What we're witnessing with #Melissa is ultra rare in the history of known hurricanes in the Atlantic. This level of sustained intensity and feasting on every joule of ocean heat content without any real disruption is incredible.
Not hyperbole: Jamaica is facing a generational catastrophic event.
— Steve Bowen (@stevebowen.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:23 PM
As the government shutdown drags on, Democrats push to renew Obamacare subsidies while Republicans debate changes to the law.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 28, 2025 at 12:30 AM
… Fifteen years after the Affordable Care Act was enacted, the party remains united in criticizing the law but divided on how to move forward. That tension has come into sharp focus during the government shutdown as Democrats seize on rising premiums to pressure Republicans into extending expiring subsidies for the law, often referred to as Obamacare.
President Donald Trump and GOP leaders say they’ll consider extending the enhanced tax credits that otherwise expire at year’s end — but only after Democrats vote to reopen the government. In the meantime, people enrolled in the plans are already being notified of hefty premium increases for 2026.
As town halls fill with frustrated voters and no clear Republican plan emerges, the issue appears to be gaining political strength heading into next year’s midterm elections…
‘Concepts of a plan’
… Republicans say they want a broader overhaul of the health care system, though such a plan would be difficult to advance before next year. Party leaders have not outlined how they’ll handle the expiring tax credits, insisting they won’t negotiate on the issue until Democrats agree to end the shutdown.
House Speaker Mike Johnson told a press conference Monday that the tax credits are “subsidizing bad policy.” Republicans “have a long list of ideas” to address health care costs, he said, and are “grabbing the best ideas that we’ve had for years to put it on paper and make it work.”…
A looming internal GOP fight
Even as GOP leaders pledge to discuss ending the subsidies when the government opens, it’s clear that many Republican lawmakers are adamantly opposed to an extension.
“At least among Republicans, there’s a growing sense that just maintaining the status quo is very destructive,” said Brian Blase, the president of Paragon Health Institute and a former health policy adviser to Trump during his first term…
Also pathetic, and fallacious:
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that he's not "100% sure" if active duty service members will be paid at the end of the week, as the government shutdown continues.
— PBS News (@pbsnews.org) October 27, 2025 at 3:57 PM
you’re the fucking speaker of the house, you interminable dipshit, this is literally your job to know
— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 27, 2025 at 4:07 PM
the asymmetry between what dems are expected to speak to and republicans are expected to speak to drives me insane, dems were expected to know the detailed results of biden’s last colonoscopy while republicans openly lie about what day it is, solely because they can
— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 27, 2025 at 4:13 PM
It’s wild to me that the “traditional masculinity” people love being lied to and insulted by this little gremlin with the most irritating, shit-eating smirk I have ever seen
— We can BBs (@bf4u.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 10:23 AM
Let’s be clear: the administration is choosing not to tap emergency funds available to provide critical food assistance for families in need.
Their own shutdown plan — which they recently deleted — confirmed they could. Read it for yourself:
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar.com) October 27, 2025 at 3:13 PM
For me argentina is the easiest one because there's 40 million people on SNAP and we're giving milei 40 billion. "The president could give every hungry family a thousand dollars right now but he's giving it to argentina instead for no reason at all. He hates america"
— Hemry, Local Bartender (@bartenderhemry.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 1:10 PM
SNAP is probably the most effective federal dollar we spend in terms of long term domestic economic outcomes.
that isn’t why you should support it; you should support it because it is a moral imperative to feed the hungry.
but it’s why even a growth-oriented ghoul shouldn’t oppose it.
— ghost malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 9:21 PM
this isn’t dooming, necessarily, but barring extraordinary means, these outcomes are already decided. this is the path the republicans have chosen for the nation.
— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 27, 2025 at 4:47 AM
there are so many terrible outcomes now that are baked in, no matter what the republican party does. this will be a very hard winter.
— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 27, 2025 at 4:45 AM
