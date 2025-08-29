===

BREAKING: Big moment as CDC staff stage a mass walkout.

They have lined the street outside its HQ to greet and salute the four top officials who have resigned in protest at RFK Jr’s attack on the agency’s science base.

— News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 3:42 PM

I have never seen so many public servants protest the mismanagement of a government. Trumpists will point to this as proof of the deep state, but the reality is that these are professionals who are desperately trying to get the public to understand how bad things are. [image or embed] — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 3:09 PM

CDC employees standing up and walking out in light of the mass shootings, firings, and *waves hands in the air* everything else.

#USAnotRFK

Lets gooooo [image or embed] — Katelyn Jetelina (@kkjetelina.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 3:00 PM

When I reported for duty at Naval Station Great Lakes, I never imagined that some day a US President would seek to use it as a base for surveillance and enforcement activity on American soil. Our military was not set up to cater to the whims of a would-be American dictator. [image or embed] — Pete Buttigieg (@petebuttigieg.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 4:51 PM

Republicans are trying to redraw congressional district lines to keep their grip on Congress in the midterms and beyond.

Voters should pick their politicians, not the other way around.

Get involved with the @democraticredistricting.com as they fight back: bit.ly/3HJ1ayW [image or embed] — Barack Obama (@barackobama.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 12:46 PM

