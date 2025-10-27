Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Afternoon Open Thread: What We Could've Had

Monday Afternoon Open Thread: What We Could’ve Had

Former President Joe Biden urged Americans to remain hopeful as the nation faces “dark days” in his first public appearance since completing a round of radiation therapy for prostate cancer.

[image or embed]

— Politico (@politico.com) October 27, 2025 at 10:35 AM

… After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston on Sunday, Biden warned against what he called attacks on free speech and tests on the limits of executive power by President Donald Trump.

“Friends, I can’t sugar coat any of this. These are dark days,” the 82-year-old said, according to the Associated Press.

But, he said, America is “more powerful than any dictator.”…

“America is not a fairy tale,” Biden said Sunday. “For 250 years, it’s been a constant push and pull, an existential struggle between peril and possibility.”

Biden said he still believes in the promise of America. Though it may be easy to “check out,” he said, it is not time to give up.

“We are one of the only countries in the world that time and again has come out of every crisis we faced, stronger than we went into that crisis,” Biden said. “I still believe we will emerge, as we always have, stronger, wiser, more resilient, more just.”…

 
Instead, Our Very Serious Media, pushing for ‘thoughts’ from a guy rambling about his half-remembered greatest hits:

To be clear, Trump saying "I haven't really thought about it" is literally as close to "no" that you're going to get from him. Reporters know he'll refuse to rule anything out, so they can get a nice little soundbite every time they do this.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:23 AM



Elder abuse:

Trump: "They have Jasmine Crockett — a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. Have her pass the exams I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. They're cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump. The first couple questions are easy — a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe … "

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 27, 2025 at 8:19 AM

===

You can see how differently the media covers Republicans perfectly in just this post alone
No panicked follow up on his health, no pushback on the batshit 3rd term non-sense.

[image or embed]

— Ben McAdams Memorial Act. but on BlueSky (@purrtah.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:29 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    192Comments

    1. 1.

      ArchTeryx

      So, what part of November after SNAP is cut off from all of Rural America do the food riots begin?

      Starving the peasants, especially peasants armed to the teeth, has always ended well in history.

      Have these Russian-soaked idiots even studied Russian history? What did they think tripped off the Bolshevik Revolution?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      We think we have a problem with the gerontocracy, Cameroon just reelected their 92YO president to another six-year term. Been in office since Reagan’s first term. Probably need quote marks around “reelected” because the fix was in.

      Fun facts: “Biya, who came to power in 1982, is rarely seen in public and is known for spending time outside Africa in Swiss hotels. These long absences coupled with his advanced age has, in the past, led to rumours he was dead.”

      Literally living Donny’s fondest dream.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ArchTeryx

      From dead thread:

      @trollhattan: It’s a much bigger deal in Maine to have family going back generations that’s lived in the state. They hate outsiders with a passion that the South can only be jealous of.

      My mother once considered moving to Maine as a nice retirement state. She asked a resident how many years it’d take to be accepted as one of the locals. The resident actually laughed and said, “Dear, try three generations!”

      Thus endeth the retirement in Maine. Who wants to go where they are not wanted? That is Collins’ secret sauce, and why she keeps winning.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      As multiple people have pointed out, you can see in the Presidenting Harvard While Black scandal and the Great Come On There Has To Be Some Kind Of Limit To How Many Trans People There Can Be Debate that the NYT is capable of getting mad about things, and once you see that you can’t help but see what they don’t get mad about.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Old School

      “The first couple questions are easy — a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe … “

      Ummmm… that’s not an IQ test.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      ExPatExDem

      What do you think would have happened if Biden had been reelected while hiding an advanced cancer diagnosis from the public?

      I’m not being flippant.  Serious question.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      Best polls he’s ever had? WHO is telling him that?! Is it someone we’ve heard of, or is it people that nobody else can see or hear?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      tam1MI

      @Old School: To be clear, Biden’s cancer diagnosis happened in May 2025 – six months after the election.  (Unless you are a conspiracy theorist.)

      Maybe they were predicting how Jake Tapper, the FTFNYT, and the other members of the crazed jihad against Joe Biden would spin it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Marc

      Woah, Don just threw down on AOC and Jasmine! They should accept the challenge.  Schedule a live National online event, and every time Dumbass tried to TACO, just say whaz wrong President Trump, your ass afraid of us women?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Belafon

      @trollhattan: “Name something that will eat you, something that will stomp you, and something that will sacrifice its children.” Trump’s happy it was something other than him for a change.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      H.E.Wolf

      The current president’s racist insult about low intelligence, directed incessantly at accomplished Black people whose shoe soles he is not fit to lick, really torques my jaw*.

      *to borrow one of the milder phrases from the ex-Navy director of Manufacturing at my former workplace.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Lyrebird

      @ExPatExDem: If you’re not being flippant, why say “hiding”?

      If you’re actually asking gee where would we be now, I’m confident he would have resigned, confident in his highly qualified Veep.  I personally think he was mostly trying to get her past the gauntlet of racists through to Jan. of this year before turning things over.

      The only reason I’m responding is that like GoLikeHellMachine, I think we have to get even more vigilant against disinformation and splintering for the next several elections.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      opiejeanne

      I had the annual checkup with my NP last Monday, and they gave me the same cognitive test. I started laughing and she knew why.

      Monkeys could pass that test easily. Chickens can pass that test if it’s geared to their abilities.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Citizen Alan

      @ExPatExDem: Before he dropped out of the race in favor of Kamala, I would have been perfectly okay with Biden winning reelection and then resigning “for health reasons” in favor of Kamala in the middle of his acceptance speech.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      @Citizen Alan: Speaking of Kamala, (threadjack) her BBC interview has me thinking she’s running again in ’28. IDK what to think about the possibility other than it means the ’26 CA governor race remains wide open.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      tam1MI

      @ArchTeryx:

      It’s a much bigger deal in Maine to have family going back generations that’s lived in the state. They hate outsiders with a passion that the South can only be jealous of.

      My mother once considered moving to Maine as a nice retirement state. She asked a resident how many years it’d take to be accepted as one of the locals. The resident actually laughed and said, “Dear, try three generations!”

      Excepting Native Americans, of course.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tony Jay

      It’s literally the job of those, uh, journalists, to respond to “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had” with questions like “What poll numbers are you referring to, Mister President?” and “All of the polls show your popularity dropping faster than an iron-rich turd into a White House toilet, Mister President. Which members of your staff have been telling you otherwise?

      If you think their actual job is to be journalists.

      (Reader, it was not)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      trollhattan

      @rikyrah:

      Gritting teeth while dreaming of President Vance is the weirdest position I’ve ever been in. “Let’s just leave this lava river and jump into that swamp o’ shit.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JoyceH: A few months ago Mike Johnson told reporters with a straight face that Trump’s approval rating was at 90% and was the highest of any president in history. Now you could squint at it and try to figure out the nugget of truth hiding in there– maybe it was approval among Republicans; but the fact is that Johnson was saying something that was untrue on its face to an obvious, blatant, hallucinatory degree just to flatter Trump. That’s what they do.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @dm:

      (She got an asteroid named after her for that.)

      Too bad she can’t make it land on Mar-A-Lago when Turd 47 is there.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      James Filyaw

      My perception of Joe Biden will always be colored by his blinkered understanding of what was happening in Gaza.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      trollhattan

      Being a parent never ends. Kid texts from upstairs: “Can U get dog? He’s scratching at door and I’m interviewing.” [med school app]

      Dog now grumpy, so somebody’s still unhappy with me.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      terraformer

      We have so much work to do, as a country, to ensure someone like the Orange Felon can never gain office again. And to make sure every damn thing that’s a “norm” is codified into Law, with real teeth if violated.

      I remember what surely seemed to be a collective sigh of relief amongst all our allies when Biden won. You could see that people were glad to have someone who’s not a narcissist and sociopath in charge.

      But we failed them, and we failed ourselves – aided by a complicit media and a cunning adversary in the Kremlin.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Hoodie

      A cognitive test and an mri? Not out of the question that his staff and advisors suspect his brain is cooked but scared him about some other possible condition to get him to submit to the mri. The cognitive test alone might be ambiguous and they wanted more direct clinical information. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s lying about the results or those particular tests were inconclusive.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      catclub

      @ArchTeryx: ​
       

      Have these Russian-soaked idiots even studied Russian history? What did they think tripped off the Bolshevik Revolution?

      unemployed soldiers. Not starving peasants

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Albatrossity

      @mrmoshpotato: A full-body MRI?  MRI on his dying a-brain?  MRI on his fat, orange, fascist ass?

      Probably just trying to figure out how he can be so full of shit and still have all those GOP congresscritters living in his colon…

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Matt McIrvin

      All Black women are automatically “low IQ” to Donald Trump and evidently Latina women are too. They are always people who are so obviously smarter than him, it’s not even funny. But he applies the insult like a reflex and it’s not just him– Charlie Kirk used to do a more genteel version of the same thing. Also, remember the whispering campaign years back about how Sonia Sotomayor was just kind of dumb? Automatic thing among conservative white guys.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Princess

      @no body no name: What I learned from Trump going on about the test and how the first questions were easy is that he did significantly worse on it this time and he’s a bit scared and is trying to reassure himself he’s okay when he isn’t. . I think MRIs can be used to view the brain tangles and bodies that are a consequence of Alzheimer’s and Lewy body dementias.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Aziz, light!: If she were to run again and were to have a “tepid performance”, that will be far less of a flex against her and more of a damning condemnation of how devolved and corrupted the people voting have become.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      prostratedragon

      “We want to be crystal clear: USDA has both the funding and the legal authority to prevent 42 million Americans from going hungry during this shutdown,” Crystal FitzSimons, president of the Food Research and Action Center, said Friday. “The claim that the Trump administration cannot deliver November SNAP benefits is unequivocally false. This is a disaster.”

      David Super, an expert on administrative procedure at Georgetown University Law School, said the USDA’s apparent refusal to pay benefits is obviously illegal.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      prostratedragon

      Important point if SNAP is not paid:

      In addition to money donations to food banks & food aid for people, please also consider donating money or food & litter to pet food pantries. Many people who rely on SNAP to feed themselves will now need to redirect $ to buy groceries that they would have spent on pet food before.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      TONYG

      The disgraceful behavior of the mainstream media is not a mystery to me.  The mainstream media is the corporate media.  The policies of Trump and the Republican Party serve the interests of the plutocracy — major corporations and the multi-billionaires who own them.  Therefore the mainstream media supports Trump and the Republicans.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Captain C

      @Tony Jay:

      All of the polls show your popularity dropping faster than an iron-rich turd into a White House toilet,

      LIES!!!! FAKE NEWS!!!!! MY TURDS ARE SOLID GOLD!!!@[sic]!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Captain C

      @rikyrah:

      Mobsters ensnared in a federal gambling case involving NBA figures would be wise to take their punishment and not cooperate with prosecutors, ex-mobster @GravnoTheBull tells
      @TVAshleigh

      Another case of do as I say, not as I do, (edit: this time) from one of the most famous mafia snitches.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Another Scott

      @Hoodie: IANA-MD.

      I assume, see above, that given that he seemed to suffer a TIA (given that droopy face picture we all saw), and given the acknowledged circulation issues with his legs, that they wanted to see if there was a serious blockage in his noggin that might require a stent or something.

      I assume, see above, that it would have been unusual if they didn’t do a CT scan or an MRI given those things and the public position he holds.

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Betty

      So Jonathan Karl comes on Nicolle Wallace’s show to promote his new book, Retribution. He shared some interesting information about Mike Pence and January 6th but goes on to discuss Todd Blanche and describes him as a serious lawyer. Nicolle was relentless. She would not let him get away with that in light of what is going on at the DOJ.  He was squirming as he tried to defend that statement.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      iKropoclast

      @Baud: He only knows what a pentagon is because that’s was the “War Department” is.

      That doesn’t really mean he knows what a pentagon is, just what the Pentagon is.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      iKropoclast

      @trollhattan: Trump bragging about his performance in the same open-ended, no real wrong answers, test that they gave me because I abruptly start falling asleep and have trouble staying focused during spoken conversations.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      bbleh

      You can see how differently the media covers Republicans perfectly in just this post alone.

      The Senile Orange Guy is ENTERTAINING. Love him or hate him. And that’s what the MSM sell now, even if some of it is in the guise of news.

      Biden was competent and level-headed and … boooringggg (except when they could go bananas about his age).

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Captain C

      @gvg:

      So, that’s why Putin doesn’t want to end the war?

      That, plus if he ends it without the entirety of Ukraine as his prize he’ll look weak and knives will be out for him, especially since he’s trashed the Russian economy for his war of conquest and killed or severely wounded over a million Russians (though not necessarily ethnic Russians) of fighting age.  Probably a few other reasons too.

      Also remember that a whole lot of psycho criminals got reprieves and pardons to go to the front lines, and any of those who get back will now have serious PTSD to go with their previous awfulness.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      gvg

      What boggles my mind is how he has not yet understood that bragging about that childishly simple test should be embarresing to admit to needing to take, let alone acting as if it was hard, and an accomplishment to not fail. people have been making fun of him since he started talking about it by just quoting him and he doesn’t seem to know it. That means he has been far gone since his last term or all of the people around him for years have been morons, and in comparison he is sort of smart.  I don’t think that is possible. I think he is surrounded by sharks who are using him. It’s all very scarey.

      Also does this mean that most of his voters didn’t realize the implications of his boasting about that test? Are they that stupid also? I can’t get past that.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Betty

      @Another Scott: An M. D. on social media (Threads or Blue Sky?) made a convincing argument that Trump has suffered a stroke and is likely suffering from vascular dementia. I see similar behavior in my husband who has been diagnosed with vascular dementia. It can progress differently in different people.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Old School

      @ExPatExDem:

      To be clear, given how far advanced his diagnosis was, I find it very unlikely that he didn’t know long before May.

      So your theory is that he received a diagnosis about advanced cancer and held off getting treatment for a year (two?) to cover it up?

      Reply
    98. 98.

      JCJ

      @ExPatExDem: I do not know the extent of President Biden’s prostate cancer, but I would definitely say that a man can have widely metastatic disease and not know it.  Before PSA blood tests were done it was not unusual for a man to have extensive disease at diagnosis.  Bone scans would show dozens of metastatic sites.  In my world we have all seen a man present with significant disease with an initial PSA reading in the hundreds.  These men can have a good initial response to hormonal ablation.  Current medications including androgen receptor blockers have improved results further.  If President Biden had not had a PSA checked for several years he absolutely could have significant disease with minimal symptoms.  Likewise if a man has a very aggressive cancer it might not produce PSA.

      Current imaging with PSMA PET scans are extremely helpful at evaluating the extent of disease.

      If anyone is interested there have been many recent studies including STAMPEDE, ORIOLE, and the more general SABR-COMET trials

      Reply
    99. 99.

      dexwood

      @ExPatExDem: Bullshit. Biden has a rare form of prostate cancer, the same type I have. It came on fast and spread like wildfire despite annual exams and PSAs. I had no obvious symptoms except for a greatly elevated PSA. He’s a bit luckier in that his has not metastasized as much as mine. August 2024, I was given less than a year to live. Fortunately, I have responded significantly to treatment. There is no cure for me, only delay.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Martin

      @laura: Yeah, the VP job is principally to be backup for the president – the ‘can’t both travel on the same plane’ rule is reflective of that. And that’s kind of unfortunate because the VP really should have a more significant function above being President of the Senate. I think the original idea was that the VP would be the legislative/judicial liaison and that’s mostly fallen away.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Amazon is planning to cut 30,000 jobs starting tomorrow. Not sure in what part of the company’s vast empire these layoffs are happening, but that is a lot of people out of work.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      sab

      @prostratedragonThank you for the reminder. There are pet food donation charities. Your locals will need donations for SNAP cut off families

      ETA I Googled and my county Humane Society has donation sites at churches all over the county.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Karen Gail

      Open thread;
      So was in waiting mode and watching reels; saw one where hallway full of masked ICE people started harassing a black man, who was an out of uniform NYPD officer. He did his best to keep things cool and get to where he wanted but they kept pushing and poking trying to provoke him, not sure they even realized he was NYPD just that he was black man.
      You could see the simmering violence just under the surface and these masked men tried to intimidate him. 40% of police families experience domestic violence while the average families experience 10%; many of these thugs who are joining ICE are even more violent. Now they have Miller telling them that they have immunity which tells me that whatever frayed leashes people may have had are snapped and we can expect the violence to ramp up even more. Especially since Miller and Trump want to invoke the ‘Insurrection Act’ and remove all restraints.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      They have Jasmine Crockett — a low IQ person

      Good lord, why didn’t he just say ‘niCLANG!”? Because that racist trope he just uttered is just as awful.

      Of course will our Failed Media Corpse bring this utterance up?

      That was a rhetorical question.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      trollhattan

      “The hell kinda name is Shira? She’s out!

      “The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow the president to remove the government’s top copyright official after a lower court allowed her to remain in her post that is part of the Library of Congress,” the New York Times reports.

      “President Trump ordered the removal in May of Shira Perlmutter, the register of copyrights, along with the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, who did not challenge her dismissal.”

      Reply
    110. 110.

      trollhattan

      Oh no, don’t throw us into that briar patch!

      Reuters Legal‬ ‪@legal.reuters.com‬

      Tesla’s chair warned in a letter to shareholders that Elon Musk could leave as CEO if his proposed $1 trillion pay plan was not approved. The appeal came ahead of Tesla’s November 6 annual meeting, with the board having faced criticism for not acting in shareholders’ best interests reut.rs/3X39UDP

      Can you imagine the pain of running a car company without Musk around? What a thought.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @catclub:

      The February Revolution was sparked by the Tsarist regime’s response to a march on International Women’s Day with signs demanding bread & food for children.

      The Bolshevik or October Revolution was Lenin leading an uprising against the weak and disorganized Provisional government.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      JCJ

      @dexwood: sorry to hear about your situation.   I should have been clear.  An aggressive prostate cancer, typically Gleason grade 5+4 or 5+5, can absolutely come on and progress rapidly.  The rare small cell prostate cancers are even more rapid in progression.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      trollhattan

      @MagdaInBlack: ​
      Those probably play a role and my SWAG is tariffs are about to fully hit and drive prices northward, bigly. Black Friday becomes Red Friday.

      So much winning.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      jonas

      @JoyceH: That’s the Roy Cohn mentoring coming through: No matter what the reality is, you say everything is the most awesomest it’s ever been and fuck you if you try to challenge me on that I’ll destroy you. It works because the press sucks.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      NaijaGal

      @Aziz, light!:

       
      I think by 2028 we’ll be dealing with a much different reality than we are today. I still believe that Obama, despite all his talents wouldn’t have won in 2008 if GWB had left behind a booming economy and prevented 9/11 by actually listening to Clinton. Bigoted people were so mad about the economy, they actually told canvassers “we’re voting for the [n-word].”

      I think the consequences of Trump’s policies especially on tariffs and healthcare will be worse than the financial crisis of 2008 (unless Dems win the midterms in the House and Senate and somehow neuter him).

      If there’s a financial crisis that dwarfs 2008, I think a woman could win the presidency in 2028. I think the Dem candidate, whoever that is, would win, basically. But you’re right in one sense – the advantage in the Democratic primaries might go to the Dem governors who are seen to be taking on this administration.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Wapiti

      If Harris doesn’t win the primary, I hope the winning Democrat finds someplace to use her talents – like DOJ.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      jonas

      @Aziz, light!: Those warehouses employ a lot of people and cities and counties have scrambled over the years to greenlight Amazon distribution centers because they were billed as big job creators in rural areas in particular. If everyone’s replaced by robots, that’s going to be a problem.

      On the other hand, Amazon treats those workers abysmally and it’s horrible work, so maybe it’s for the best. Hard to know how to feel about this one.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      trollhattan

      Kilgore on Donny’s stratigery WRT Prop 50.

      His post isn’t an effort to influence the Prop 50 vote, which he knows his team is going to lose. It’s a warning he will regard the passage of Prop 50 as illegitimate by definition and will use it, along with his totally made-up allegations that Joe Biden’s 2020 election was fraudulent, to change or at least delegitimize the midterm elections.

      nymag.com/intelligencer/article/trump-prop-50-attack-early-mail-in-voting-midterm-elections-power-gr…

      Sounds plausible.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Wapiti:

      It’s a meme stock more than an auto company. Shareholders might want to avoid a share price collapse. 

      Maybe investing in a company headed by an apartheid-loving, chainsaw-swinging, Nazi bitchass isn’t a good idea.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Albatrossity

      @dexwood: Yeah, I’m not an oncologist, but I did both get grants from and review grants for the American Cancer Society during my time in the academic harness. I also know several folks with prostate cancer, and for some of them, their story was a lot like yours. So my comment is not as personal, eloquent, or heartfelt as yours, but the point is the same. Prostate cancer (like many other cancers) is a very sneaky bugger.

      Hang in there, good luck, and thanks again for the education here!

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Another Scott

      @trollhattan: It’s the usual “heads I win / tails you lose” thing with 47.

      We have to keep moving forward no matter how many tantrums he throws.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Citizen Alan

      @Aziz, light!:  In my more pessimistic moments, it occurs to me that all the seemingly dumb policies our government has been pursuing pretty much since Reagan make perfect sense if you assume the oligarchs now think that AI and automation have rendered most workers redundant and so the sensible thing to do is to cull the human race by 70% or so.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Karen Gail

      @Albatrossity: Not only is cancer sneaky but the way that doctors treat women when they have concerns give some cancers the chance to become ‘make out your will and pray’ time.

      I hate with a passion the way that oncologists treat women’s cancers; I had large mass on or in thyroid and first thing out of his mouth was “when was your last mammogram?” I was having trouble breathing (it grew quickly less than 6 weeks from small irritating lump on throat to not being able to breathe lying down.) and the idiot wants me to have mammogram and pap smear?

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Ohio Mom

      @trollhattan: Amazon has a lot of white collar workers — software designers, programmers testers, technical writers, etc.

      Maybe they all finished a big project and aren’t needed any more.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      planetjanet

      @ExPatExDem: ​
       Are you a doctor, expert on oncology. They said he had a very aggressive form. A friend of mine has gone through the same thing. You are continuing to look for deception. That is your bias. L

      Reply
    142. 142.

      martha

      @dexwood: My dad delayed one year of PSA monitoring because he was caretaker for my mom. When he finally went to his checkup, they discovered his cancer had metastasized. He lived 10 years longer, thanks to a wonderful oncologist and participation in a couple of clinical trials. She told him that he was her “poster child” for positive outcomes. So, I wish you the very best. He’s been gone 5 years, so I’m sure the protocols have gotten even better.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @rikyrah: I use both, and I’m not sure how this comparison is made.

      But there are definitely things I rarely find at a food bank, but can buy w my snap card. The food bank usually do limit one to take only one, or only two, trying to achieve no more than 3 days of meals per visit. And some only allow once a month visits.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Baud

      @HopefullyNotCassandra:

      That links back to this site.

      Here is what they propose.

      Focus our policy agenda and our messaging on an economic program centered on lowering costs, growing the economy, creating jobs, and expanding the social safety net.

       

      Advocate for popular economic policies (e.g., expanding prescription drug price negotiation, making the wealthy pay their fair share in taxes, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour) rather than unpopular economic policies (e.g., student loan forgiveness, electric vehicle subsidies, Medicare for All).

       

      Convince voters that we share their priorities by focusing more on issues voters do not think our party prioritizes highly enough (the economy, the cost of living, health care, border security, public safety), and focusing less on issues voters think we place too much emphasis on (climate change, democracy, abortion, identity and cultural issues).

       

      Moderate our positions where our agenda is unpopular, including on issues like immigration, public safety, energy production, and some identity and cultural issues.

       

      Embrace a substantive and rhetorical critique of the outsized political and economic influence of lobbyists, corporations, and the ultra-wealthy, while keeping two considerations in mind: First, voters’ frustrations with the status quo are not the same as a desire for socialism. And second, criticizing the status quo is a complement to advocating for popular policies on the issues that matter most to the American people, not a substitute.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Trivia Man

      I shared the story about the mri with a question of “still think nyt is liberal?”

      Response was “they covered up more with fdr and jfk”

      Reply
    149. 149.

      cain

      @Aziz, light!:

      Would be funny if all these robots lead to significant losses that causes Amazon to start circling the drain because there isn’t anybody who can afford to buy products.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @cain:

      That’s going to really hurt. I’m not sure how this economy is going ot recover with such large job losses.

      According to the article:

      It wasn’t clear if the cuts were AI-related, but CEO Andy Jassy has warned that Generative AI will change the way work is done at the company. It will require “fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” he said in a memo to staff in June.

      And what do people like Jassy expect those people who’s jobs are eliminated to do? There’s only so many other kinds of alternative jobs to go around (trade jobs, etc). How do they expect the economy to function if tens of millions are permanently unemployed?

      Reply
    155. 155.

      JeanneT

      @ExPatExDem:  Anecdotal response:  my husband was diagnosed with high grade prostate cancer that had metastasized before a psa test and biopsy sounded an alarm.

      Like breast cancer, prostate cancer comes in differing levels of aggressiveness.  Lots of older PC patients have slow growing, lazy cancers with early PSA warning and can get by with watchful waiting for years and years.  President Biden’s diagnosis and treatment is mirroring my husbands: start with hormone suppression to slow down and shrink the tumors followed by radiation of the primary site.  (My John also moved on to trying three different chemo treatments, none of which slowed down his progression.)

      In short, I think the timeline for President Biden’s diagnosis and treatment is very credible, and I hope that his treatment gives him several more years of comfortable living.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      geg6

      @Hoodie:

      When my partner was being diagnosed for his dementia, he first took the word test and failed but not miserably so.  We were told to come back in three months and given a prescription that might slow progress.  The next appointment, it was a similar word test and they immediately scheduled an MRIas deterioration had continued.  The MRI was to try to figure out what kind of dementia it was.  Turned out to be vascular dementia, due to age (John is twelve years older than I) and a stroke and related mini strokes.  I have been saying for months that Trump’s condition looks a lot like John’s.  I suspect it is the same diagnosis.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Baud: Medicare for all and student loan forgiveness are unpopular?   WHO are these people?

      It is like these “democratic pundits” watch Fox all day and then regurgitate

      Reply
    159. 159.

      iKropoclast

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: Accepting right wing framing of left wing issues is useful for certain Democrats who only seem to exist as functionaries for donors

      That list was trying to convince us abolishing police and prisons is a D priority. Just deranged fanciful shit.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Baud: Biden bent over backwards to push that and the response of the people he fought for was to shoo him out.

      There are a lot of people whose pet causes are about to wither and die because of their actions.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @ExPatExDem:

      To be clear, given how far advanced his diagnosis was, I find it very unlikely that he didn’t know long before May.

      You really don’t know much, do you? Welp, here’s hoping you get to find out, up close and personal, good and hard.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @iKropoclast: that is how I saw it.  Lots of people in this country believe that crazy framing  unfortunately

      @Baud: Then we lost that information war again.  It makes no sense to turn our kids into indentured servants so we can profit on their misery.  That way leads to fewer engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers and physicists too.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Deputinize America

      @HopefullyNotCassandra:

      Student loan forgiveness was used to seriously piss people off as a class wedge, and the rhetoric worked to such a point that the problem is a structural hurdle.  About the only possible true fix left is eliminating the bankruptcy prohibition, so they can fall in place with every OTHER obligation in terms of being dischargeable like all of Trump’s debts.

      Medicare for All is an unserious concept unless proponents float how to do the incentives for institutional  buy-in and how to implement it without shocking away 30% of the value of stocks that make up the backbone investments held in 401Ks, 457Bs, mutual funds and public and private pensions.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Biden looks pretty good. I know I’m only seeing a minute and all he’s doing is speaking  but in my eyes tfg looks like shit compared to Biden.  Tfg goes from looking swollen to looking somewhat gaunt and it’s from day to day. That’s not normal.  Think of the people you know  who’ve died,  in the last year or two of their lives.  The only reason he looks as good as he does is because he has the best medical care available with a whole entourage whose job is to make him look good.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      cain

      @geg6: I’m always feel sad when you talk about John.

      Highly recommend watching the bollywood movie Saiyaara. It’s about Alzheimer’s and a love story. The title song is just heart breakingly soulful.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Deputinize America: the cost of college could return to sanity.  That would work too.  Medicare is the most efficient program in the world for quality insurance for our elderly.  Expanding it to allow buy in (especially among the almost there) would significantly improve insurance markets for everybody.   That would not be complicated.  We almost got that with the ACA in the first place. 

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Deputinize America

      @HopefullyNotCassandra:

      More complicated than you think, given the amount of health-related equities that are the  blue chip foundations of so many retirement  funds.

      Its frightening to me that big name proponents of M4A gloss over it. It’s akin to saying “fuck your retirement; we’re on a Green Lantern mission here”.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      cain

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: ​
       
      With Trumps immigration policy these universities are not going to get the lucrative money of students coming from other countries. So they kind of have to get from the local population.

      To do that though will require lowering prices because nobody wants to take on the student loans with their high interest rates especially in this unstable economy.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      iKropoclast

      @Deputinize America: I hear you. This is, in fact, a segment of why I refuse to participate in these retirement funds. Just more money in the MotU sandbox for them to play with while creating real disincentives for society to disentangle things essential to life like healthcare and housing from a profit motive.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Matt McIrvin

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: Student loan forgiveness makes a remarkable number of people REALLY ANGRY. It was probably one of Biden’s most unpopular actions. “Why should those lazy deadbeat students with a useless major get a handout I didn’t get?” etc. etc. Crabs in the bucket.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: That issue did not make me angry, but I did resent how Elizabeth Warren kept pushing it in 2021 when Biden and the other Congressional Democrats had what I thought were bigger fish to fry. And for some reason she picked $50,000 as the figure Biden could forgive at the stroke of a pen. I don’t recall Warren the candidate pushing it the year before, so why then?

      Reply
    182. 182.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Matt McIrvin: a lot of things make people really angry.  A lot of folks were allegedly really angry at Cracker Barrel a few weeks gone now.
      it makes me furious that we have turned our children into indentured servants

      Reply
    183. 183.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Deputinize America: and yet we almost got buy in for 55 and up with the ACA.  That change was projected to add years into Medicare.  We are not stuck with the sinking horror shows we have unless we do nothing

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Paul in KY

      @Baud: Given my theses on him: ‘Everything he says is a lie”. I guess he flunked it. I would give the Nelson Muntz ‘ha ha’, but this dip is our President, for fuck’s sake!!!

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Paul in KY

      @kindness: If TACO had been President in 2021, the Gazanians would be lounging at their ocean side pools, sipping their fruited drinks & eating the finest of hummus I tells ya!

      Reply

