Good news, if true:
WASTE! FRAUD! ABUSE!
Send the $400 million bill to Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
??Alligator Alcatraz will be empty within days, according to an email obtained by ABC News.
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) August 27, 2025 at 9:50 PM
NAACP asks court to block new Texas congressional map www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202…
— Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 12:58 AM
Voters elected Trump to make them rich, & Democrats are doing their best to hang him on it
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 26, 2025 at 8:37 AM
Getting rid of De Minimus right as we gear up for stocking for Christmas is the most impressive piece of "fuck your treats" I can thunk of.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 24, 2025 at 3:46 PM
I encourage Republicans to continue to do all they can to make "Republicans versus everybody else" the basis of our politics
— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:56 PM
“Dems/libs need their own media to match the Repubs” discourse often ignores 2 big Q’s:
A. Would rightwing media be feasible and as influential if it had to appeal to anyone other than white people (especially men)? If not, is it a replicable model for Dems/libs/progs?
/1
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:35 PM
B. Is rightwing media based on manipulation? If so, should we assume people who don’t consume rightwing media are as easily manipulated as those who do? Are people blank slates RE manipulation & watching Fox makes them easier to manipulate, or is Fox appealing to those who are easily manipulated? /2
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 2:42 PM
