Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Republicans in disarray!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Let there be snark.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

All hail the time of the bunny!

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

Everybody saw this coming.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Evening Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Deputinize America
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Gvg
  • HopefullyNotCassandra
  • iKropoclast
  • Jackie
  • JCJ
  • Karen Gail
  • KB
  • martha
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Percysowner
  • PsiFighter37
  • Redshift
  • SpaceUnit
  • suzanne
  • thruppence
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Totally open thread, but I’ll take a second to thank everyone who contributed to the National Ground Game efforts in Virginia.  We’ll have some video after the fact that of course will be shared here!

      Also, someone mentioned the 3 SC seats in Pennsylvania, that are really critical to keeping a non-crazy majority on the PA Supreme Court.  If you recall, we raised funds for The Civics Center that was focusing in that area, in conjunction with another organization.  I am hopeful that those efforts will PA youth will pay off, as well.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      PsiFighter37

      @WaterGirl: I do wonder if Jay Jones is going to manage to squeak by, or if independent voters decide yet again to hold Democrats to a much higher standard than the GOP.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      thruppence

      Halloween movies? Byzantium is free on AMC+ now, Gemma Arterton and Saoirse Ronan as women vampires on the run from other vampires who want them dead. Directed by Neil Jordan. Seriously underrated.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      suzanne

      I’m about to do a Halloween-themed yoga class. Seems kind of sacrilegious, to multiple religions, LOL.

      ETA: More Cowbell just came on the playlist. The cowbell genuinely is a touch too prominent.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SpaceUnit

      In insect news, my yearly ladybug infestation is well underway.   Managed get six out of the house so far today, but there’s another three at the top of my big arch window where I can’t get to them.  There’s probably more that I haven’t seen yet.  I don’t know how the little dudes get in here.

      I’m sure you’re all deeply interested in this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Percysowner

       

      @SpaceUnit:

       I actually am. I lived in a house that got infested every winter for years. I’m not talking 6 I’m talking hundred in the corners of rooms. They smelled awful, both alive and when we vacuumed their colonies. They came back every year. Like you I have no idea how those little buggers got in, but they apparently put up ladybug signs that said This is the place to hibernate.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jackie

      According to Robert Reich, FFOTUS wants to make it a crime to criticize him.

      Former Labor Secretary and class warrior Robert Reich took to social media on Monday to sound the alarm about something “flying under the radar that you should know about.”

      There’s a new directive from Trump, NSPM-7, or National Security Presidential Memorandum number seven, that Reich said, “could make it a crime to criticize him.”

      “In September, Trump ordered the Attorney General and the Secretaries of State, Treasury, and Homeland Security to implement new measures to ‘counter domestic terrorism and political violence,'” he explained.

      “Now, at first glance, this may sound reasonable. After all, we all oppose political violence. But the reality is far more dangerous: NSPM-7 hands the federal government sweeping power to target anyone who speaks out against Trump or his administration,” warned Reich. “It’s a blueprint for criminalizing disagreement as ‘terrorism.'”

      The American Civil Liberties Union noted, “Like the president’s investigation into the Open Society Foundations and his order purporting to designate ‘Antifa’ as a ‘domestic terrorist organization,’ which is not a thing!), NSPM-7 is a deliberate attempt to sow fear and intimidate and silence opposition to the president’s abuses.”

      The FBI has already visited the home of someone who appeared at a protest under NSPM-7.

      Reich called the language in the order “alarmingly reminiscent of the McCarthy-era witch hunts” of the 1950s, in which Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI) threw around accusations about being a communist, as people were blacklisted, silenced, and fired over an allegation.

      Trump’s memo is “filled with the same kinds of vague, accusatory terms — ‘anti-American, anti-capitalist, anti-Christian’ — McCarthy once used to smear and destroy political opponents,” said Reich. “Under these sweeping definitions, peaceful advocacy could be branded as extremism. A sermon, a protest sign, an op-ed in a student paper, or even a donation to a social justice or environmental group could be held up as ‘evidence’ of disloyalty.”

      He noted that Trump has already started using words to describe Democrats like “vermin,” “scum,” and “the enemy within.” He even went so far as to tell members of the Navy and Marines, “take care of this little gnat on our shoulder called the Democrats.”

      “Such rhetoric isn’t just petty or divisive,” Reich continued. “It’s highly dangerous, especially when paired with a presidential memo designed to give those words the force of law.”

      Reich closed by warning that memos like this from Trump aren’t about terrorism or safety, but about silencing his critics under threats, investigations and even imprisonment. Any person who believes America has a right to “speak freely, worship freely and associate without fear” should contact their member of Congress to “intervene immediately.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SpaceUnit

      @Percysowner:

      One year I kept one as a pet for a while. Named it Spot.  I’d gently gather it up every couple of days and put it on a small plate with a dab of honey and a drop of water and let it gorge itself.  This went on for almost two months.

      Then it went missing and I finally found it crushed on the rug by the door.  Guess I stepped on it.  RIP Spot.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      iKropoclast

      @iKropoclast: If you have no AMC+ to watch Byzantium, it is free with commercials on Tubi and Pluto.

      I use Tubi and it will let u watch even with no form of account. But an account will let you mark shows to watch and the app will remember your placement when you turn it off mid-watch.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @SpaceUnit: A friend in Ohio had ladybug issues.  They apparently somehow got under his house’s siding.

      When they come out and haven’t eaten in a while. they can bite.  And they bite hard!

      Ouch!!

      Good luck with the wee beasties.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Redshift

      @PsiFighter37: Yeah, I really hope he gets through. Miyares has been so awful, he’s spent his whole term announcing “investigations” in Democratic jurisdictions that go nowhere, to polish his reputation with the wingnut base. And running scare ads about crime, when crime is declining and the AG has nothing to do with criminal investigations. (But of course most people don’t know that.) Grrr.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      KB

      Stewert Brand — Whole Earth Catalog — died today. He was a great deal of fun. Puts Elon Musk as the imitator he is. Thank you Mr Brand.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      @SpaceUnit:

      And I didn’t know they bite people.

      We have friendly ladybugs in WA. Never had infestations. But when my daughter lived in rural IL, they were everywhere – swarming window and door screens – and that particular species bit. She was shocked!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      @thruppence

      Bloodbath at the House of Death is a real hoot, a horror spoof. Currently streaming on the free Fawesome app/service. Vincent Price leaves no scrap of scenery unchewed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gvg

      @SpaceUnit: They are non native. The ones that congregate in huge numbers for the winter are convergens, and they are from Asia. Because they like to gather up in large numbers, they are the easiest for organic pest management companies to gather up and breed or sell to gardeners or nurseries for aphid eating, so they get shipped all over the country and possibly it’s worldwide, although they arrived before the popularity of good bugs eating bad bugs. They are displacing the native ladybug species (there are lots) and they are often diseased because most of the sellers don’t know how to maintain clean stock and some of them are just catching wild ones, which they don’t feed correctly. So you can get a bunch of bugs that are dead or dying. Because of their colony habit they are more prone to passing on diseases to each other.

      Knowing this, I tried to buy native ladybugs. I thought they would also be more likely to stick around, and like the available foods. I couldn’t find a producer or seller. And Florida has several native species.

      it still maybe useful to know that if you get a really big colony in your house, there may be someone willing to come collect them for free. Maybe a nursery producer or organic farmer.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Karen Gail

      @SpaceUnit: When still lived in Wisconsin would get those pesky Asian Bettles that some idiot thought was a good idea to import; not only do they bite but they eat dow board. My chickens wouldn’t touch them since the foul-smelling liquid they produce also seems to be foul tasting to fowl. I would always use vacuum cleaner with bag since discovering that bagless vacuums end up stinking every time you run them. Even a well-sealed house isn’t proof against them.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SpaceUnit

      @Jackie:

      I’ve ushered them outside on my finger more times than I can count.  Never got bit.

      Wasps are actually a bigger problem here.  I spend all summer trying to keep them from building nests around my place.  It’s all-out war.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SpaceUnit

      @Karen Gail:

      I don’t think we have those here in CO.

      Every year for about two weeks in July we get swarms of large dragonflies.  It’s actually very cool.  If you see one resting somewhere you’re in for a treat.  They look like a piece of fine jewelry.  Metallic blue bodies and iridescent wings.  Stunning creatures.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Karen Gail

      @SpaceUnit: Back before divorced ex we would spend two weeks each year on Chippewa Flowage; it often was the same time as the dragon flies would emerge and take first flight. There is something special about dragon flies but the sun on new wings takes your breathe away. I rarely took pictures just absorbed the wonder and beauty of new wings in sunshine.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SpaceUnit

      @Gvg:

      That’s very interesting.  I’ve never gotten any sort of colony in my place.  They don’t actually seem to want anything to do with one another.

      Sure keeps me busy for a few weeks though.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @SpaceUnit: they are blessing you.
      And if escorted outside, they will do their winter thing, and eat bad bugs next year in your garden. Meanwhile, they aren’t hurting anything.

      amended, see next comment. How bad are they?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.