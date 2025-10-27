I’m sure we all have our favorite sources for information and community, and for a lot of us, that is Balloon Juice. And of course there’s no end to good substacks or newsletters, and a few good blogs are still left. I like TPM and others as much as the next person, but there’s only one other blog besides Balloon Juice that I read regularly, and that’s The Establishment Bar.

I may have a special soft sport for them because their banner image looks a lot like the bar my parents owned and operated for my entire life, until my mom died. It was a neighborhood bar and we lived upstairs, so I spent a lot of time there.

Anyway…

I have a busy day with out-of-town company coming this afternoon, so I am gonna mostly outsource this post to them this morning.

I have never been a fan of Bernie, but I have never been a rabid hater, and I don’t see red when his name is mentioned. But it annoys the hell out of me that he uses the Democratic Party when it suits him, and he undermines the Democratic party when that suits him.

The best I can say about Bernie is that he supported Biden when Biden was president. I’ll give him that.

When Misogyny, Racism, and Antisemitism Aren’t Deal Breakers for Your Revolution

Posted by T.LaFauci

“Sorry, I screwed up.” As human beings, we often resist admitting when we’re wrong. It is a blow to our ego when we have to admit we may have made a mistake. Depending on the severity of the error, there can be repercussions, none of which are pleasant. Someone depending on us may lose confidence. It may impact our interactions with those close to us. It may take time to get back into one’s good graces. Needless to say, having to swallow our pride and apologize is one of the most difficult things that a person has to do in their everyday life. But it has to be done. [snip] Bernie Sanders has no such virtue. And because of it, he cannot admit when he is wrong. This past week showed us that, like Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders has such an inflated ego that he cannot admit when he has made an obvious error. When it came to light that his endorsed Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner had a Nazi tattoo, Sanders refused to withdraw his support, even though he has acknowledged Jewish heritage. When it later came out that Platner also had a history of racist and bigoted social media posts, Sanders remained in his corner. When Platner then began sending NDA’s to his campaign staff, Sanders remained resolutely by his side. By week’s end, there were very few original supporters of Graham Platner who stuck with someone who clearly wasn’t vetted before his Senate run. Bernie Sanders was one of those supporters. Because to withdraw support would mean that Bernie Sanders would have to apologize. He would have to admit that he was wrong and that he made a poor decision in endorsing Graham Platner. He would have to swallow his pride and shift gears to announce his support for Janet Mills, somebody he initially refused to endorse. Admitting his mistake would require Bernie Sanders to have humility. Instead, Bernie Sanders has doubled and tripled down. [snip] Sanders’ own attachment to Graham Platner was clear: he was an anti-establishment Democrat whom Sanders could closely ally himself with to finally have a like-minded colleague in the United States Senate. Since Sanders himself has tried and failed to run for president twice, all that is left is for his acolytes to succeed. Which is why he can’t have Graham Platner fail, no matter what. Maine is the best chance to flip a Senate seat from red to blue in 2026, and Bernie Sanders is committed to his chosen candidate. But in failing to vet Graham Planter, Bernie Sanders has again shown how problematic his “revolution” truly is. At its core, it is a movement based on angry White resentment from the left. Many are racist. Many are sexist. Many are antisemitic. Graham Platner is all three, and unsurprisingly, that combination is not a deal breaker for Bernie Sanders. We should all be grateful for Graham Planter’s candidacy because it has shown that these Sanders-backed unvetted candidates are extremely problematic and would likely get crushed in a general election. Janet Mills has always been a stronger Maine senatorial candidate, and we’re fortunate that Platner is imploding now rather than 12 months from now. And we’re fortunate that Bernie Sanders continues backing him, showing us once again how his “revolution” relies on the absolute worst that the Democratic Party has to offer.

