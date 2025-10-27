Schedule for 10/27 – Monday
Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays @ LA Dodgers, starts at 8:00 ET on FOX
Let the games begin!
🎵ARE YOU READY FOR SOME BASEBALL?🎵
Let’s keep this thread for baseball!
WaterGirl
Go Blue Jays!
Baud
Mad Max!
Betty Cracker
Jays all the way!
currawong
Go Jays!
mrmoshpotato
Uh, YES! Go Jays!
ETA – also ready for SOME FOOTBALL!
HopefullyNotCassandra
Go Dodgers!
Jackie
Goooo Canada! Elbows UP!
A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)
GO JAYS!
There was a time I would have driven the four hours to Toronto (it was less than an hour by ferry for the short time that was around) to take in a World Series game. Now I just root from the wings.
Jackie
@A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno):
Now I just root from the wings.
Hopefully in a nice comfy wingback chair! ;-)
SiubhanDuinne
Elbows up, Jays!! Go Canada!!
🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦
Gin & Tonic
I know this is a sportsball thread, and this sport doesn’t have a ball, but take 10 minutes to watch this competition in the men’s gymnastics world championships. It is absolutely insane how strong these dudes are. Yes, I posted this clip earlier today; sue me.
suilebhan
Go Dodger blue!
Jackie
this sport doesn’t have a ball
But they’re men… ;-)
Melancholy Jaques
Go Dodger blue!
Fuckin A!
Jackie
Off we goooo!
Jackie
@Gin & Tonic: It’s dark on the east coast…
wjca
@Melancholy Jaques: Should be unanimous first ballot Hall of Fame, but those voters are a little strange.
A little strange???
Have you checked how many players were unanimous selections? Calling it tiny is way overstating how many there have been.
wjca
Fair enough
(It’s just past midnight here, so I’m even less sharp than usual.)
Jackie
That was a weird DP. And then it was reversed.
Jackie
2-0 Dodgers. Both runs via single HRs.
Jackie
Thrown out at home! Third out, score remains 2-0 Dodgers :-)
Martin
Here’s some unique baseball advice that I alone came up with years ago – keep your eye on the ball.
You’re welcome.
Jackie
3 run homer by Kirk! 3-2 Blue Jays!
Jackie
4-2 Jays!
Martin
My boy!
Martin
That’s more like it.
Jackie
@Martin: Fair enough. I took umbrage to your suggestion that Raleigh, who plays the most physically draining position as a catcher – who rarely took a full day off – because he DH’d when not catching – was less worthy of his HRs than Ohtani – who is the daily DH and pitches every 5 days.
Tied game 4-4
Peale
@Barbara: Scherzer has been on four teams, winning with 2 so far. Jack Morris was on 3 teams, winning with all three.
Baseball reference is telling me that someone named Stuffy McGinnis won 5 World Series with 3 different teams. I think he’s the winner for players with more than three teams. I want him declared winner, because who doesn’t want someone named “Stuffy” to be a hero?
Jackie
WOW! GREAT throw by Vladdy to 3rd to end the threat and inning!
Still tied 4-4 after 6 innings.
Jackie
Looks like Springer’s out due to oblique injury while at bat. If that’s indeed the case, he’s probably done for the series/season.
Jackie
7th inning stretch… no Reagan tariffs commercial, BUT Jays ahead 5-4 ;-)
And Ohtani ties the game with ANOTHER HR!
5-5 bottom of 7th sigh…
Martin
Why the fuck do you not walk Ohtani here? LOL.
Trivia Man
Epic player
Much as I dislike the Dodgers, how can you not love Ohtani?
Trivia Man
I’m kind of shocked that nobody has ever had 3 multi-HR games in one post-season before now. The legend was Reggie did it every game.
Martin
@Trivia Man: If would be a lot harder if he wasn’t also the nicest guy on earth at the same time.
They interviewed a bunch of people about him last season and one of the umpires said he’s the only player that says hi to the umpire at every at bat. Everyone just loves the guy.
That’s #62, btw. 3 behind Cal for the full season. Still wish this was Seattle playing for a proper runoff.
Melancholy Jaques
Game tied, series tied, 8th inning. This is the baseball.
ETA – My Dodgers need to stop giving the Blue Jays four outs.
Melancholy Jaques
There used to be fewer post season games. For all but the last two years of Reggie Jackson’s career, there were no Wild Card or Division Series and the League Championship Series were best of five.
Martin
@Melancholy Jaques: Yeah, Dodgers could be making this a lot harder for them. And Blue Jays are such a good spree offense that if you crack that door open, they’re pretty much the best out there at kicking it open and running through. Part of the reason I wanted Seattle here – also wanted to see Jackie excited.
Trivia Man
@Melancholy Jaques: absolutely makes sense – memory can be tricky when trying to recall frequency of unusual events.
Trivia Man
Spectacular play by the right fielder. I’d rather see these things than HR after HR
Martin
@Trivia Man: Also there were simply fewer home runs hit back then. Many of those years in the 70s nobody hit 40 in a season. Reggie only hit 32 that entire year, so 4 in a row – 1/8th of what he hit in 100+ games in 4 at bats was huge.
Things are a bit different now. Only 19 players have ever hit 4 HR in a game and 3 were this season.
Anyway, Ohtani up again. Think they’ll pitch to him with the game on the line?
mrmoshpotato
OOT!
Jackie
Ohtani walked… and then thrown out trying to steal 2nd! BAHAHAHAAA!
WaterGirl
@mrmoshpotato: Is that Canadian for OUT?
Jackie
@WaterGirl: Absolutely! ;-)
Extra innings, here we go. Sooo glad the postseason doesn’t have ghost runners!
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Yes! 😁
Trivia Man
No, that’s too aggressive
Martin
Dodgers fielding doesn’t get good until the 9th inning apparently.
Old School
No, that’s too aggressive
Or not aggressive enough. Should have done his Pete Rose impression.
Jackie
Why the hell didn’t he hold up at 3rd? Out before he got to home plate by a mile. Grrr! Bad call by the 3rd base coach.
Ooooh a commercial in Spanish! That’ll make MAGA watchers swoon! LOL
Martin
@Old School: I mean, in this game betting against Dodgers ability to throw someone out seemed like a good one to take.
Jackie
OUCH!!
Magic Johnson’s in the House!
Jackie
@mrmoshpotato: Yup. Unfortunately the runner was out well before blocking home base was even an issue. The catcher had the ball in his glove waiting for him. This is on the 3rd base coach.
Jackie
12 inning here we come. How are you in eastern and central time zones doing?
Melancholy Jaques
You have to try to score in that situation. It took two perfect throws to get him.
And the catcher was not blocking the plate without the ball.
Jackie
Got his butt back to 1st preventing DP on that bunt LOL! Great hustling dive!
Jackie
Review: SAFE at 3rd; bases loaded for the Jays , 2 outs, pitcher change for LA. GOOO BLUE JAYS!
Kershaw pitching…
Damn it. Third out. Dodgers up.
Melancholy Jaques
This is definitely one of the best baseball games I’ve ever seen.
It’s like the Thrilla in Manila.
Melancholy Jaques
Yo tambien!
Jackie
@Burrowing Owl: That’s rough. Is dad watching the game and doesn’t have a TV in his bedroom? I was my dad’s caretaker, so I can relate!
Jackie
@Melancholy Jaques: Another few innings and it’ll compare to the M’s/Tigers 15 innings marathon!
Burrowing Owl
@Jackie: Watching the game, no TV in bedroom. Needs a walker or wheelchair to go from one room to the next, and has needed extra meds for pain of late. My mom asked me to stay and help her move him. He loves his Dodgers so much, and I’m willing to sacrifice sleep. The increased pain is one of the end stages of his cancer—I can miss sleep to watch games with him.
HopefullyNotCassandra
@Melancholy Jaques: it is
Jackie
@Burrowing Owl: I put a TV in dad’s room so he could watch the Mariners from bed. Same scenario. Walker in his case. I lived with him his last five years. In so many ways the most rewarding years of my life :-)
Martin
If the Dodgers win by having the winning run walk in – good lord.
Martin
And yeah, Freeman gets a chance for a walk off grand slam in the World Series. How badly could that go?
So close…
HopefullyNotCassandra
@Burrowing Owl: you both are getting a heckuva game to watch together!
Burrowing Owl
@Jackie: He started hospice in March and it didn’t look like he would live through April. Everything since is bonus time. My elderly mom is caretaking 24/7, so I drive up (45 min) as often as I can.
Dodger baseball has perked him up all season (I really don’t know what he’s going to do when it ends.)
Jackie
Dodgers have the bases loaded. Two outs… and Freeman flys out!
Hello 14th inning.
With Tues and Wed games, both teams’ BPs are in trouble! LOL/Sob/LOL
Burrowing Owl
@HopefullyNotCassandra: We are! But my poor mother is having to stay up too and it’s wasted on her.
Melancholy Jaques
Hated the sac bunt – don’t like to give up an out when the runner is already in scoring position. Once the runner was at third with one out, should have done the safety squeeze. Instead they let a .247 hitter swing away and predictably, he squatted.
One of these pitchers that neither team wanted to use is going to give up a home run.
Martin
In today’s little things to be thankful for – if not for the pitch clock it’d be 3AM EST.
Jackie
@Burrowing Owl: Dad lived at his home of 50 plus years and had I not moved back in with him, he’d had to go into a nursing home. That would have killed him then and there. He finally passed at home with in-home hospice, just months shy of 100, surrounded by family and his beloved cats. I was grateful I was renting and newly retired, so it was a no-brainer to move in and give him his last few years in his own familiar surroundings, and giving him as much independence as possible.
I know your dad is thankful for you!
Melancholy Jaques
Little piece of trivia for those who are still around.
I went to a Dodgers game in August. Bought decent seats on stubhub for $120 each.
I checked stubhub for those same seats for tomorrow’s game. $3200 each.
Jackie
The NOT Home run! WOW! And WHEW!
And another long ball… FOUL!
Martin
So, tomorrow we’re supposed to have weak Santa Ana wind condition. It should be near 90, 5% humidity, but low winds. Normally in a Santa Ana you have high winds which would be blowing in from the northeast – toward home plate which would make homers hard to hit, but with light winds and hot dry air, balls will carry a mile.
Ida Slapter
OMG I fell asleep really really early and just woke up – I’m having a huge Tigers-M’s game 5 flashback, only this time I’m pulling for Seattle!
GO MARINERS!!!
Burrowing Owl
Ugh, all the pop ups.
Jackie
@Burrowing Owl: Thankfully, dad’s house was a one story ranch. So modifications with the bathtub remodeled into walk in shower, handrails along his hallway and bedroom walls, etc. gave him the “independence” he needed. I semi prepared breakfast items so he could microwave, and cooked dinner for him. He was sooo stubbornly determined to be independent, the challenge was to give him the illusion of independence. LOL! I know exactly where my stubbornness comes from! :-D
I’ve already apologized to my children for what’s in store for them!
Melancholy Jaques
Another piece of trivia.
The longest World Series game was October 26, 2018. Game 3. 18 innings.
Dodgers 3, Red Sox 2. Max Muncy, walk off homer
Jackie
Last man out of the Dodgers BP… top of the 15th
Jackie
@Ida Slapter: Welcome to The Flashback! LOL!
Martin
It would be wild for Ohtani to get on base 8 times and then close the game pitching.
Jackie
@Melancholy Jaques: Yup. Thanks for the flashback!
Burrowing Owl
Dad asked me: what’s the record for most intentional walks?
Jackie
Ohtani walked. One out.
J. Arthur Crank
@Burrowing Owl: Ohtani’s 8 times on base is a World Series record, apparently.
Andrew Dawson got 5 intentional walks, and a few others have had 4 intentional walks in the same game. Barry Bonds had 4 intentional walks in the same game 4 times.
Apparently the only pitcher the Jays have left now is Brenden Little. OMG
Martin
@J. Arthur Crank: I’m pretty sure he’s allowed to pitch, but he can’t DH any longer. The Ohtani rule is what allows him to pitch and then DH, but it doesn’t work the other way around. In extra innings any active player can come in to pitch but the DH cannot return to being DH for the night. If they were away it’d be a bit more appealing.
Jackie
@Burrowing Owl: I don’t know, but Ohtani’s on base 8 for 8 tonight. I know he was intentionally walked his last two at bats, but maybe more?
Melancholy Jaques
It’s amazing how badly the best hitters on each team are doing in extra innings. They are facing the worst pitchers on the opposing team and they all look like banjo hitters
People in the stadium get excited about these lazy fly balls. Other than Will Smith, nobody has a solid hit since Lukes double in the top of the 10th.
J. Arthur Crank
@Melancholy Jaques: The batters are probably tired also, but one would think the batters should have the advantage.
Tomorrow’s game should be interesting, especially if the starting pitchers get into early trouble.
Jackie
Apparently the only pitcher the Jays have left now is Brenden Little. OMG
Both teams are in OMG territory LOL
Martin
Imagine the humiliation of being struck out by an Amish guy.
Martin
@Melancholy Jaques: Everyone trying to be the highlight reel home run.
Not sure I’d call Palisades a small town. It’s a neighborhood.
Martin
@Melancholy Jaques: I give Freddy a bit of a break – the opportunity to have two walk off grand slams in the World Series would be hard to pass up.
Ida Slapter
Special thanks to both teams for making it impossible for me to go back to sleep.
The Twilight Zone has entered the chat. Heeeeeeere we go!!!
Jackie
Toronto’s preparing for position players pitching…
17th inning coming up!
I wish I didn’t love baseball so much right now!
Melancholy Jaques
I got a bad feeling about this.
Jackie
@Melancholy Jaques: Is that a good omen for the Jays? ;-D
Martin
Reflexes holding up pretty well at 11PM.
Jackie
@Burrowing Owl: Any chance of you spending the night at your parents tonight?
Martin
C’mon Mookie. A base hit please.
Jackie
Ohtani’s at bat… 2 outs… Blue Jays pretended to pitch to him and he’s walked
3rd out
Top of the 18th we go.
If neither team scores, we’ll have completed a double header.
Melancholy Jaques
He completely lost his strike zone judgment.
Jackie
LOL! Love the announcer’s “One billionth foul ball into the stands!” comment!
Melancholy Jaques
Klein is looking spent out there
ETA – That was unbelievable.
Burrowing Owl
@Melancholy Jaques: For real. But Yamamoto has volunteered.
Jackie
@Melancholy Jaques: It was. Bottom of the 18th here we go.
Tom
Ernie Banks would have loved this lol
Burrowing Owl
Huzzah!!!
Bedtime for dad.
Martin
Yeah, baby!
Melancholy Jaques
FREDDIE!!!!!
ETA – That merits a jersey purchase.
Jackie
HR Dodgers take game 3.
WOW! What an epic game! One for the record books!
Jackie
@Burrowing Owl: Safe driving home.
Jackie
Just minutes shy of midnight for the West Coast! Kudos to any Eastern Time/Central Time fans who hung in to the end!
JCJ
A friend of mine lives and dies with the Dodgers. I stayed up texting back and forth to provide emotional support. 2a in the Central Time Zone is a bit late for baseball!
wjca
In Europe this week, but stayed up to watch the game start. A good night’s sleep, and wake up to find out that they’re still at it!
The mind boggles
