Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

Celebrate the fucking wins.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

This chaos was totally avoidable.

“In this country American means white. everybody else has to hyphenate.”

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Our messy unity will be our strength.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

The words do not have to be perfect.

You are here: Home / Democratic Response to Trump 2.0 / Stone Cold Facts, Baby!

Stone Cold Facts, Baby!

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Stone cold facts, baby!  Stone cold facts.

Newsom: Perhaps the president could deploy the National Guard in every corner of Mississippi. Murder rate is out of control there. And the governor may want to make that phone call.

[image or embed]

— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 1:12 PM

Two and a half minutes of Newsom calmly plodding along, shivving the guy (over and over and over again.  With visual aids!  Hard to think of him as the orange guy now that he is painting everything gold.

That clip is a great way to start the day. Or it could be a nice mid-day pick-me-up.

He got everyone’s attention with the stylized posting, maybe now they will cover stuff like this, too.  And even if “they” in the media don’t, maybe regular people on social media will, and that gets way more eyeballs than FOX “News”.

h/t prostratedragon who posted the link in the late night thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Baud
  • chemiclord
  • Jackie
  • JustRuss
  • Ksmiami
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Miss Bianca
  • No One of Consequence
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Ramalama
  • Scout211
  • Time Travelin
  • unrelatedwaffle
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      MattF

      I guess Newsom resisted the temptation to remind listeners that he invented the concept of ‘per capita’ statistics.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      Took the day off, g’baby is in school, it’s raining so everyone else is STILL asleep (slackers!) and I’m sitting here in the back porch enjoying quiet time.

      As I’ve said previously, should Newsom decide to run, I don’t think I’ll support him in the Democratic primary (but will if he’s the eventual nominee), but DAYUM he and his team are great at trolling Trump and his flying monkeys!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Nukular Biskits:   Not even thinking about 2028 yet, I think we would be fools to be thinking now about who will run.

      Newsom has found his footing in this fight, and he is one of the valiant fighters that we need right now.

      Good enough for me.  I hate that the media is training us to always be thinking about the horse race.  One of the many crimes of the media that have abandoned their role as the fourth estate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nukular Biskits

      @WaterGirl:

      You’ll get no disagreements from me at all.

      In fact, it’s about damned time Democrats start pushing back, AND HARD, on Trumpian bullshit.  Mockery, ridicule seem to be the best weapons as outright calling them liars doesn’t seem to work.

      Unless … it can be done to their faces with the cameras rolling.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Nukular Biskits: Yeah, the way I see it, with the way Newsom laid it out, there are three possible options.

      • T is being made a fool of by the Pastor of the House
      • T is ignorant of the facts
      • T is a fucking hypocrite who doesn’t care about violence and crime.

      .
      All of those work for me, but I doubt he will like the choices if he sees that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      AM in NC

      @Nukular Biskits:  Yes – mock and ridicule mercilessly, and when in front of one of them, call out their lies TO THEIR FACE. And keep calling out the lies until their excuses are totally drowned out by your calling attention to their LIES.

      This goes for elected officials, reporters, social media influencers and all decent Americans – don’t let Dad get away with parroting lies; don’t let colleagues get away with parroting lies; don’t let the guy in like at Costco get away with parroting LIES.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nukular Biskits

      OT, but lotsa observances today down here in MS (and, presumably, over in LA) today for the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

      Sorry not sorry but I’m kinda over it. Lotsa the politicians opining are trotting out the “resilience” and “self-reliant” bullshit.

      As I said on Bluesky:

      Lots of politicians will opine today about “resilience”, etc. and offering prayers but, to me, those are mostly empty words to make those politicians feel good about themselves.

      People do what they needed to do, helping neighbors & strangers. MS ain’t special.

      Just needed to get that off my chest.

      Now, back to us talking about Democrats ripping MAGAs a new one!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nukular Biskits

      @AM in NC:

      Indeed. And that’s one (if not THE) reason why so many Republicans (not just Congresscritters but state and local ones as well) refuse to hold public forums with citizens; i.e., THEY DON’T WANT TO GET CRITICIZED, MOCKED, RIDICULED  in front of the cameras.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @WaterGirl:the media that have abandoned their role as the fourth estate.

      They’ve abandoned their Constitutional duty.

      As have so many other Americans. TOO many Americans.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      No One of Consequence

      Good morning Jackals. I have an ask for the cerebral among you. Those steeped in history, if you are so inclined. It is a simple question, but I am concerned about my leanings towards an answer:

      Has truth ever been profitable?

      One can easily deduce that truth before it becomes widely known is likely to make a stock trader money. Or potentially a lawyer. But usually, (all the time?) this profitability possibility can only exist when the truth is *not* widely known or agreed upon.

      Has truth as a public good, ever been profitable?

      Can anyone here posit or conceive of a means to make it so within the confines of our current technology and society?

      (asking for a friend, totally not an existential crisis) ;)
      -NOoC

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @govpressoffice is mirrored on bluesky for you bluesky peeps who don’t want to view on X.  It’s not from the governor’s press office, but mirrors it.

      bsky.app/profile/govpressoffice-m.bsky.social

      They call it “Unofficial Governor Newsom Press Office Mirror.”

      Unofficial mirror account for posts made by the press office of CA Governor Gavin Newsom. No affiliation with the Governor.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Sorry not sorry but I’m kinda over it. Lotsa the politicians opining are trotting out the “resilience” and “self-reliant” bullshit.

      I’ve mentioned it before, but one of the things that put me off listening to NPR back in the day was an “All Things Considered” retrospective a year after Hurricane Katrina, in which the whole segment was devoted to interviewing some Gulf Coast cracker complaining about how the displaced people in FEMA trailers were just unmotivated layabouts looking for a handout.

      I decided I had better things to do with my drive than scream at the car radio.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The thing that really set me off at that time was nearly all the reporting was on New Orleans with nary a mention of that “landmass” just east of the city. Katrina’s damage extended all the way over into FL.

      Anyway, lots of mixed emotions about that event and, yes, irritable at all the self-serving pontificating by MS officials today but, whatevs.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Matt McIrvin

      @No One of Consequence: Engineers and technologists absolutely need true information to build on, or their inventions won’t work and won’t make money. You build on lies, you get burned.

      But that truth is circumscribed. Engineers are also notorious for believing that their expertise extends further into realms they don’t deal with than it actually does.

      People are bad at intuitively judging truth, to the extent that whole industries are built on finding ways to lie to them. A lie can be whatever it needs to be to become appealing, and the truth cannot, so that gives lies a marketplace advantage.

      But nature ruthlessly punishes falsehood, when you have to deal directly with it. That is the basic contradiction that rules our dealings with information.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Matt McIrvin

      @No One of Consequence: …anyway. I’ve spent some time thinking about this. I think some of the most horrific things in the 20th century ironically led to the value of truth, and of associated things like intellectual freedom, being elevated for a while. Everyone knew World War II was won in part on the basis of scientific and technological superiority–it ended in the first and so far only uses of nuclear weapons in anger. And it was popularly believed that supremacy in the Cold War depended on having the best bombs, the best rockets, all of which required science and technology.

      There was also a cultural offensive: the US and USSR were competing to demonstrate who had the most vibrant cultural product, the most impressive scientific achievements. And that led people who wouldn’t have otherwise given two shits about science, and hated academics, to grudgingly support these things.

      Right now, all that is off the table. The bully boys in charge don’t give a crap about any of that; they regard science and freedom of intellect as threats. Their tech-industry supporters think they’ve discovered a magic tool to replace all human thought with the power of capital through brute force. China seems to be the current leader in a lot of technical and cultural innovations, and it’s an insular, authoritarian state that is happy to jockey for soft power but doesn’t bloviate loudly about its model conquering the world.

      We lurch politically from catastrophe to catastrophe because it’s only in the aftermath of catastrophes that the value of truth reveals itself. When people get comfortable (or their discomfort is only that of regular day-to-day injustices), the appealing lies attract and the situation gets worse.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jackie

      Re the Newsom piece last night when he addressed Squeaker Johnson’s own state of LA’s high crime rate:

      Johnson appeared on Fox News Friday where he was asked to respond to comments made by Newsom on Thursday, where the California governor pointed out that Johnson’s home state and district had a far-greater murder rate than California’s, suggesting the speaker of hypocrisy amid his support for Trump’s D.C. takeover, and pledge to do the same in other Democrat-run cities.

      Asked to respond, Johnson immediately went after Newsom’s character, and went on to speak more generally about his party’s plans to address crime more broadly.

      “Gavin Newsom will do anything for attention; he can name-drop me all that he wants, he needs to go and govern his state and not be engaging in all of this,” Johnson said.

      “Look, we have crime in cities all across America, and we’re against that everywhere and we need to bring policies to bear. My hometown of Shreveport has done a great job of reducing crime, gradually, but we’ve got to address it everywhere that it rears its ugly head.”

      Newsom, responding to a clip of Johnson’s comments posted on social media, derided his answer as a “word salad.”

      “This is what you call a WORD SALAD,” Newsom wrote in a social media post on X Friday.

      Obviously someone on FAUX was given a heads up re Newsom’s remarks LOL

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.