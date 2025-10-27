Former President Joe Biden spoke publicly for the first time since completing a round of radiation therapy for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
He addressed an audience in Boston on Sunday after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute. pic.twitter.com/7leJAKrcWk
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2025
Former President Joe Biden urged Americans to remain hopeful as the nation faces “dark days” in his first public appearance since completing a round of radiation therapy for prostate cancer.
— Politico (@politico.com) October 27, 2025 at 10:35 AM
… After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston on Sunday, Biden warned against what he called attacks on free speech and tests on the limits of executive power by President Donald Trump.
“Friends, I can’t sugar coat any of this. These are dark days,” the 82-year-old said, according to the Associated Press.
But, he said, America is “more powerful than any dictator.”…
“America is not a fairy tale,” Biden said Sunday. “For 250 years, it’s been a constant push and pull, an existential struggle between peril and possibility.”
Biden said he still believes in the promise of America. Though it may be easy to “check out,” he said, it is not time to give up.
“We are one of the only countries in the world that time and again has come out of every crisis we faced, stronger than we went into that crisis,” Biden said. “I still believe we will emerge, as we always have, stronger, wiser, more resilient, more just.”…
Instead, Our Very Serious Media, pushing for ‘thoughts’ from a guy rambling about his half-remembered greatest hits:
To be clear, Trump saying "I haven't really thought about it" is literally as close to "no" that you're going to get from him. Reporters know he'll refuse to rule anything out, so they can get a nice little soundbite every time they do this.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:23 AM
Elder abuse:
Trump: "They have Jasmine Crockett — a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. Have her pass the exams I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. They're cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump. The first couple questions are easy — a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe … "
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 27, 2025 at 8:19 AM
===
You can see how differently the media covers Republicans perfectly in just this post alone
No panicked follow up on his health, no pushback on the batshit 3rd term non-sense.
— Ben McAdams Memorial Act. but on BlueSky (@purrtah.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:29 AM
