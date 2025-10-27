On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
It’s Albatrossity Monday! How is it nearly November already???
Albatrossity
Our time in the desert southwest could be divided into two segments. The first was in Arizona, at Canyon de Chelly, a National Monument that is owned and managed by the Navajo Nation. We met up with an old friend and former KSU colleague (Eric) who now lives in Grand Junction CO and who is an avid and excellent photographer. We spent a couple of days there, with glorious sunshine and cloud-free skies. Elizabeth and I then headed north to Moab to meet up with my brother and sister-in-law for a week in the national parks of Southern Utah. That part of the trip was mostly under cloudy and drippy skies, as an unusual monsoon system settled in over the Four Corners region. Nonetheless, it is a glorious part of the country to spend October in, even though the unusual lighting conditions were sometimes challenging for photography (especially bird photography!).
Canyon de Chelly is off the beaten track, but has a fascinating history (don’t mention Kit Carson), stunning canyon vistas, and is well worth visiting. The visitor’s center was closed due to the federal shutdown, but everything else was open for business. Visitors can drive along the canyon rims and get spectacular views down into the canyon, or they can (as we did) hire a Navajo guide and vehicle to see the canyon from the inside. Some 40 Navajo families still live in the canyon, and many of them supplement their income by acting as guides. There is a lot to learn about this site, much more than can fit into this post. But you can read a lot more about this place, and see some excellent photographs, at this site.
The vehicles are rugged high-clearance 4WD beasts, equipped with sturdy tires and winches, and driven by folks who know this place intimately. Which is good, since they are basically navigating a sandy wash, with deep sand and plenty of puddles and ruts. Click here for larger image.
There are abundant ruins throughout the canyon, as well as many pictographs and petroglyphs. The ruins are attributed to the Anasazi (Navajo for “ancient ones”, also referred to as the ancestral Puebloans), who lived here for at least 1100 years, but packed up and moved east or west about a thousand years ago. This abandonment coincides with a great drought, but as with all historical phenomenon, there were other factors involved as well. The petroglyphs are from various ages, including some done by the Navajo. These petroglyphs are mostly older, and were high up on a wall near an abandoned cliff dwelling. Click here for larger image.
The canyon floor was shady and green, thanks to cottonwood trees like these Fremont Cottonwoods (Populus fremontii). Our timing was just a bit off; the guide told us that the cottonwood color change was about a week away, and that is a very popular time for photographers to visit the canyon. We’ll just have to come back, I guess! Click here for larger image.
Home sweet home, at least a few centuries ago, for a few families, as well as dogs and turkeys, which we know were commonly domesticated by the Ancestral Puebloans. This is known as First Ruin, since it is the first one you see as you come up the canyon from Chinle. Click here for larger image.
A closer look at First Ruin. There are also some faint petroglyphs on the darker rock above the buildings just left of center. Click here for larger image.
This is White House ruin, one of the larger of the former habitations in the canyon. In the only exception to the rule that you need a native guide to access the canyon floor, this part of the canyon is accessible via a trail down from the southern rim. Of course, you will then have to hike back up to the rim, so chose your timing wisely. Click here for larger image.
I’ve always been fascinated by the shadows of canyon birds on canyon walls; they give you a sense of perspective can help you understand the vastness of these sites. So even though we are told that “A Crow Doesn’t Need A Shadow”, this one was working along the canyon rim with a great shadow. Click here for larger image.
The climate and the season meant that there were few flowering plants to photograph. But this one was an exception. I think it is Threadleaf Groundsel (Senecio flaccidus) but I’ve been wrong before. The genus Senecio is the best example of the confounding and confusing plants known as DYCs (Damned Yellow Composites), according to my former colleague Ted Barkley, who was THE expert on this genus. Too bad he’s not still around to check my work. Click here for larger image.
Soaring sandstone cliffs and formations are everywhere in this canyon, and some have interesting (but idiosyncratic) names. Our guide said that he calls this one “The Titanic”, and from this angle that seemed apt. Click here for larger image.
The final image for today is an experiment in black and white. Ansel Adams, the most iconic of western US landscape photographers, spent some time here and produced some incredible images of this landscape. Inspired by those images, I generated some black-and-white versions of some of my pictures from this trip. More to come! Click here for larger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings