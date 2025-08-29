In addition to being the most obsequious assemblage of ass-kissing sycophants outside North Korea, the Trump cabinet is remarkable for comprising individuals who are singularly unqualified, corrupt and dangerous in their individual positions. Attempting to suss out which cabinet member is the worst is like ranking acute food poisoning symptoms, e.g., which is worse, explosive diarrhea or projectile vomiting?

So who’s most dangerous in the Trump cabinet? Is it the paranoid, black-out drunk second-tier Fox News personality Trump put in charge of the Pentagon? The dumb, culty Russian asset overseeing intelligence agencies? The reality TV dunderhead in charge of transportation, including aviation safety? The pollution lobbyist in charge of the EPA? The vapid, lying puppy shooter heading up Homeland Security?

I could go on, but in my opinion, the worst of that historically horrid bunch is the fossilized testicle* who is currently laying waste to the nation’s public health and medical research infrastructure. The roadkill desecrating sewer swimmer whose own famous cousin warned us to keep far, far away from a critical agency in charge of safeguarding life and health because he’s a fucking psycho.

“When I call Kennedy a ‘dangerous crank,’ I’m not saying that as an insult or as hyperbole, but honestly as the most economical way of describing the man’s views,” says @chrislhayes.bsky.social on RFK Jr. [image or embed] — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 8:19 PM

One of the perils of our deeply stupid era is that every bad thing is happening everywhere, all at once, so it’s hard to focus. There’s also the problem of nanosecond-length attention spans, a sick compulsion to simply gawk at destruction and a hazy nostalgia for fake bygone times.

These poor qualities have combined to allow the dangerous crank RFK Jr. to wreak unprecedented levels of havoc, mostly under the radar. So, maybe it’s time to focus and shine a harsh spotlight on one dangerous individual, which is one of the few tools a party out of power has. Perhaps it’s time for a House lawmaker to file an impeachment resolution with an aim to remove this crackpot from his office.

It’s a timely issue. The CDC is in crisis. Senate-confirmed Director Susan Monarez was forced out when she refused to rubberstamp Kennedy’s anti-science opinions on vaccines. Career professionals resigned in protest. Trump and Kennedy are putting a Thiel lackey, Jim O’Neill, in charge. Also, the organization Stand Up for Science started a petition to Congress asking lawmakers to impeach and remove Kennedy.

Impeachment isn’t likely to go anywhere since Republicans hold power in both chambers and are either scared shitless of or in thrall to the aspiring dictator Trump. But a period of unified focus on RFK Jr.’s unfitness could draw attention to the destruction at Health & Human Services. It could underscore Republican complicity in the dismantling of medical research and public health capabilities.

And if Democrats retake power in Congress in the upcoming federal elections, an impeachment in the House could be the start of an effort to punt the wizened ball-sack RFK Jr. into the sun via a conviction in the Senate. That’s also unlikely with the ossified partisan divide in that chamber, but we have to start somewhere. This seems like a good place to start.

Open thread.

*Thanks, Tony Jay!