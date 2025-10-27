Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

World Series 2025 – Game 3!

    4. 4.

      Jackie

      @Baud: Just a few short days ago Scherzer stunned the Mariners with his strong performance. Now I’m cheering that he repeats his stellar pitching against the Dodgers!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Barbara

      @Jackie: Does anybody know the record for a single pitcher winning world series with multiple teams?  Scherzer won with the Nats, but I don’t think he has been on any other team when they won the world series.  He’s played for a lot of teams!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jackie

      @Barbara: According to the FOX pregame show, Scherzer holds the record at pitching for FOUR different teams in the WS! That’s crazy!

      Google says the Tigers, the Nats, Astros (2023,) and now Toronto.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)

      GO JAYS!

      There was a time I would have driven the four hours to Toronto (it was less than an hour by ferry for the short time that was around) to take in a World Series game. Now I just root from the wings.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Barbara: I think Scherzer was with the Texas Rangers when they won the 2023 World Series. Scherzer pitched in the 2012 World Series when he was with the Detroit Tigers. He played for the Arizona Diamondbacks after the Tigers, and then Washington signed him.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Geminid:

      Max Scherzer – one the three best starting pitchers of this century – pitched for, in order: D-Backs, Tigers, Nationals, Dodgers, Mets, Rangers. Blue Jays.

      Should be unanimous first ballot Hall of Fame, but those voters are a little strange.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      wjca

      @Melancholy Jaques: Should be unanimous first ballot Hall of Fame, but those voters are a little strange.

      A little strange???

      Have you checked how many players were unanimous selections?  Calling it tiny is way overstating how many there have been.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Martin

      Here’s some unique baseball advice that I alone came up with years ago – keep your eye on the ball.

      You’re welcome.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @Jackie: Catcher isn’t still playing. ;-)

      And MLB hasn’t decided that catchers aren’t supposed to hit the ball – but they have with pitchers. Cal is supposed to be doing what he’s doing. Ohtani isn’t.

      3-2 Blue Jays.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jackie

      @Martin: MLB changed the rules specifically so Ohtani could pitch and continue batting as DH when retired from the mound, so don’t say Ohtani doesn’t benefit from special rules.

      I’m curious how many HRs he’s hit as DH after continuing to bat once he’s been relieved from the mound?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Martin

      @Jackie: I’m not saying he doesn’t benefit from special rules, I’m saying he breaks the meta of baseball. And that’s why he’s so good. MLB decided he shouldn’t exist, and here he is. I’d love to see a generation of kids grow up both pitching and hitting.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jackie

      @Martin: Fair enough. I took umbrage to your suggestion that Raleigh, who plays the most physically draining position as a catcher – who rarely took a full day off – because he DH’d when not catching – was less worthy of his HRs than Ohtani – who is the daily DH and pitches every 5 days.

      Tied game 4-4

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Peale

      @Barbara: Scherzer has been on four teams, winning with 2 so far. Jack Morris was on 3 teams, winning with all three.

      Baseball reference is telling me that someone named Stuffy McGinnis won 5 World Series with 3 different teams. I think he’s the winner for players with more than three teams. I want him declared winner, because who doesn’t want someone named “Stuffy” to be a hero?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jackie

      Looks like Springer’s out due to oblique injury while at bat. If that’s indeed the case, he’s probably done for the series/season.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jackie

      7th inning stretch… no Reagan tariffs commercial, BUT Jays ahead 5-4 ;-)

      And Ohtani ties the game with ANOTHER HR!

      5-5 bottom of 7th sigh…

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Trivia Man

      I’m kind of shocked that nobody has ever had 3 multi-HR games in one post-season before now. The legend was Reggie did it every game.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Martin

      @Trivia Man: If would be a lot harder if he wasn’t also the nicest guy on earth at the same time.

      They interviewed a bunch of people about him last season and one of the umpires said he’s the only player that says hi to the umpire at every at bat. Everyone just loves the guy.

      That’s #62, btw. 3 behind Cal for the full season. Still wish this was Seattle playing for a proper runoff.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Game tied, series tied, 8th inning. This is the baseball.

      ETA – My Dodgers need to stop giving the Blue Jays four outs.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Trivia Man:

      There used to be fewer post season games. For all but the last two years of Reggie Jackson’s career, there were no Wild Card or Division Series and the League Championship Series were best of five.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Martin

      @Melancholy Jaques: Yeah, Dodgers could be making this a lot harder for them. And Blue Jays are such a good spree offense that if you crack that door open, they’re pretty much the best out there at kicking it open and running through. Part of the reason I wanted Seattle here – also wanted to see Jackie excited.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Martin

      @Trivia Man: Also there were simply fewer home runs hit back then. Many of those years in the 70s nobody hit 40 in a season. Reggie only hit 32 that entire year, so 4 in a row – 1/8th of what he hit in 100+ games in 4 at bats was huge.

      Things are a bit different now. Only 19 players have ever hit 4 HR in a game and 3 were this season.

      Anyway, Ohtani up again. Think they’ll pitch to him with the game on the line?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jackie

      @Martin:

      Part of the reason I wanted Seattle here – also wanted to see Jackie excited.

      Aww, thanks Martin. I’m still excited. The Jays are my second favorite team. I always root for them – except when they’re playing us!

      Bottom of the 9th…

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jackie

      Why the hell didn’t he hold up at 3rd? Out before he got to home plate by a mile. Grrr! Bad call by the 3rd base coach.

      Ooooh a commercial in Spanish! That’ll make MAGA watchers swoon! LOL

      Reply
    72. 72.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jackie:

      Why the hell didn’t he hold up at 3rd? Out before he got to home plate by a mile. Grrr! Bad call by the 3rd base coach. 

      Yeah!  And the catcher was crowding the plate!

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jackie

      @mrmoshpotato: Yup. Unfortunately the runner was out well before blocking home base was even an issue. The catcher had the ball in his glove waiting for him. This is on the 3rd base coach.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jackie

      Review: SAFE at 3rd; bases loaded for the Jays , 2 outs, pitcher change for LA. GOOO BLUE JAYS!

      Kershaw pitching…

      Damn it. Third out. Dodgers up.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Burrowing Owl

      @Jackie: Can’t go to bed in Mountain Time until my dad does (got to help get my dad to bed and then drive home) so a long night. Hoping for a Dodger walk off!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Burrowing Owl

      @Jackie: Watching the game, no TV in bedroom. Needs a walker or wheelchair to go from one room to the next, and has needed extra meds for pain of late. My mom asked me to stay and help her move him. He loves his Dodgers so much, and I’m willing to sacrifice sleep. The increased pain is one of the end stages of his cancer—I can miss sleep to watch games with him.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Jackie

      @Burrowing Owl: I put a TV in dad’s room so he could watch the Mariners from bed. Same scenario. Walker in his case. I lived with him his last five years. In so many ways the most rewarding years of my life :-)

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Martin

      And yeah, Freeman gets a chance for a walk off grand slam in the World Series. How badly could that go?

      So close…

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Burrowing Owl

      @Jackie: He started hospice in March and it didn’t look like he would live through April. Everything since is bonus time. My elderly mom is caretaking 24/7, so I drive up (45 min)  as often as I can.

      Dodger baseball has perked him up all season (I really don’t know what he’s going to do when it ends.)

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Jackie

      Dodgers have the bases loaded. Two outs… and Freeman flys out!

      Hello 14th inning.

      With Tues and Wed games, both teams’ BPs are in trouble! LOL/Sob/LOL

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Hated the sac bunt – don’t like to give up an out when the runner is already in scoring position. Once the runner was at third with one out, should have done the safety squeeze. Instead they let a .247 hitter swing away and predictably, he squatted.

      One of these pitchers that neither team wanted to use is going to give up a home run.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jackie

      @Burrowing Owl: Dad lived at his home of 50 plus years and had I not moved back in with him, he’d had to go into a nursing home. That would have killed him then and there. He finally passed at home with in-home hospice, just months shy of 100, surrounded by family and his beloved cats. I was grateful I was renting and newly retired, so it was a no-brainer to move in and give him his last few years in his own familiar surroundings, and giving him as much independence as possible.

      I know your dad is thankful for you!

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Burrowing Owl

      @Jackie: You did a beautiful thing. I know what you mean about this time being special.

      My parents moved out of their house of 30+ years this year (no more stairs!) and are renting in senior independent living.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Little piece of trivia for those who are still around.

      I went to a Dodgers game in August. Bought decent seats on stubhub for $120 each.

      I checked stubhub for those same seats for tomorrow’s game. $3200 each.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Martin

      So, tomorrow we’re supposed to have weak Santa Ana wind condition. It should be near 90, 5% humidity, but low winds. Normally in a Santa Ana you have high winds which would be blowing in from the northeast – toward home plate which would make homers hard to hit, but with light winds and hot dry air, balls will carry a mile.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Ida Slapter

      OMG I fell asleep really really early and just woke up – I’m having a huge Tigers-M’s game 5 flashback, only this time I’m pulling for Seattle!

      GO MARINERS!!!

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Jackie

      @Burrowing Owl: Thankfully, dad’s house was a one story ranch. So modifications with the bathtub remodeled into walk in shower, handrails along his hallway and bedroom walls, etc. gave him the “independence” he needed. I semi prepared breakfast items so he could microwave, and cooked dinner for him. He was sooo stubbornly determined to be independent, the challenge was to give him the illusion of independence. LOL! I know exactly where my stubbornness comes from! :-D

      I’ve already apologized to my children for what’s in store for them!

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Another piece of trivia.

      The longest World Series game was October 26, 2018. Game 3. 18 innings.

      Dodgers 3, Red Sox 2. Max Muncy, walk off homer

      Reply
    113. 113.

      J. Arthur Crank

      @Burrowing Owl:    Ohtani’s 8 times on base is a World Series record, apparently.

       

      Andrew Dawson got 5 intentional walks, and a few others have had 4 intentional walks in the same game.  Barry Bonds had 4 intentional walks in the same game 4 times.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Ida Slapter

      @Jackie: hah! I was reading thru the play by play to catch up and see there was bad baserunning from third this time too – oh, the agony! As St Yogi said, it’s deja vu all over again.

      Do it again, M’s! Make this your Sweet 16th!!!

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Martin

      @J. Arthur Crank: I’m pretty sure he’s allowed to pitch, but he can’t DH any longer. The Ohtani rule is what allows him to pitch and then DH, but it doesn’t work the other way around. In extra innings any active player can come in to pitch but the DH cannot return to being DH for the night. If they were away it’d be a bit more appealing.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Melancholy Jaques

      It’s amazing how badly the best hitters on each team are doing in extra innings.  They are facing the worst pitchers on the opposing team and they all look like banjo hitters

      People in the stadium get excited about these lazy fly balls. Other than Will Smith, nobody has a solid hit since Lukes double in the top of the 10th.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      J. Arthur Crank

      @Melancholy Jaques:    The batters are probably tired also, but one would think the batters should have the advantage.

      Tomorrow’s game should be interesting, especially if the starting pitchers get into early trouble.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Ida Slapter

      Special thanks to both teams for making it impossible for me to go back to sleep.

      The Twilight Zone has entered the chat. Heeeeeeere we go!!!

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Jackie

      Toronto’s preparing for position players pitching…

      17th inning coming up!

      I wish I didn’t love baseball so much right now!

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Burrowing Owl

      @Jackie: Kind of you to ask—I will be fine driving home. (Not going to sleep with contact lenses in.)

      They are pitching to Ohtani?? (Oh please)

      Mooookie! Please!

      sigh

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Jackie

      Ohtani’s at bat… 2 outs… Blue Jays pretended to pitch to him and he’s walked

      3rd out

      Top of the 18th we go.

      If neither team scores, we’ll have completed a double header.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Jackie

      Just minutes shy of midnight for the West Coast! Kudos to any Eastern Time/Central Time fans who hung in to the end!

      Reply
    149. 149.

      JCJ

      A friend of mine lives and dies with the Dodgers.  I stayed up texting back and forth to provide emotional support.   2a in the Central Time Zone is a bit late for baseball!

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Jackie

      @JCJ:

      A friend of mine lives and dies with the Dodgers.  I stayed up texting back and forth to provide emotional support.   2a in the Central Time Zone is a bit late for baseball!

      It is for sure! You’re a good friend!

      Reply
    152. 152.

      wjca

      In Europe this week, but stayed up to watch the game start.  A good night’s sleep, and wake up to find out that they’re still at it!

      The mind boggles

      Reply

