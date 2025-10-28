Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread

by | 100 Comments

i am but a simple country farmer, but i do not think the speaker of the house should imply that his party’s president can turn the dial on a big wheel labeled PAIN and constantly look back at the audience for screams like a contestant on the price is right: hell edition

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 28, 2025 at 11:12 AM

It bears repeating: USDA has a $5 billion contingency reserve that it refuses to utilize to continue SNAP benefits. This was the USDA's *own plan* at the start of the shutdown—now quietly deleted from its website.
This is as blatant an example of "hunger is a policy choice" as you will ever see.

[image or embed]

— Brian Goldstone (@brian-goldstone.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:15 AM

Yes, the goal of the administration is to kill people and decimate rural areas, both of which are important if you're the psycopaths in charge who think that it's the only way to keep the government from "going broke"

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:30 AM

oh so they're getting kinda freaked out

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:32 AM

This sort of rhetoric about people not getting government benefits from the anti-government party is notable.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:33 AM

The reason why the GOP even in the immediate post Tea Party period wouldn't let this happen is because they understand that both groups of benefits are more used by their own voters than democrats.
The current crop has internalized their own propaganda.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:40 AM


This is why I think, for instance, that Emmer getting up and acknowledging that people are going to be hurt is an important first step that demonstrates internal resistance is getting more desperate.
The GOP position of three weeks ago would be "Why so mad, dems? SNAP not going to illegals??"

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:43 AM

******

You love to see it…

this is *before* the holiday pain starts settling in next month

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 28, 2025 at 11:08 AM

Look, I'm just saying that every escalation and trespass and glib little threat they've made has been at the cost of hemorrhaging whatever 'make life 2019 again' capital he had a year ago. This is with low unemployment and a stratospherically-high stock market.
They have no one on deck.

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:47 AM

Wooooo doggy

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:01 AM

-7 with dudes? -2 with white people? -19 total?
Yeah, your problem ain't going to go away by monitoring a couple of poll places. Your own voters are turning against you.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:03 AM

"We are going to beat our own voters with sticks for 2 years straight and tell them they should like it, and then expect them to vote for us."
is a hell of a strategy

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:10 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    100Comments

    1. 1.

      JML

      The FauxNews crowd that dominates the current administration is quite convinced that the only people on SNAP are black people in big cities. And they’re also of the ilk who operate on the principle of “if I believe it is this way, then it must be this way”.

      They certainly never gave a damn about rural communities. They were simply the suckers who they expected to vote for them.

      Tom Emmer has a lot of rural territory in his district, maybe he’s finally getting nervous. Not that he actually appears in his district or has any kind of public event that isn’t very well controlled. But the more he throws around the Big Lies, the more scared Cowardly Tom is…

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lollipopguild

      The Gop is getting to the point of the movie where they put a gun to their own head and yell “give me everything I want or I will pull the trigger”. WE will all yell “pull the trigger!”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Democratic leaders from 25 states  are suing the Agriculture Department over the looming suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. Benefits are expected to run dry across the country this weekend because of the ongoing government shutdown.

      The lawsuit, set to be filed Tuesday in Massachusetts district court, argues that the USDA is legally required to continue providing SNAP benefits during the shutdown as long as it has funding. It calls on the court to compel the USDA to use contingency funds appropriated by Congress to keep the program running.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      Once they start starving the crime is going to go up like crazy in rural areas. I expect looting and so on. Since it is going to be mostly white people starving and dying, it’s going to be interesting.

      Perhaps then this man is going to do the resurrection act and turn the pain dial even more. There is going to be an insurrection. By white people. They have guns. It’s going to look really bad. The GOP is on the precipice of its own destruction.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      @JML: ​
      The FauxNews crowd that dominates the current administration is quite convinced that the only people on SNAP are black people in big cities. And they’re also of the ilk who operate on the principle of “if I believe it is this way, then it must be this way”.

      Because fox news keeps telling them that. But Fox News can’t cover the experience that is happening personally to these people who are in fact on SNAP and will not get benefits. That’s going to be spread throughout these rural communities.

      They’ll go back to the Fox News and then find out that they are all federal moochers. Already some GOP pols are calling their own constituents that. These people go to Fox News to get their views validated but it’s going to be crazy when they have no money, no food, and Fox News calls them antifa when they start complaining loudly.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      The reason why the GOP even in the immediate post Tea Party period wouldn’t let this happen is because they understand that both groups of benefits are more used by their own voters than democrats.

      On a previous thread this morning, I noted that the (white) working class doesn’t have class consciousness. Not sure how big the clue-by-four needs to be at this point.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      wasn’t there some Trump voter who complained back in the first term that Trump “wasn’t hurting the people he was supposed to be hurting”?

      apparently they listened, and now, just to be safe, they’re hurting everyone!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MazeDancer

      “Auntie-gate” is what the pro-sex-pest crowd is now throwing against Mamdani  Could win him the election.

      He lied! He called his father’s older second cousin “Aunt”.

      Headlines in the NY Post. Not kidding.

      So, Black, Brown, Indian, Jamaican, Honduran, every person with some familial closeness, even some white people, everyone who is not a billionaire and doesn’t worry about who would inherit, rises up and screams:

      That’s what you do!”

      People call close friends and relatives “Aunt” and “Uncle”. Out of respect.

      There are even some, one assumes, bots spewing “but he said ‘Aunt’ not ‘Auntie”

      Really.

      People are going to swarm the polls.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kindness

      Republicans figure they can blame Democrats for everything.  That is their go to card.  That is their only go to card and Democrats have caught on.  Whether Republican Mom & Pops out there catch on, I will not bet on.  Those people are willfully stupid and filled with hate for anything but themselves.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Geminid:

      I don’t mean this to be a lookist comment, BUT: Whenever I see a picture of Harriet Hagman or whatever her name is (standing next to Moses Johnson) I am reminded of NC’s Rep. Virginia Foxx. Both okay-looking, even nice-enough-looking women, in earlier years — but their constant marination in undiluted MAGA sauce has soured them so that the inner ugliness has made their faces grim, bitter, and angry.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gene108

      @Suzanne:

      I noted that the (white) working class doesn’t have class consciousness. Not sure how big the clue-by-four needs to be at this point.

      Clue-by-four needs to be big. Really big. Delivering a sharp painful blow they cannot ignore, and done so openly they clearly see who is responsible making all the “whataboutisms” conservative media trots out irrelevant.

      I think the last part about them not being aware of what’s going on because of right-wing media is going to be bigger hurdle than getting them to notice things aren’t going well.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      @MazeDancer: Yes, we called my father’s cousin “uncle” and his wife “aunt.” They were close friends of our family, we were Jewish New Yorkers.

      It may not be universal, but it’s a custom in many ethnic groups.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gene108

      @MazeDancer:

      LOL! Stupidest hill to die on. My cousins kids, who are a generation younger than me call me uncle.

      It’s what people do.

      Edit: What should they call me? First cousin once removed gene108. I doubt anyone does that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @kindness:Republicans figure they can blame Democrats for everything.

      And have no qualms using government services to blame Democrats.

      The Agricultural Department  on Saturday posted a new message to its website blaming Democrats for the upcoming suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps, saying assistance will halt beginning Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown.
      “Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the unsigned message posted on the USDA’s official website reads.
       
      “At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance,” the notice concludes.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kirklin

      @gene108: Part of the reason is the classic tactic of pointing to a minority group and saying, “Look what they’re taking from you.”

      It’s a global technique, and it leverages existing racism and misogyny quite well.

      Welfare queen.

      Youths buying steaks.

      Slept their way to the top.

      And so on.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Belafon

      @cain:

      Perhaps then this man is going to do the resurrection act and turn the pain dial even more.

       

      Appropriate that October is coming.

      Though imagine if he starts sending the Guard to rural areas.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Peale

      @gene108: Yep. My great aunt’s kids who are my mother’s age are my aunts as well because they are older.  While I do sometimes refer to my cousins as “Cousin X” and “Cousin Y”, I don’t call them that when I’m talking to them. “Hey, Cousin X, nice to see you.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Belafon

      @MazeDancer:

      People call close friends and relatives “Aunt” and “Uncle”. Out of respect.

       
      It’s also easier for kids to figure out if every adult not a parent or grandparent is a tio (an aunt or uncle, I’m declaring the Spanish word to be used in English).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      @MazeDancer: My great nieces and nephews call me “Aunt”. I called my great aunts and uncles “aunt” and “uncle”. Good Lord, if that’s all they’ve got they’re ridiculous.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RevRick

      @cain: A lot of GOP supporters in rural areas are those a step up from SNAP recipients, who, I suspect, are often non-voters. I served a working class congregation in Western Pennsylvania from the mid 70s through the 80s, and one recurrent theme I heard was how ruthlessly working class whites judged and policed other working class whites. Jay Gould’s claim in the mid 1800s that he could hire half the working class to kill the other half of the working class still holds true.
      This is not to deny the rampant racism that exists in most of the white working class. There’s a ton of that. But I was astounded at all the intraclass conflict that occurred in white communities, because poorer whites were targets that were intimately close at hand.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Peale: My family doesn’t do honorary aunts and uncles, but since I am member of society I have come across it my whole life.  It is not uncommon.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      satby

      Eh, Irish do it to, or at least we did as kids with our parents’ close friends group and their kids did with my parents. It seems pretty universal, so let the nutters scream. They’ll be ignored.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @RevRick:

      I saw a lot of that in red, rurl Central Misery over the 20+ years of living there from the mid-90s to late teens.

      Sure, plenty of bigotry/racism as one comes to expect but never discount the ability of your white, rurl neighbors to run down their white, rurl neighbors at the drop of a hat over something like this.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yeah, that’s Harriet Hageman standing next to Johnson. I could tell by the silver jewelry. Hageman’s the one who beat Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s 2022 primary. At the time I thought, she must do her jewelry shopping in Santa Fe. She looked happier then.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: White people have believed for decades that social-welfare recipients are ​lazy people who won’t work, with “minority” generally unspoken but understood. It predated Reagan and the “welfare queen” myth he promulgated. That’s why that tale was so effective.

      I have also considered that another factor may be the extremist Calvinistic Protestantism that dominates some regions. Poor people are poor because of moral failures, or because it’s a sign that God just doesn’t like them for some reason.

      There was a video posted to Reddit recently (like Baud, I am something of a Reddit addict) of another of those white-woman wingnuts chortling about how the poor now wouldn’t be able to spend “her” money on Temu etc. One of the commenters wrote “I’m conservative and believed in the moral argument but then I learned that SNAP spending really helps the economy so now I support it.” He got thoroughly dragged or ratioed or whatever the kids say. At least he was persuaded by factual information, gotta give him credit for that. But he still seemed to lack empathy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Belafon: I’ve tried to figure out exactly what to call people like the grandson of my mother-in-law’s spouse’s sister. I guess he’s a cousin-by-multiple-marriage of some kind and I’m not going to sweat it too much.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Eyeroller

      @MazeDancer: I do not believe you can assume that this will particularly motivate people, but I can’t imagine it will demotivate anybody either.  It has got to be one of the dumbest attacks I’ve encountered.  Even (gasp) well-off white people often refer to close family friends or friends/close relatives of theri parents as “Aunt” or “Uncle.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      danielx

      “We are going to beat our own voters with sticks for 2 years straight and tell them they should like it, and then expect them to vote for us.”

      Judging by the evidence to date, they’re not wrong in their expectations.​

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eyeroller: A theory I’ve talked about before is that in relatively financially comfortable families, the poor people you’re most familiar with are your fuckup relatives who had all the same advantages you had and ended up in trouble anyway through a long series of unfathomable decisions. So you assume that that’s how poor people are. You’re not going to have much contact with the heroic mother working night and day at multiple low-wage jobs to feed her kids.

      (Even fuckup Cousin Freddie may well be living with, or self-medicating for, undiagnosed mental illness, but that gets buried in “suck it up, Buttercup” ideology.)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      iKropoclast

      @MazeDancer: He called his father’s older second cousin “Aunt”.

      Well, right. I even did it for my parents’ not so much older second cousins.

      What a normal thing to try to make a scandal. These elite families like the Cuomos really aren’t like us, I guess.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @cain:

      Perhaps then this man is going to do the resurrection act and turn the pain dial even more.

      When those zombies emerge from their graves and crypts, things are gonna really go nuts.

      ETA: Beaten to it by Belafon @20!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eyeroller: …one of my favorite old Fred “Slacktivist” Clark essays was the one where he pointed out that Jesus really had no truck with the Protestant work ethic.

      “Consider the lilies. They toil not, neither do they spin.” Or all of the parables where God is like a father or a landowner who loves the people who got themselves straightened out at the last minute just as much as the ones who were flying right and working hard all the time.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @iKropoclast: I think Republicans are grasping at straws in Mamdani’s case. Or more practically, trying to dirty him up. They clearly intend to make him the Democratic boogie man going forward.

      I think Mamdani will disappoint them though. He seems to be a pragmatic politician, not a radical. This may disappoint some DSA members, but they need him more than he needs them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Captain C

      @MazeDancer: I’ve been called ‘uncle’ by my good friend’s son and also by my cousin’s kid who’s my first cousin once removed.  If this is all they got, their internals might be showing a Mamdani landslide.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      rusty

      @RevRick: Yes to this.  There is a deep resentment for those close at hand getting a benefit that they feel is undeserved.  That is why the arguments that there are a higher percentage of SNAP recipients in rural conservative districts will fall flat as a motivation for Republicans to relent.  The SNAP recipients own neighbors are already angry that “those people” get food and healthcare while I work for mine or go without.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Leto

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’ve thought the same thing for a while now. Anger, bitterness, ugliness is poisonous to the soul that eventually physically manifests itself, and no amount of clown makeup or plastic surgery can hide it. It should be a natural warning sign we can point to and say: “This is the result of hate. Don’t do that.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      JML

      @Matt McIrvin: I generally agree with this. Very easy for people from even more middle-class families and environments to think that poverty usually only comes because someone effed up and it was their choices that “caused” them to be poor because of that experience of only seeing it through the eyes of their fuckup family members. Now, with some people it still generates compassion and generosity of spirit, but others simply don’t get it. Unfortunately having that conversation with people often starts getting tangled around the word “privilege”, which while technically accurate brings along a lengthy list of other associations and problems.

      I’ve lived paycheck to paycheck before, and sometimes for extended periods, but I’ve never truly been poor. Feels like that’s an important thing to remind myself of from time to time.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      JoyceH

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Wow – judge is treating him like a juvenile delinquent!

      As for “aunt”, we called the woman Grandpa married after Grandma died “Aunt Mary”. We couldn’t call her Grandma because she just wasn’t, and we couldn’t just call her “Mary” because she was an old lady.

      BTW, saw a news thing the other day that Paxton is suing Tylenol – for “hiding” the alleged Tylenol-autism connection. My money’s on Tylenol.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      mayim

      @gene108:

      I called my grandmother’s brother Uncle Roger [since that’s what my mother called him] and his son Cousin Roger, as a way to distinguish them.

      Overall, the other relatives of my parents’ generation were Aunt/Uncle, while relatives in my generation were just called by their first names, whatever the age difference ~ I have various first and second cousins up to 40 or so years older than I am. They are descendants of oldest children in large families who married young, while I’m in the line from a younger child who married late.

      Additionally, some of my mother’s closest friends were Aunt/Uncle, as an alternative to Mr./Mrs. or just first names.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Castor Canadensis

      @cain: Who will be their enemies?
      Well, think back to the Russian revolution, where the troops enforced lowered prices on the merchants, dispossessed the more successful peasants (the kulacks) and the peasants and workers seized the properties of the landowners and factory-owners. A historian can tell you more.

      Expect farmers against banks and merchants, factory workers against factory owners, and both against the rich and their defenders.  The Nation Guard may well be with the people, the regular army may be with the rich. Or not

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Old Man Shadow

      Thou shalt not lie, Pastor Mike.

      The power is in your hands. You could call Democrats today and say, “Okay, how about a six month extension to give us time to get some bills about health care in front of the House?” You could tell your Senate leaders to kill the filibuster.

      But no, somehow you’re a wee, helpless babe who can’t do the fucking job he was elected to do.

      Asshole.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Paul in KY

      @mayim: I have called all my 1st cousins by their 1st name (even those 25 years older than I), as it is/was my way of saying ‘”we’re both 1st cousins, cuz.”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Captain C

      @Geminid:

      I think Mamdani will disappoint them though. He seems to be a pragmatic politician, not a radical. This may disappoint some DSA members, but they need him more than he needs them.

      As I’ve noted before, Mamdani ran as a proud, joyful Democrat who loves NYC and thinks he can help make it even better.  Most of the DSA types who get (deservedly) trashed here spend their time hating on Democrats and generally dooming.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Castor Canadensis

      @satby:

      Eh, Irish do it to, or at least we did as kids with our parents’ close friends group and their kids did with my parents.

      We do in Canada, too.  I grew up with my cousin Elthea, who was either just someone else named Brown, or an actual 43rd cousin, twice removed. Her mother was Auntie.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom:

      It may not be universal, but it’s a custom in many ethnic groups. 

      Certainly is a thing amongst my Italian-American family members. Families get big, there’s lots of kids, marriages and remarriages. Can’t remember who is related to whom and how.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Geminid: The DSA will shank him right in the spinal cord the nanosecond he doesn’t live up to their expectations, and that point should be about thirty seconds after he’s sworn in.  I’d be generous and say that they can’t help themselves because it’s in their nature, but given their stellar propensity for lining up behind problematic figures, I’m pretty sure they’re an op.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @Captain C: I read of one poll showing Mamdani hitting 50 percent for the first time. He’s been in the mid-forties for a while. I think the more people see of Cuomo, the less they like him.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jeffro

      @JML:The FauxNews crowd that dominates the current administration is quite convinced that the only people on SNAP are black people in big cities.

      Mike “kids in cages again! woot!” Davis actually said/tweeted that just a few days ago.

      Something like “change your ghetto culture”

      Unreal…unless you’ve seen residents of the FauxBubble up and close

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jeffro

      @Suzanne:Not sure how big the clue-by-four needs to be at this point [for WWC voters to get the point]

      oh…let’s just keep getting bigger and bigger ones until we find out, hmm?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @RevRick:  This is why I say that Pastor Niemöller was correct.

      Sooner or later, they will get to you, no matter who you are. It’s inherent in enterprise.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Belafon

      @Professor Bigfoot: One of the Border guys who was part of the group that roughed up and arrested a Latina in Chicago the other day was obviously Latino. Someone really needs to put in his head that his fellow operatives will turn on him eventually.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Gravenstone

      @JoyceH: Acetaminophen has been off patent for nearly 60 years. Yet they’re going after the only “name” manufacturer? Good fucking luck with that, boys.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Geminid

      @Interesting Name Goes Here: The DSA can’t really do anything to Mamdani and its large New York chapter* is solidly behind him. I guess the DSA’s National Political Committee could expell him from the party, but they’d be doing him a favor in my opinion.

      * Ed. I was checking DSA Twitter the other day and saw one of the comrades complain about the New York chapter. He said it was the party’s most centrist chapter.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Leto

      @rusty:

      you get a similar vibe in the veteran community with regard to disability ratings. “Oh, he’s not that hurt. He’s faking it.” Or insert some other thing close to that. The few times I’ve heard it, I’ve always asked why they didn’t report that person for fraud, waste, or abuse, and it’s always, “Well… grumble grumble grumble.” You’re mad at the wrong person for your disability rating, jackass.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      scav

      In my family, first-cousin-once-removed relationships get indiscriminately & randomly tossed into “cousin” or “aunt / uncle” bins, one uncle is near universally referred to as “Brother Bob”; a great uncle called “Uncle Partner”; and a near 60 year old is still “Little Richard” in order to navigate a complete and utter lack of imagination when it comes to male names.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Captain C

      @Geminid:

      I think everyone hopes Andrew Cuomo will go away after the election.

      Quite frankly, we hoped he would go away after he resigned the governorship.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JML: Closest I’ve been was living in the genteel pseudo-poverty of a grad student (in a research world a lot better funded than today’s) and then the hairy summer of unemployment after I came to realize that finishing the degree without a job lined up meant I was fired. But I always knew there was someone who would take me in.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Ohio Mom: we did the same thing on both sides.  I had never before given it a second thought.  Must we now figure out the cousinly degrees of separation too?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Motivated Seller

      Unfortunately…

      We are going to beat our own voters with sticks for 2 years straight and tell them they should like it, and then expect them to vote for us.

      …it is a viable strategy in a 2-party system.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Scout211

      Good news.

      US judge extends block on Trump’s mass layoffs during shutdown

      A federal judge on Tuesday extended a block preventing President Donald Trump’s administration from laying off thousands of federal employees amid a nearly month-long partial government shutdown.

      During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston extended an earlier temporary ruling barring nearly 40 federal agencies from implementing layoffs pending the outcome of a legal challenge by unions that represent federal workers.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Geminid

      @Captain C: Well, at least Cuomo inspired one the funnier remarks I’ve seen in politics, when Curtis Sliwa accused him of “slapping fannies and killing grannies.”

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Geminid: He seems to be a pragmatic politician

      I get the same sense— at this point, I’m at “just go on and elect the guy and lets see if he’s as good at governing as he is at campaigning.”

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Belafon:  He hasn’t gotten his “n-word wake-up call.”

      They’ll let him know what they think of him… and then it’s up to him what he does with that.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      JML

      @Captain C: I wish him luck. I think the NYPD is going to shank Mamdani before the DSA gets a chance to, but it will likely start people gnawing after him from both the right and the left on Day One. NYC is a very difficult city to govern, and there’s a lot of structural challenges for any reformer to navigate, and the presumption that the Mayor has more power than they actually do will be a real challenge for him. But he seems better equipped to use the bully pulpit of the office better than someone like deBlasio?

      I wish him luck, I think he’s going to win pretty handily. He reminds me a little of RT Rybak, former of Mayor of Mpls, in terms of style.

      And everyone noting that people seem to like Andrew Cuomo less the more they get to know him? Boy howdy. Sure seems like there’s a lot of that “hey, weren’t we happy to get rid of this jerk?” stink attached to him. Seems appropriate.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Geminid

      @Professor Bigfoot: I thought Zohran Mamdani showed his pragmatism when he stayed out of the “Why won’t Hakeem Jeffries endorse Zohran Mamdani?!!” controversy. He played it cool and maintained communications with Jeffries.

      A lot of people saw Mamdani as a club with which to beat the party establishment, but Mamdani wouldn’t let himself be used that way.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Geminid: Yes.

      I think he’s running as a Democrat.

      We will have to see if the GOVERNS like a Democrat— pragmatically, practically, always trying to help New Yorkers live a better life.

      I think that’s how Furrowed Brow wins over and over— her constituent services are said to be second to none, as well as having been in Maine since before her granddaddy was born.😉

      Edited to clean up a REALLY crappy sentence.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Captain C

      @Geminid:

      A lot of people saw Mamdani as a club with which to beat the party establishment, but Mamdani wouldn’t let himself be used that way.

      I think a lot of his appeal outside DSA types is that he seems more concerned with improving the city than grinding his political axes in public.  Mayor of NYC is always a tough job given how many hard cases occupy the various power centers here, but I think he has the brains and drive (unlike De Blasio regarding the latter) to figure out how to actually do some good things as mayor.  I’m sure the NYPD will try and fuck things up for him; hopefully enough people will see through their bullshit.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Rachel Bakes

      @Ohio Mom: I just recently realized that my family did the same thing. White Protestants, if it matters. My mom’s cousins and their spouses were Uncle and Aunt. They were a generation older than my mom so it made sense. Except the youngest sister who was Dot. No idea why she didn’t reach Aunt status

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Kelly

      @Matt McIrvin: the poor people you’re most familiar with are your fuckup relatives who had all the same advantages you had and ended up in trouble anyway through a long series of unfathomable decisions.

      This is a good insight. Never thought of it that way but I’ve several relatives that fit this.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      JWR

      @cain: From way up there at #4:

      The GOP is on the precipice of its own destruction.

      It’s kinda like Pete Wilson and California doing Prop 187 all over again, but this time at the national level. (And I hope that makes sense.)

      Reply
    88. 88.

      RSA

      “The White House has all the pain dials turned back to just a 0 or a 1…”

      Mike doesn’t even recognize that the concept of a pain dial is kind of psychopathic.

      “What’s that knob do?”
      “It’s a pain dial.”
      “So you’re deliberately manipulating people’s pain?”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Kelly

      My youngest uncle married the daughter of his oldest sister’s husband. Made for a lot of humorous banter. Both couples were happily married for the rest of their lives.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JWR: I’ll believe it when I see it.

      The capacity of Americans to return to voting Republican after kicking the bastards out in a crisis of their creation seems limitless– either because the immediate crisis has passed, or because Democrats now own it and relief has not been total. Many Americans (mostly white Americans, but some others too) simply see themselves as the kind of person who should vote Republican and it takes a lot to override that.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Quiltingfool

      @RevRick:

      I served a working class congregation in Western Pennsylvania from the mid 70s through the 80s, and one recurrent theme I heard was how ruthlessly working class whites judged and policed other working class whites.

      Testify.  If you live in a predominantly white area (as I do), the judging is fierce.  “Trailer Trash” is a common slur.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Jeffg166

      The GQP are really shitty people. They have been getting shittier and shittier for decades. They seem to be nearing peak enshittification. Can’t wait to see what Christmas is like this year.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      HeleninEire

      I hate to be the bearer of good news 😆…but can the tide possibly be turning?

      Was speaking to a very respected work friend today.  He’s a black man from Haiti,  a Dad, an immigrant,;  used to be a teacher in NYC schools. He is connected to the community.

      He is hearing all those around him. Probably 80% hated T before the election.  His entire community is now on board.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Quiltingfool

      @Matt McIrvin:

      A theory I’ve talked about before is that in relatively financially comfortable families, the poor people you’re most familiar with are your fuckup relatives who had all the same advantages you had and ended up in trouble anyway through a long series of unfathomable decisions.

      This is my husband’s family.  None of them had any advantages, but my husband learned a trade and that has served him well.
      Most of his family are what I call working poor.  One missed paycheck is a disaster.

      I wonder how well my husband could have done had he been born in a middle class family that emphasized higher education.  He is a smart guy, and I think he has the soul of a mechanical engineer or fabricator.  Sigh.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Glory b

      @JML: Interestingly, a discussion on Blacksky is to discourage any black people from participating in news interviews about SNAP.

      The idea is that when people tune into the news, the only people they’ll see discussing losing SNAP will be white people.

      A quick review by one user indicates that 4 out of 5 people using SNAP were black (on the news), only one was white.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      RevRick

      I dread to hear the news from Jamaica. The sins of the first world, and especially the Inited States, are being visited upon those least responsible for pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. A United Church of Christ pastor coined the term Environmental Justice back in 1982 as part of a campaign protesting dumping toxic waste in black communities in North Carolina. The disruptions global warming are causing and will worsen are hard to imagine.
      Has New Orleans ever recovered from Katrina? Puerto Rico from Maria? Future warming will render vast areas uninhabitable and will play havoc with food production.
      When people are forced from their homes, where will they go?

      Reply
    99. 99.

      no body no name

      @MazeDancer:

      I’m not a straight white Christian male as I’m Jewish but I can pass as one.  Growing up close family friends, no blood relations, were called aunt and uncle as a sign of love and respect.  For all purposes they were just that.  They would take care of us we could be left alone with them their kids were treated as our own siblings.

      The nuclear family conservative ideal is not based in history or how people actually interact.  I am not the biological uncle of many who call me that or the brother of many who call me that.  That’s all fine!

      Reply

