two part: Does Fox News attract the easily manipulated, and are weakly/unaffiliated voters easier to manipulate? I think we have plenty of data that suggests this is true. Fox News viewers are consistently more poorly informed, and higher levels of straight news consumption correlate with greater shares of Democratic votes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      New Deal democrat

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      @Baud:

      Voting for the biggest @$$hole in the race, who hates the people you hate, and will favor people like you, is a staple of all democratic regimes, and has been for at least two centuries. See, e.g., Jackson, Andrew, and Thatcher, Maggie.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eyeroller

      @New Deal democrat: I am convinced that a lot of the anti-immigrant attitudes are due to media influence.  I’ve told this story often, but I don’t watch network news at all, but did over Christmas 2022 when visiting a relative who had the TV on constantly.  I was stunned at the anti-immigrant drumbeat in every single ABC News (what they watched) show.  It was a lot like the coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal, i.e. it featured the same footage over and over and over and a sensationalized tone.

      It’s also likely to be enhanced by foreign influence operations (which we know are working hard in Europe also).  It’s an easy wedge issue for them to exploit, and they’re very good at getting into the Zeitgeist, which the MSM then covers because “people are talking about it.”.

      Given the history of the US, even polling on immigration is not too bad.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ramona

      This gives me hope and I sorely needed hope.

      I wonder if states, say California, can coordinate with their residents who mark EXEMPT on their W2 forms to pay their Federal income tax  into an escrow account held by the state. The state sends an IOU to the IRS which indemnifies its citizens who do that. The conditions under which the IRS gets to redeem the IOU from the states are clearly laid out and passed into state law. The states doing this explicitly flout any SCOTUS shadow docket against this deeming this SCOTUS corrupt based on their making up presidential immunity whole cloth.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eyeroller

      @Professor Bigfoot: Well, of course when Andrew Jackson was elected, only white dudes could vote.  But he was one of our first “populists” who got the contemporary version of MAGAs out to vote for him.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ten Bears

      The population wouldn’t be so media manipulative but for the failing schools, and drugs

      Bare-footed barely literate rubes sprawled drooling Pavlovianly across a “couch” the back seat out of a nineteen sixty-nine Chevy Suburban drunk as a skunk on Ambien, Prozac, Viagra and bimbo bottle-blonde bobble-heading crotch-shots on Fox Kool-Aid, all blindly following a charismatic authoritarian to suicide, dragging the rest of us with them

      Been a while since I keyed that, rolls off the fingertips like yesterday …

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Eyeroller: Yes, exactly.

      Like the graphic that shows what the US would look like if only certain demographic groups could vote; and it seems that AJ was exactly the kind of guy that white men love to vote for.

      Just like Trump is.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Open thread so… GREAT MAKER, it’s freakin’ COLD this morning!!!!

      It’s like one of those cooking shows– last week we were being braised, this week we’ve been thrown into the blast chiller.

      Had the A/C on last week, gotta turn on the furnace this week what the hell!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      Last night I was looking around to buy some locking C13 AC power cord connectors.  Found a place that had them for a good price ($5.41 ea).  Great!  Put 8 of them in my cart, give them a delivery zip code, hmm.  $40 delivery.   Ok, such is life, they’ll get here quickly.  What’s this?  $20+ tariff??  Nope, even at 2x the price, it’s cheaper and less hassles on Amazon.

      :-/

      Lots of small companies are going to be hurt by these tariffs, and US companies can’t make up the difference for unique connectors that are sourced from Europe…

      We live in the stupidest timeline.  We have to keep pushing ahead to get out of this.

      … I can see no way out but through.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      New Deal democrat

      @Professor Bigfoot: Voting for the biggest @$$hole can equal racism, if that’s what those voters want. But I suspect there is not genetic coding for less melanin that necessitates brain development in that direction.

      For example, see Chavez, Hugo.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      New Deal democrat

      @Eyeroller: In the UK, it’s Polish plumbers. In France, it’s Algerians. In Germany, it’s Turks. In Italy, it’s Libyans. In Greece, it’s Syrians. In Mexico, it’s Central Americans.

      (E.T.A.: in the Roman Republic, it was the Cambrians).

      In ancient Sumeria, it was Assyrians.

      Being overrun by immigrants is a cultural fear as long as humanity has existed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Deputinize America

      Regarding the troubled asshole who shot up the church in Minneapolis, I knew the mom’s side of the family for years, remember meeting her on a couple of occasions and have probably laid eyes on the shooter on two occasions. The uncle was close to me for a decade (known him for 30 years), and undoubtedly devastated at the confluence of guns with mental illness.

      It is absolutely the guns, but the trans community will take the beating.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @New Deal democrat: William of Ockham tells me that when white surpemacy has had such an outsized effect on every aspect of American society and culture and even jurisprudence, it would be foolish to overlook its power anywhere.

      White people will seek to find some subdivision of white people that they can, if not deny their whiteness, deny that their behavior and choices are driven by their whiteness.

      But from the outside, it all looks like white people and white supremacy.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Deputinize America:It is absolutely the guns.

      It most certainly is.

      Now if we can move on to exactly WHY a certain political ideology is so absolutely hell-bent on preserving their access to every conceivable gun at all times, perhaps we could actually do something about it.

      But America’s gun obsession is another pathological symptom of white supremacy.

      They need their guns to protect their social position, just as they did in Robert F. WIlliams’ day.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      Would rightwing media be feasible and as influential if it had to appeal to anyone other than white people (especially men)? If not, is it a replicable model for Dems/libs/progs?

      Dems/libs/progs (I kinda like this formulation) are, by and large, a different personality type than conservatives, and thus media aesthetics will be different. But different doesn’t mean that it doesn’t work. I think we actually did have a stronger media aesthetic at one point, relatively recently.

      The biggest difference I observe in personality is that Dems/libs/progs are not authoritarians. Sometimes that manifests as dumbass contrarianism, sometimes that manifests as criticizing Democrats (which annoys Dem centrists, but is foundational to why these people are Dem at all), and sometimes it’s just useful skepticism. A Dem/lib/prog media apparatus will not just be Fox News for the left side of the aisle. It would be much more heterodox and include a lot of types of people that we criticize here, much like Jon Stewart and Theo Von. People who probably vote the right way and in all likelihood get viewers to those conclusions, as well, but maybe aren’t enthusiastic about it.

      That’s okay. There’s no enthusiasm bonus on votes.

      One of the worst changes for us was allowing ourselves to get unfunny.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      It would be much more heterodox and include a lot of types of people that we criticize here, much like Jon Stewart and Theo Von

      ….

      One of the worst changes for us was allowing ourselves to get unfunny.

       

      IMHO a lot of the “funny” people like Stewart (I don’t know Von) become seriously unfunny and offended when Dems make fun of them.

      A large part of the problem, again IMHO, is the unwritten hierarchy governing who can make fun of whom.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: If you have HBO, I highly recommend Marc Maron’s “Panicked” special, in which he talks about the left’s “buzzkill” problem. He also briefly shits on Theo Von. I’m unfamiliar with Von but got the impression (from Macron) that unlike Stewart, Von is firmly on the right. Is that not true?

      ETA: Maron doesn’t really have any solutions for the “buzzkill” problem, but it was interesting to hear a working comic lay out his view of it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      @Eyeroller: +1

      Dean Baker has proposed a modest tax credit that people could use to support press outlets of their choice.

      There is a simple alternative to direct government funding, which some of us have long advocated. We can have individual tax credits designated to support media outlets. These tax credits, say $100 per person, could support a vast amount of journalism that would not be answerable to the whims of rich people.

      The system would be comparable to the deduction for charitable contributions in the current tax code. The difference is that everyone could get the tax credit, and it would be the same for everyone. Currently, the 90 percent of taxpayers who take the standard deduction get nothing from the charitable contribution deduction. And for those who do itemize, the deduction is worth much more for rich people in a higher tax bracket. With the case of a journalism tax credit, everyone would get the same $100, or whatever sum is decided upon.

      The conditions for receiving it would be comparable for qualifying for tax-exempt status now. When a church or think tank applies to the I.R.S. for tax-exempt status, they simply tell the I.R.S. what they do. The I.R.S. doesn’t make an effort to determine if they are a good church or think tank, just that the organization is in fact what it claims to be.

      Outlets qualifying to receive the tax credit would similarly be required to say what it is they do. For example, they would have to say they report on government actions in the state of Illinois, or they more generally cover news topics in a state or city.

      To my mind, there should also be a requirement that all the material produced with tax credit funding be outside a paywall and freely available to the public. Copyright monopolies are one way the government subsidizes creative work. (Sorry folks, copyrights are a government policy, not a gift from heaven.) There should be one subsidy, not two. A news outlet could separately support work through subscriptions and/or advertising that they keep paywalled, but if they take tax credit dollars from the public, the work supported through these dollars should be available to the public.

      The neat thing about this system is that it can be started at the state or even local level. The idea of a national tax credit system to support journalism is undoubtedly far-fetched at this point, but it should be possible for a relatively progressive state, like Illinois or California, to go this route. Currently, a tax credit system for journalism is in the platform of Katie Wilson, a leading candidate for mayor in Seattle.

      We have the economic and regulatory and media systems we do because of the choices we make. They’re not laws of physics. We can make different choices.

      But we need enough sensible people in office, and that means winning elections.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      New Deal democrat

      @Professor Bigfoot: BTW, I agree with you that for a large portion of the GOP electorate, racism is the biggest motivating factor.

      For me it is encapsulated in a quote that FDR said to his AG Henry Morgenthau that completely took him aback:

      ”The United States is a White, Anglo-Saxon Protestant country. Everyone else is here on sufferance.”

      That mentality underlies a lot of the GOP ideology today.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Maybe it’s useful to consider them in the context of the audience we need to persuade, which is voters who don’t pay much attention to politics and who are not or only loosely affiliated with a party. 

      Sing this from the goddamn rooftops. This is 100% the goal, and I think we don’t want to face it for a few reasons:
      1) Those of us here are pretty partisan and probably most of our social circles are similar, and we have a hard time relating
      2) The persuasion tactics we need to use on this group seem unsavory and/or silly
      3) We do not have a great track record of success.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      Also, y’all might disagree, but I think unfunniness is part of the quasi-Marxist personality, which a lot of young people on the left seem to find attractive these days.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker: Von is not firmly on anything. He is very much someone I would categorize as “incoherent”.

      We used to have a lot of incoherent people in our coalition and we need some of them back to win stuff. We will need to accept some degree of incoherency to do so.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      prostratedragon

      (🧵)EXCLUSIVE: DHS, ICE and CBP agents — and possibly National Guard troops — would operate from a suburban naval base for much of next month as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to target Chicago, per an email from Navy leadership obtained by CST.

      They’d be at Naval Station Great Lakes Sept. 2-30.

      A source told CST ~30-40 ICE agents had been practicing riot control at the base for months, using flash-bang grenades and marching in phalanxes with shields.

      The source said the planned op would likely involve more agents than had been running drills, noting the barracks can house 200 people.

      If they do this, the joke could wind up on them:

      lol, with the Kennedy [I-90 in town] construction the travel time between Great Lakes Naval Station and the loop is roughly a week to ten days.

       
      ETA CST is Chicago Sun-Times.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      satby

      @Deputinize America: there’s already a lot of right wing commentary blaming “transgender ideology” for the shooting. Somehow not mentioning the murderer’s fixation with right wing mass murderers like McVeigh, Brevik (Norway), and Tarrant (New Zealand).

      Reply
    49. 49.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Professor Bigfoot: bingo! I’m not sure what the answer is and frankly I’m exhausted trying to explain to middle class suburban white men that I’ve only had the same rights as them since the mid/late seventies and that white men still dominate the media and the levers of power, both in front of and behind the scenes. Some days I feel like barfing if I hear one more time we have to worry about appealing to “working white men” and everyone else’s needs and lives are secondary/“special interests “.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​

      One of the worst changes for us was allowing ourselves to get unfunny.

      When did this happen? I’ve been hearing that liberals have no sense of humor since before I could vote, and I’m north of 70.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty

      A Jewish man on Threads has a detailed and lengthy take down of Stephen Miller. My favorite line is: Stephen Miller is the aesthetic of hate. It encapsulates the man’s ugly history of attacks on immigrants.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Aziz, light!

      Are people blank slates … & watching Fox makes them easier to manipulate, or is Fox appealing to those who are easily manipulated?

      Yes.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Baud

      @lowtechcyclist:

      There’s always been the “they can’t take a joke” when we say something offensive is offensive.

      But I feel I see less use of humor in our own ranks than in the past. Also, too, we don’t seem to do rebellious music anymore.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I remember in the early days of the political Internet, hoping it really would become a replacement for traditional media, which was clearly failing us. I don’t have such hopes anymore.

      I don’t disagree about individual sharing, but I’m not sure it can adequately compensate for the lack of reach due to us not having a real media ecosystem.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist: I think there was a big drop in our general funniness level around 2015-16. Humor was fairly youthful and left-coded for a while there. The vibe was that conservatism was for old and uptight people.

      I watch a lot of stand-up comedy (more like I listen to it while doing chores), and there was definitely a vibe shift. Trump reads as funny and outrageous to a lot of people (which, BTW, read as youthful, which is part of why we’ve never been able to get Trump to read as old and decrepit), and women are much less allowed to be funny, and I felt that all through 2016.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Scout211

      The headline in the FTFNYT “Medicare Will Require Prior Approval for Certain Procedures” prompted me to find another source so I could link it here.

      Apparently, this was quietly announced last month.

      Kiplinger with the details:

      Traditional Medicare, also known as Original Medicare, has historically required little in the way of pre-authorization for beneficiaries seeking services; pre-authorization was typically the domain of Medicare Advantage. But that’s about to change, as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that it will implement prior authorization requirements for certain traditional fee-for-service Medicare services in six states starting next year.

      This change will go into effect on January 1, 2026, when the CMS starts to “test ways to provide an improved and expedited prior authorization process relative to Original Medicare’s existing processes, helping patients and providers avoid unnecessary or inappropriate care and safeguarding federal taxpayer dollars,” per a CMS press release. The model being implemented in 2026 builds on a change to prior authorizations rolled out by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and CMS on June 23, 2025.

      Six states — New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and Washington — will begin using the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) Model to perform prior authorization evaluations, CMS announced in a Federal Register notice. This will apply to 17 services that CMS says “are vulnerable to fraud, waste and abuse.”

      This is horrible news for all of us on traditional Medicare.  We pay more for traditional Medicare because we all need to purchase a supplemental plan for cost shares and co-pays.  But we can go to any doctor or any hospital that takes Medicare.  And no prior authorizations are required on almost every service and almost every medication, unlike Medicare advantage plans.

      Of course, “we aren’t cutting Medicare” is the lie when the medical services themselves can be controlled or cut by whoever is tasked with granting approval for those services.

      Also too, “WISeR model?”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      JML

      @lowtechcyclist: if it means I have to start laughing at racist “jokes”, then I’m out.

      seems to me that the accusation that liberals aren’t funny is rooted in our unwillingness to laugh at bigoted shit and actually reporting people to HR that send around a racist/sexist/bigoted joke on the company email, etc.

      it’s still a constant refrain on the right: “can’t you take a joke?” and those fuckers need a brick to the head.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Suzanne

      @JML:

      seems to me that the accusation that liberals aren’t funny is rooted in our unwillingness to laugh at bigoted shit and actually reporting people to HR that send around a racist/sexist/bigoted joke on the company email, etc.

      I think this is definitely part of it. I do think we have an earnestness, if that makes sense.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Another Scott

      @New Deal democrat: Made me look.

      As one would expect, the quote has morphed over time, as well as the supposed speaker (some sites say it was his mother).

      I found this:

      From Morganthau, Jr’s diary:

      Then Leo [Crowley] said that for no apparent reason whatsoever the President proceeded to give him the following lecture. He said, ‘Leo, you know this is a Protestant country, and the Catholics and Jews are here on sufferance,’ and he said, ‘It is up to both of you to go along with anything I want at this time.’ Leo said he was never so shocked in his life. He said, “Something has happened to the President He has lost his touch with the people.” He said, “This war has suddenly made him think he has got to have his own way on whatever it is.”

      Crowley was an Irish American Catholic, and Morganthau was Jewish. Presumably if, in a counter-factual world, he had a Black man as a cabinet member there he would have thrown him in the list as well.

      :-/

      People, even great people, are products of their times. Something something truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die and a new generation grows up something something.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      satby

      @Baud: I think a lot of the conventional B_J assumptions about the state of political humor or music today is partially a result of how much older everyone here skews, and how many people proudly proclaim they rely on this site as a trusted news source. It may be trusted, but the “news” reporting is limited and cherry picked. Which is fine, it’s not designed to be a news outlet; people just need to not forget that it isn’t one. There’s a whole world of countercultural stuff happening we don’t get exposed to here.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      satby

      @JML: liberals aren’t funny is rooted in our unwillingness to laugh at bigoted shit

      Absolutely this. Josh Johnson sells out his appearances everywhere he goes, for example. He’s funny, but also a thoughtful political commenter.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I recognize that I’m not partaking in the same content as young people. But I still can observe the world around me, like old people did in the past. I’m sure that there are things that I’m missing, but I’m skeptical I’m missing a large cultural movement effectively reacting to the rise of fascism over the last decade.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Suzanne

      @prostratedragon: So relatively soon after the election, I watched Andrew Schultz’ special. I literally had no idea who he was at the time and was looking for something to fold laundry to. ;) If you haven’t seen his special, it’s all about him and his wife going through IVF to have their daughter. Not a thing that was really typical for men to talk about even a few years ago.

      So about halfway through it, it dawns on me that he likely voted for FFOTUS (found out later that I was correct), but also that lots of dudes like this have voted for Dems in the past and maybe we can get them again. Schultz has made statements since the election indicating that he is unhappy with FFOTUS. Is he influenced by bigotry around sex and race and sexual orientation? Absolutely of course he is. But I also think that we can get some of that kind of guy back, without giving into bigotry. A man who will talk about problems with his sperm count on stage might have more empathy than we think on first blush. Buttigieg later went on his show and had a great convo with him, commiserated about parenting, made a couple of jokes, etc. I think that kind of thing helps shift that vibe.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      lowtechcyclist

      @JML: ​

      seems to me that the accusation that liberals aren’t funny is rooted in our unwillingness to laugh at bigoted shit and actually reporting people to HR that send around a racist/sexist/bigoted joke on the company email, etc.

      it’s still a constant refrain on the right: “can’t you take a joke?” and those fuckers need a brick to the head.

      Yeah, ‘humor’ that’s all about punching down is right out AFAIAC.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Matt McIrvin

      @sab: Jackson’s movement was actually MORE democratic than most that had preceded it, in that it had the support of poor white men (who were just getting the right to vote in much of the country, as the requirement of land ownership went away).

      It was quite a low bar.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Jefferson and Jackson were the key leaders behind the century of Dems being a white populist party. The FDR coalition started to chip away at that. Now the old Dems are being reincarnated in the Republican Party.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @lowtechcyclist: I was thinking about that… they worship Mango Mussolini; we laugh along with Dark Brandon and Governator Hollywood.

      Here’s the real difference between us and them: we can laugh at ourselves.

      NOBODY takes GCN “Your Favorite Governor” seriously; we laugh our asses off at the parody of right wing shibboleths.

      In general conservatives are hateful, humorless bastards.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Betty Cracker

      @satby: 100% agree, on both the relative age differential and the fact that this site is NOT a comprehensive news aggregator. It always alarms me when I read a comment from someone who says they get all their news here. Don’t do that! Or at least do so knowing full well you’re drawing conclusions about an ocean from a bucketful of (filtered!) water.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      satby

      @Baud: well, I don’t take in a lot of “young” content either. So I can’t really address that statement. I think it’s less a cultural movement of resistance and more of a cultural “we’ve moved on” ad hoc spontaneous resistance. And it’s still forming. The pendulum is swinging back.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Suzanne

      @prostratedragon: FWIW, I think humor was one of the big elements of Biden’s appeal for a long time. Getting caught on a mic saying “big fucking deal” and dropping “malarkey” into debates and the Obama/Biden memes and the Onion stuff with him with the Trans Am….. all that stuff made him feel really relatable and likeable and, honestly, a bit younger than his years.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      RevRick

      @Baud: And yet readers of the NYT still vote for Democrats by a significant margin. It took massive coverage of butter emails at the end of the campaign seeping into the national conversation to sink Clinton.
      The reason why Fox News is so successful is it preys upon feelings of fear and disgust for which conservative brains are primed.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: On the other hand… the closest thing liberals ever really had to a Fox News is satirical comedy shows. That’s why they shut down Colbert (though Colbert isn’t on the cutting edge any more). Conservatives have never been as good at that. They had a comedy base in standup, though, where gross and bigoted jokes seem to work with the right audience.

      Right now, it feels like there’s a renaissance in left-coded comedy going on, but it’s not late-night talk and satirical pseudo-news, it’s centered around Dropout and improv-based comedy. A lot of it isn’t explicitly political but the messages aren’t far beneath the surface (Dropout’s head is literally Robert Reich’s son, and a chip off the old block). And standup isn’t mostly gross any more, there are good people being successful at it.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Another Scott:

      People, even great people, are products of their times. Something something truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die and a new generation grows up something something.

      Which makes me think that we need to be finding ways to appeal to young people whose politics aren’t yet solidified.  As a seventysomething, I have no brilliant ideas of how one might do that, but the more we’re able to persuade young people that our values are the right ones, the sooner we get a good new generation replacing one of the bad old generations.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Baud

      @RevRick:

      And yet readers of the NYT still vote for Democrats by a significant margin.

      Doesn’t really mean anything. Dems are more likely to tune into the NYT in the first place. I recognize that, despite their spin, they probably have the best journalistic operation in the country. Libs choose to make that tradeoff, just like people make all kinds of tradeoffs in life. But if they don’t recognize that’s what their doing, they’re going to be manipulated.

      Even if the NYT only influences the topics of Dem conversation, that itself does damage.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      On the other hand… the closest thing liberals ever really had to a Fox News is satirical comedy shows. 

      This is exactly what I mean, tho. A liberal media apparatus would be different from Fox in many ways. Much less serious in tone, much broader in style. “Watching the news” is, like….. a thing we did back in the nineties.

      I think I have maybe watched, at most, three genuine news broadcasts in the last five years. Our coalition is different…. younger, and with different aesthetics.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Baud

      @lowtechcyclist:

      the more we’re able to persuade young people that our values are the right ones,

       
      Before we do that, we need to agree among ourselves that our values are the right ones.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne:But I also think that we can get some of that kind of guy back, without giving into bigotry.

      Hermana mia, this is another of those things where I hope like hell I’m wrong and you’re right… but I believe the only way to get them is to exhibit the kind of bigotry that attracts them.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Steve in the ATL

      @satby: I think we can all agree the Dropkick Murphys are better when they are defending immigrants and much, much worse when they are attacking management-side labor lawyers!

      Reply
    93. 93.

      prostratedragon

      Alabama outcry:

      U.S. Rep. Barry Moore faced a hostile crowd Wednesday night at Daphne City Hall, drawing boos and cries of “shame!” as he defended President Donald Trump’s agenda and his own record.

      Seems he left early, out the back way.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      narya

      @Professor Bigfoot: One of the entertaining (to me) bits of “Murderbot” is that the team Murderbot works with is all of the “lefty” stuff–cooperative, multiracial, a black woman in charge, etc. etc.–and the show both takes them seriously, especially the principles by which they operate, and gently makes fun of them (the whole throuple side plot). We can make fun of ourselves AND take ourselves seriously.

      But punching down? count me out.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Another Scott

      @New Deal democrat: The second part made it clear for me – do what I want or you’re gone.  With the implication that non-protestants in the USA understand that dynamic.

      :-/

      It was racist punching-down based on religion/national origin.

      Now, sure, everyone on a president’s cabinet and high level advisors have to salute and say “sir yes sir” in public.  But not being able to push back in private when they think the boss is wrong is a very bad environment.

      As we know and are again seeing in real-time…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @narya: EXACTLY this. We ain’t punching down.

      Murderbot— or more precisely, Gurathin’s reaction to it— gave me an insight into some of the fears of guns… the almost subconscious fear that someone who HAS a gun on them could “lose it’s governor module” and suddenly kill everyone in sight.

      Just like Murderbot, we absolutely DON’T want to do that (for moral reasons for most of us and practical reasons like for MB- my first instructor told us “if you use a gun in an OBVIOUS self defense situation, you’re still gonna have to talk to the cops. A lot.”)

      BUT we (most of us, I think) have MB’s dedication to protecting our humans.

      (ETA— MB is a far better shot than I am, but I’m not bad  ;^)

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: The formats are changing too. In the last wave of liberal political comedy, everything was spawned from or patterned after “The Daily Show”, which was partly an “SNL Weekend Update”-style parody of conventional news broadcasts and partly late-night talk. Those models are declining, though, and young people probably don’t even register them as a model that is being parodied.

      Oddly, the big hits on Dropout are basically game shows. I guess the British comedy “panel show” is the model. And really old American stuff like “Match Game.” Some things are perennial.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Princess

      That poll of Trump’s favourability on different issues — they are never going to capture the real source and strength (such as it is) of his continued popularity because they don’t ask one of the cnetral reasons he was elected, that is to say, his views on race, or more bluntly, white supremacy. The immigration question is a slight proxy for it, and so is crime. But until they ask “Do you agree with Trump’s stance on race in America?” or something like that, we’re still whispering around one of the biggest if not the biggest reason we’re in this fix.

      Reply

