PhDing is a weird and arduous process with substantial variance and unpredictability. I was weird in that I effectively did a post-doc before I ever even thought to apply for my PhD so I was able to get out in three years with a tenure track job lined up. Most programs in my discipline/area of interest expect that good, well prepared students who have excellent mentorship and can line everything up right to take four years to get out in the best case. The median case is probably a five year course of study and research. After seven years, there should be substantive discussions about progress and future milestones as something likely went off-kilter somewhere.

To do it well, PhDing is not a speed-runnable event .

The Trump Administration wants to make it a speed running event for international students which will destroy a critical talent pipeline:

Trump admin planning to change student visas from lasting for duration of academic program to fixed 4-yr term, and then much harder to renew

Could destroy US ability to attract global talent, particularly those seeking advanced degrees in STEM. The median time to complete a PhD is 5.7 yrs per NSF. [image or embed] — Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) August 29, 2025 at 6:52 AM

I am so glad I am not applying for any PhD program director positions this fall as I like not having only gray hair.