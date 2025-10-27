Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

75% of people clapping liked the show!

You cannot love your country only when you win.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

We are learning that “working class” means “white” for way too many people.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

Good lord, these people are nuts.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

This blog will pay for itself.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

No Kings: Americans standing in the way of bad history saying “Oh, Fuck No!”

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: 

I had an mri today so I wore my “Everything Hurts and I’m Tired” so the nurses knew what they were dealing with and that we were all on the same level of no fucks left to give. One of the nice things about nurses and public school teachers is that by the time they are 28 in their soul they are 65 year old men and they are just over it and mostly unfazable. Definitely unbothered by animal or human puke and feces although it is hit or miss with insects and rodents and you have to understand any stray dog or cat no matter the age or size is being adopted. Also they know how to set and respect boundaries.

At any rate I always try to schedule these things in the early afternoon before the shift change so I get a little bit of character and was very pleased with my draw of nurses. Mid 40’s, funny, blunt, morbid sense of humor. As she walked me out, I made sure I loudly said “10/0 experience. Give the chef my regards. Will promote on yelp” in the waiting room and she and the discharged nurse laughed and that is what we were shooting for. I hate being in public but if I have to be I try to make it as pleasant for everyone involved even if I have to be weird and self-deprecating.

The MRI itself sucked- crammed in a god damned tube so small that normal sized people get claustrophobia with my arms pinned so my shoulders are throbbing and all these god damned towels everywhere to avoid burns which prompted a “Burns what the fuck what burns what?” from me. I just did my breathing exercises and zoned out and and when my shoulders hurt tried to convince myself that it is not pain it is actually pleasure I am feeling it’s just my mind interpreting it the wrong way and that worked in the sense that it hurt less while I was actively thinking about it so maybe the whole point of that mental exercise is the distraction.

Everyone I have talked to said the sound irritates them and for me that is the one saving grace. I sit and pretend I am listening to a really bad early 90’s trance beat. Makes the time go by.

One thing I did notice is that I must breathe a lot slower than most people. There were times when I had to breath in and hold and then the recording would tell me to exhale, I would start to exhale, be halfway through and the recording is already telling me to breathe in and hold. I bet my breathes take 7-8 seconds or more when I am relaxed. Apparently got a lot of people breathing like rabbits out there.

If you are wondering why I am rambling on about this it is because I have literally nothing to talk about. I didn’t get home until 7:15 pm or so and have not checked the news and am not sure I want to. If he dies I will get a bunch of phone calls and texts so what’s the fucking point of checking the news it’s going to be awful and suck in some new and novel way and then you’ll find out someone you used to respect thinks this is ok so now it’s shitty in several ways.

At this point I am just punishing you all with drivel.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BigJimSlade
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • CaseyL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • different-church-lady
  • Fair Economist
  • Fraud Guy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gretchen
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hells littlest angel
  • hitchhiker
  • Jacel
  • Jackie
  • JoyceH
  • Kirklin
  • Librarian
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • NutmegAgain
  • Percysowner
  • prostratedragon
  • RAM
  • Redshift
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • TheOtherHank
  • Tim in SF
  • trollhattan
  • Wapiti
  • way2blue
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      TheOtherHank

      Several years ago now, I had a mysterious ailment that involved being in the hospital for a week and having every test imaginable. This included spending on the order of 8 hours getting MRIs. Thus I learned that I am not claustrophobic. Also, I think the noise is irritating because it’s too loud for me to take a nap while the imaging is happening.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      MRIs, visits to the dentist, whatevs. As soon as I’m horizontal and not responsible for monitoring the situation or making decisions, I am out like a light.

      Sorry, just one of the many annoying things about me…

      And I love the sounds, too!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wapiti

      Hypothesis: people who have been in a tank crew are more sanguine about the noise and cramped space of the MRI machines.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      different-church-lady

      At this point I am just punishing you all with drivel.

      Oh you’re gonna have to try a lot harder than that. ;-p

      Reply
    8. 8.

      prostratedragon

      At this point I am just punishing you all with drivel.

      Which is how it is after a day stuffed into that tube. Fwiw I also have the breathing cycle problem; the rhythm they call is always too fast for me.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kirklin

      So since it’s the bad news got you down, let me hit a couple of good points. I think these may have been in other comments/threads, but still.

      The three panel 9th circuit stayed the TRO about deploying troops to Portland, and the en banc review decided it that an en banc review would not be needed. Then it turned out that the DoJ lied to the court about material evidence. TRO unstayed and court following up on whether it was an oops or intentional.

      Today there’s cheering as the case against Ashley Brown was dismissed with prejudice aka can’t do it again. The allegation was that Brown and two others followed a federal officer home while livestreaming, then assaulted the officer. The belief was this was intended to get doxxing on the table as a tool against ICE protests, but that’s irrelevant. See, the prosecution failed to report that the FPS officer happened to be a previously convicted criminal with a record of assault – which bolstered the defense argument of who started the fight that led to assault charges.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      I was in an MRI as part of a sleep study, only about an hour.  Boy is that thing loud. [No, I wasn’t supposed to sleep during it. 😁 ]

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NutmegAgain

      Sorry to say I have had many MRIs. Yucko. And I’m claustrophobic. I just close my eyes before I’m slid into the tube, and don’t open them until I’m out. I had one, one time with an open sided machine (it looked a lot like the hamburger patty thing my mom had.) But they were examining my neck, so they basically leashed me onto the machine bed, which was hella strange. And it was 2:00 AM; they ran the machines more or less around the clock to basically amortize them. Weird stuff.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Wapiti

      @NutmegAgain: Yeah, my father had dementia and the neurology doctor wanted to put him through a battery of MRI tests to find out the cause. When pressed, she admitted that it would not change his treatment. He was 92, I noped him out of the testing, so no Medicare money for the MRI machine.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NeenerNeener

      I have to have Valium to get through an MRI. It’s still unpleasant, but with Valium I just don’t care.  As for the noise…the technicians always give me ear plugs as standard procedure. I find some of those beats kind of funky, and some of them sound like actual words.

      Which reminds me, I’m overdue for the MRI of my abdomen.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Living in a world gone wrong.

      An AI detection system that Kenwood High School uses mistook a student’s bag of chips for a gun.

      It was an ordinary day for 16-year-old Kenwood High School student Taki Allen.

      After football practice, he sat outside the school with his friends waiting to be picked up.

      He ate a bag of Doritos and crumpled it up in his pocket when he was done.

      But he had no idea that action would lead to guns in his face 20 minutes later. Source

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      MRIs in the news today so you’re trending, Cole, as much as you hate the very notion of trending.

      Saints deliver us from true believers.

      New Yorker: “Karine Jean-Pierre feels that Democrats were so mean to Biden that she is becoming an Independent.”

      Okay then.

      That somebody who worked in the very pinnacle of power for a couple of years believes in the miraculous Independent Sky God makes me abandon hope, in general.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Percysowner

       

      I had a couple of MRIs when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. (I’m fine now, it’s been 4 years and no problems, so YAY!) It was right in the middle of Covid. I’m not claustrophobic and I meditated my way through. The biggest thing I remember is that as one of the nurses thanked me for being so nice to them. I hadn’t done anything special. I was my normal self, being upbeat, thanking them for taking care of me, making jokes and just plain acting like they were human beings who deserved to be treated well. I told her that if God came down from the heavens and told me the only way that I would be cured was if I was mean to them, I might consider it and even then I’d be looking sideways at God, which made her laugh. I felt so sorry for the medical workers during that time if me just being decent deserved thanks.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers told reporters that the system worked how it was meant to.

      “The program is based on human verification and in this case the program did what it was supposed to do which was to signal an alert and for humans to take a look to find out if there was cause for concern in that moment,” Rogers said.

      The school’s principal Kate Smith sent a letter to parents saying in part, “Please know that ensuring the safety of our students and school community is one of our highest priorities.”

      But Allen said Smith didn’t come to speak to him until three days after the incident happened.

      “I was expecting them to at least come up to me after the situation or the day after, but three days later that just shows like, do you really care or are you just doing it because the superintendent called me,” Allen said.

      He told WMAR-2 News that the principal asked him how he was and to come to her if he needed anything.

      Fuck these people. They don’t care about this kid, they just care about their jobs and CYA

      If I was that kid’s parent I’d raise holy hell about this to the school board. The world got along just fine before all of these “AI” surveillance systems

      ETA: My township’s police department installed those Flock cameras that read license plates around town. According to the EFF, they purchased about 11 of them. I’ve spotted a few already (they’re always attached to a pole and have a large solar panel above them) and actively avoid them

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      John, may I ask what you were MRI’d for? (You may have mentioned it before, but if so, I’ve forgotten.)

      Never had an MRI. Lots of CT scans (as an ex-smoker, I get my lungs scanned every year) – but CTs are nothing. You’re in and out within minutes, and there’s no Bang-Bang-Bang, just a sound like a turbine speeding up.

      I wouldn’t mind having an MRI, if I could get a copy of the image(s). These glimpses into a working human body fascinate me.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      hells littlest angel

      I’ve had a couple of MRIs in my life and thoroughly enjoyed them. A cool, dimly-lit tube and strange sounds to listen to — what’s not to like?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Fraud Guy

      At least your MRI didn’t come back with nothing like Donny’s.  But your’s was for your shoulder and his was on his head.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ​
       
      “I had concerns until I reached out to the corporation who build the system. They put me in touch with the program lead, who has assured me this is in fact part of the design benefits and not some sort of bug. He’s kindly agreed to join us today so without further delay, let me introduce Mister Bigballs with the details.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @NotMax:

      JFC. Un.be.fucking.lieveable. That poor kid.

      I hope Carlo Graziani sees this and can address the AI component during his upcoming series of posts.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      If you’ve never seen a MRI quench, enjoy. Quenching is when super-chilled liquid helium is released to cool the magnet down in case of an emergency. An unplanned quench is itself a potential emergency, as the helium is so cold that it can kill people and the gas can fill up a room and cause asphyxiation.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Particularly, I’d like to see him address the Flock Safety cameras/automated license plate recognition readers that every locality seems to be purchasing these days

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SpaceUnit

      @trollhattan:

      I wouldn’t make too much of it.  I registered as independent back in the 90’s because of the Democratic Party’s Blue Dog drift.  Politically that was a fool’s bargain for Democrats.  I’ve always voted a straight Dem ballot though.

      There’s absolutely no reason to think that Karine is going to vote GOP.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JoyceH

      @Librarian: My last MRI they gave me headphones and asked my music preference and I asked for The Beach Boys. I just closed my eyes and grooved out with the surfer sound – was nice!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I hope Carlo Graziani sees this and can address the AI component during his upcoming series of posts.

      If the letter from the school is accurate, seems like there was a fuckup on the human end too:

      At approximately 7 p.m., school administration received an alert that an individual on school grounds may have been in possession of a weapon. The Department of School Safety and Security quickly reviewed and canceled the initial alert after confirming there was no weapon. I contacted our school resource officer (SRO) and reported the matter to him, and he contacted the local precinct for additional support. Police officers responded to the school, searched the individual and quickly confirmed that they were not in possession of any weapons.

      If the initial alert was canceled after confirming there was no weapon, why did the school resource officer (SRO) bring in the local police for “additional support”?  That makes no sense at all.  And given that it had already been confirmed that there was no weapon, WTF did the SRO tell the cops that made them come down on the kid like a ton of bricks? Good grief, that poor kid.

      And of course, fuck any system that can’t tell the difference between a handgun and a bag of chips. Trash that thing and just do regular metal detectors.

      Since this happened here in Maryland, I think I’ll be writing my state legislators about this.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Redshift

      @lowtechcyclist:

      If the initial alert was canceled after confirming there was no weapon, why did the school resource officer (SRO) bring in the local police for “additional support”?

      Because “school resource officers” are generally cops. I wish I believed more explanation was needed for why a cop stationed in a school escalated to the local police department instead of deferring to the administrators supposedly in charge.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Scout211: ideas, and guesses, but it’s slippery here, and I keep sliding towards anticipation, and waiting (esperar , which has multiple meanings in spanish), and wishes.
      if wishes were horses, beggars could ride. Obviously I’m longing for a good ride…

      Riding it out has not been pleasing. It’s like a storm outside my window. I’m not out in it, though some are, but it’s gloomy threatening weather, with high winds.

      Soon a friend is going to help me make a “ honey pot”, a thing with herbs and intentions for something better. May they become conscious, and start to care, and see what they’re doing, may their consequences come to them, (that’s probably going too far) may they be led to set things right, turn things around or get tf out of the way. May there be stability and safety and constructive rebuilding. May we rebuild and put it back better. Like that. Some kind of affirmation of positive possibilities.

      open to your ideas. trying to find some positive focus to hold, so despair doesn’t wash me down the drain.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      hitchhiker

      After mr h broke his neck and was airlifted to the local trauma center, his diagnosis was permanent quadriplegia. (They were wrong, which we sort of knew within a few days. He’s half paralyzed, on his right side.)

      This was in 2001. We had a couple of middle-school-aged daughters, one of whom had witnessed his accident. Don’t recommend.

      They didn’t give him an MRI that night — just scheduled a surgery to stabilize his neck and prevent further damage. But a couple of weeks later, for no reason anybody could find, his right hand suddenly quit working. Huge freakout, many doctors at the bedside, all scowling.

      This was my one experience of MRI … waiting while my paralyzed 46 yr old spouse went alone into the banging tube so they’d be able to say if we should expect very bad news  (damage spreading! he’ll need a vent!) or just the horribly shitty news we already had.

      Then I drove home to see the kids.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      way2blue

      My first MRI I felt like I was in a jet engine.  I was given ear plugs made of foam.  Huh?  Can’t imagine having my shoulders touching the sides.  Would have amped up my claustrophobia.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WTFGhost

      I just did my breathing exercises and zoned out and and when my shoulders hurt tried to convince myself that it is not pain it is actually pleasure I am feeling it’s just my mind interpreting it the wrong way and that worked in the sense that it hurt less while I was actively thinking about it so maybe the whole point of that mental exercise is the distraction.

      In the end, pain coping techniques exist so you’re still alive, and not ripping people’s heads off, at the end. If you’re still alive, and so is everyone else, you did it right. It’s like how I get stoned, and become “one with my pain,” and sometimes – sometimes – get a bit of sleep during my worst times. By no longer fighting my pain, I start finding what will make me comfortable, and viola, as those of us dyslexic French misspeakers might say, my brain finally conks out in exhaustion.

      Neuro pain – telling yourself you’re misreading it – that’s fucking awesome. See, neuro pain, it’s like angry noise in your brain, okay? It’s like the tingly shit from ASMR, okay? If you like that ASMR shit, you have to let it take you. You have to think “tingle, bitch, tingle!” to your body. (You can’t actually think that in words, because that doesn’t help. But you have to be kinda pre-tingly, just like sex is better if you get yourself hot and bothered before actually starting the pre-sex makeout session.)

      When I’m all stoned as fuck, and one with my pain, the pain doesn’t quite hurt any more. What hurts, is, because it’s neuro pain, it can cause emotions to flare up. Well, no big… I can handle emotions.

      Then it causes memories to flare up, and I scream in pain, because the background noise, and the fullness of the pain of a bad memory, they’re too much for me, but, hey, it’s only a scream. Everyone in the house knows I scream, and it’s not at anyone, it’s just… you know, pain.

      As long as people don’t think you’re an asshole for having a bad memory, or screaming in pain, it’s okay. You just accept, you know, “I’m in a lot of pain, I’m having memories that are like PTSD flashbacks, but they aren’t actually flashbacks, necessarily.”

      Anyway, I’m going to change cloth color, and dye, or die, I’m not sure which.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      For the past fifteen years, the MRI tube was essentially an annual ritual for me (skipped in 2020 because of the plague). The cardiologist wanted to monitor my problem and see if it got worse over time, and he didn’t want me to have CT scans every year because of the repeated exposure to X-rays.

      I generally got put into an early-morning slot, so I was only half-awake when they put me into the tube. The one time I had real troubles was when the instructions were given out by an automated system rather than by the actual technician running the machine, and my translation circuits were slow to interpret the directives, and I was sort of panicking trying to keep up. Ever since, I asked that if they were using the automated system, to set it to English. (One more reason why I’m resistant to going full-automation on a lot of stuff.)

      Never really had claustrophobia in the tube. I just kept my eyes closed and pictured myself in a very different setting (easy to do when you’re half asleep). Usually they piped some classical or Greek pop music into the headphones, though I think during the last MRI last year, the headphones weren’t working right.

      That last MRI was the one that convinced the doctors it was time for me to undergo the major surgery that occupied me this past spring; just before that I had a CT scan at the surgeon’s request, and the day after tomorrow, I’m going in for a six-month-post-op CT scan.

      And then hopefully I’m done with MRI/CT scanning, at least as a regular thing.

      Funny side note: when I was checked into the hospital, the day before surgery I was booked for an invasive imaging procedure. The doctor told me not to worry, that the anesthetic they would use on me would be like getting high … only I just then realized, I had no baseline for getting high. I literally didn’t know what “getting high” felt like.

      I can tell you now, based on my new baseline for getting high, I never want to go through it again.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Miss Bianca

      @SpaceUnit: Hell, I dropped *my* Democratic Party membership as a result of what they did to Biden. Doesn’t change how I vote, but it sure as shit changes how I spend my meager campaign funding budget. Only to candidates, and only to my reps – oh, and to WG’s groups here. Not a dime to party structures.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.