Open Thread: Desecrating the Peoples’ House

by | 51 Comments

The White House reveals their new logo.

[image or embed]

— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 5:32 PM

===

My wife’s (in some cases three-time) trump voting relatives have started mentioning the ballroom to me, negatively; anecdata but I’d like to see some high quality polling. I think it’s a mistake by certain elite elected Dems to think this story isn’t breaking thru

[image or embed]

— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) October 25, 2025 at 2:04 PM

===

A very offline cousin sent this to fam group chat. This story is breaking containment.

[image or embed]

— Jake Grumbach (@jakemgrumbach.bsky.social) October 24, 2025 at 7:36 PM

===

Leavitt emphasized the president has unquestionable authority to alter the premises however he desires, repeatedly leaning on a legal precedent she failed to name. trib.al/a5edvxJ
Trump's team is flagrantly ignoring the fact that any significant project requires congressional approval.

[image or embed]

— The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) October 26, 2025 at 6:23 PM

===

[image or embed]

— George Conway ?????????? (@gtconway.bsky.social) October 25, 2025 at 11:49 AM

===

That kind of money for just a ballroom is nonsensical. And if it's a new bunker or similar, it should be appropriated by Congress.
Bunker Boy’s Ballroom open.substack.com/pub/marygedd…

[image or embed]

— Jerry Graybosch (@jwgraybosch.bsky.social) October 25, 2025 at 6:35 PM

Remember, social media friends, sharing is caring… Mary Geddry, “Bunker Boy’s Ballroom”:

Let’s do some arithmetic. The White House ballroom is supposed to be about 90,000 square feet. At $350 million, that’s $3,888 per square foot, a figure that belongs more to a hardened military installation than an architectural vanity project. For comparison, even the most decadent hotel ballroom in Washington runs about $1,000 per square foot. But nuclear-hardened command centers? They start at $3,000.

And then there’s Mellon’s patriotic payday. Trump proudly announced that his “friend” had written a $130 million check “to the military” ostensibly to cover pay shortfalls during the shutdown. He didn’t say “to the ballroom,” or “to construction,” or “to the White House project.” He said to the military.

There are roughly 1.3 million active-duty service members. $130 million covers about six hours of payroll, not even enough to get through a single shift change. So, either Mellon wanted to buy everyone lunch, or the money was never really about paychecks.

That’s where the math and the paranoia intersect. The East Wing sat directly atop the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, the White House bunker. CBS quietly reported that the PEOC was being “upgraded” as part of the demolition work, with the White House Military Office overseeing the renovation. Combine those facts, and suddenly, the “ballroom” looks less like Versailles and more like camouflage for a subterranean rebuild…

Why the rush to rebuild the bunker now? It’s easy to say Trump’s terrified of protesters, Code Pink, “No Kings,” whatever haunts his sleepless nights. But the scale and secrecy of this project hint at something grander…

Architecturally, dictators love to dig. Hitler’s Reich Chancellery ballroom sat atop his bunker. Saddam Hussein’s palaces concealed tunnels. Putin’s dachas extend into the bedrock. It’s not just paranoia, it’s theology. The descent represents permanence, a belief that one can outlast history itself by going beneath it.

Trump’s “Golden Ballroom” may simply be another marble-and-gilt monument to ego. Or it could be the cover story for the most significant structural change to the White House since Truman, a subterranean expansion of executive power, both literal and symbolic.

If true, it’s the perfect metaphor for this era: America’s democracy being quietly hollowed out from below while the cameras linger on the chandelier above…

well, that's awkward

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 26, 2025 at 10:06 AM

===

To check if a pundit is being honest, ask “would he have made this claim a year ago, before he knew it would be a defense of Trump” and folks, I’m 100% certain Douthat would not have argued “The president needs to demolish the East Wing and build a palace” last year

[image or embed]

— Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 10:55 AM

===

It’s actually a strategy known as “boat burning.”

[image or embed]

— David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 5:28 PM

      Tehanu

      I’m hopeful that people who don’t give a damn about murdering Venezuelans on the high seas or zip-tying naked children who are American citizens will be upset enough about Dump’s White House vandalism to, maybe, start noticing what a fucking monster he is.

      Oh, and KKKaroline can STFU any time, since she’s incapable of speaking the truth about anything.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cmorenc

      If Trump claims that such a major structural alteration as tearing down the East Wing to construct his “”Grand Ballroom” is within his inherent powers to authorize, without needing consent of congress or review by any design or preservation board – then it will likewise be within the inherent, unchecked power of the next Democratic president to order the tacky monstrosity torn down forthwith upon taking office. Bet s/he could easily line up enough private donors to finance the demolition project.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      Since it’s an open thread: Just seeing a post by a long-ago school friend who lives in Eustis, FL got 19.7″ of rain overnight, and areas around Cape Canaveral and just inland got 15-16″. Not even from a hurricane. Friend posted pics of roads washed away, huge sink holes and stuff. Wild!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      DC all-news station WTOP informs me that the nation’s capital will get rain, “heavy at times” starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday. I used to do sitework and I can tell you, that site will be a muddy mess come Friday.

      And it’s a flat site with no drainage. They had good luck when they were able to commence the project during a long dry spell, but their luck runs out tomorrow night.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      @cmorenc: Since half the $350 million (and I’m sure it’ll go up from there) is probably flowing out of the construction process in, uhhhh, convenience fees and other euphemisms for corruption, I’d imagine the ballroom will be made with chicken wire and plaster of Paris. One person leans to hard on the styrofoam columns and it’ll all just collapse.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      pacem appellant

      It would be trivial at this point for the national Dems to run a devastating ad campaign that was nothing but what Trump did/said yesterday, updated daily. The reason they aren’t doing this I can only presume is because they don’t want to. So either the status quo is okay with them, or they’re cowards. Neither is a good look.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      Oh, and my view on Doughy Pantsload (aka Ross Douthat) or that utterly discrediting WaPo corporate ‘editorial’ both cheerleading the destruction: Those are indicators that there’s a code-red panic going on in conservative circles. If this shit were popular, these organ grinders wouldn’t need to make such a racket.

      IOW, we’re winning on this issue. And the smattering of elected Dems who are saying ‘move on, not important’ are missing one of the arrows in the quiver that we need to use. Not to the exclusion of our horror over ICE or measles or cancelling cancer research. Just the opposite ~ it’s all stupid and unpopular. Build the comprehensive case to throw ’em out.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jay

      US Kidnaps British Muslim Journalist For Thoughtcrimes
      Hmmmm, why is Sami Hamdi so threatening to them?
      Marcie Jones
      Oct 27, 2025

      wonkette.com/p/us-kidnaps-british-journalist-for

      “If it wasn’t clear before that X is a surveillance platform, Musk said in his post announcing the change: ‘Grok will literally read every post and watch every video (100M+ per day) to match users with content they’re most likely to find interesting.’”

      mockpaperscissors.com/2025/10/26/news-that-will-drive-you-to-drink-2370/

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Harrison Wesley

      @RaflW: I am way behind the times. I thought Jonah Goldberg was the Doughmeister. Has it become a rotating title, like some sort of dipshit right-wing championship?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      prostratedragon

      There are a bunch of these around:

      And here I was, thinking it was just known as “breaking the law.”

      You’re telling me there’s a *strategy* here? Golly, I’m such a rube.

      By proceeding with the loading of my groceries in the car before seeking approval from alleged “cashiers,” I forced the issue. It’s a strategy known as “stake-driving.”

      it’s an innovative new strategy called irreparable harm and it’s the one weird trick judges just can’t beat.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      RaflW

      @pacem appellant: Just gonna put this here:

      @jamellebouie.net‬
      the democratic party’s basic problem is it has almost no control over how its message reaches the ears of voters, especially outside of presidential election years. but rather than devote serious time, attention and cash to that problem its consultants and pundits want to fight factional battles

      Ill add: Those of us at the grassroots level can’t really do what is needed: Shove 3/4ths of the consultant class overboard (metaphorically) and give the other 1/4 at least one really good swirly before letting them come back to work (not metaphorically).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
      ‪@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      🚨BIG changes happening — ICE leadership is being purged tonight. The old guard, which prioritized targeted enforcement operations aimed at people with criminal records, is being replaced with Border Patrol and Gregory Bovino’s “Midway Blitz” style.

      Think things are bad now? It’ll get worse.

      Bill Melugin
      @BillMelugin_
      BREAKING: Per four senior DHS & Trump admin sources, a mass removal of ICE leadership around the country is underway, with up to 12 ICE field office chiefs being removed & reassigned in an effort to increase deportation numbers. I’m told the move is spearheaded by Corey Lewandowski, and a handful of the ICE Chiefs will likely be replaced by Border Patrol & CBP officials, some of whom will be hand-picked by aggressive & controversial Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino. I’m told some of the ICE leadership removed from their positions include the ICE Field Office Directors in:

      – Los Angeles
      – Phoenix
      – Philadelphia
      – Denver
      – El Paso
      – San Diego
      – Seattle/Portland
      – New Orleans

      Border Patrol officials taking over ICE leadership positions would be extremely significant, as Border Patrol and ICE do different things, and I’ve done numerous ride-alongs/embeds with both.
      ALT

      Generally speaking, ICE typically conducts very targeted operations, largely going after criminal illegal aliens or those with deportation orders, but almost always knowing who they are targeting for arrest, often conducting surveillance to learn their schedules before and waiting hours before arresting them if needed.

      Border Patrol, under Trump 2.0, while sometimes doing their own targeted operations, has been extremely aggressive and has been at the forefront of some of the most controversial immigration enforcement operations we’ve seen so far, carrying out roving patrols in Los Angeles, Chicago, etc, often at Home Depot, car washes, flea markets etc, leading to a handful of federal judges around the country issuing injunctions against them. A majority of the viral videos you see online are Border Patrol agents, including the use of a Trojan horse style Penske moving truck at a Los Angeles Home Depot, an operation organized by Bovino.

      ICE often gets blamed for what Border Patrol does, as the media and activists often cannot tell the difference between federal agents, and everyone is called “ICE”. I’m told there are growing concerns about the political and PR fallout associated with some of the roving patrols Border Patrol is conducting as lawsuits continue to stack up and mid-terms approach next year.
      ALT

      I’m told there is significant friction within different wings of DHS and the administration, with Border Czar Tom Homan & ICE Director Todd Lyons preferring to prioritize targeting criminal aliens & the “worst of the worst” or those with deportation orders, while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski, and BP Commander Bovino prefer to use aggressive tactics to arrest anyone in the US illegally, including but not limited to criminals, to ramp up deportation numbers and achieve President Trump’s promises of mass deportations.

      I am hearing from both sides of this friction.

      One senior DHS official tells me:

      “ICE started with the worst of the worst, knowing every target they are hitting, but since Border Patrol started in LA in June, we’ve (DHS) lost our focus, going too hard, too fast, with limited prioritization. It’s getting numbers, but at what cost?”.

      Border Patrol agents I’ve talked to defend their tactics, with one telling me:

      “What did everyone think mass deportations meant? Only the worst? Tom Homan has said it himself, anyone in the US illegally is on the table.”
      ALT

      It’s quite a situation, as both sides of this are on the same team, with the same end goals, but different perspectives on how to get there.

      Another DHS official confirmed the personnel changes to me on deep background, adding that the moves are based on performance and doing what is needed to achieve the best results.

      Official statement to
      @FoxNews
      via
      @TriciaOhio
      :

      “While we have no personnel changes to announce at this time, the Trump Administration remains laser focused on delivering results and removing violent criminal illegal aliens from this country.”
      7:57 PM · Oct 27, 2025
      ·
      29.6K
      Views
      ALT
      October 27, 2025 at 5:27 PM

      bsky.app/profile/reichlinmelnick.bsky.social/post/3m47odlcu4k2w

      Reply
    31. 31.

      BlueGuitarist

      Trump supporters should rip every $20 bill they have in half to show they support what he’s doing to the White House.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jackie

      @Jay: Bovino has a date in front of a very pissed off judge tomorrow. If he dares to no show, I truly hope he’s arrested and hauled to court in handcuffs and shackles.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      KKKaroline has a face of pure evil in that picture up top.

      When they show you what they are believe them. She shows as pure devil’s spawn.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TONYG

      @satby: Is it just me, or does it look like Karoline Leavitt has aged about thirty years since January?  Maybe the stress of being a sycophant to a fascist is getting to her?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Matt McIrvin

      This is starting to sound like the fanciful speculation about Osama bin Laden’s secret underground lair, with the cutaway diagrams of Bond villain hideouts full of ninja assassins.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jackie

      @TONYG:

      Karoline Leavitt has aged about thirty years since January?

      It’s the FFOTUS effect. I wonder who’ll dump her for a younger looking replacement first? FFOTUS or her very elderly millionaire hubby?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jackie

      I’m trying to find a little sympathy, but considering who he helped get elected…

      A once self-proclaimed “super Trump supporter” was deported by the Trump Administration to a maximum security prison in Africa after he was erroneously mislabeled as a killer, according to a new report.

      The Daily Beast reported on Monday that a Cuban man named Roberto Mosquera, 59, was deported to Eswatini along with five other people. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X that Mosquera was “convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated battery,” a claim that Mosquera’s daughter refuted to the outlet.

      “I was hysterical… It’s literally on their verified page that my dad is a murderer,” Monica Mosquera, 20, told the outlet.

      The Daily Beast reported that Mosquera has never been charged or convicted of homicide. He was charged with attempted murder when he was 18 after he shot someone in the leg, but Mosquera’s lawyer told the outlet that he had spent years rebuilding his life.

      Read the entire report by clicking here.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ruckus

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Way too calm and not near enough.

      Now I’m not going to type what I’m thinking because a large paragraph of swear words that fills 2 pages may be more than most people want to see. But then, maybe, a lot of people would want to see that many swear words in this particular instance…..

      Oh, and BTW I agree with what you said, I’d just use far, far more 4 letter words because they seem more appropriate.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Rusty

      You never know what is going to resonate with people.   I was church Sunday, and waiting for church to start those of us in the choir are chatting and politics comes up.  A few folks I know to be liberal make some negative comments to about the latest from Trump, but the surprise was one woman who is generally pretty conservative brings up the $130M donation to pay the troops, I think I know where this is going, and she follows with, “well who are they going to be loyal to if someone else is paying their salary?”  I would never picked that issue as the one that would have shifted her view.  She was seriously concerned about it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      iKropoclast

      @BlueGuitarist: Trump supporters should rip every $20 bill they have in half to show they support what he’s doing to the White House.

      Also acceptable, cut a giant hole in the middle.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jay

      Mitch Ryals
      ‪@mitchryals.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      A Homeland Security Investigations agent shot at an unarmed Black man during a traffic stop on Oct. 17. But a
      @dcpolicedept.bsky.social
      officer omitted any mention of the shooting from his reports, apparently under instruction from a “team leader.”

      washingtoncitypaper.com/article/7732…

      A Federal Agent Shot at a Driver in D.C. An MPD Officer Was Told To Omit the Shooting from His Report.
      An HSI agent fired three times into a vehicle police claimed was trying to flee. The charges were dismissed during a preliminary hearing.
      washingtoncitypaper.com
      October 27, 2025 at 3:54 PM

      bsky.app/profile/mitchryals.bsky.social/post/3m47j5qfiw22y

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Splitting Image

      @Rusty:

      You never know what is going to resonate with people. I was church Sunday, and waiting for church to start those of us in the choir are chatting and politics comes up. A few folks I know to be liberal make some negative comments to about the latest from Trump, but the surprise was one woman who is generally pretty conservative brings up the $130M donation to pay the troops, I think I know where this is going, and she follows with, “well who are they going to be loyal to if someone else is paying their salary?” I would never picked that issue as the one that would have shifted her view. She was seriously concerned about it.

      Worth mentioning that the entire point of paying taxes is that the payee is ultimately loyal to you the taxpayer. Privatization of any services makes them loyal to the shareholders, with taxpayers reduced to being customers, and getting treated accordingly.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Searcher

      If the GOP wasn’t all in for Trump, “the President demolishes the White House” would be a slam dunk impeachment case.  Congress just has to stand up and look out the door to verify the charges and they’re done before lunch.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Paul in NC

      There’s not going to be a hardened bunker, and it’s not going to cost $350 million. The extra money is going into Trump’s pocket.

      Reply

