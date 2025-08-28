Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

So I woke up this morning with a headless bird next to me, and that was awesome. I blamed myself for not shutting the cat door before bed, cleaned up the mess, through the sheets and the mattress liner thing into the was, and thought to myself; “Well hello, Thursday, fuck you too.”

Later on in the day Maxwell’s new collar that I ordered arrived, and it is supposed to be ruffled to alert birds and animals and has a reflective liner, but his head is so big he looks like a full on clown:

Thursday Night Open Thread 27

He is not amused and I keep chiding him that he brought in on himself. Fucking Cat Wayne Gacy, the little bastard.

***

I noticed in the comments that commenter Eolirin is going through something and has a gofundme up, if you are so inclined. I wish i had a billion dollars and could just with a wave of the hand make problems like this go away.

***

This is a goddamned disgrace:

Despite the fact that Ashli Babbitt attempted to climb through a shattered glass door inside the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers fled for their lives during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and ignored multiple commands to stand down before she was fatally shot, the U.S. Air Force has decided it will grant the deceased veteran a funeral replete with military honors.

The request, granted Aug. 15 by Air Force Under Secretary Matthew Lohmeier, reverses a Biden-era decision that had denied the honor. Babbitt illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during the mob assault, then-Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly said in a 2021 letter to the woman’s family. Honoring Babbitt, Kelly wrote, “would bring discredit upon the U.S. Air Force.”

This makes me just spitting mad and that’s all I will say about that.

***

Coming soon, more trans bashing (don’t click the link it is the washington examiner:

South Carolina filed an emergency application to the Supreme Court this week requesting that the state be allowed to enforce its law requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to his or her biological sex.

The emergency request came on Thursday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit blocked the state from enforcing a budget proviso, which bans students from restrooms other than the ones that align with their biological sex, against a transgender minor student, identified as “John Doe,” earlier this month. South Carolina Solicitor General Thomas Hydrick argued the high court should stay the injunction and said the appeals court relied on a “discredited” appeals court opinion that goes against the Supreme Court’s recent rulings.

I am sure there is some originalist thinking somewhere that can get us a 6-3 win for the bigots.

***

We are officially four weeks from the wedding and I have been informed we are no longer serving the guests cake but instead will be serving cupcakes. Why? I do not know. I just do what I am told.

Earlier today Joelle was purchasing some tickets to a sportsball event we are going to attend, and this was our conversation:

Her: Do you care where we sit?

Me: It doesn’t matter, I will complain anyway.

Her: Yeah, you’re right.

I had stuffed cubanelle’s for dinner with a red sauce, and am going to go watch some more spooks. I am on Season 9 now.

    1. 1.

      Geminid

      A headless bird lying next to you? It might have been worse. Maxwell could have left the bird’s head at the foot of the bed, staring at you.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nolo Conosco

      Black cats.  Magnificent.  Smart.  Assassins.  You are just teaching him greater stealth, you know.  Now the head will be UNDER the pillow.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      Um . . . isn’t it a little late to give that traitor a military funeral?  Are they going to dig her up and rebury her?​

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Miss Bianca

      @Geminid: Could definitely be worse. One of my sister’s dearly departed cats used to leave mouse heads on the door mat – just the sort of thing you feel like stepping on in the morning before you’re quite awake and going out to get the paper. (Does anyone still do that anymore? For that matter, I guess the paper boy/girl has gone the way of the dodo.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      He’s still going to kill birds. Just saying.

      Traitors don’t deserve military honors at their funerals.

      Wedding cupcake towers are pretty cool, actually. It’s good that Joelle gets you so well.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      They served a cupcake tower at my nephew’s wedding rather than cake. This was some years ago, during the cupcake craze… but I guess it’s become an acceptable alternative to the traditional.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Laughed out loud at you calling Maxwell a clown. He does look like a clown and not even a creepy scary clown. No way birds miss that clown collar. We put a bell collar on our old cat. I am not sure if she ever figured out that the collar was what warned the birds but she still used to waste her time unsuccessfully  chasing birds.

      TFG is such a POS. Harvey Milk gets his ship renamed but the CA convicted soldier killer gets a full pardon and Babbitt gets a full honors burial. These people are not patriots. They’re full on traitors.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      Haven’t been on here as actively lately, so I missed the details about Eolirin, but just threw a few coins in the pot. Thanks for bringing this to the front.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      The Ashli Babbitt thing is supposed to render you livid.

      That’s it. There’s no more to it than that. They are using the power gifted them by 70+ million elbow-licking wastes of cranium space to hoist the corpse of a traitor up the national flagpole and laugh in your face because there’s nothing you or anyone else with a conscience can do about it.

      It’s “Why are you punching yourself?” as federal policy. The only rational response is a hearty “Go fuck yourself in the plural” and work even harder to vote them out.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      VFX Lurker

      I donated a small amount to Eolirin’s GoFundMe, and I hope it helps. Thank you for posting about it, John Cole.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Maxwell looks seriously cute in his bird-alert collar, but I’m sure he’s thinking, “I bring you fresh prey and this is how you thank me?”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I think the logic of the Babbitt decision is that since she was an honorably discharged veteran and had no disqualifying convictions, she was eligible.  The fact that she died participating in an insurrection, seems to have been glossed over.  Enraging.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Danielx

      Question: have any jackals undergone (adjusting glasses) Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion? I was informed yesterday that I need this on an “urgent” basis. I have an appointment next Thursday with a neurosurgeon who it usually takes a month to see.

      I am less than thrilled about the whole deal.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Shalimar

      There are several bakeries in my area that specialize in party cupcakes.  It is apparently a big thing now.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’m probably gonna get a hearty “fuck you” but if you like birds and cats, there’s one tried and true method to help both live longer with the added bonus of no headless birds in the bed…just saying….

      As for Ashli Babbitt being granted military honors (not to mention the $5 million given to her family), I’m not sure how much more this administration can insult and demean military service members past and present, yet still too many persist in their adoration of the draft dodger.
      Craziest thing I read today and I bet no one needs to think long and hard as to who spit this out:

      “I’m looking at kids as I walk through the airports today, as I walk down the street and I see these kids that are just overburdened with mitochondrial challenges, with inflammation, you can tell from their faces, from their body movements, and from their lack of social connection, and I know that that’s not how our children are supposed to look,” he said.

      I know the woo crosses the political divide but not the line between sensible and big fuck nuts.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      BellaPea

      Hey, my niece had a cupcake tower at her wedding, and it was a big hit! I remember from our wedding back in 1987 that a lot of cake went uneaten, and I imagine and cupcakes will go a little faster.

      Max looks seriously pissed about the collar, poor baby.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      Despite the fact that Ashli Babbitt attempted to climb through a shattered glass door inside the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers fled for their lives during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and ignored multiple commands to stand down before she was fatally shot, the U.S. Air Force has decided it will grant the deceased veteran a funeral replete with military honors.

      Of course the fucking fascist orange shitstain who tried to overthrow the US government would allow this shit!

      Another grave to piss on!  The insurrectionist shitc***!

      These fucking assholes freaked the fuck out that US Capitol security was armed.  “He’s got a gun!  He’s got a gun!”

      Goddamned shitting in the face of justice that all of these fuckers were pardoned by Putin’s puppet the pussy grabber!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Leto

      Honoring Babbitt, Kelly wrote, “would bring discredit upon the U.S. Air Force.”

      No fucking shit. But we honor insurrectionists, pedos, and anti-vaxxers now, so let me go fucking scream into the void.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Danielx: ​My younger daughter had this a while ago; years of competitive gymnastics exacted a price. The procedure went smoothly (but she lives in NYC, which has a surfeit of excellent surgeons,) she just had to be very careful moving around during recovery. It’s no picnic, but it’s a well-established procedure which an experienced neurosurgeon should be able to handle routinely. But I think it is rarely “urgent.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Danielx

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      After having two cats disappear (coyotes) the only place the current felines go outside is the screened in back porch. That plus years of having them bringing in live and dead wildlife through cat doors which are now blocked off. You come down for lunch while working at home and find a large cat lying in a pile of feathers in front of the refrigerator…that shit gets old.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      @SpaceUnit:

      Um . . . isn’t it a little late to give that traitor a military funeral? Are they going to dig her up and rebury her?​ 

      Can we loyal Americans bash her corpse in the face with an aluminum bat?  (Wood will eventually break.)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @Danielx: Holy cow, I have no idea what that is, but that’s gotta be distressing.

      edit: I feel so much better after seeing what Gin & Tonic wrote. I hope you do, too.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      piratedan

      in regards to Secretary Kennedy, I wonder if there are times where our former mean girl independent journo now has a scintilla of regret for her actions…. she certainly has dropped off into the murk post revelation of her affair and attempted (and possibly successful) normalization of this dipshit.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      lowtechcyclist

      I wonder if the time and place of her military funeral will be known in advance. She lived here in Calvert County for a while, and if the funeral’s anywhere near here, I’d love to show up with a sign saying, “Goodbye Again, TRAITOR”.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      satby

      @Danielx: Well, not doing it could make you a really unhappy camper if you happen to trip or get whacked in the head with a door. Doesn’t need to be a fender bender. So probably a good idea to have the surgery.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Danielx: My “childhood” cat was an outdoor guy and the expensive vet bills (from eating all sorts of shit outside) made him an indoor guy about halfway through his (I believe extended) life.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      persistentillusion

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: I had a heeler who felt the same way.  “I brought you a dead bird, that I killed myself, because I love you.  What?! Such lack of appreciation.  I even put my gift on your pillow.”

      Once, because he was a heeler, he brought me a vole, whose neck he had snapped.  The poor bastard was still alive, though paralyzed, blinking out “help me, help me” in vole.  I set him out for the raccoons and they took care of him quickly.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      zhena gogolia

      I don’t have cats right now, but I’ll never have cats that go outside again. My last three cats were indoors all their lives and very happy.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Danielx: For me it was about 14 weeks, 11 of them in a hard collar, then PT. But the collar depends on the surgeon, the condition of the spine and vertebrae along with the amount of hardware. My suggestion is follow all instructions and once you start really feeling better give yourself another week to 10 days. I got a little too antsy and have been paying the price for a few years

      Reply
    59. 59.

      lowtechcyclist

      All the cats we’ve had in years beginning with 2 have been 100% indoor cats. They don’t know what they’re missing, so they don’t miss it, so everybody’s happier this way.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      satby

      @zhena gogolia: Cats belong indoors. I mean, if you want them to lead long healthy lives and you like live birds to watch as opposed to dead ones. Plus, people forget that as cats age, they get less sharp in eyesight and reaction time, just like humans do.

      @lowtechcyclist All my current cats were outside strays, and they really don’t miss it at all. A couple have gotten out and stopped dead on the porch, because they remembered being outside with the noise, the cars, the people who throw things at them… it’s a scary world out there.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      WaterGirl

      @Danielx: That would be distressing.

      Going from zero to 60 in a very short time makes everything more stressful.  Like, wham, out of the blue!

      On the positive side, since they want to move really fast you don’t have as much time to worry about it as you would if it were happening at the usual slower pace.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      sab

      My dad’s cat ate the wrong squirrel or chipmunk and got toxoplasmosis or some such disease from eating rodents. It got into his eyes and he spent his last few years completely blind.

      It was okay at dad’s house, but after dad went to the nursing home Max the cat moved in with us in a new house with two dogs and four cats. Navigatimg that new environment while blind was not fun. He used to sleep with me, and pee on my pillow at night because finding the litter box was too hard.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Teresa

      It’s interesting to me, that anyone researching a family line that includes Babbit, will always learn that she betrayed her country.

      My brother is researching our family lines.  It’s amazing the amount of information one finds, in letters, photographs, records, news articles, journals, family bibles etc.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Eyeroller

      @satby: My strictly indoor cats have gotten it into their tiny heads that they ought to explore the outdoors. My vision is currently compromised so it’s easier for them to slip out when I go out for the mail or such. Then once they are out, they panic. One got out several weeks ago. I looked (to the extent I could) everywhere around the house, put up a flyer, etc. Finally when I set out a food dish, he came rushing into the house. Been under the deck the whole time.

      Then just last week another sneaked out, got scared, ran under the heat-pump condenser, then started meowing frantically for help, but wouldn’t come out. I was afraid she might be stuck or get inside it, so got the hvac company out and the technician finally managed to drag her out.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Jackie

      Despite the fact that Ashli Babbitt attempted to climb through a shattered glass door inside the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers fled for their lives during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and ignored multiple commands to stand down before she was fatally shot, the U.S. Air Force has decided it will grant the deceased veteran a funeral replete with military honors.

      This is who the president of the USA honors as a patriot. I’m sick and heartbroken for the America I have known all of my life. This, literally is NOT what my father, uncles, and every other American Veteran fought for.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      The Ashli Babbitt thing leaves me livid beyond belief.

      I got to this thread late, but I replied late in this fast paced thread having the same kicked in the gut reaction – just before I read your post.

      How many Americans seriously support this – outside of the J6 insurrectionists and FFOTUS?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jackie

      @SpaceUnit:

      I hope the “military honors” consist of exactly one tuba player from the army band.

      Playing way off-key and off beat. Like the forced marchers in FFOTUS’s parade.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Redshift

      The magats are also big mad about Confederate statues, so at least it’s a consistent part of their ideology to demand traitors to their country are given great honors.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jackie

      @Shalimar:

      There are several bakeries in my area that specialize in party cupcakes.  It is apparently a big thing now.

      My daughter’s wedding was in 2007. Trying to keep costs down, I had the honor to bake and frost 300 cupcakes… and her kitchen was teeny tiny. I seriously haven’t made cupcakes since.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Ohio Mom

      @Danielx: I am a big believer in second opinions before surgery but maybe that is not possible in your time frame. Have you consulted with your primary care physician on their opinion?

      I am not sure but I think that is the operation my neighbor had. She’s okay now but her recovery included six weeks in a neck brace and no driving. She passed the time cleaning out closets and drawers. She’s a slob so there was a lot to sort.

      Good luck and keep us posted!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Redshift

      @satby:

      Cats belong indoors. I mean, if you want them to lead long healthy lives and you like live birds to watch as opposed to dead ones.

      Hear, hear. Not to mention that they’re an invasive species that contributes to the ongoing decline of songbirds.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Jackie

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Um . . . isn’t it a little late to give that traitor a military funeral? Are they going to dig her up and rebury her?​

      Can we loyal Americans bash her corpse in the face with an aluminum bat?  (Wood will eventually break.)

      Torpedo bat! ;-D

      Reply
    82. 82.

      lowtechcyclist

      It’s been a couple of days since our painter finished up (he painted the living room, kitchen, hallway, and stairs to the second floor, including the ceilings and trim around the doors), and we’re still putting things back together in the wake of that.

      We had to box a lot of stuff up to get it out of the way, and I have a feeling a lot of it will stay boxed, and I also think that would be a plus. It’s nice to have a living room that’s not only freshly painted for the first time in 20 years, but also a living room that’s uncluttered for the first time in ages.  I could envision actually inviting people over!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Jackie

      @Redshift:

      One of the advantages of cupcakes is you may not have to pay someone from the venue to cut and serve cake. So enjoy being as cheapskate.

      See my post at #77. lol ugh.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Tim in SF

      The request, granted Aug. 15 by Air Force Under Secretary Matthew Lohmeier, reverses a Biden-era decision…

      Project 2029 item #763: fire Air Force Under Secretary Matthew Lohmeier.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Jackie

      As an OT, more and more is being mentioned that FFOTUS has no intention of gracefully riding off into the sunset in ‘28. I’ve thought that since Jan 20 – coupled with Project 25. As Newsom said, you don’t redecorate the WH with faux gold EVERYWHERE, remodel the former Rose Garden to resemble MAL’s poolside patio, and build a huge ballroom if you’re planning to leave in three and a half years. FFOTUS is remodeling the WH as his PERMANENT RESIDENCE.

      And we’re stupid if we can’t see that.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      CaseyL

      I’ve had many kitties over the years who fancied themselves Might Hunters, but only my most recent two (Jeannie and Oscar) actually were in terms of overall body count. If I ever have cats again, they will be indoors-only.

      @lowtechcyclist: ​ I had my living room painted a few years back, and had to take all the framed art off the walls. It sat against the walls upstairs for an embarrassingly long time. Like you, I very much enjoyed the open space. But eventually I did miss looking at the art, and finally put it all back up again.

      A friend who just had her living room painted is going through the same thing – liking the blank walls – so this may be a commonplace phenomenon.

      Reply

