Whistle Brigades: Open Thread

Whistle Brigades: Open Thread

77 Comments

This post is in: ,

This is a video worth watching in its entirety.

Whistle Brigade resources here, 3D printing instructions here

Portland resources here

I don’t  have a lot to add to the discourse these days. I’m afraid most days I’m just trying to stay busy enough to wade through the grief of losing my dad and two friends in less than two months without being overwhelmed.

Watergirl said there were requests for budget menus…which I could do, just need some additional guidance from y’all on what exactly that would mean. I think it’s also important to discuss how to save money while shopping – I’ve developed quite a few tricks over the years.

This is an open thread, if you need me, I’ll be curled up under a blanket on the couch with three Great Danes and at least two of the three cats, binging on mindless movies

Remember to unplug from the drama to recharge and take care of you…

    1. 1.

      TaMara

      Also, it’s worth it to click over to YT and read some of the comments (NOT something I usually encourage) they have other resources and talk about personal stories of their activism.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Karen Gail

      I know about budget menus; I spent my formative years with Grandparents and Great Grandmother, they taught me all the skills that so many are struggling to regain. Growing up with family who not only survived but thrived during the Great Depression because they owned the land and home where they lived. Grandma was never satisfied unless she had at least a years supply of food canned in basement. She also had a freezer full of meat but kept enough jars on hand in case power went out long enough that things started to thaw.  Her attitude towards food security and a basement full of food rubbed off on me to point where in-laws would make “fun” of my shelves full of canned goods.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      My condolences for your losses, TaMara.  Take care of yourself and take all the time that you need.

      Remember to unplug from the drama to recharge and take care of you

      That’s definitely what I’m trying to do.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lamh47

      Move week has officially begun.

      I’ve boxed all I can boxed…I’ve trashed as much as I can put in a dumpster. Spent way too much shipping stuff home to NOLA for family and DFW for my youngest sister.

      All that’s left today is to pack up some misc equipment and pack my wardrobe into the suitcases I plan to stow in the SUV. Also to print majority of paperwork I want to have on hand from the computer before I pack up the printer tomorrow.

      Tomorrow Junkers coming to pickup the old trash mattress set and a smaller office desk/chair set that I had put together when I first started my WFH journey.

      Also, my NOLA sister arrives around noon tomorrow and then I’m going to try to drop off more stuff I’m donating to a friend. And sissy and I will come back to the apartment and she’s goinna help me clear out some shit and we’ll probably load up the SUV tomorrow evening and head to the hotel we’ll be staying at overnight since I won’t have a bed to lie my head on!

      It’s scary, stressful and also exciting to be able to get to finally get to DFW and be on the move!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gloria DryGarden

      I’m sorry for your losses. Even just one, would be a lot to process.
      Joan Baez said in a recent YouTube interview w Nicole Wallace, that we need  about 85% denial, and just 15% attention and activism on current events. It’s been rough.

      Budget menus is of interest. At this point, I buy what’s on sale, or in markdown, and combine it with the supplies I get at the food banks. I’m sure there are more tricks, though.

      Wishing you coziness and comfort in your cocoon of blankets and movies. Autumn seems to make grief hit harder.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      I’m personally interested in casseroles, stews and the like that will stretch out a pound of meat into a filling, flavorful, nutritious meal that feeds a family, or provides leftovers for a single person for multiple meals. When the news is reporting the stock value of Hamburger Helper has jumped 14%, you know families are struggling to match rising meat prices with their non-rising grocery budget.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      @brendancalling:

      Brown rice is better for you and cheaper than white or converted.

      True. What do you suggest to supplement the brown rice – that’s also affordable, flavorful and nutritious?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      New Deal democrat

      In re budget foods, white potatoes cooked with the skins, plus vitamin A, can keep you healthy more or less forever.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MCat

      Tamara, great to see a post from you. I am so sorry for your losses. So many at once. Please take care of yourself. Grief is so hard.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Jackie: I had a student 10 years ago, who said she fed herself and her husband on $100/ month, beans and rice, and perhaps a few jalapeños. We all stared at her in awe.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Trivia Man

      @Karen Gail: I was raised in a Mormon house with a year’s supply. Turns out the apocalypse never came so we didn’t have to dig into the wheat and oats vacuum packed. When she moved this year I threw out about 500 pounds of that food, still good but nobody wanted to store it.

      Her new plkan was much better – buy the things she regularly eats, but wait for big sales and buy bulk. Careful rotation and at any given time you have a large stock on hand. It is also a great example of why it is more expensive to be poor. She had the funds to buy big lots at a much cheaper price per unit, and a large enough hpise that she could dedicate a large room to the food storage.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Karen Gail

      @Jackie: Use brown rice, lentils, beans for protein or to stretch meat dishes; even dried peas work. You can add meat for flavor by cooking it separately and then add the fat and juices to your dish.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Trivia Man

      I like oatmeal for breakfast every day. Old fashioned, uncooked, covered in mil. Raisins and almonds if you have them. Keeps for a long time, easy fix, very filling, energy for hours.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jackie

      @Gloria DryGarden: WOW I can do the beans and rice, but I HAVE to have veggies. Fresh or frozen, but I’m always craving veggies. Broccoli is almost mandatory. I take my multivitamin, but there’s something in my chemistry that craves dark greens.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Karen Gail

      @Trivia Man: I used to buy grain in bulk since have flour mill; but it costs to buy in bulk and you need a place to store it. So many don’t live in housing that has that kind of storage nor can they afford to buy in bulk.

      A few years ago a number of my older friends were selling their homes and moving in with children; worked great for them because those who were doing so were able to not only live in same household but provide the child care for young parents. But it takes a multigeneration family who is willing to work together; I know in one case the daughter and father still butted heads but worked together for the greater good of grandchildren.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      piratedan

      soups and stews, toss in your leftover protein (diced, chunked or shredded) and veg, add some broth, add some seasonings and let low heat do its thing.

      Sandwiches, grilled, margarine with cheese or tuna (add jalapenos if you like some heat), especially with chilly weather.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      CaseyL

      @Jackie: How about making the meat an ingredient rather than the main event?  Spaghetti (any pasta, actually) with meat sauce. Chili with beans (beans are a nearly perfect food: vitamins, protein, lots of fiber).

      Beans, mushrooms – not only a lot of nutrition in and of themselves, but in combination gives added heft to the meal and a nice full feeling.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jackie

      @Jay: Too many beans as an elder = too much protein for my digestive system.

      Republicans not giving a damn about families with young children (although they want them to have more kids) or seniors on fixed incomes is the most hateful thing they can do, along with stripping them of affordable healthcare.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ohio Mom

      @lamh47: Good luck with the move. I am reminded of the old saying, “Three moves is as good as a fire,” meaning lots of your stuff gets lost, beaten up, and otherwise destroyed. But on the other hand, you get to start anew.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Lyrebird

      @lamh47: Best wishes as you make your way, woo hoo!

      and TaMara,

      Thanks for the thread!  Maybe for budget meals you could just start a thread, esp if you don’t have much oomph left that day.  Not saying that most of us commenters are cooks at your level, just pretty sure a lot of us have some budget-friendly faves to share, and I am voting for you continuing to take good care of you!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jay

      @Jackie:

      The issue with Brown Rice and Beans, (beans, chickpeas, black eyed peas, etc), is they get boring fast.

      So, sautee some onions, celery, carrots and garlic in a bit of butter or oil, then cook the brown rice and beans with it. Add some posatta, peppers, spices of your choice.

      So last night and tonight was cabbage roll soup. A little bit of bacon, lean ground beef, browned off,  carrots, celery, onion, softened, bay leaf, a little salt and pepper,  then brown rice, pot barley, black eyed peas with passata and water, last but not least, shredded cabbage. Simmered until the cabbage is al dente.

      It’s not really a soup, more stew like.

      Not a lot of beef, not a lot of bacon, all the flavour of cabbage rolls and better, a fraction of the fuss and mess. A pot that is supper for 2, for 5 days, plus a ziplock of the same size in the freezer runs around $19.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jackie

      @CaseyL:

      How about making the meat an ingredient rather than the main event?

      I do that a lot. Also canned tuna is a good way to stretch the budget. I grew up in a frugal household, as a single parent had to stretch the food budget… As a retiree on a fixed income, I’m hoping Tamara and others can share actual recipes that are different from the mundane, and delicious and affordable.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Karen Gail

      At one time chicken was a great meal stretcher; roast whole chicken for Sunday dinner. Left over chicken was slow cooked down to make chicken and dumplings or chicken noodle soup (freshly made noodles were best.) Grandma would cooked chicken with bones in water, pull meat from bones add just a little vinegar to water and cook until bones were soft. Then water was boiled down, meat and skin returned, flour added to make gravy which was then served over biscuits, or pancakes, or mashed potatoes.

      Topic change;

      Bovino has become the face of the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime for his aggressive style, leading Border Patrol agents in a parade down the streets of Chicago’s business district and standing face to face with fiery rioters and protesters. He has also brought in Border Patrol agents to supplement ICE efforts.

      Now, the second official explained, Bovino is not viewed as the exception to the norm, but the new standard for what is to come at ICE.

      Trump administration quietly purges ICE leaders in five cities: Sources

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Lyrebird

      @Jay: ​Not a lot of beef, not a lot of bacon, all the flavour of cabbage rolls and better, a fraction of the fuss and mess.
       

      This sounds great. I can add two things –
      Impossible Burger is good in cabbage rolls and variations, and you can also just turn your fave cabbage roll recipe into a casserole recipe, kind of like lasagna except with cabbage leaves in between. Make sure all rice is covered with cabbage and/or sauce and you’re good to go.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Karen Gail

      @Trivia Man: Come sit by me.

      Oatmeal, I buy old fashioned rolled oats and pour boiling water over them to soften. Sometimes just a touch of salt or sweetener over them, a spoonful of black strap molasses is great.

      Once upon a time eggs were a cheap meal or protein; they still are but not the way they once were. Scrambled eggs with left over rice mixed in will make a filling meal.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Peale

      Deconstructed cabbage rolls are your friend.

      But since we’re looking for stretchy. And Canadian 

      I’d also recommend checking out the bean dishes in Spain on a Fork. What I like about his channel is that it’s quite a few of the same ingredients, so if you’re economizing, don’t end up buying ingredients that you won’t use again or didn’t have around. plus, I don’t think he’s made a dish that requires a difficult technique or purchasing some specialty equipment. If you have a knife, a pot, and a pan, you’re good to go.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jay

      @Lyrebird:

      Extra Lean, grass fed, Ground beef is running here at $26 a kilo when not on sale. Beyond Beef is $40 a kilo and never go’s on sale. If you are not eating red meat, it is an option. Hard tofu is about $7 a kilo. We wrap it in cheese cloth and “brick it” to press extra water out. We chop it up into grains, brown it off with the vedge, add finely chopped mushrooms, and the bacon, with some seasoning salt added. Tastes close enough to beef or pork and has all the “mouth feel”.

      Yves, a local company, decades ago had a mushroom, lentil, soy burger, that was “the bomb”, but they got bought out by Money’s, (The Mushroom People), the recipe changed and it wasn’t even close.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Peale

      @Karen Gail: I’m becoming Mr. Porridge. A tablespoon of millet, a tablespoon of oats, a tablespoon of dried milk, a cup or so of water, and about 1/3 of a sweet potato chopped. Put it in the rice cooker and it’s magically done in an hour.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Jackie: when I have beans, sometimes I take an enzyme blend that has alpha galactosidase, to help digest them better.

      I feel better when I eat veggies, too. Sometimes I just forage my yard for greens, like dock, and orach (a drought tolerant wild spinach), garlic chives. I need to mark the salsify, so I dig up those roots to eat. I hear malva is edible in all its parts, and is a good thickener for soups. I need some recipes for my sun chokes, they’re sort of boring, steamed. I need to gather some dock leaves, orach seeds, lambs quarters leaves, dry them, for winter use. (If those leaves make it thru the freeze tonight and the hard freeze tomorrow.)

      I don’t like this part of fall, when all the plants die back, or live on a few weeks with protection.

      it’s been suggested to save seeds for sprouting, as a survival food. I’ve started doing that, but I could do more. A lot of the dock seeds have gotten into my pots, and are small, useable as spinach.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Peale: I love millet. I used to cook up a pot, and smash it, put in a loaf pan, and slice it. Much like polenta. Love 5hat you put it in your oats, w sweet potato

      Reply
    48. 48.

      sab

      @Jay: I do like tjat idea of soup instead of the actual cabbage rolls. I hate stuffimg the rolls.

      I have a similar casserole called unstuffed peppers. Same ingredients as stuffed peppers but cut the peppers into large chunks with the meat, rice and tomato sauce. That really stretches out the pricy peppers and meat.

      I’ll think about turning that into a soup.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      prostratedragon

      All the usual field greens — kale, collard, mustards, turnips — are still pretty cheap, much more so than spinach, broccoli,  asparagus, or the tadtier salad greens. Cauliflower and  most cabbages are also on the cheap side, and quite versatile.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      sab

      @Karen Gail: Chicken cooked with some vinegar is a staple in Chinese soups because their population is mostly lactose intolerant. It is a good way to get calcium into the diet for folks who can’t drink milk.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Karen Gail

      @sab: Watching cooking reels the other day someone stuffed squash and pumpkins; used the same stuffing as for pepper but put them in small pumpkins and butternut squash.

      Grandma always slow baked butternut squash with sausage meat, rice, onions and tomatoes. I have also made chili and added squash and or carrots, if you increase the heat don’t even realize that chili has added veggies. Depression chili has rice and pasta added; you add them uncooked but you need to make sure that chili is soupy when you add uncooked rice or pasta.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jay

      LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻
      ‪@longtimehistory.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      ICE violently detain father & son walking to school—teenage boy had to be rushed to hospital.

      “I was just going to school,” kid cries out. “I’m underage!”

      The 16-year-old star athlete is a U.S. citizen—agents sent him to the hospital with severe injuries to his back & neck.

      Houston, Texas.

      0:52

      0:06 / 0:59

      October 27, 2025 at 1:14 PM

      bsky.app/profile/longtimehistory.bsky.social/post/3m47aacheo22c

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jay

      @sab:

      We always break the bird bones, (chicken, turkey) to expose the marrow, re-roast it with the skin and mirepoix until brown and caramelized, then make stock.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      sab

      @Karen Gail: We don’t eat squash, but that sounds delicious. I might try to broaden our food choices

      ETA Spouse “doesn’t like squash.” I have got him eating a lot of things he didn’t think he liked.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JWR

      Whew! That was something.

      • World Series Game 3
        Freddie Freeman’s game-winning home run in the 18th inning won Game 3 of the World Series for the Dodgers over the Blue Jays.
      • Monday’s game tied the longest World Series game in history (2018, Dodgers vs. Red Sox)
      • The Dodgers are now up 2-1 on the Blue Jays in the best-of-seven series.
      • Game 4 is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
      Reply
    63. 63.

      Karen Gail

      @sab: I don’t like the taste of squash no matter how good it is for you that is why I know all kinds of different ways to add it to things or to fix it so that it no longer “tastes” like squash.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Expletive Deleted

      Time and space (storage but also counter) are of course huge considerations, but a slow cooker and dried pulses can give you a lot of options. Beans yes, but a variety of types (kidney, black, butter) also lentils, chickpeas, split peas.

      Indian curries can be shockingly easy to make once you have the spices in stock. Some tinned tomatoes and/or coconut milk help. They’re delicious, freeze very well, and can be a complete meal on their own but also go with rice or almost any chopped veg you want to stir in.

      Bonus level: learn to make flour tortillas – they take three ingredients, are super quick, and go with all sorts of stuff. The first few dozen ones you make will not be round, but they will be tasty.

      (Hot sauce also helps with making early experiments more palatable)

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffg166

      I had a nice stock of beans, rice, cornmeal, flour on hand in the pantry until I got hit with pantry moths. Had to toss everything.

      Am still battling the buggers. Think they are almost under control. I found pantry moth traps online. They work.

      Until I feel they are truly gone all the dry stuff is either in the refrigerator or freezer where they can’t get to it.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Gvg

      @lamh47: It ‘s great to hear from someone who is happy and busy! Your energy helps when we are mostly stuck just talking. I think that just talking can be discouraging. Good luck and keep posting.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Harrison Wesley

      TaMara, I’m not a big commenter but my heart goes out to you. I lost my older brother earlier this year and my oldest friend (since 1971) has been told she has only a few months to live.

      Regarding food,a few observations. I love brown rice, but unlike other grains it needs to be refrigerated or frozen after opening and it needs to be washed before cooking. Also,a good place to find food sources (which I’ve mentioned before) is Local Harvest.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      pieceofpeace

      What a rough set of losses you’re experiencing.  Your healing won’t be fast nor easy, so realize and accept that with time you’ll find gratitude and nourishing memories that you’ll always have close at hand.  This is one of the hardest parts of living.

      I hope to see you here more often.

      Reply

