This is a video worth watching in its entirety.

Whistle Brigade resources here, 3D printing instructions here

Portland resources here

I don’t have a lot to add to the discourse these days. I’m afraid most days I’m just trying to stay busy enough to wade through the grief of losing my dad and two friends in less than two months without being overwhelmed.

Watergirl said there were requests for budget menus…which I could do, just need some additional guidance from y’all on what exactly that would mean. I think it’s also important to discuss how to save money while shopping – I’ve developed quite a few tricks over the years.

This is an open thread, if you need me, I’ll be curled up under a blanket on the couch with three Great Danes and at least two of the three cats, binging on mindless movies

Remember to unplug from the drama to recharge and take care of you…