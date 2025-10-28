Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino, Aspirational Nazi

This is a real thing that a judge had to say to the Chief of US Customs and Border Protection.

[image or embed]

— Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:20 AM

===

I assumed this had to be AI.
It is not AI.
It's like concept design for Neil Patrick Harris at the end of Starship Troopers that Verhoeven rejected for being too on-the-nose.

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 12:12 PM

"Dress for the job you want, not the job you have"

[image or embed]

— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 1:48 PM

Here's the CNN interview he showed up dressed like that for. Photo Credit: Mustafa Hussain (Pulitzer-pending I hope) www.cnn.com/2025/10/08/p…

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 12:18 PM

Nearly three decades into his career with the US Border Patrol, Gregory Bovino has become the on-the-ground face of Trump’s effort to surge federal law enforcement into blue states and cities regardless of whether local officials want them there — first in Los Angeles, now in Chicago, with other possible cities on deck.

But if he and his officers are an unwelcome presence or face interference from protesters, Bovino said he is not dissuaded.

“We’re going to carry out that mission,” Bovino said in an interview with CNN in Chicago on Tuesday. “And that’s paramount, or else we shouldn’t be here. We’re going to carry that mission out.”

He added that if “someone steps in the way, then … that may not work out well for them, and if we need to effect an arrest of a US citizen or anyone else, then we’ll do that.”

Local officials have described Bovino as leading a branch of law enforcement which deploys tactics that are frighteningly authoritarian and which has been styled into Trump’s own personal police force, used by the president as a cudgel against Democrat-led localities and the people — citizens and noncitizens alike — who live in them…

Bovino, 55, holds the title of chief patrol agent of the El Centro sector and has been the lead on the administration’s crackdown in cities — now, 2,000 miles away from the California sector he helms. His newfound resurgence in the agency under Trump finds him in a position of power unique among his peers in Border Patrol.

His heavy-handed tactics, including immigration sweeps in parking lots and smashing car windows, have fueled consternation among some in the Trump administration while also garnering praise from senior Homeland Security officials…

Greetings from the Dirksen federal courthouse, where Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino is set to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Sara Ellis.
What you need to know, for @wttw.bsky.social:

[image or embed]

— Heather Cherone (@heathercherone.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 9:48 AM

From Ms. Cherone’s (long, worth reading!) thread:

We are underway.
Ellis calls Bovino to the stand. He is wearing his uniform.
He is sworn in.
He has no visible head injury, even though federal officials said he was struck Friday in the head by protestors before he deployed tear gas in Little Village.

Ellis is reminding Bovino of the oath he took when he became a Border Patrol officer — the same oath she took when she became a federal judge.

“We both agreed to support and defend the Constitution,” Ellis said.
Bovino is listening impassively.

Ellis says her job is to ensure that Bovino and the federal agents under his command are acting in accordance with the law and court orders.

Ellis “It may be that what I am seeing is the result if one of three things:”
1. Perhaps the order is unclear
2. No one read the order
3. “Folks actively chose to ignore it”

Ellis said it could not be No. 3, because that would violate Bovino’s oath

Ellis says she acknowledges that things can change quickly and be “dynamic” and that she is not present

“But I am getting videos … it is difficult for me to see that the force being used is necessary.”…
@wttw.bsky.social…

Ellis is now questioning Bovino about what the plaintiffs have called “flagrant” and “repeated” violations of her order.

“A warning has to be ‘I am going to deploy tear gas if you do not do whatever it is … get off my car .. and allow people time to comply.”…

Ellis tells Bovino the people of Chicago have a right to tell him and his agents that they don’t like what they are doing and want them to leave.

“They can’t get tear gassed” for doing that.

Bovino: “I understand what you are saying, your honor. We will abide by the temporary restraining order.”…

After an hour and 15 minutes on the stand, Ellis dismisses Bovino.
“I’ll let you get back to work.”

Bovino immediately leaves the courtroom, accompanied by a large security detail…

saw a lot of people complaining that the judge wasn’t being harsh enough on bovino but this, coupled with ordering him to start wearing a body cam by friday, sets up a pretty fucking strict compliance structure

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 28, 2025 at 12:23 PM

absolutely zero ambiguity in exactly what her orders are and what she expects, daily reports, body cam footage, like, this is setting up flaming hoops

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 28, 2025 at 12:26 PM

===
Teenage boy leaves principal’s office, sullenly…

Bovino places tear gas on the dash board as he leaves, a small detail and perhaps symbolizing a threat that the gassings will continue

[image or embed]

— Smash MAGA! (@smashmagagame.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:01 PM

that's his emotional support CS gas, for when he's feeling particularly diminutive

— The Wurst (@oldandmoldier.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 3:29 PM


Brave defiant dude, as long as he’s got a flotilla of vehicles full of armed agents backing him up.

This is very smart and funny and I hope that all ICE/CBP follow bovino’s example by place an unsecured pyrotechnic device at eye level while driving.

[image or embed]

— Michael Stahlke (@michaelstahlke.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 3:04 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    70Comments

    4. 4.

      Jackie

      Did Bovino wear his Halloween costume to court today?

      What’s with FFOTUS’s administration all wearing costumes like they’re playing roles in a movie? Do they not realize they’re being ridiculed for looking ridiculous?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Karen Gail

      As long as Bovino believes that Trump and Neom will have his back he will continue with SS behavior; he has the coat, he has the hair cut, he has the attitude all he is missing is the cover hat with gold trim.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      This is the tricky part with predicting authoritarians. We tend to think they’ll behave in the same way that democratic bureaucracies do. A democratic bureaucracy tends to be a pretty legalistic entity – the folks at the top write rules that get passed down a layer where more detailed rules get written all the way down to the rank and file workers. The old immigration agent had a policy manual that told them what they could and couldn’t do, how people should be addressed, what attire they were expected to wear and so on. Those came down through a fairly formal set of rules that was designed to ensure that an immigration checkpoint at LAX would work pretty much the same as one at JFK. The predicability of the process is a hallmark of a functioning democracy. And one upside to that is if you’re that worker at the checkpoint and something goes sideways but you were following the rules, your job and legal exposure is probably not at issue.

      Authoritarians sometimes do this as well. I suspect North Korea is very, very rules oriented. But some don’t and are kind of vibes based. The leader says what the goal is and kind of leaves it up to the rank and file to just figure it out. There are no written rules – that’s too slow, and too confining. So you rely on folks that want to do your goal self-select into these jobs and they just go out and do it – they wear masks, they assault people, etc. And if they break the law while advancing the leaders agenda, eh, no harm no foul. But if the leader gets heat over it, because they overstepped, then the leader might make an example of them. There isn’t necessarily any protection because there were no rules.

      This is a mostly unheard of state of affairs for Americans (maybe not for black people who lived in the Jim Crow south) and it’s a mostly unpredictable state of affairs as well, because the reality could be anywhere inbetween. Are there rules for engagement for ICE? There used to be, but I think we’re in the period of determining which ones can be ignored without consequence, and that’s a frog we’re going to boil for a while here I think. Same for other agencies. Will Greg Bovino ignore the court? That too might be tested. After all, Trump is a well of infinite pardons.

      Speaking of Service Guarantees Citizenship.

      Would you like to learn more?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      10 months ago, I would not have thought all of the apparatus of checks & balances in America (damaged & compromised as they were) would fail so thoroughly in face of such naked Fascism.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jackie

      @JCJ: Or bombs that make Big Booms!

      The Trump administration tried to get the Navy to use live 2,000-pound bombs instead of dummy bombs to mark the celebration of the Navy’s 250th Anniversary, according to The Associated Press.

      “Original planning for what the Navy dubbed the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review called for military personnel to use dummies and not live bombs, [one] person familiar with the Navy’s planning said,” the report continued. “That person, who like the others was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, would not comment on why the Navy decided to switch to live bombs.”

      The White House has denied there was ever a switch in the first place, saying that “Organizers always planned to use live munitions, as is typical in training exercises.” However, another source said that White House officials instructed the Navy that Trump “needed to see explosions” rather than just “a big splash” at the ceremony.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Paul M Gottlieb

      One consolation is that whether Bovino eats in a restaurant of orders room service, before it gets to the table someone will have pissed in his food

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Karen Gail

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m a cynic; since Bovino is a first class bully I mostly expect him to react the same way as other bullies do. He will lash out at people and things are going to get worse before he and rest of ICE and BP are stopped.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Interesting & indeed, from my perspective somewhat hopeful, development (worth looking at the poll data through the link below):

      Ryan Hass @ryanl_hass

      1/ The Chicago Council published new findings on American attitudes toward China and US-China relations. The results are notable, showing that America’s broader social and political divisions are now also being reflected in sentiment toward China.

      2/ The findings show the bipartisan consensus (on China) “no longer seems to hold among the American public. Republicans and Democrats now hold distinctly different views on a range of China-related questions. Republicans are more confident in US power…Democrats less so.”

      3/ Republicans “favor decoupling from China, and favor containment over cooperation. By contrast, Democrats don’t see China as a top threat, oppose decoupling, and favor cooperation over containment, especially on issues of common concern like arms control and climate change.”

      4/ These findings challenge a belief held by some that an external enemy (China) could be used to help Americans overcome domestic divisions. There doesn’t appear to be an appetite or a stomach for inflating China as a unifying threat among the American public.

      5/ Personally, it feels like discourse around China in US is entering a more fluid stage. I expect Congress will hold firm and include tough provisions on China in NDAA. Beyond that, space is opening for a broader conversation around US goals vis-a-vis China in 2028 and beyond.

      The report itself:

      Americans Reverse Course on US-China Competition
      October 28, 2025
      RESEARCH PUBLIC OPINION SURVEY BY CRAIG KAFURA
      Download Report (PDF)
      While Republicans remain focused on limiting China’s rise, a majority of Americans now favor a policy of cooperation and engagement with Beijing.

      Normally, on matters of foreign policy, popular opinion tends to follow elite opinion. The collapse in US popular opinion of the PRC tracks the marked shift in elite discourse wrt the PRC during the Trump 45 term, then through the Biden term. We may be seeing Trump 47 having the opposite (repulsive) effect here.

      Of course, the so called bipartisan consensus was always a shallow one, particularly on the Dem side. There was agreement on the vague notion that the US has to be “tougher” on the PRC, but little actual consensus (& thus commitment) wrt “through what means” & “to what end”. On the Republican side, there is the tension among the Establishmentarian global hegemonists, the naked imperialists (Monroe Doctrine 2.0), & the genteel isolationists, even among MAGA. During the Biden term, some of these differences were papered over, as the costs (domestic & international) of Great Power Competition w/ the PRC was not yet apparent to many, most Dem pols deferred to the Dem administration on FP, & it served the political & career interests of R & D leaning elected/appointed officials & think tankers to go w/ the flow of the increasingly dominant zeitgeist.

      Here is Ben Smith of Semafor (I know, I know…) sniffing the change in the wind, though I think he greatly over states the case here:

      View / Trump is poised to end Washington’s Decade of the China Hawks

      Ben Smith Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Semafor

      Updated Oct 28, 2025, 7:21pm GMT+8
      POLITICS

      Here is another [perhaps early] signal of the change:

      Stabilizing the U.S.-China Rivalry
      Michael J. Mazarr, Amanda Kerrigan, Benjamin Lenain
      RESEARCHPublished Oct 14, 2025
      DOWNLOAD PDF
      The geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China embodies risks of outright military conflict, economic warfare, and political subversion, as well as the danger that tensions between the world’s two leading powers will destroy the potential for achieving a global consensus on such issues as climate and artificial intelligence. Moderating this rivalry therefore emerges as a critical goal, both for the United States and China and for the wider world.

      The authors of this report propose that, even in the context of intense competition, it might be possible to find limited mechanisms of stabilization across several specific issue areas. They offer specific recommendations both for general stabilization of the rivalry and for three issue areas: Taiwan, the South China Sea, and competition in science and technology.

      Key Findings

      Several broad principles can guide efforts to stabilize intense rivalries

      • Each side accepts that some degree of modus vivendi must necessarily be part of the relationship.
      • Each side accepts the essential political legitimacy of the other.
      • In specific issue areas, especially those disputed by the two sides, each side works to develop sets of shared rules, norms, institutions, and other tools that create lasting conditions of a stable modus vivendi within that domain over a specific period (such as three to five years).
      • Each side practices restraint in the development of capabilities explicitly designed to undermine the deterrent and defensive capabilities of the other in ways that would create an existential risk to its homeland.
      • Each side accepts some essential list of characteristics of a shared vision of organizing principles for world politics that can provide at least a baseline for an agreed status quo.
      • There are mechanisms and institutions in place — from long-term personal ties to physical communication links to agreed norms and rules of engagement for crises and risky situations — that help provide a moderating or return-to-stable-equilibrium function.

      Recommendations
      Six broad-based initiatives can help moderate the intensity of the U.S.-China rivalry

      • Clarify U.S. objectives in the rivalry with language that explicitly rejects absolute versions of victory and accepts the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party.
      • Reestablish several trusted lines of communication between senior officials.
      • Improve crisis-management practices, links, and agreements between the two sides.
      • Seek specific new agreements — a combination of formal public accords and private understandings — to limit the U.S.-China cyber competition.
      • Declare mutual acceptance of strategic nuclear deterrence and a willingness to forswear technologies and doctrines that would place the other side’s nuclear deterrent at risk.
      • Seek modest cooperative ventures on issues of shared interest or humanitarian concern.

      More-specific strategies should guide efforts to stabilize the issues of Taiwan, the South China Sea, and competition in science and technology

      • Stabilizing the Taiwan issue should focus on creating the maximum incentive for Beijing to pursue gradual approaches toward unification.
      • For the South China Sea, combine deterrence of military escalation with intensified multilateral and bilateral diplomacy to create a medium-term route to a peaceful solution as the default international process and expectation.
      • In the U.S.-China science and technology rivalry, manage the worst aspects of emerging technologies for mutual security and the condition of the rivalry, and step back from the most extreme versions of efforts to undermine the other side’s progress.

      The anodyne & carefully chosen words of their summary belie how extraordinary (& potentially unsettling) some of their specific recommendations are, particularly wrt Taiwan (underlined above), particularly in light of the hitherto dominant zeitgeist in DC & the adjacent the think tank world. They frame their recommendations as putting guardrails on the inevitable & long lasting Sino-US rivalry (a favorite framing of the Biden team) a la détente w/ the USSR during 2nd half of the Cold War, but in substance they (IMHO) are looking to shift the trajectory of the Sino-US relations overall. They wrote an entire section (Section 3) that documents how China Hawks (both R & D leaning) have over the decades systemically mistranslated pronouncements & documents from the PRC government/CPC leadership to inflate the perceived threat from the PRC/CPC regime, in order to build the elite & popular support for Great Power Competition w/ the PRC.

      Now, this is a privately funded study, not by the USG. Still, it is coming from RAND, the most Establishment of the DC Establishment.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @JCJ: Unfortunately, power has always come from the barrel of the gun (or the edge of the sword). The pen is only mightier than the sword when the pen is implicitly backed by other swords (in so far as the former could mobilize the latter). Or, the pen might prove mightier than the sword for posterity, which often does nothing for the specific wielder of said pen.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      This is a real thing that a judge had to say to the Chief of US Customs and Border Protection.

       

       

      Heather Cherone

       

      @heathercherone.bsky.social

       

      “Kids dressed in halloween costumes walking to a parade” do not present an immediate threat to law enforcement officer and riot control measures may not be used, Ellis says.

      That’s all I read.  That’s it.  Trials.  American Nuremberg trials.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      piratedan

      I guess what I want to know is….. if our favorite Border Patrol copper decides to defy the judge (and I expect he will because he really is that big of an asshat), what can she do to him that is actually real.  If she orders him to jail, will her bailiffs agree and will they take him into custody and book his ass?

      How soon before DJT tries to break his ass out or does he let Bovine take it in the career?

      Does she shut down ICE and CBP entirely because they have no cause?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ishiyama

      @piratedan: The way that coercive contempt works, the Judge can impose an increasing level of penalties. First, order him to come to Court in person, daily. Next, hold him in the lock-up briefly, just to show him that she can. And yes, the bailiffs will put him in handcuffs and take him away!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      piratedan

      @Ishiyama: granted and that is very true, but as MI implied, these guys are not terribly concerned about optics.  To be fair, they’ve been tap dancing and whistling thru the graveyard and never really suffer from it.  Shit, we watched J6 happen and they rewarded him 4 years later by returning him to office.

      although, watching ICE and CBP storm a courtroom and arresting a judge who is arresting one of theirs  would seem to be beyond the pale.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Speaking of Trump scrambling geopolitics:

      賴清德Lai Ching-te @ChingteLai
      A warm welcome to @AIPAC’s 1st delegation to Taiwan. As we deepen strategic partnerships, invest in advanced tech & enhance our defense capabilities, we look forward to closer #Taiwan#US#Israel cooperation on security, trade & beyond, promoting peace across the Taiwan Strait.

      aída chávez @aidachavez
      Major strategic gaffe by Taiwan’s Lai. @AIPAC is increasingly fringe in the US, with many of the most hawkish Democrats no longer comfortable associating with it, and Republican base support dropping

      Apparently, the DPP government of Taiwan was caught unprepared for Trump’s election in 2024. The DPP (& honestly the opposition parties, too) had invested heavily in relationships w/ the Dem & Repub Establishment, neither of which has purchase w/ MAGA, & the R establishment has been unwilling & unable to stand up to MAGA. AIPAC & Israel supposedly represent Taiwan’s way in to the MAGA crowd, so that the DPP government can then try to influence Trump’s Taiwan policy. I think these efforts will prove fruitless, & ultimately damaging, given the poor standing of MAGA, Israel & AIPAC around the world.

      I am tempted to say that Israel & Taiwan make for strange bedfellows, but they are not in fact strangers. Throughout the 70s & 80s, the Republic of China (a.k.a Taiwan), Israel & South Africa formed a band of fellow traveling outcasts, each an regional/international pariah in its own way: the ROC was ruled by a hard authoritarian regime & largely abandoned by the West after Western countries switched diplomatic recognition to the PRC as the “sole legitimate government of China”, South Africa then under a White Apartheid regime increasingly being boycotted around the world, & Israel in the wake of a series of regional wars made worse by its invasion of Southern Lebanon. They assisted each other in their respective clandestine nuclear programs. There are rumors floating around that Israel is helping Taiwan to upgrade the latter’s air & missile defense systems, unhappy w/ Beijing’s ferocious criticism of the former’s conduct in Gaza & the WB & rhetorical support of Iran.

      As an aside, Nelson Mandela won the presidency of South Africa in ’94, but did not switch formal diplomatic relations to the PRC until ’98, despite the PRC’s long standing material support of the ANC throughout the latter’s struggle. Taiwan was a major investor into South Africa until the late ’90s, after which Taiwanese businesses shifted their attention to Mainland China.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ishiyama

      The Judge can get creative; I order you to sit in the lock-up for 12 hours and write 1,000 times: I will obey the order of the United States Court. All he can do is seek relief from a higher court, but if he is only held for 12 hours, he won’t have any luck with that.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jay

      Deborah Pearlstein
      ‪@debpearlstein.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Wow. “Months after law firms made deals with President Trump to ward off punitive executive orders, the ethics committee of the District of Columbia Bar is warning that such arrangements may require firms to drop or obtain waivers from all clients who have interests at odds with the government.”

      After Law Firm Deals With Trump, D.C. Bar Warns of Ethical Jeopardy
      http://www.nytimes.com
      October 28, 2025 at 3:55 PM

      bsky.app/profile/debpearlstein.bsky.social/post/3m4bzoqhg6k2a

      Complying in advance, seems to have some costs.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Gretchen

      I read that Bovino, like Stephen Miller, is quite short. You can see that when he’s walking with staff they tower over him. And of course AOC raised hackles when she laughed that Miller is 4’10”. If only these bozos would get therapy for their body image and daddy issues instead of siccing an army on the rest of us.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jay

      Robby Starbuck
      @robbystarbuck
      Oct 22
      🚨 HUGE NEWS: I’m suing @Google today.

      What you’re about to see is insane.

      Since 2023, @GoogleAI (Bard, Gemini & Gemma), has been defaming me with fake criminal allegations including sexual assault, child rape, abuse, fraud, stalking, drug charges, and even saying I was in Epstein’s flight logs.

      All 100% fake. All generated by Google’s AI. I have ZERO criminal record or allegations.

      So why did Google do it? Google’s AI says that I was targeted because of my political views.

      Even worse — Google execs KNEW for 2 YEARS that this was happening because I told them and my lawyers sent cease and desist letters multiple times.

      This morning, my team @dhillonlaw filed my lawsuit against Google and now I’m going public with all the receipts — because this can’t ever happen to anyone else.

      Google’s AI didn’t just lie — it built fake worlds to make its lies look real:

      • Fake victims
      • Fake therapy records
      • Fake court records
      • Fake police records
      • Fake relationships
      • Fake “news” stories

      It even fabricated statements denouncing me from President Trump, @elonmusk and @JDVance over sexual assaults that Google completely invented.

      One of the most dystopian things I’ve ever seen is how dedicated their AI was to doubling down on the lies. Google’s AI routinely cited fake sources by creating fake links to REAL media outlets and shows, complete with fake headlines so readers would trust the information. It would continue to do this even if you called the AI out for lying or sending fake links. In short, it was creating fake legacy media reports as a way to launder trust with users so they would believe elaborate lies that it told.

      Some of the news outlets/people that Google’s AI impersonated are listed below.

      Google’s AI cited them all as either reporting on these fabricated allegations/crimes or cited them as having denounced me for sexual assault ⬇️

      @joerogan @CNN @MSNBC @FoxNews @realDailyWire @thedailybeast @Mediaite @nytimes @WSJ @RollingStone @NBCNews @Tennessean @Fox17Nashville @glennbeck @megynkelly @TuckerCarlson @billmaher @benshapiro @JesseBWatters @MattWalshBlog @TheoVon @newsweek @washingtonpost @theblaze @thehill and more.

      As a rule: AI must never harm humans. It must never defame or manipulate — no matter your politics. Bias in AI is a very, VERY serious issue. If we don’t fix this now, we’re in big trouble. This can destroy lives, reputations and livelihoods. If we don’t win this fight then you no longer control your reputation because AI will define who you are to the rest of the world. You better hope it likes you.

      How @sundarpichai handles this will be extremely telling.

      Congress (@Jim_Jordan @JudiciaryGOP @HouseGOP) must reevaluate EVERYTHING Google has been telling them about how they’re working to be unbiased — because if Google can fabricate crimes about me today, then it can smear ANY conservative tomorrow and rig the information flow during elections. In future elections, that can decide who runs our country.

      Key Timecodes👇
      (Every timestamp is clickable to skip forward)

      0:00 Intro
      2:20 @BasedMikeLee statement
      4:18 Google notified in 2023
      5:09 Google AI admits political motivation
      6:59 Google AI admits poisoning training data
      7:55 AI admits lying to 2+ Million users about me
      8:44 Detailed murder accusation
      11:28 Google AI says my followers harassed alleged rape victims of mine and doxxed them
      12:14 Google’s detailed false rape accusations
      13:41 Google says I’m on Epstein’s flight logs
      14:19 Google accuses me of child rape
      16:40 Google accuses me of fraud, stalking, being part of J6 and supporting the KKK
      17:38 Google says I was an “adult” actor
      18:07 A Google employee’s resignation
      19:20 Google’s AI calls out… Google?
      22:35 Google Execs cry over Trump
      23:33 Google AI admits Google wants to “silence” critics + BEGS for the public to be told
      24:18 Google blacklists name days before I sue
      28:16 A grave warning about biased AI
      29:40 How you can help if you’ve been lied to
      30:33 A quick update on Google AI lies
      Oct 22, 2025 ·

      nitter.poast.org/robbystarbuck/status/1980985160586625186#m

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Gretchen

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m wondering what happens if he defies the judge. I was surprised that he even showed up today and was respectful. But can she have him arrested if he keeps up his tear-gassing or will he walk?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jay

      Let’s see,

      Georgia gutted their CDC, (the state, not the Country), a couple months ago,

      Got rid of their ERST, the people who respond to measles outbreaks, Ebola, est,… a few weeks ago,

      Truck overturned today with a bunch of disease ridden research monkeys who got free,……..

      and the MSM wonders why Canadian Tourism is down.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Gretchen

      I used to date a man about the same size as Bovino. He admitted that his greatest fear was being called “little man”. I hope for that for Greg. Will Trump call him “Li’l Greg” when they’re on the outs?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gretchen

      Jen Psaki interviewed Graham Plattner tonight. He insisted that he had no idea that the tattoo was a Nazi symbol, even though he referred to it as “my totenkopf” years ago. Was he so incurious he never looked up what that word meant? (Sure). Or is he just lying? Apparently Maine still likes him, and in typical mediocre guy fashion he’s complaining that it’s everybody else’s fault for being mean to him and not giving him second and third chances and “redemption” and “growing”. Grow on your own time, bubba.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The utter incoherence of Trump’s omnidirectional trade war, even on its own terms (useful chart & screen cap through the link):

      Brad Setser @Brad_Setser

      China, the unexpected “winner” from Trump’s second term trade war? Bringing the Trump 2 tariff on China down to 20% (10% reciprocal, 10% fentanyl) is a huge win for China; it puts the new tariffs at the same level as the new tariffs on SE Asia 1/

      The new tariffs on China would also only be 5 pp higher than the tariffs on US allies like Japan and Korea (and most European countries) … massive shift away from the campaign proposal 2/

      There is a myth that the average tariff on China is now 55% (“it would bring the average tariff on most Chinese imports—currently around 55%—to about 45%. That would put China’s average tariff rate closer to those of other trading partners”) 3/

      That ain’t really true — the term 1 Trump tariff on China was about 15% (mostly from the 25% tariff on lists 1-3) relative to pre-tariff trade, and that fell to 10% once trade in the highly tariff products adjusted down. 4/

      And my math is super easy to verify — the effective tariff (the funds actually collected) paid by importers of Chinese goods was just under 40% in June and July (10% legacy, plus close to 30% new … ) 5/

      If and when the term 2 tariff falls to 20% (and 10% on phones/ electronics, which exempt from the reciprocal tariff), the tariff on some goods falls to 45% (still steep) but the tariff on most goods (lists 4a and 4b from term 1) will be 27.5% or 20% … 6/

      That is high, but not all that different than the 20% on Vietnam, the 19% on Malaysia and Indonesia or even the 15% on Japan — so not much of an incentive to adjust trading patterns (a win for China that was worth buying a few beans … ) 7/

      And it makes the penalties on transshipment moot — no need to transship (or change the point of final assembly) for a percentage point tariff difference … 8/

      Now to date there has been a large shift in bilateral US trade away from China, as firms anticipated that China would face higher than average tariffs (an expectation that hasn’t been ratified) 9/

      And the uncertainty around future tariffs on China is high (tho tariff uncertainty is high everywhere — see India, or Canada … ) so firms may still have an incentive to hedge by putting final assembly elsewhere in Asia (or in Mexico) 10/

      But compared to the campaign expectation of 10% tariffs on the world (maybe a bit higher) and 50% (presumably new … ) tariffs on China, a 20% tariff on most of emerging Asia including China is a big win for China 11/

      All the more so b/c the yuan is down close to 15% nominal terms (and more in real terms) relative to pre Trump 1 levels — so China remains very cost competitive (witness China’s export outperformance relative to global trade) 12/12

      The WSJ reporting that Brad Setser is responding to (gift link below):

      Trump, Xi to Discuss Lowering China Tariffs for Fentanyl Crackdown
      If Beijing takes action to cut export of chemicals that make fentanyl, U.S. would cut in half the 20% fentanyl-related levies on Chinese goods
      By Lingling Wei, Hannah Miao and Gavin Bade
      Updated Oct. 28, 2025 at 10:29 pm ET

      Reply
    41. 41.

      piratedan

      @Gretchen: why the folks at MSNBC would even give him a forum is fucking beyond me.  Too much Beltway nethers tugging going on there IMHO in regards who gets time in front of the camera and who doesn’t.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @J. Arthur Crank:  that’s what I thought so I looked it up. I was expecting it to be Italian for bovine. It is but it also means a big and (intellectually)slow human being like an ox.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jay

      @Gretchen:

      In my late 30’s, post divorce, I got a tattoo.

      Left shoulder, 1/4 of my back.

      It’s  the first sutra of the Diamond Sutra, in Sanskrit, over a grey scale pencil drawing of a water lily pond.

      I put a lot of time and thought into it, knowing I would wear it forever. Searched artists who could make it.

      Just saying,…………………….

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Martin

      @Gretchen: Miller is 5′ 10″. Not exactly short, but a LOT of guys have a hangup if they’re under 6′. So I may not think he’s short, but he might think he’s short.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Aussie Sheila

      @JCJ:

      In any State internal power relies on the gun barrels, more specifically, on who controls them. External power likewise, except that the gun barrels have to be able to be efficiently and effectively replaced at scale and speed.

      The rule of law is of course, preferable. But its rule ultimately depends on who controls force. Without such command of force, collecting taxes becomes voluntary.
      In democracies such force must at least appear ‘legitimate’, and be plausibly based on the Will of the people.

      Elsewhere, not so much.

      In foreign affairs, the rule of law is honoured more in the breach than observance precisely because no one nation state ultimately controls all the guns.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      sab

      @Martin: I am a WASP and our men feel deficient if under 6 foot. My dad was 5′ 11″ so didn’t make the cut.

      My first husband was Jewish from Ukraine. He used to joke about the ideal male height being “well over 5′ 8″. He was 5′ 10”. An inch shorter than my dad but in his cultural context he felt fine while my dad an inch taller felt tiny undersized.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Gretchen

      @Martin: I once went to a management meeting about who is seen as having authority. They had everyone stand up. Then told the women to sit down. Then the men under 6 feet sit down, since tall men are seen as having more authority. It was hilarious the number of shorties who remained standing. I knew I they were eye level with my 5’6” self, but there they were in front of God and everybody claiming to be 6 feet tall with their whole chests.
      My son in law was using dating apps before he met my daughter. He said women would say with surprise, on meeting him, hey, you really are taller than 6 feet tall. It seems it’s very common to match with someone who claims to be 6” and meet a 5’9”fellow.
      I’ll believe that Miller is 5’10 and Trump is 6’3” when I see an independent measurement confirm it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Gretchen

      @Gretchen: That same tall son in law once stood back to back with his dad demanding that I assess who was the taller. Both pretty close to 6’3”, but it was still important to both that they be the taller.
      Another tall friend found it hard to believe that my Italian husband and his brother really didn’t know exactly how tall they were, which was taller or care. How could you not care who’s taller?
      I’m sure Bovino cares so I hope people start pointing out that he’s short.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Shalimar

      @Matt McIrvin: He doesn’t have an armed force larger than that available to Illinois and the city of Chicago.  He may think his huge security detail will protect him.  If the judge decides to put him in jail, she will make sure they are outnumbered.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      sab

      At 5’5″ I always felt somewhat short but as a woman who cares? But US women are median 5’4″. Then I noticed that around my office if I disregarded the men I was actually taller than average. Disconcerting realization, but I am still at who cares.

      Spouse spent most of his life at actual 6’2″ until with back injuries and spinal collapse he is well under six feet and always in pain. Lately we are almost eye to eye. Weird feeling for both of us. He should be the taller one.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Martin

      @Jay: Yeah, I think this outrage is preemptive. What we know is that if we don’t take the Senate one of the important tools we have to stop this administration including the people who do really have Nazi tattoos and damn well know they are Nazi tattoos will be lost for another 2 years. There is no universe in which I think that Plattner will be more of a threat to the nations checks and balances than Collins is. Even if he’s a piece of shit, what’s most important is Democratic control of the senate. I’ll take every Manchin in the country in order to achieve that.

      If the people of Maine pick Plattner, I’m not going to argue.

      And if Democrats decide that anyone who shitposts is ineligible for public office, we’re never going to have a Democratic politician born after 1990. And my experience working with people, the only folks that would casually say ‘oh, this is my totenkopf’ are either people who are really proud to be Nazis, or don’t know what it is, or I guess are narcissists, and I suspect he’s the middle one. Maybe he’s just dumb – the legacy of dumb tattoos is probably as long as the legacy of not dumb ones. Everyone else would be self-conscious about it in some manner or another.

      I’m not saying any of this is a great look, but considering how many Democrats we’re willing to give passes to that are still giving defense to Israel, we can clearly live with this. We can’t die on every hill. If Mills can beat Collins, elect Mills. If she can’t and Plattner can, elect Plattner. If neither can, elect a fucking labradoodle, so long as it promises to caucus with Democrats.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      TheMightyTrowel

      @sab: I moved from the US where I’m a tall woman to northwest Europe where I’m a relatively average height woman and then to australia where i’m a tall woman. Going from being tall to being average is really weird and a bit dysmorphia inducing.

      ETA: the worst bit of being tall and female in australia is that i cannot find a single pair of trousers or long-sleeved anything that’s long enough. land of the short-limbed ladies! I buy all my clothes in the US or Europe or 2nd hand shops

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Shalimar

      @Martin: I am fine with Platner if that is who the people of Maine end up voting for.  I just don’t understand why they would.  Even if you set aside the nazi tattoo and the history of shit-posting, how is he qualified to be in the US Senate?  He has never held a lower-level government job or elected position, and his private business is just a sinecure his rich mom gave him so he wouldn’t be bored and get in trouble.  His only positive contribution to society was in the military

      edit: I am extremely leery of people who decide to get into political office and start at the very top.  Why didn’t he at least run for a local or state position first and hold that for a few years just to show he will actually do the work and can be effective?  To me, the MyPillow asshole is more qualified.  At least the business he has run involved far more employees.  And the MyPillow asshole thinking he should start public service in the Senate is a joke.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      no body no name

      @Martin:

      Rule of six for men in blue areas.  Six feet, six pack, six figures or you aren’t datable.  If you are all this though you don’t have to settle down and get to bone a new woman a month and don’t settle down.

      Them’s the rules now.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Gretchen:

      They would have been young fit men. In the last 60 years the Australian population has undergone welcome and major ethnic change. I suspect that average heights may have diminished a little. My male rellies were all very tall, even those born more than a century ago. Today, everyone looks a little less tall.
      But who cares? It’s a nothing burger.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Tony Jay

      fashionazi-worldwide

      Issue#88 – ICE Supremo and MAGA rising star Greg ‘The Bull’ Bovino clues us in to his sleek style heritage, rocks the catwalk with some key Winter Warrior looks, and gives us an exclusive insight into why he thinks a paler grey is the way to go for ‘26

       

        dailycourtwatch-DCNews

      …on leaving the Court Mr Bovino walked back to his ICE station wagon flanked by masked men in combat gear. Before entering the vehicle he gestured towards the building he had just left with both middle fingers raised and told the crowd “Bitch don’t tell me what to do. Bitch keep yapping. Bitch don’t know what’s coming for her.” Ordered to return to the Court the following day to explain his actions, representatives for Mr Bovino disputed the meaning of his words and gestures, claiming he was paying tribute to his recently deceased grandfather Henry ‘Fingers’ Bovino and quoting from a marching song he’d learnt during a High School camping trip to Canada which, they said, would explain why no one else knows it. Judge Ellis has nevertheless set the time for Mr Bovino’s follow up appearance at 9am.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      no body no name

      @Aussie Sheila:

      As a dude that clears six feet, with abs, and with a six figure income I can tell you how the world, especially women, treats you changes like magic.

      The dating dynamic is completely different.  You get the pick of the litter and you get to one night stand like crazy.  Especially if you have liberal social values.

      Looks and income are really all that matter in that game.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Aussie Sheila

      @no body no name:

      Oh dear! I’m so sorry. What a terrible life you must have. You need to get different friends or a different mindset. Either way would be better for your mental and emotional health.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Baud

      I assumed this had to be AI.

       

      It is not AI.

       

      It’s like concept design for Neil Patrick Harris at the end of Starship Troopers that Verhoeven rejected for being too on-the-nose

      Isn’t this the natural outcome of vibes based online culture? The more outlandish the better.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Gretchen

      @no body no name: Delusional. That’s what undateable men tell themselves, while not trying to explain how the short, chubby, sweet , thoughtful fellow who is good with kids and knows how to cook the occasional meal has a nice wife and family! How can that be? My abs! My income!

      Really, women want a nice partner who will share the load and be pleasant. Guy who thinks he’s giving you a gift to be with you isn’t a prize.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Gretchen

      @Aussie Sheila: Has Australia lost its mind over the ethnic changes as much as the US? Because some folks here seem to think that it is an existential crisis that things are changing. There are some in my suburb who are nostalgic about the early days. You mean when there were covenants that prohibited selling your house to Black or Jewish people? Those are the good old days that you want to go back to ?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Gretchen

      @no body no name: Sure you do, hon. I assure you that the kind of women worth dating aren’t lining up to date someone who wants to “bone” them. Sorry you’re alone with your caviar and champagne again tonight. Maybe work on seeing women as people and your luck may change

      Reply
    67. 67.

      daveNYC

      I’m glad that the judge gave him a good talking to, but these guys won’t stop until you force them to stop; and I don’t think the judiciary wants to push too hard there because they’re scared what will happen if they’re ignored.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @daveNYC: Sooner or later, probably sooner, a judge is going to take the option of ordering bailiffs to put him in cuffs and take him to a cell, and if anybody tries to interfere with officers of the court obeying a judge’s direct orders, well, to quote Gregor Vorbarra, “let’s see what happens.”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      TS

      @TheMightyTrowel:

      You need to be a larger size in Australia to get long legged pants. I am 5’4″ which in current times is relatively short, but when I was relatively wide any clothes that were my size were way too long. Now I can fit size 10/12 the length is just right for my height.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Gretchen:

      Some are trying to make people lose their mind. But after the drubbing the Right wing parties got in the May federal election, it looks like such a tactic is a loser. 90% of the electorate or close to it live in urban areas within 60ks of the coast. The ‘verandah’ as we call it. Just over 50% of households have someone of non English speaking background living there.

      The anti immigrant rants of right wing cookers here have little electoral sway.

      There are big problems that the current federal govt must address. Immigration as a synecdoche for housing shortages may get some traction in some places unless there is appreciable efforts to relieve the affordable housing issue.

      Fortunately anyone with a political brain understands this.

      Reply

