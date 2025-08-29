Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Way to Phrase It – American Resistance

David Collier-Brown suggested in the comments yesterday that we call this American Resistance.

American Resistance, because we’re doing the same thing as the French Resistance did during the Nazi occupation.

I like it.  I say we use it and hope that it catches on.

Blue States Are Discovering What Federalism Really Means

Red states have often praised “federalism” and “states rights” when that means they get to do things the federal government does not want them to do, like banning abortion or ignoring federal gun laws. Turns out it can work both ways. If the blue states got together—and they are starting to do so—they could throw quite a bit of sand in the gears of the federal government. Chris Armitage gives a short rundown of some of the things the states can do to hinder Uncle Sam.

First, enforcing federal law is largely done by the states. This has always been the case. The Fugitive Slave Act required free states to return escaped slaves to their “owners.” Indeed, nationwide, 330 enslaved people were returned in the period 1780-1859, or about four per year, nationwide. For the most part, the free states refused to enforce federal law.

Noncooperation would take different forms now, of course. Some of it depends on infrastructure. California’s franchise tax board sends over $500 billion/year to the federal government. Suppose “personnel shortages” delayed those payments (indefinitely). New York sends $300 billion/year. Suppose “technical glitches” slowed that to a trickle. Illinois might suddenly have “compatibility issues” with the IRS system. These aren’t numbers in Excel. This is the money that runs the federal government. In a month, the federal government couldn’t pay its bills. Of course there would be lawsuits, but the Supreme Court can’t make “software issues” go away with a ruling, especially when the governors are loudly proclaiming that they are trying to fix matters as soon as possible but they are having trouble finding qualified people to help.

The leverage is in the infrastructure. Most banks are state chartered. State banking regulators could announce that they are fighting money laundering by requiring “enhanced security reviews” on large transfers, such as those to the federal government. The SWIFT and ACH systems that process federal payments are in New York and would have to comply with state regulators.

IRS can’t function without state help. They need state tax records for audits, state DMV data for collections and state banking systems for processing. Suppose new state regulations required “random” requests go through a manual review process. When Trump bellowed, the 15 governors of the states where the Democrats have the trifecta could say: “We are upgrading our systems so they are compatible. We estimate the cost at $200 billion. If you helped out, it would go faster.” Trump might cut payments to the states. If the economy tanks next year, guess who gets the blame? Republicans have weaponized bureaucratic obstruction for decades. It is not a secret how to do it. What it requires is that those 15 states work together. They are not as big as the federal government, but they are still very big if they work together. Interstate compacts are expicitly permitted in the Constitution and there have been many of them over the years.

There is much more. Medical licenses issued in red states? Sorry, not valid in blue states anymore. Graduates of red state medical schools who want to do residencies in blue states? Sorry, no space. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, physical therapists, midwives and other medical professionals who are refugees from red states could get special incentives and fast-track licensing if they move to blue states and work in areas that need them. Ditto for teachers and other desirable professionals. Encourage a major brain drain to get valuable professionals to leave the red states.

Of course, there will be lawsuits and Supreme Court decisions on all this. What could blue states do if courts rule against them? Be like Texas. When the courts ruled against the SB-8 bounty system on abortions, the state changed a few words and passed the law again. Rinse and repeat. If 15 states played this game, all with variants in their laws and procedures, each case would have to be fought separately and over and over. In the end, the courts would be overwhelmed and couldn’t enforce anything against half the country. It’s not making one dramatic stand. It’s flooding the zone, passing laws that might be struck down, refusing to cooperate in any way, and throttling the infrastructure while simply not enforcing federal laws due to “personnel shortages” caused by governors’ “decisions” to prioritize fighting street crime. (V)

In any case, I hope we focus more on the idea than on the name.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Trump broke America….and now the blue states will have to help.  I’m afraid this is the most effective path forward.

      I was at a poetry reading in downtown NYC this week which turned into a discussion of what to do when the Federal troops come.  And since this was a crowd mostly of people who’d moved to downtown NYC in the 70’s and 80’s the mood was more grim vindication than fear.  A lot of people who created what we now associate with NYC were refugees from red-state America and now their efforts to create a community are finally being met with red-state fear instead of real estate speculation and trendy capitalism.  It was an interesting meeting.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @chemiclord:  Are you one of the people who starts by stating the thing you disagree with, without ever mentioning the rest?

      If so, I’m wondering how that works for you.  I’m not sure it helps with moving forward.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      chemiclord

      @WaterGirl: There isn’t a rest to discuss.  If blue states did that, there would be armed forces in all those capital cities within a week, legality be damned, and the Supreme Court and GOP controlled Congress would rubber stamp it happily.

      Any resistance plan that doesn’t take into account that the GOP doesn’t give a shit about legality isn’t a plan that’s going to work.

      I’ve been pretty plain that the only resistance that is going to actually work has to come from the people.  Be it the ballot box or in the streets. And unfortunately, society doesn’t move as fast or as profoundly as we want it to.

      And even THAT is likely going to end in civil war and blood in the streets.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      As the primary objector yesterday, I have no objections to this phrasing,  I just hated the idea of normalizing, in any way, secession.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie: I can be one of those people at times if I am not paying attention. So that was a serious question, not intended as an attack.

      I sometimes jump into the one thing I disagree with rather than acknowledging the 18 things I do agree with.

      But the first comment often sets the tone for all the comments that come after it, which doesn’t make for awesome conversation.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      @chemiclord: ​
       
      What will those troops do exactly? You can’t sent troops to what.. arrest legislators for following state law? Also, you’d have to send the troops to the state capitals not the big city. Imagine sending troops to a small town like Salem, OR.

      Plus, sending national guard troops to 15 states? lol – the feds are going to be spending money like water. Never mind the cost of so called incarceration.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: Agree on secession.

      I like American Resistance a lot because the brain goes right away to the French Resistance – mine did, anyway – and those people were fighting to protect their country from a horrible regime.

      We are patriots fighting to preserve what the U.S. stands for, not criminals.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @chemiclord:

      That very well may be a possibility, but you still have to try. Force the federal government to take those drastic steps, if they dare. They would face massive resistance if they tried it, especially if everything else (the economy, the average standard of living, etc) was falling apart at the same time

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: ​
       That was my point. A short clever statement is fun to write but doesn’t move the conversation forward. I agree that his explanation was more interesting and invited a well considered answer (if one was inclined to answer).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @chemiclord: That’s going to be a lot harder than it looks.  I have a friend in D.C. who reports that part of the reason Trump can “take over” D.C. with Federal troops is because so much of D.C. is actually Federal land; even little parks on Capitol Hill are actually Federal parks, like Yellowstone, not city parks managed by the local government.   NYC has very little Federal land, and what Federal land it does have consists of mostly Federal buildings, like the ones that house Federal and immigration courts.

      So Trump can put the troops inside the Federal buildings (most of which have been already thoroughly barricaded from the public ever since 9/11, BTW, which now will have the effect of seriously diminishing any troop presence) but he has no authority to put them everyone on the street.

      This even may wind up being the factor that reconciles the NYPD to Mamdani, because it’s the NYPD that stands to lose the most upon a Federal takeover of the city.  Interesting times, indeed!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @chemiclord: Okay, anything we do is going to result in blood in the streets?  Is that your opinion?  If that is the case, our options are doing nothing or risking blood in the streets.  We know that doing nothing will not help, so why not discuss some of the other options.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop:

      So Trump can put the troops inside the Federal buildings (most of which have been already thoroughly barricaded from the public ever since 9/11, BTW, which now will have the effect of seriously diminishing any troop presence) but he has no authority to put them everyone on the street.

      What if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act?

      Reply

