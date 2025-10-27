On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday! How is it nearly November already???

Albatrossity

Our time in the desert southwest could be divided into two segments. The first was in Arizona, at Canyon de Chelly, a National Monument that is owned and managed by the Navajo Nation. We met up with an old friend and former KSU colleague (Eric) who now lives in Grand Junction CO and who is an avid and excellent photographer. We spent a couple of days there, with glorious sunshine and cloud-free skies. Elizabeth and I then headed north to Moab to meet up with my brother and sister-in-law for a week in the national parks of Southern Utah. That part of the trip was mostly under cloudy and drippy skies, as an unusual monsoon system settled in over the Four Corners region. Nonetheless, it is a glorious part of the country to spend October in, even though the unusual lighting conditions were sometimes challenging for photography (especially bird photography!).

Canyon de Chelly is off the beaten track, but has a fascinating history (don’t mention Kit Carson), stunning canyon vistas, and is well worth visiting. The visitor’s center was closed due to the federal shutdown, but everything else was open for business. Visitors can drive along the canyon rims and get spectacular views down into the canyon, or they can (as we did) hire a Navajo guide and vehicle to see the canyon from the inside. Some 40 Navajo families still live in the canyon, and many of them supplement their income by acting as guides. There is a lot to learn about this site, much more than can fit into this post. But you can read a lot more about this place, and see some excellent photographs, at this site.