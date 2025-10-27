It was a VERY long day and I’m just now at 11:20 PM EDT gotten a few minutes to do a very brief Monday night update. Then I’m going to get the grime off and rack out. So everyone is preemptively welcome.
Ukrainian drones heading for Moscow (and elsewhere) for second night in a row. Map by @DrnBmbr
— Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.
All Deep-Strike Goals Must Be Fully Locked In by Year’s End, including Expansion of Our Long-Range Footprint – Address by the President
27 October 2025 – 19:47
I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!
I held a Staff meeting today – much of the discussion focused on our long-range sanctions against Russia and the results of our responses to Russian attacks. In particular, we spoke with manufacturers of weapons – weapons for deep strikes. This is the right format for a Staff meeting – bringing together manufacturers, those responsible for the effective employment of our drones and missiles, those in charge of funding, as well as diplomats. We are providing three-year contracts for the most effective manufacturers. We are expanding this long-contract approach so that both manufacturers and our army have greater certainty. At every Staff meeting, I will check the pace of contracting: this must be implemented. Under any scenario, Ukraine must always – and will always – have sufficient long-range capabilities. Both now, in wartime, and no less afterward – as part of the security guarantees for our future, for our children. Long-range capability is a component of independence and will be the greatest component for ensuring peace. Global sanctions and our pinpoint precision are practically syncing up to end this war on terms fair for Ukraine. All deep-strike goals must be fully locked in by year’s end, including expansion of our long-range footprint. I thank every unit and every element of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces for their accuracy. I thank our manufacturers – those who are fully delivering on the tasks set. The funding is secured.
We are working practically on a daily basis on air defense as well, engaging with every partner that can help with air defense systems and also with missiles.
Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine delivered a report. It is defense cooperation with partners that is the top priority of our foreign policy. And it is important that every week bring results. Last week was exactly that – significant. This week should also be a positive one for our defense.
I have already spoken today with the representative of Croatia – the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense – about the next defense package and European programs supporting defense production. I also spoke today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia – the Baltic states will continue to be among the most active in support.
Today, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine delivered a report. I want to thank all our people working on recovery across the regions. There are many difficult situations, particularly in the Chernihiv region, in border areas of other regions, and near the frontline. But it is important that recovery continues everywhere, and our people – repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and energy companies – are working heroically. I thank all of you for this.
I spoke with our military – special attention is focused on Pokrovsk and the neighboring areas. That is where the occupier has concentrated its largest assault forces and where there is significant assault activity. Battles continue in the city as well: it is Pokrovsk that is their main objective. And every result achieved by our forces in this sector is a result for all of Ukraine, for the entire defense of our state. I thank everyone who understands this. I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine!
Glory to Ukraine!
Georgia:
The regime police confronted daily protesters once again.
Protesters carry the 🇺🇸 flag as a symbol of 🇬🇪-🇺🇸 friendship as well as deep hope that the MEGOBARI Act will be adopted.
#GeorgiaProtests #TerrorinGeorgia
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 2:30 PM
👇🏻
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:08 AM
Carlo Graziani:
Lukoil and Rosneft lost $11.5 billion in market capitalization following the imposition of U.S. sanctions.
👀
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 12:10 PM
Russian oil giant Lukoil will sell its overseas assets, the company said late Monday, after it was hit with U.S. sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Russia is immune to sanctions, they said 😁
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 5:43 PM
Strikes by FP-2 long range drones with 100kg warhead on Russian oil depot.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 5:57 AM
That depot was in Russian occupied Luhansk.
The US:
Trump on Russia: “They knew we have a nuclear submarine — the greatest in the world — right off their shore.”
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 27, 2025 at 7:57 AM
We are CLEAN ON OPSEC!!!! CLEAN!!!
Back to Ukraine.
At the end of the video you can see the triangular trailer tongue at the front of the mock-up that was used to tow it into position.
— Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 4:21 AM
HUR has published a video showing the elimination, by a precision air bomb, of the son of a lieutenant general — the commander of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces — Guards Lieutenant Vasily Marzoev.
t.me/c/1606301574…
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 2:49 PM
The HUR of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in the “Weapon Components” section of the War&Sanctions portal, is releasing information about 68 new components discovered in missiles and UAVs employed by Russia against Ukraine.
war-sanctions.gur.gov.ua/en/components
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 6:34 AM
Pokrovsk:
Russians are complaining about the number of Ukrainian drones in the Pokrovsk area.
Good 😏
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:19 AM
Russians falsely claim to have captured Rodynske, which remains under Ukrainian control. The APC crew of the “Jaguar” battalion, 14th “Chervona Kalyna” Brigade, Azov unit, is eliminating Russian infantry entrenched in abandoned buildings.
t.me/c/1625079313…
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 9:44 AM
Dobropillia, Donestk Oblast:
❗️/1. Today Russians launched another large-scale mechanized assault on the Ocheretyne axis.
Oct 27 — Dobropillia (Ocheretyne axis):
Russians conducted one of the most massive attacks in recent weeks, deploying 29 AFV in an attempt to attack positions in the area of responsibility of Azov.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 2:01 PM
/2. Results of Ukraine’s defense:
• Destroyed: 15 armored vehicles (2 tanks, 12 IFVs/APCs, 1 light vehicle)
• Attack repelled after 6+ hours of fighting
The enemy sought to complicate the actions of Ukrainian Forces by advancing in small groups of 4–5 vehicles along different routes.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 2:01 PM
/3. They also relied on poor weather conditions to limit the effectiveness of Ukrainian UAVs.
Despite these efforts, the assault was completely repelled thanks to strong engineering preparation, well-placed minefields, and coordinated actions of Ukrainian artillery, National Guard units, and USF.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 2:01 PM
/4. Enemy infantry deploying from vehicles was destroyed by FPV drones. Clearance operations in the area of enemy dismounts are ongoing.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 2:02 PM
The 93rd Brigade was also deployed to repel today’s massive Russian attack with nearly 30 armored vehicles.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 3:32 PM
33rd Mechanized Brigade also played a key role in repelling the assault in the Volodymyrivka area.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 2:56 PM
Russian occupied Crimea:
The unfinished marine crane PK-700 capsized and is sinking in Sevastopol, Crimea.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 12:23 PM
Kharkiv Oblast:
The FPV drone crew “RATATA” from the 3rd Assault Brigade located and destroyed an occupiers’ buggy in the Kharkiv region.
t.me/c/1962550872…
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM
Chernihiv:
Ukrainian channels report that Chernihiv is under attack by Russian drones.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:02 AM
Moscow:
Bad omen?
A bright bolide meteor is spotted over Moscow following an attack on the Russian capital and surrounding region. Mayor Sobyanin claimed 28 drones were downed in the Moscow area over a 5-hour period. An oil depot was reported hit and two of Moscow’s airports closed.
— Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 2:42 AM
Somewhere in Russia:
❗️Russians lost a Ka-52 military helicopter along with its crew according to Russian sources
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 7:25 AM
/2. A Russian Ka-52 was lost last night while countering a long range kamikaze drone attack. Two crew members were killed. The cause of the accident is not specified.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 5:49 PM
That’s enough for tonight.
Your daily Patron!
There are no new Patron skeets or videos tonight. Here is some adjacent material.
Pirate here lost his leg during Russian occupation, so he’s still skeptical of people. But he always comes to greet the Hachiko team when we deliver food to his village. Ukrainian dogs & cats have seen the worst, yet remain so kind.
— Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) October 25, 2025 at 1:32 PM
Open thread!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings