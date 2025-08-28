So I woke up this morning with a headless bird next to me, and that was awesome. I blamed myself for not shutting the cat door before bed, cleaned up the mess, through the sheets and the mattress liner thing into the was, and thought to myself; “Well hello, Thursday, fuck you too.”

Later on in the day Maxwell’s new collar that I ordered arrived, and it is supposed to be ruffled to alert birds and animals and has a reflective liner, but his head is so big he looks like a full on clown:

He is not amused and I keep chiding him that he brought in on himself. Fucking Cat Wayne Gacy, the little bastard.

I noticed in the comments that commenter Eolirin is going through something and has a gofundme up, if you are so inclined. I wish i had a billion dollars and could just with a wave of the hand make problems like this go away.

This is a goddamned disgrace:

Despite the fact that Ashli Babbitt attempted to climb through a shattered glass door inside the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers fled for their lives during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and ignored multiple commands to stand down before she was fatally shot, the U.S. Air Force has decided it will grant the deceased veteran a funeral replete with military honors. The request, granted Aug. 15 by Air Force Under Secretary Matthew Lohmeier, reverses a Biden-era decision that had denied the honor. Babbitt illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during the mob assault, then-Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly said in a 2021 letter to the woman’s family. Honoring Babbitt, Kelly wrote, “would bring discredit upon the U.S. Air Force.”

This makes me just spitting mad and that’s all I will say about that.

Coming soon, more trans bashing (don’t click the link it is the washington examiner:

South Carolina filed an emergency application to the Supreme Court this week requesting that the state be allowed to enforce its law requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to his or her biological sex. The emergency request came on Thursday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit blocked the state from enforcing a budget proviso, which bans students from restrooms other than the ones that align with their biological sex, against a transgender minor student, identified as “John Doe,” earlier this month. South Carolina Solicitor General Thomas Hydrick argued the high court should stay the injunction and said the appeals court relied on a “discredited” appeals court opinion that goes against the Supreme Court’s recent rulings.

I am sure there is some originalist thinking somewhere that can get us a 6-3 win for the bigots.

We are officially four weeks from the wedding and I have been informed we are no longer serving the guests cake but instead will be serving cupcakes. Why? I do not know. I just do what I am told.

Earlier today Joelle was purchasing some tickets to a sportsball event we are going to attend, and this was our conversation:

Her: Do you care where we sit?

Me: It doesn’t matter, I will complain anyway.

Her: Yeah, you’re right.

I had stuffed cubanelle’s for dinner with a red sauce, and am going to go watch some more spooks. I am on Season 9 now.