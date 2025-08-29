Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Captain C

First we finish the Mauritshuis visit, including a several paintings by Rembrandt.  Then a few more from my last day-plus in Den Haag.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 9
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

A wall of paintings.  If you squint, it also looks a bit like a surprised face.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 8
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Self-portrait (Zelfportret) by Rembrandt 1669

This self-portrait is from the last year of Rembrandt’s life, and may be the last one he ever did.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 7
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Two African Men (Twee Afrikaanse mannen) by Rembrandt 1661

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 6
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

Portrait of an Elderly Man (Portret van een oude man) by Rembrandt 1667

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 5
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

The Anatomy Lesson of Dr. Nicolaes Tulp (De anatomische les van Dr. Nicolaes Tulp) by Rembrandt 1632

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 4
MauritshuisSeptember 10, 2024

A gallery with stairs, lots of paintings, and a very cool ceiling.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 3
Het Plein, Den Haag, NLSeptember 10, 2024

Statue of Willem the Silent (Willem de Zwijger), one of the founding fathers of the Dutch Republic (which became the modern Netherlands) and initial leaders of the rebellion against Spanish rule, which became the 80 Years’ War.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 2
Den Haag, NLSeptember 10, 2024

Sidewalk decoration outside a restaurant named Pinocchio.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag 1
Den Haag, NLSeptember 10, 2024

Nighttime near my hotel.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 7: Mauritshuis Part 3 and Den Haag
Den Haag Centraal StationSeptember 11, 2024

Departing The Hague and heading for Amsterdam.  The Hague has a funky modern train station.  Note the elevated tram; this reminds me of a ’40s/’50s city of the future sci fi aesthetic.

