On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
by WaterGirl| 5 Comments
This post is in: On The Road, Photo Blogging
Yet Another Haldane
Thanks, I needed that. The DNR says colors are peaking in Northfield:
dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html
Time for a road trip?
BretH
Perfectly captures the feeling I get on my daily walks now. It’s such a special time, watching the earth prepare for winter.
MCat
So beautiful. Thanks.
stinger
Both a path and a stream, and both through trees! Lovely, lovely. Wish I were there.
FastEdD
Um Ya Ya
