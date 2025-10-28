This is a real thing that a judge had to say to the Chief of US Customs and Border Protection. [image or embed] — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:20 AM

I assumed this had to be AI.

It is not AI.

… Nearly three decades into his career with the US Border Patrol, Gregory Bovino has become the on-the-ground face of Trump’s effort to surge federal law enforcement into blue states and cities regardless of whether local officials want them there — first in Los Angeles, now in Chicago, with other possible cities on deck. But if he and his officers are an unwelcome presence or face interference from protesters, Bovino said he is not dissuaded. “We’re going to carry out that mission,” Bovino said in an interview with CNN in Chicago on Tuesday. “And that’s paramount, or else we shouldn’t be here. We’re going to carry that mission out.” He added that if “someone steps in the way, then … that may not work out well for them, and if we need to effect an arrest of a US citizen or anyone else, then we’ll do that.” Local officials have described Bovino as leading a branch of law enforcement which deploys tactics that are frighteningly authoritarian and which has been styled into Trump’s own personal police force, used by the president as a cudgel against Democrat-led localities and the people — citizens and noncitizens alike — who live in them… Bovino, 55, holds the title of chief patrol agent of the El Centro sector and has been the lead on the administration’s crackdown in cities — now, 2,000 miles away from the California sector he helms. His newfound resurgence in the agency under Trump finds him in a position of power unique among his peers in Border Patrol. His heavy-handed tactics, including immigration sweeps in parking lots and smashing car windows, have fueled consternation among some in the Trump administration while also garnering praise from senior Homeland Security officials…

Greetings from the Dirksen federal courthouse, where Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino is set to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Sara Ellis.

From Ms. Cherone’s (long, worth reading!) thread:

… We are underway.

Ellis calls Bovino to the stand. He is wearing his uniform.

He is sworn in.

He has no visible head injury, even though federal officials said he was struck Friday in the head by protestors before he deployed tear gas in Little Village. Ellis is reminding Bovino of the oath he took when he became a Border Patrol officer — the same oath she took when she became a federal judge. “We both agreed to support and defend the Constitution,” Ellis said.

Bovino is listening impassively. Ellis says her job is to ensure that Bovino and the federal agents under his command are acting in accordance with the law and court orders. Ellis “It may be that what I am seeing is the result if one of three things:”

1. Perhaps the order is unclear

2. No one read the order

3. “Folks actively chose to ignore it” Ellis said it could not be No. 3, because that would violate Bovino’s oath…

Ellis says she acknowledges that things can change quickly and be “dynamic” and that she is not present “But I am getting videos … it is difficult for me to see that the force being used is necessary.”…

@wttw.bsky.social… Ellis is now questioning Bovino about what the plaintiffs have called “flagrant” and “repeated” violations of her order. “A warning has to be ‘I am going to deploy tear gas if you do not do whatever it is … get off my car .. and allow people time to comply.”… Ellis tells Bovino the people of Chicago have a right to tell him and his agents that they don’t like what they are doing and want them to leave. “They can’t get tear gassed” for doing that. Bovino: “I understand what you are saying, your honor. We will abide by the temporary restraining order.”… After an hour and 15 minutes on the stand, Ellis dismisses Bovino.

“I’ll let you get back to work.” Bovino immediately leaves the courtroom, accompanied by a large security detail…

Brave defiant dude, as long as he’s got a flotilla of vehicles full of armed agents backing him up.