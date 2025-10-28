i am but a simple country farmer, but i do not think the speaker of the house should imply that his party’s president can turn the dial on a big wheel labeled PAIN and constantly look back at the audience for screams like a contestant on the price is right: hell edition [image or embed] — GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 28, 2025 at 11:12 AM

It bears repeating: USDA has a $5 billion contingency reserve that it refuses to utilize to continue SNAP benefits. This was the USDA's *own plan* at the start of the shutdown—now quietly deleted from its website.

This is as blatant an example of "hunger is a policy choice" as you will ever see. [image or embed] — Brian Goldstone (@brian-goldstone.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:15 AM

Yes, the goal of the administration is to kill people and decimate rural areas, both of which are important if you're the psycopaths in charge who think that it's the only way to keep the government from "going broke" [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:30 AM

This sort of rhetoric about people not getting government benefits from the anti-government party is notable. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:33 AM

The reason why the GOP even in the immediate post Tea Party period wouldn't let this happen is because they understand that both groups of benefits are more used by their own voters than democrats.

The current crop has internalized their own propaganda. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:40 AM





This is why I think, for instance, that Emmer getting up and acknowledging that people are going to be hurt is an important first step that demonstrates internal resistance is getting more desperate.

The GOP position of three weeks ago would be "Why so mad, dems? SNAP not going to illegals??" [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:43 AM

You love to see it…

Look, I'm just saying that every escalation and trespass and glib little threat they've made has been at the cost of hemorrhaging whatever 'make life 2019 again' capital he had a year ago. This is with low unemployment and a stratospherically-high stock market.

They have no one on deck. [image or embed] — Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:47 AM

-7 with dudes? -2 with white people? -19 total?

Yeah, your problem ain't going to go away by monitoring a couple of poll places. Your own voters are turning against you. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:03 AM