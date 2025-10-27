Moon chasing the sun over the Gulf of Mexico.
— Landguy (@landguyminor.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 9:55 AM
Buckle up.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 10:17 AM
I mean this actually looks like a steady downward trend on approval. It's not as fast and it's also filled to the brim with crap partisan polling (basically 80% of polling rn is GOP aligned or river sampling), but that trend is pretty unmistakable.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 1:16 PM
Burning off partisans, which is what under low 40's is going to be, is going to take time and will happen very slowly. A point or two every couple of months puts him in the upper 30's by midterms, which would be flashing warning signs.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 1:16 PM
It’s very often the combination: economic pain crystallizes into moral outrage. This is pretty much what happened with Nixon.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 9:06 AM
Warren: So now Trump wants to give Argentina $40 billion.
He talked about how tough things are for the people in Argentina and how hard they’re fighting for their economic survival.
Look around America. Look at all the farmers sitting on soybeans they’ve got no buyer for now.
Here’s how the government shutdown ends.
— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) October 26, 2025 at 3:32 PM
Despite all the evidence to the contrary, including their own polls, media outlets still seem to believe that MAGA represents "real Americans," and Trump is way more popular than he is.
— Chris Doll (@chrisdoll.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM
this is a pretty simple one to figure out: it was bullshit and authoritarian when trump tried to rig and steal the 2020 election while lying about how legitimate results were rigged, it was not bullshit or authoritarian to state the fact that trump was trying to rig and steal that election
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 2:21 PM
