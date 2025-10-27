Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Canyon de Chelly

On The Road – Albatrossity – Canyon de Chelly

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday!  How is it nearly November already???

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 10

Albatrossity

Our time in the desert southwest could be divided into two segments. The first was in Arizona, at Canyon de Chelly, a National Monument that is owned and managed by the Navajo Nation. We met up with an old friend and former KSU colleague (Eric) who now lives in Grand Junction CO and who is an avid and excellent photographer. We spent a couple of days there, with glorious sunshine and cloud-free skies. Elizabeth and I then headed north to Moab to meet up with my brother and sister-in-law for a week in the national parks of Southern Utah. That part of the trip was mostly under cloudy and drippy skies, as an unusual monsoon system settled in over the Four Corners region. Nonetheless, it is a glorious part of the country to spend October in, even though the unusual lighting conditions were sometimes challenging for photography (especially bird photography!).

Canyon de Chelly is off the beaten track, but has a fascinating history (don’t mention Kit Carson), stunning canyon vistas, and is well worth visiting. The visitor’s center was closed due to the federal shutdown, but everything else was open for business. Visitors can drive along the canyon rims and get spectacular views down into the canyon, or they can (as we did) hire a Navajo guide and vehicle to see the canyon from the inside. Some 40 Navajo families still live in the canyon, and many of them supplement their income by acting as guides. There is a lot to learn about this site, much more than can fit into this post. But you can read a lot more about this place, and see some excellent photographs, at this site.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 9
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

The vehicles are rugged high-clearance 4WD beasts, equipped with sturdy tires and winches, and driven by folks who know this place intimately. Which is good, since they are basically navigating a sandy wash, with deep sand and plenty of puddles and ruts. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 8
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

There are abundant ruins throughout the canyon, as well as many pictographs and petroglyphs. The ruins are attributed to the Anasazi (Navajo for “ancient ones”, also referred to as the ancestral Puebloans), who lived here for at least 1100 years, but packed up and moved east or west about a thousand years ago. This abandonment coincides with a great drought, but as with all historical phenomenon, there were other factors involved as well. The petroglyphs are from various ages, including some done by the Navajo. These petroglyphs are mostly older, and were high up on a wall near an abandoned cliff dwelling. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 7
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

The canyon floor was shady and green, thanks to cottonwood trees like these Fremont Cottonwoods (Populus fremontii). Our timing was just a bit off; the guide told us that the cottonwood color change was about a week away, and that is a very popular time for photographers to visit the canyon. We’ll just have to come back, I guess! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 6
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

Home sweet home, at least a few centuries ago, for a few families, as well as dogs and turkeys, which we know were commonly domesticated by the Ancestral Puebloans. This is known as First Ruin, since it is the first one you see as you come up the canyon from Chinle. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 5
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

A closer look at First Ruin. There are also some faint petroglyphs on the darker rock above the buildings just left of center. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 4
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

This is White House ruin, one of the larger of the former habitations in the canyon. In the only exception to the rule that you need a native guide to access the canyon floor, this part of the canyon is accessible via a trail down from the southern rim. Of course, you will then have to hike back up to the rim, so chose your timing wisely. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 2
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

I’ve always been fascinated by the shadows of canyon birds on canyon walls; they give you a sense of perspective can help you understand the vastness of these sites. So even though we are told that “A Crow Doesn’t Need A Shadow”, this one was working along the canyon rim with a great shadow. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 3
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

The climate and the season meant that there were few flowering plants to photograph. But this one was an exception. I think it is Threadleaf Groundsel (Senecio flaccidus) but I’ve been wrong before. The genus Senecio is the best example of the confounding and confusing plants known as DYCs (Damned Yellow Composites), according to my former colleague Ted Barkley, who was THE expert on this genus. Too bad he’s not still around to check my work. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly 1
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

Soaring sandstone cliffs and formations are everywhere in this canyon, and some have interesting (but idiosyncratic) names. Our guide said that he calls this one “The Titanic”, and from this angle that seemed apt. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyon de Chelly
Canyon de ChellyOctober 6, 2025

The final image for today is an experiment in black and white. Ansel Adams, the most iconic of western US landscape photographers, spent some time here and produced some incredible images of this landscape. Inspired by those images, I generated some black-and-white versions of some of my pictures from this trip. More to come! Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      Quinerly

      Wonderful pictures.

      I have been to Canyon de Chelly 3 times. One of my favorite places in AZ. I especially love it in the spring when it starts greening up. The last time I was there was beginning of March, 2020, just as Covid was hitting. Of course, no one knew what was coming. Everyone around me was sick…coughing. I was staying at the Navajo owned Thunderbird Motel. My Navajo guide for my private tour was really sick but soldiered through with his group and private one on one tours. We got thru the tour and agreed to keep in touch. After I got home to St. Louis, I later read in the Navajo Times that he died with Covid about a month after my tour.

      Covid really hit Navajo Nation and the NM pueblos hard. Never forget.

      Thanks for this post.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      AM in NC

      Just beautiful (and informative) – thank you!

      The spring break before COVID hit, my mom, sister, and I took our kids/grandkids on a trip from Boulder, CO to Moab, the Grand Canyon, Arches and Mesa Verde.  It was the first time I’d visited any of the National Parks out there, and it was astounding.   It was also wonderful having the kids use the Rand McNally atlas to navigate us, since there was no cell coverage during much of the trip.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Aziz, light!

      “White House ruin” is an apt name for today.

      For anyone who has never visited cliff dwellings, Mesa Verde NP in southwestern Colorado should be on your list.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BretH

      My family visited Canyon de Chelly many decades ago, during a cross-country trip when I was 14   (Our chariot was a huge Chevy Nomad 3 on the tree, no AC  station wagon with 7 people in it – one nestled between camping gear  in the “way back” with the dog.)

      Anyway at the Canyon I recall seeing a sign at an overlook warning about sheer drops so expected to see barriers and fencing but instead found a log with 2 uprights and indeed, if one was brave (or 14) just beyond it was pretty much a straight drop to the canyon floor a very long way down.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      @Quinerly: staying at the Thunderbird is really quite nice imho.  Got to resist the local canines that live outside but the tours are pretty intimate for an up close and personal experience.  Some of the guides are also versed in OIT lore and can show you how weapons and life was lived by those warriors and farmers living in the canyon.  I have to applaud the fact that since its in the Nations that someone had the good sense to let them staff and run the park.

      A cool side trip from here is to drop south to Window Rock (Tribal “capitol” and management center) to see Window Rock, which is located behind the Navajo Nation administrative buildings.  There’s also a neat little National Monument (Hubbell Trading Post) tucked away in Ganado that is worth a visit in case you’re into buying authentic Navajo goods and services.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SteveinPHX

      I was introduced to this canyon by an old friend right after I moved to AZ (25 yrs ago). He is a professional photographer who has photographed this state for many years. I have been back a number of times since. Absolutely fascinating place!
      Thank you!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Albatrossity

      @Quinerly: Yeah, we stayed at the Thunderbird as well. It was certainly not 5-star, but we enjoyed it, and had the extra bonus of viewing the moon rising each evening over the ridge to the east. And the blue-corn pancakes at the restaurant there are world-class. One will fuel you for the whole day.

      Someday I want to stay at the lodge at Monument Valley, which is also native-owned and looks like it would have spectacular views!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Torrey

      Wonderful pictures. It feels like I’m getting a real travelogue, and learning a great deal from it. Say what you will about color changes, and as an East Coaster I appreciate color changes, but I found the pictures of the cottonwood trees very restful. (I don’t need no stinkin’ color changes–not all the time anyway.) A path between overarching trees always looks very calming and inviting. Much appreciate the link to the rcquinn.com site. Wow. Just wow. Thank you for sharing these pictures with us.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cope

      Thank you for the wonderful, evocative pictures of a beautiful place.

      Coincidently, this year’s “master calendar” hanging on our fridge, is of Ansel Adams’ pictures.  The October picture is one he took of the White House ruin.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Wag

      What a great post. I love Canyon de Chelly. I remember a trip with three friends in college. It was spring of 1982 and we did a camping trip through the four corners. We met an Indian in the parking lot at the visitor center who offered to guide us into the canyon to camp for the night. We paid the gentleman (his name was johnson John if I remember correctly) $20 each. We packed up our backpacks and he guided us into the side canyon. We went down, steep cliff faces using hand holds and foot holds that have been carved into the sandstone hundreds or even 1000 years before. He then left us for the night. We had a quiet night, just the four of us camped at the foot of a cliff face with a set of ruins above. The next morning the four of us climbed up ancient handholds and footholds to enter an unexcavated ruin. The floor was littered with corn cobs. It became obvious very quickly that the Ancestral Pueblo Indians who had built the dwelling had built it as a highly defensible home.   We spent time (respectfully) exploring the ruin before Johnson John arrived to guide us out of the canyon.  A magical trip.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Quinerly

      @piratedan:

      Good Morning! I get to Window Rock about once a year. I always say that I’m there looking for Leaphorn. 😉 Stay at the wonderful Navajo owned Quality Inn. Although, it looks like they didn’t renew their franchise and it’s just a non branded motel. I’ll be there later in November when I am heading back home from my Utah drive about. The include a nice breakfast that comes with the room. I actually was there when Covid was first hitting after I left Canyon de Chelly. As an aside, I’m meeting a fantastic Navajo/Laguna silversmith, Ben Yellowhorse. He’s done a beautiful silver cuff for me. He is known for his stamp work. If anyone has an interest, look him up. His prices are quite reasonable given the price of silver now. Very nice guy. Mostly lives on Laguna Pueblo.

      I agree, Hubbell is a must stop. Hubbell family related….if in Winslow, check out the worls’s second largest Navajo rug. The Hubbell-Joe Rug is around 22″x33″. Lorenzo Hubbell commissioned it back in  the 1930’s. It’s on permanent display at the little museum that adjoins my favorite hotel in the country, La Posada. (I’m a huge Mary Colter/Fred Harvey fan).

      Hope you have a great week. Take care.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Quinerly

      @Albatrossity:

      I love all those small Navajo owned motels. The one in Tuba City is great. Has a wonderful restaurant. I mentioned the one in Window Rock, which is my favorite of the 3.

      I’ve stayed at both “The View” and “Gouldings” in MV. Also have camped there. “Gouldings” restaurant is much better than the one at “The View.” Of the two hotels, I actually prefer “Gouldings.” Might have something to do with the price point, though.

      If in the MV area, be sure to drive Moki Dugway, from the top down. You end up in  Valley of the Gods, which in its own way is just as impressive as MV, imo. I watched a YouTube video before I drove Moki the first time. Was glad I did. Nearby is the beautiful little village of Bluff, Utah. I’ll actually be there in November. If in the area check out The Recapture Lodge. Absolutely love it and the owners. Side trips….Mexican Hat, San Juan River, Gooseneck SP, Natural Bridges National Monument. All can be combined with a longish stay at MV.

      Love all your pics. I try to glance at the On the Road posts a couple of times a week.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Trivia Man

      @Quinerly: Even when i lived in utah i didn’t make it down to that corner very often. Near Valley of the Gods i seem to recall a road called Devils Backbone. Incredible! Penultimate route for burro delivered US mail delivery.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Quinerly

      @Trivia Man:

      Thread is probably dead. Hell’s Backbone near Boulder, UTAH. Quite the road. Boulder is my main destination for this drive about. Will hit Bluff before and Torrey afterwards. Been trying to stay at Boulder Mountain Lodge and have reservations for 3 dinners at Hell’s Backbone Grill and Farm. Had these reservations 8 months

      Boulder, Utah had mail delivery by burro still in the 1970’s/early 1980’s.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mvr

      Thank you for these photos and the information.

      I’ve only ever been to the rim 25 years ago on a drive from a visiting gig at the U of AZ home to Nebraska. I’ve intended to go back for a more extensive look and this posting reinvigorates that intention.  (OTOH, the competing intention is not to retire yet.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JustRuss

      My parents took us on a tour of the canyon with a Navajo guide when I was six years old, my first time on horseback. That was a loooong time ago, and I will never forget it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      opiejeanne

      Thank you for sharing. These are wonderful photos.

      I have wanted to visit Canyon de Chelly for many years, but the timing has never been right.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      BillD

      My first visit to Canyon de Chelly was probably 65 or more years ago. (I’m 82 now.) My father was friends with the Park Ranger at Hovenweep, Cal Reilly. Cal led a small group to de Chelly to find Massacre Cave. It was really hard to spot from the canyon floor and we used several photos and drawings to locate it. It was a difficult climb up to the cave, no trail or cairns. The cave was a refuge where mostly women and children hid from Spanish soldiers around 1805. No ruins there. According to legend, an Indian woman taunted the soldiers down below and they went to the rim and they fired down upon the people in the cave. When we visited there were still human bones on the cave floor, but no skulls. Been back several times, but never tried to get up to Massacre Cave again. It’s an amazing place and far enough off the beaten path to be free of mobs of tourists.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Albatrossity

      @BillD: That’s an amazing story; thanks for sharing it. Our guide gave us an extended homily about Massacre Cave; the details varied slightly from yours, and other versions I have found online are also slightly divergent. But the basic grim facts remain; the Spanish basically kept shooting into that cave until they had slaughtered everyone in it.

      The fact that the bodies were left there is probably due to Navajo traditions/beliefs about the dead. Handling dead bodies is taboo except for individuals from the deceased’s clan, and usually done very quickly after death. Undoubtedly it was difficult for anyone, much less members of several clans, to get there and prepare the bodies appropriately, and after months or years had gone by, it was probably not even under consideration.

      Thanks again

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Love these photos. I haven’t been to canyon country in several years, and I miss it.
      For a sec I thought your flower was zinnia grandiflora- we have that up at Pawnee grasslands-but it’s too tall, so you could easily be right. My friend calls all those yellow things “another yellow composite” AYC. Meanwhile, just so we can’t keep up with nomenclature, they changed the name from compositeae to asteraceae. Good grief.
      The thing is the herbal plant names and the gardening nursery plant names don’t always match, so one needs to know Latin names. my main example is pleurisy root, seen in catalogues, flower guides and sold as butterfly weed. The only way to know that is via the Latin name, Asclepius tuberosa.

      Wonderful to read everyone’s discussion of places, roads, motels around there, and imagine..

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Quinerly: when we went to natural bridges as a kid, the road was a steep narrow winding gravel road that my parents found harrowing. I’m sure everything has been upgraded since then. Whenever I looked up weather before heading to canyonlands, it always listed natural bridges np as the location for the report.
      i never made it back there, just went to the needles section of canyonlands every year for 13 years. All the other wonderful places seemed a scoshe  too far for me, driving alone. Sigh.

      Reply

