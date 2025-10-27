It was a VERY long day and I’m just now at 11:20 PM EDT gotten a few minutes to do a very brief Monday night update. Then I’m going to get the grime off and rack out. So everyone is preemptively welcome.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

All Deep-Strike Goals Must Be Fully Locked In by Year’s End, including Expansion of Our Long-Range Footprint – Address by the President

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

I held a Staff meeting today – much of the discussion focused on our long-range sanctions against Russia and the results of our responses to Russian attacks. In particular, we spoke with manufacturers of weapons – weapons for deep strikes. This is the right format for a Staff meeting – bringing together manufacturers, those responsible for the effective employment of our drones and missiles, those in charge of funding, as well as diplomats. We are providing three-year contracts for the most effective manufacturers. We are expanding this long-contract approach so that both manufacturers and our army have greater certainty. At every Staff meeting, I will check the pace of contracting: this must be implemented. Under any scenario, Ukraine must always – and will always – have sufficient long-range capabilities. Both now, in wartime, and no less afterward – as part of the security guarantees for our future, for our children. Long-range capability is a component of independence and will be the greatest component for ensuring peace. Global sanctions and our pinpoint precision are practically syncing up to end this war on terms fair for Ukraine. All deep-strike goals must be fully locked in by year’s end, including expansion of our long-range footprint. I thank every unit and every element of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces for their accuracy. I thank our manufacturers – those who are fully delivering on the tasks set. The funding is secured.

We are working practically on a daily basis on air defense as well, engaging with every partner that can help with air defense systems and also with missiles.

Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine delivered a report. It is defense cooperation with partners that is the top priority of our foreign policy. And it is important that every week bring results. Last week was exactly that – significant. This week should also be a positive one for our defense.

I have already spoken today with the representative of Croatia – the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense – about the next defense package and European programs supporting defense production. I also spoke today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia – the Baltic states will continue to be among the most active in support.

Today, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine delivered a report. I want to thank all our people working on recovery across the regions. There are many difficult situations, particularly in the Chernihiv region, in border areas of other regions, and near the frontline. But it is important that recovery continues everywhere, and our people – repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and energy companies – are working heroically. I thank all of you for this.

I spoke with our military – special attention is focused on Pokrovsk and the neighboring areas. That is where the occupier has concentrated its largest assault forces and where there is significant assault activity. Battles continue in the city as well: it is Pokrovsk that is their main objective. And every result achieved by our forces in this sector is a result for all of Ukraine, for the entire defense of our state. I thank everyone who understands this. I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!