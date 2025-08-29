On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Captain C
First we finish the Mauritshuis visit, including a several paintings by Rembrandt. Then a few more from my last day-plus in Den Haag.
A wall of paintings. If you squint, it also looks a bit like a surprised face.
Self-portrait (Zelfportret) by Rembrandt 1669
This self-portrait is from the last year of Rembrandt’s life, and may be the last one he ever did.
Two African Men (Twee Afrikaanse mannen) by Rembrandt 1661
Portrait of an Elderly Man (Portret van een oude man) by Rembrandt 1667
The Anatomy Lesson of Dr. Nicolaes Tulp (De anatomische les van Dr. Nicolaes Tulp) by Rembrandt 1632
A gallery with stairs, lots of paintings, and a very cool ceiling.
Statue of Willem the Silent (Willem de Zwijger), one of the founding fathers of the Dutch Republic (which became the modern Netherlands) and initial leaders of the rebellion against Spanish rule, which became the 80 Years’ War.
Sidewalk decoration outside a restaurant named Pinocchio.
Nighttime near my hotel.
Departing The Hague and heading for Amsterdam. The Hague has a funky modern train station. Note the elevated tram; this reminds me of a ’40s/’50s city of the future sci fi aesthetic.
