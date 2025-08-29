Stone cold facts, baby! Stone cold facts.

Newsom: Perhaps the president could deploy the National Guard in every corner of Mississippi. Murder rate is out of control there. And the governor may want to make that phone call. [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 1:12 PM

Two and a half minutes of Newsom calmly plodding along, shivving the guy (over and over and over again. With visual aids! Hard to think of him as the orange guy now that he is painting everything gold.

That clip is a great way to start the day. Or it could be a nice mid-day pick-me-up.

He got everyone’s attention with the stylized posting, maybe now they will cover stuff like this, too. And even if “they” in the media don’t, maybe regular people on social media will, and that gets way more eyeballs than FOX “News”.

h/t prostratedragon who posted the link in the late night thread