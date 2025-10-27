Looks like we can use a new thread!
Does that mean we can talk about the Maine Senate race?
In the Marine Senate Race I endorse Patrick Star (I, Bikini Bottom).
Bringing here from the last thread.
Some good news National Guard troops stun with rare vow to defy Trump’s orders: ‘Stand up to the Gestapo’ Right now it’s only a couple of soldiers from the Illinois National Guard and I expect the Feds will come down HARD on them. OTOH, a few, tiny, hairline cracks can eventually widen and bring down a dam. In other words, it’s a start.
@WaterGirl: I do wonder if Jay Jones is going to manage to squeak by, or if independent voters decide yet again to hold Democrats to a much higher standard than the GOP.
@WaterGirl: As if that will stop anyone :/
Just want to thank you for all you do here!
Halloween movies? Byzantium is free on AMC+ now, Gemma Arterton and Saoirse Ronan as women vampires on the run from other vampires who want them dead. Directed by Neil Jordan. Seriously underrated.
@Percysowner: Again –
Good on them! On the right side of history!
@thruppence: Neil Jordan’s stuff is always interesting and be bit weird.
Go Chiefs! Go Jays!
@thruppence: No AMC+, checking elsewhere. This sounds right up my alley.
-
I’m about to do a Halloween-themed yoga class. Seems kind of sacrilegious, to multiple religions, LOL.
ETA: More Cowbell just came on the playlist. The cowbell genuinely is a touch too prominent.
@suzanne: Yoga in costume?
What is More Cowbell?
In insect news, my yearly ladybug infestation is well underway. Managed get six out of the house so far today, but there’s another three at the top of my big arch window where I can’t get to them. There’s probably more that I haven’t seen yet. I don’t know how the little dudes get in here.
I’m sure you’re all deeply interested in this.
I actually am. I lived in a house that got infested every winter for years. I’m not talking 6 I’m talking hundred in the corners of rooms. They smelled awful, both alive and when we vacuumed their colonies. They came back every year. Like you I have no idea how those little buggers got in, but they apparently put up ladybug signs that said This is the place to hibernate.
According to Robert Reich, FFOTUS wants to make it a crime to criticize him.
Former Labor Secretary and class warrior Robert Reich took to social media on Monday to sound the alarm about something “flying under the radar that you should know about.”
There’s a new directive from Trump, NSPM-7, or National Security Presidential Memorandum number seven, that Reich said, “could make it a crime to criticize him.”
“In September, Trump ordered the Attorney General and the Secretaries of State, Treasury, and Homeland Security to implement new measures to ‘counter domestic terrorism and political violence,'” he explained.
“Now, at first glance, this may sound reasonable. After all, we all oppose political violence. But the reality is far more dangerous: NSPM-7 hands the federal government sweeping power to target anyone who speaks out against Trump or his administration,” warned Reich. “It’s a blueprint for criminalizing disagreement as ‘terrorism.'”
The American Civil Liberties Union noted, “Like the president’s investigation into the Open Society Foundations and his order purporting to designate ‘Antifa’ as a ‘domestic terrorist organization,’ which is not a thing!), NSPM-7 is a deliberate attempt to sow fear and intimidate and silence opposition to the president’s abuses.”
The FBI has already visited the home of someone who appeared at a protest under NSPM-7.
Reich called the language in the order “alarmingly reminiscent of the McCarthy-era witch hunts” of the 1950s, in which Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI) threw around accusations about being a communist, as people were blacklisted, silenced, and fired over an allegation.
Trump’s memo is “filled with the same kinds of vague, accusatory terms — ‘anti-American, anti-capitalist, anti-Christian’ — McCarthy once used to smear and destroy political opponents,” said Reich. “Under these sweeping definitions, peaceful advocacy could be branded as extremism. A sermon, a protest sign, an op-ed in a student paper, or even a donation to a social justice or environmental group could be held up as ‘evidence’ of disloyalty.”
He noted that Trump has already started using words to describe Democrats like “vermin,” “scum,” and “the enemy within.” He even went so far as to tell members of the Navy and Marines, “take care of this little gnat on our shoulder called the Democrats.”
“Such rhetoric isn’t just petty or divisive,” Reich continued. “It’s highly dangerous, especially when paired with a presidential memo designed to give those words the force of law.”
Reich closed by warning that memos like this from Trump aren’t about terrorism or safety, but about silencing his critics under threats, investigations and even imprisonment. Any person who believes America has a right to “speak freely, worship freely and associate without fear” should contact their member of Congress to “intervene immediately.”
@thruppence: truly excellent choice. Heartbreaking though
Stinkbugs for me, and the household cats absolutely SUCK at their jobs.
One year I kept one as a pet for a while. Named it Spot. I’d gently gather it up every couple of days and put it on a small plate with a dab of honey and a drop of water and let it gorge itself. This went on for almost two months.
Then it went missing and I finally found it crushed on the rug by the door. Guess I stepped on it. RIP Spot.
@iKropoclast: If you have no AMC+ to watch Byzantium, it is free with commercials on Tubi and Pluto.
I use Tubi and it will let u watch even with no form of account. But an account will let you mark shows to watch and the app will remember your placement when you turn it off mid-watch.
@Deputinize America: We had a bunch of ladybugs once which provided endless entertainment for our cat. Every once in a while we would hear a nice crunch when he got one
@SpaceUnit: A friend in Ohio had ladybug issues. They apparently somehow got under his house’s siding.
When they come out and haven’t eaten in a while. they can bite. And they bite hard!
Ouch!!
Good luck with the wee beasties.
Best wishes,
Scott.
@PsiFighter37: Yeah, I really hope he gets through. Miyares has been so awful, he’s spent his whole term announcing “investigations” in Democratic jurisdictions that go nowhere, to polish his reputation with the wingnut base. And running scare ads about crime, when crime is declining and the AG has nothing to do with criminal investigations. (But of course most people don’t know that.) Grrr.
Stewert Brand — Whole Earth Catalog — died today. He was a great deal of fun. Puts Elon Musk as the imitator he is. Thank you Mr Brand.
Thanks. The ladybug siege typically ends after the first hard freeze of the season so it shouldn’t last too much longer.
And I didn’t know they bite people.
And I didn’t know they bite people.
We have friendly ladybugs in WA. Never had infestations. But when my daughter lived in rural IL, they were everywhere – swarming window and door screens – and that particular species bit. She was shocked!
Bloodbath at the House of Death is a real hoot, a horror spoof. Currently streaming on the free Fawesome app/service. Vincent Price leaves no scrap of scenery unchewed.
@SpaceUnit: They are non native. The ones that congregate in huge numbers for the winter are convergens, and they are from Asia. Because they like to gather up in large numbers, they are the easiest for organic pest management companies to gather up and breed or sell to gardeners or nurseries for aphid eating, so they get shipped all over the country and possibly it’s worldwide, although they arrived before the popularity of good bugs eating bad bugs. They are displacing the native ladybug species (there are lots) and they are often diseased because most of the sellers don’t know how to maintain clean stock and some of them are just catching wild ones, which they don’t feed correctly. So you can get a bunch of bugs that are dead or dying. Because of their colony habit they are more prone to passing on diseases to each other.
Knowing this, I tried to buy native ladybugs. I thought they would also be more likely to stick around, and like the available foods. I couldn’t find a producer or seller. And Florida has several native species.
it still maybe useful to know that if you get a really big colony in your house, there may be someone willing to come collect them for free. Maybe a nursery producer or organic farmer.
@SpaceUnit: When still lived in Wisconsin would get those pesky Asian Bettles that some idiot thought was a good idea to import; not only do they bite but they eat dow board. My chickens wouldn’t touch them since the foul-smelling liquid they produce also seems to be foul tasting to fowl. I would always use vacuum cleaner with bag since discovering that bagless vacuums end up stinking every time you run them. Even a well-sealed house isn’t proof against them.
I’ve ushered them outside on my finger more times than I can count. Never got bit.
Wasps are actually a bigger problem here. I spend all summer trying to keep them from building nests around my place. It’s all-out war.
Thanks, Ghostwife had some sewing to do, and this will just finish the hem.
I don’t think we have those here in CO.
Every year for about two weeks in July we get swarms of large dragonflies. It’s actually very cool. If you see one resting somewhere you’re in for a treat. They look like a piece of fine jewelry. Metallic blue bodies and iridescent wings. Stunning creatures.
@SpaceUnit: Back before divorced ex we would spend two weeks each year on Chippewa Flowage; it often was the same time as the dragon flies would emerge and take first flight. There is something special about dragon flies but the sun on new wings takes your breathe away. I rarely took pictures just absorbed the wonder and beauty of new wings in sunshine.
Those Asian beetles were very attracted to large old Box Elder trees; especially those with damage that left hollow places for them to overwinter.
@Gvg:
That’s very interesting. I’ve never gotten any sort of colony in my place. They don’t actually seem to want anything to do with one another.
Sure keeps me busy for a few weeks though.
@SpaceUnit: they are blessing you.
And if escorted outside, they will do their winter thing, and eat bad bugs next year in your garden. Meanwhile, they aren’t hurting anything.
amended, see next comment. How bad are they?
@Gvg: oh! I didn’t know about this. Dang.
@SpaceUnit: tomorrow night, first hard freeze.
Despite the seasonal conflicts, I remain solidly pro-ladybug.
