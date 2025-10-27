He addressed an audience in Boston on Sunday after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute. pic.twitter.com/7leJAKrcWk

Former President Joe Biden spoke publicly for the first time since completing a round of radiation therapy for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Former President Joe Biden urged Americans to remain hopeful as the nation faces “dark days” in his first public appearance since completing a round of radiation therapy for prostate cancer.

… After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston on Sunday, Biden warned against what he called attacks on free speech and tests on the limits of executive power by President Donald Trump.

“Friends, I can’t sugar coat any of this. These are dark days,” the 82-year-old said, according to the Associated Press.

But, he said, America is “more powerful than any dictator.”…

“America is not a fairy tale,” Biden said Sunday. “For 250 years, it’s been a constant push and pull, an existential struggle between peril and possibility.”

Biden said he still believes in the promise of America. Though it may be easy to “check out,” he said, it is not time to give up.

“We are one of the only countries in the world that time and again has come out of every crisis we faced, stronger than we went into that crisis,” Biden said. “I still believe we will emerge, as we always have, stronger, wiser, more resilient, more just.”…