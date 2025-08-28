(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The cost:

Nothing new — but every time it’s still a shock how the free world has normalized russian 9/11-style attacks, giving it a free hand to massacre peaceful Ukrainians at will. But remember — unpunished evil always grows. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 3:18 AM

Here’s the Ukrainian air defense tally from last night/this morning:

The Air Force reported that today Ukraine came under attack from 598 drones and 31 missiles. A total of 589 enemy targets were shot down or suppressed. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 4:04 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia Is Now Striking at Everyone in the World Who Seeks Peace – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! All day today, rescue operations continued at several locations in Kyiv as debris was cleared after the Russian strike. It was one of the largest strikes. Nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles were launched, including ballistic ones. As of now, there are reports of 19 people killed in Kyiv – four of them children. My condolences go out to all their families and loved ones. This strike clearly shows that Russia’s goals have not changed. They want war – and they are striking not only our people, not only our cities and communities. Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace. It is a strike against Ukraine. It is a strike against Europe. And it is also a strike by Russia against President Trump, and against other global actors. In Washington, we heard that Putin is supposedly ready to end the war – to meet at the leaders’ level and resolve key issues. But instead, he chooses ballistics over any real steps toward peace. He kills children in order not to talk about when and how peace will come. The problem is that he is not afraid to strike even against the leaders he makes promises to. And it is not only about the President of America. It concerns the countries that still trade with Putin – countries like China, or India, others in Asia, Latin America. With such strikes and such killings, Russia is simply drawing them into being its accomplices. Today, there were many principled reactions to this Russian evil – condolences to our people, our country. European leaders are principled in this, as are civil leaders and politicians in many countries. I am grateful to everyone in America who now felt how inhuman this strike is, and what desire for war stands behind it. Now, when everyone is trying so hard to end the war, Russia strikes ordinary houses, an ordinary city, deliberately, with swarms of drones, and then deliberately adds missiles, just to cause even more destruction. Kharkiv is suffering the same. Sumy. Kherson. Zaporizhzhia. Our cities and communities. A clear response of the world to this evil is needed. There are no deadlines that Putin would not break. There are no diplomatic opportunities that would not be ruined because of Russia. Strong steps are needed. I thank everyone who understands this. Sanctions are needed. Tariffs are needed against those who sponsor this war in one way or another. Today, I spoke with Ursula von der Leyen – in particular about the new sanctions package and the coordination of our diplomatic efforts. I also spoke with President Erdoğan of Türkiye – specifically about how this Russian strike, at this very moment and with such brutality, proves that Putin respects none of the promises he has made. The world must compel him to keep his promises, compel him to end the war. I also had a conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Guterres in the context of his preparations for meetings within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which will be held in China. Unfortunately, it looks as though China is allowing Russia to wage this war. Despite many statements from China that the war must not expand and that a ceasefire is needed, no real strong steps have been taken. The global actors must be persuaded to act. The end of the war is possible – possible thanks to strength, strength and not words. Thanks to the strength of pressure on the only one who continues the strikes and drags out any settlement. Russia kills every day. Therefore, every day they must feel the pain for what they are doing. And this is possible. The world’s sanctions. Tariffs. Support for Ukraine. Our strong army. Our ability to defend lives and respond powerfully to the Russian war machine. Eternal memory to all whom the Russian state has killed. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, emergency crews, utility workers, medics, police officers – everyone who is needed, in every city of our country, in every community, helping people and protecting lives. Thank you. We thank all our warriors – each and every one standing in defense of Ukraine and Ukrainians. Thank you to everyone in the world who stands with us. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska visited three schools in Cherkasy Oblast today. Video followed by the official write up.

Olena Zelenska Visited Three Schools in the Cherkasy Region Involved in the School Nutrition Reform First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, together with the team implementing the school nutrition reform, visited three educational institutions in the Cherkasy region where kitchen facilities and canteens were modernized as part of the reform. The visit took place with the participation of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta and Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andrii Stashkiv. All three institutions have adopted the “basic kitchen” model, where each school has its own kitchen facility. Two of them were funded through a state subvention, while another was financed from the city budget. Olena Zelenska also took part in a meeting dedicated to the Strategy for Reforming the School Nutrition System. “For many parents, the confidence that their children are guaranteed a meal at school becomes an important factor when choosing a community to live in. This means regional development, economic growth, and stronger communities. In addition, one of the main goals of the reform is equality. We want every child – regardless of whether they live in a large city or the smallest village – to have access to quality, safe, and tasty meals,” the First Lady said. The First Lady thanked local officials in Cherkasy for their responsible approach to children and their needs. The city not only uses state subventions but also allocates its own funds to co-finance free meals for primary school students. In addition, six kitchen facilities have been renovated with city funds, and the construction of a culinary hub for training cooks has been launched. “It is important that you are already working with parents and children: tastings, meetings with nutritionists, and educational materials will inevitably result in a change in the eating habits of entire families and generations in the future. Building a culture of healthy eating is our greatest investment today,” Olena Zelenska emphasized.

President Zelenskyy also addressed a coordination meeting with the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Denmark. No video has been posted yet, but here’s the transcript.

Address by the President of Ukraine at a Coordination Online Meeting with the Leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Denmark Thank you so much. Karol, Dear friends – Gitanas, Edgars, Alar, dear Mette, I’m glad to see you all. Today in Ukraine, rescue operations continued all day after a Russian strike. A very brutal attack – in Kyiv alone, 19 people were killed, including 4 children, and many – dozens – wounded. There were nearly 600 drones, 31 missiles, including ballistic ones. Kyiv was hit hardest. Many buildings were destroyed or damaged. That includes the offices of the EU and the British Council in Ukraine, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan. And this, you know, is a very telling strike. This is Putin’s response to the world’s calls to stop the war. Russia refused to stop the killing – they even said “no” to President Trump. We’re seeing negative signals from Russia regarding a possible leaders’ summit. Honestly, we think Putin is still interested only in continuing this war. That’s exactly why we need new strong pressure on Russia – tough sanctions, strong tariffs, both from Europe and from America. Karol, Mr. President, you’ll be in Washington, as you said, and that matters. It’s important that President Trump sees we in Europe are united in our determination to end the war and ready to work together to bring the war to an end and ensure security. We agreed with President Trump that America will be part of the security guarantees. That’s good, and this is an extremely important decision. President Trump believes that Europeans should take the lead, but America is ready to be involved and help coordinate the process. Our NSAs actively work – I hope all your countries will join this effort. We need solid and real security guarantees and a shared understanding that Putin deserves more pressure. So, I think it’s important that we send united signals. If Putin has agreed to a bilateral or trilateral, then we must keep the pressure on – to make it happen. Only at the level of leaders can the war truly be ended. When we were in Washington, President Trump and I agreed – just a couple more weeks, and it’s time to act. This Monday will be two weeks since our meeting. Putin has not done what he said. It’s time to move. We need a strong joint signal. And it would really help if that signal also came from you, dear friends. America is ready to stand with Europe – they underlined it – in providing security guarantees, so Europe must not miss this opportunity – it should define real foundations for joint action. We all agree that the Ukrainian army will be the foundation of future security. This includes long-term funding for the Ukrainian military, arms deliveries, and weapons production. So our lines of cooperation must remain active, and that includes the Danish model – thank you, Mette, again – and all the ways you’re involved in weapons production in Ukraine. And I’m truly grateful to the Baltic States. Our joint logistics effort with Poland also plays a critical role. And when we talk about security guarantees, we need clear answers – who will help us defend on the ground, in the air, and at sea if Russia comes again. And how exactly you can take part – I’m asking you to define your role. In the end, the U.S. and President Trump will also expect this from you – that every country in Europe clearly defines its contribution. And, of course, I ask you to think about it. And I think that next week, we can have some details. The NSAs will prepare the basic infrastructure for security guarantees. It’s difficult, because our military guys, today they had a meeting again online. I think that without meeting at the level of leaders, we will not have it. To my mind, what I see, I hear a lot each day. Then I’ve had meetings with some chiefs of armies, Admiral Radakin came from the UK, etc. And really, I think that next week we can put on the table the basic infrastructure and then see the role for every country that is in the Coalition of the Willing. It’s not about three countries or five countries, you know them, E3, E5, etc. It’s about our 30 countries. We need all the countries on our side. Thank you!

Georgia:

274th day of the #GeorgiaProtests. Every day a European flag is presented on the protest in the symbol of friendship and respect. Today it was the Italian flag🇮🇹. [image or embed] — László Róbert Mézes (@laszlorobertmezes.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 5:31 PM

Today was exactly 9 months of daily #GeorgiaProtests The last several months have been more about uncovering “who is who” and “who’s capable of what.” It’s a process. The regime’s visibly clumsy and troubled, meanwhile. The public anticipates an intense autumn. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 4:36 PM

Medical bandages, medical alcohol, single-use sanitary masks, etc… These are the “evidence” of an “attempted foreign-directed violent coup” that the regime says was “funded” by the 7 NGOs whose assets have been frozen. TV Imedi propaganda material… [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 6:18 PM

According to the Criminal Code of Georgia: Intentional murder is punishable by imprisonment for 10 to 15 years; Trafficking of a minor is punishable by imprisonment for 8 to 12 years; Intentional serious injury to health is punishable by imprisonment for 4 to 6 years; 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 6:08 AM

Robbery is punishable by imprisonment for 7 to 10 years; Rape is punishable by imprisonment for 6 to 8 years; According to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia: 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 6:08 AM

⭕️ Purchasing water goggles and protective masks for another person is punishable by Articles 318 (5 to 10 years), 319 (7 to 15 years) and 321′ (10 to 15 years) of the Criminal Code. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 6:08 AM

In other words: helping a person – buying a protective mask or glasses – is a much more serious crime than trafficking, rape, serious injury, robbery, and is equal to or even exceeds the intentional murder of a person. Lawyer Saba Brachveli’s post. 4/4. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 6:08 AM

The EU:

“Putin must do the thing he has repeatedly refused to do.” Not how you talk to dictators. You say “Do this, or there will be these consequences.” Anything less will be perceived as weakness, and encourage more aggression. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 10:02 AM

Not sure if this is delusion, denial, or both.

The US:

Yep. He wanted Ukraine to surrender. Still does. Doesn’t matter that for us, it means silent death in occupation. The only thing that matters is that he can stop hearing about Ukraine. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 2:22 PM

For the past half a year, Russian strikes on civilians have only grown more brutal for one main reason: while Putin slaughters children, Trump is busy bragging and signing photos with him. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 2:17 AM

How many children were there in the oil refinery — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 4:11 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Hungarian authorities have put a ban on Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, Ukraine’s commanding officer of the drone forces, for entering Hungary and Schengen Zone. The Hungarian FM personally mentioned that Magyar will not be able to enter Hungary for years to come. Brovdi is Ukrainian with Hungarian roots. [image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 8:32 AM

Founder of Magyar Birds Robert “Magyar” Brovdi was banned from entering Hungary after Ukrainian attacks on the russian “Druzhba” pipeline. His reaction on the video. Very based 🤌 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 8:56 AM

Kyiv:

A permanent UN Security Council member bombed sleeping families in their homes in a major European capital this morning. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 8:08 AM

Less than two weeks after Trump rolled out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin on US soil, the Russian leader targeted central Kyiv — a European city of 4 million residents — with 32 missiles and 598 attack drones. This video shows 2 missiles striking Zhylianska St. [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) August 28, 2025 at 7:04 AM

A surveillance camera from a nearby store captured the moment a missile struck the residential complex in Kyiv 😨 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 11:50 AM

Sound up!

People are trapped under the rubble of their apartment building in Kyiv, calling for help as a new batch of russian missiles approaches their city‼️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 10:23 PM

They were in the hallway when a Shahed drone flew into the apartment in Kyiv: a camera captured the strike from inside the home. Despite the extensive destruction in the apartment, bottles of champagne survived. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 9:43 AM

The Sea of Azov:

Samara Oblast, Russia:

There was some initial confusion over which refinery in Samara was hit. The first several tweets list it as the Novokuybyshevsk refinery, but it was the Kuybyshevsk refinery that was struck. They’re right across the street from each other.

Ukrainian forces struck the Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Samara, Russia. According to local witnesses 17 UAVs struck the facility. Videos show the entire refinery being engulfed by fire and smoke. [image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 11:37 PM

Already dawn in fascist Russia, Ukrainian drone attack on Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara continuing, another direct hit on the burning facility. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 10:48 PM

/5. Some Russian air defense can be seen trying to repel a drone attack on an oil refinery that is already completely engulfed in flames. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 11:49 PM

/6. ‼️Important update. Kuybyshevsk Refinery, not Novokuybyshevsk Refinery, was subjected to a massive drone attack tonight. Both refineries are located literally across the street from each other, which is where the inaccuracy came from. Kuybyshevsk Refinery has a capacity of 7 million tons per year [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 12:12 AM

Tver Oblast, Russia:

Ukrainian military intelligence operatives destroyed key infrastructure at the Tver railway junction, RBC-Ukraine reports. In a daring early-morning operation, explosives were planted beneath tanker cars and remotely detonated, severely disrupting rail logistics deep within occupied territory. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) August 28, 2025 at 11:51 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

