Open Thread: Waiting on the Friday Doc Dump…

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 4:48 PM

BREAKING: Big moment as CDC staff stage a mass walkout.
They have lined the street outside its HQ to greet and salute the four top officials who have resigned in protest at RFK Jr’s attack on the agency’s science base.
— News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 3:42 PM

I have never seen so many public servants protest the mismanagement of a government. Trumpists will point to this as proof of the deep state, but the reality is that these are professionals who are desperately trying to get the public to understand how bad things are.

— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 3:09 PM

CDC employees standing up and walking out in light of the mass shootings, firings, and *waves hands in the air* everything else.
#USAnotRFK
Lets gooooo

— Katelyn Jetelina (@kkjetelina.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 3:00 PM

I don’t think most Americans have the slightest clue what CDC does and how much they will miss it.

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 5:18 PM

When I reported for duty at Naval Station Great Lakes, I never imagined that some day a US President would seek to use it as a base for surveillance and enforcement activity on American soil. Our military was not set up to cater to the whims of a would-be American dictator.

— Pete Buttigieg (@petebuttigieg.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 4:51 PM

Republicans are trying to redraw congressional district lines to keep their grip on Congress in the midterms and beyond. 
Voters should pick their politicians, not the other way around.
Get involved with the @democraticredistricting.com as they fight back: bit.ly/3HJ1ayW

— Barack Obama (@barackobama.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 12:46 PM

  • Jeffro
  • Ramalama
  • raven
  • Suzanne

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      the reality is that these are professionals who are desperately trying to get the public to understand how bad things are

      What blows my mind is how much of this societal destruction we are seeing boils down to ressentiment. FFOTUS’s cult members lick the boots of rich bosses, while nurturing toxic levels of contempt for middle-class professional people who probably did a bit better than them in school and are now just trying to use their knowledge for the good of us all.

      Those CDC employees are brave and good on them.

    3. 3.

      Ramalama

      Most American may not know what the CDC does but I’ll tell you that Gay Americans esp the guys know and appreciate the work of the CDC thanks to AIDS.

      @raven: v cool….you must have some great memories.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Not quite 8 months in, and this is the state of things.  CDC (rightly) walking off the job en masse in protest.  trumpov pushing to take over the Fed.  American cities being invaded by America’s new masked-up snatch-and-grab-ya force.

