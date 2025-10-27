I had an mri today so I wore my “Everything Hurts and I’m Tired” so the nurses knew what they were dealing with and that we were all on the same level of no fucks left to give. One of the nice things about nurses and public school teachers is that by the time they are 28 in their soul they are 65 year old men and they are just over it and mostly unfazable. Definitely unbothered by animal or human puke and feces although it is hit or miss with insects and rodents and you have to understand any stray dog or cat no matter the age or size is being adopted. Also they know how to set and respect boundaries.

At any rate I always try to schedule these things in the early afternoon before the shift change so I get a little bit of character and was very pleased with my draw of nurses. Mid 40’s, funny, blunt, morbid sense of humor. As she walked me out, I made sure I loudly said “10/0 experience. Give the chef my regards. Will promote on yelp” in the waiting room and she and the discharged nurse laughed and that is what we were shooting for. I hate being in public but if I have to be I try to make it as pleasant for everyone involved even if I have to be weird and self-deprecating.

The MRI itself sucked- crammed in a god damned tube so small that normal sized people get claustrophobia with my arms pinned so my shoulders are throbbing and all these god damned towels everywhere to avoid burns which prompted a “Burns what the fuck what burns what?” from me. I just did my breathing exercises and zoned out and and when my shoulders hurt tried to convince myself that it is not pain it is actually pleasure I am feeling it’s just my mind interpreting it the wrong way and that worked in the sense that it hurt less while I was actively thinking about it so maybe the whole point of that mental exercise is the distraction.

Everyone I have talked to said the sound irritates them and for me that is the one saving grace. I sit and pretend I am listening to a really bad early 90’s trance beat. Makes the time go by.

One thing I did notice is that I must breathe a lot slower than most people. There were times when I had to breath in and hold and then the recording would tell me to exhale, I would start to exhale, be halfway through and the recording is already telling me to breathe in and hold. I bet my breathes take 7-8 seconds or more when I am relaxed. Apparently got a lot of people breathing like rabbits out there.

If you are wondering why I am rambling on about this it is because I have literally nothing to talk about. I didn’t get home until 7:15 pm or so and have not checked the news and am not sure I want to. If he dies I will get a bunch of phone calls and texts so what’s the fucking point of checking the news it’s going to be awful and suck in some new and novel way and then you’ll find out someone you used to respect thinks this is ok so now it’s shitty in several ways.

At this point I am just punishing you all with drivel.