Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Not rolling over. fuck you, make me.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

Giving up is unforgivable.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

T R E 4 5 O N

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Math Guy – Cannon River at Cowling arboretum on the Carleton campus, Northfield, MN.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BretH
  • FastEdD
  • MCat
  • stinger
  • Yet Another Haldane

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      BretH

      Perfectly captures the feeling I get on my daily walks now. It’s such a special time, watching the earth prepare for winter.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.