There goes the STEM pipeline

PhDing is a weird and arduous process with substantial variance and unpredictability. I was weird in that I effectively did a post-doc before I ever even thought to apply for my PhD so I was able to get out in three years with a tenure track job lined up. Most programs in my discipline/area of interest expect that good, well prepared students who have excellent mentorship and can line everything up right to take four years to get out in the best case.  The median case is probably a five year course of study and research.  After seven years, there should be substantive discussions about progress and future milestones as something likely went off-kilter somewhere.

To do it well, PhDing is not a speed-runnable event .

The Trump Administration wants to make it a speed running event for international students which will destroy a critical talent pipeline:

Trump admin planning to change student visas from lasting for duration of academic program to fixed 4-yr term, and then much harder to renew
Could destroy US ability to attract global talent, particularly those seeking advanced degrees in STEM. The median time to complete a PhD is 5.7 yrs per NSF.

— Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) August 29, 2025 at 6:52 AM

 

I am so glad I am not applying for any PhD program director positions this fall as I like not having only gray hair.

    1. 1.

      Albatrossity

      I took a bit over 5 years to get my PhD a few decades ago. Grad school in the sciences can be unpredictable, timing-wise, already. A hard deadline of four years is not a solution to any identifiable problem, but it sure creates a lot more problems. I have been a graduate program director, and yes, I am very glad I don’t have that job these days…

      tobie

      As a humanities scholar,  I can say that 6 years for the PhD is fast. We count ourselves lucky when students complete the program in that time. 7 years is the norm.

      Mustang Bobby

      I took a little over six years to get my PhD, starting in September 1982 and graduating in December 1988 from the University of Colorado-Boulder.  Mine is in playwriting and dramatic criticism.  The last four years were a combination of full-time work, graduate seminars, and research before the internet.  I finished before some of the people I started with; one took nearly ten years.  Doing it in four years would have been impossible then, and I can’t imagine anyone doing it without huge compromises in research and study.

      Loquacious Scribble

      Humanities PhDs take substantially longer. Probably due to a much less formal pipeline and a higher teaching load. Just a guess. Mine took 9 years due to funding issues and my need to take part time jobs to pay for research trips. Plus crippling depression. Can’t be a grad student without mental health issues.

      Soprano2

      Do they honestly believe that the reason there aren’t more “real Americans” in these programs is because there are so many foreigners? Because I’ve read that’s the rationale for doing things like this. It’s preposterous.

      Trivia Man

      Do europeans pick up more of the student expenses? I had a friend who had to drop out because of difficulties getting a job flexible enough to work with his studies.

      We also have canada as a cautionary tale. I am reading that entry level jobs are very competitive now because of the student exemption for work permits. Fake colleges recruit students and shady businesses use them exclusively for workers.

      Anonymous At Work

      I guess the idea is that STEM jobs will “open up” for “native-born” US citizens, like the jobs exist only in the US because of “reasons.”  The STEM jobs are where the candidates are, and if the candidates aren’t in the US, the jobs won’t be either.

      Professor Bigfoot

      As an aside— I knew there were a lot of smart people here, but I didn’t know how many of you have it Piled Higher and Deeper.

      I am often here because people here impress me.

      Often make me guffaw, and occasionally piss me off, but that’s just the nature of the business. ;^D

      Carry on, you intellectually gifted so-and-sos!

      frosty

      It took my Dad seven years (Electrical Engineering) and he did it while working full time. I did a Master’s in Civil also while working and it took me seven years too. Actually five, but with a two-year hiatus when we had our first kid.

      Once again, ETTD.

