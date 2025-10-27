===

My wife’s (in some cases three-time) trump voting relatives have started mentioning the ballroom to me, negatively; anecdata but I’d like to see some high quality polling. I think it’s a mistake by certain elite elected Dems to think this story isn’t breaking thru

A very offline cousin sent this to fam group chat. This story is breaking containment.

Leavitt emphasized the president has unquestionable authority to alter the premises however he desires, repeatedly leaning on a legal precedent she failed to name. trib.al/a5edvxJ Trump's team is flagrantly ignoring the fact that any significant project requires congressional approval.

That kind of money for just a ballroom is nonsensical. And if it's a new bunker or similar, it should be appropriated by Congress. Bunker Boy’s Ballroom open.substack.com/pub/marygedd…

Remember, social media friends, sharing is caring… Mary Geddry, “Bunker Boy’s Ballroom”:

… Let’s do some arithmetic . The White House ballroom is supposed to be about 90,000 square feet. At $350 million, that’s $3,888 per square foot, a figure that belongs more to a hardened military installation than an architectural vanity project. For comparison, even the most decadent hotel ballroom in Washington runs about $1,000 per square foot. But nuclear-hardened command centers? They start at $3,000.

And then there’s Mellon’s patriotic payday. Trump proudly announced that his “friend” had written a $130 million check “to the military” ostensibly to cover pay shortfalls during the shutdown. He didn’t say “to the ballroom,” or “to construction,” or “to the White House project.” He said to the military.

There are roughly 1.3 million active-duty service members. $130 million covers about six hours of payroll, not even enough to get through a single shift change. So, either Mellon wanted to buy everyone lunch, or the money was never really about paychecks.

That’s where the math and the paranoia intersect. The East Wing sat directly atop the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, the White House bunker. CBS quietly reported that the PEOC was being “upgraded” as part of the demolition work, with the White House Military Office overseeing the renovation. Combine those facts, and suddenly, the “ballroom” looks less like Versailles and more like camouflage for a subterranean rebuild…

Why the rush to rebuild the bunker now? It’s easy to say Trump’s terrified of protesters, Code Pink, “No Kings,” whatever haunts his sleepless nights. But the scale and secrecy of this project hint at something grander…

Architecturally, dictators love to dig. Hitler’s Reich Chancellery ballroom sat atop his bunker. Saddam Hussein’s palaces concealed tunnels. Putin’s dachas extend into the bedrock. It’s not just paranoia, it’s theology. The descent represents permanence, a belief that one can outlast history itself by going beneath it.

Trump’s “Golden Ballroom” may simply be another marble-and-gilt monument to ego. Or it could be the cover story for the most significant structural change to the White House since Truman, a subterranean expansion of executive power, both literal and symbolic.

If true, it’s the perfect metaphor for this era: America’s democracy being quietly hollowed out from below while the cameras linger on the chandelier above…