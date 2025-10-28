I yam actually exhaustipated, but close enough for non-government work. One more long day tomorrow, then things go back to what passes for normal on Thursday. I’m just going to run through the basics again tonight so I can get cleaned up and rack out.

The cost:

Sound on📢 While the world takes for granted the peace of a quiet morning coffee, this child — like thousands of Ukrainian children — has known only the sound of explosions since birth. Just look into the eyes of this little boy in Kharkiv. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 3:22 AM

During World War I this was called shell shock. Now we call it post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or post-traumatic stress (PTS). This is a toddler with shell shock from drone, bomb, and missile attacks.

This is still the best description of how we got from shell shock to PTS:

Right now, at 3:15 AM local time in Ukraine/9:15 PM EDT, almost all of northeastern, eastern, and southern Ukraine – Chernihiv Oblast around to Odesa Oblast – is under air raid alert. The alert maps aren’t showing anything specific, so the Ukrainians will have another long sleepless late night/early morning.

Also, lots of facilities appear to be on fire in Russia.

What did Carlo Graziani know and when did he know it?

President Zelenskyy’s met with David van Weel, the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs earlier today. Video below, English write up after the jump.

The President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Discussed Energy Support for Ukraine to Get Through the Winter President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, David van Weel. One of the key topics was Ukraine’s energy situation. The Head of State briefed the Minister on Russia’s daily strikes against Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure, as well as the water supply system. David van Weel announced that the Netherlands will provide an additional EUR 25 million to support Ukraine’s energy sector. “We are very grateful for this. Today, this is probably one of our top priorities – a strong army, strong air defense, and the ability to strengthen our energy sector. Recently, a decision was made to establish a coalition to support Ukraine’s energy sector and energy security. And I am very thankful that in this team we immediately felt the support of Norway, the Netherlands, and personally, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting also addressed the possibility of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit. The Netherlands supports this decision, as well as the need to increase pressure on Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for its role in adopting the 19th EU sanctions package and discussed preparations for the next one with David van Weel. Additionally, they discussed the prospect of holding Russia accountable for its war crimes. Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for its role in establishing the Special Tribunal on Russian Aggression against Ukraine and for the decision to host the tribunal in The Hague. David van Weel assured that Ukraine can continue to rely on the Netherlands’ support. “The Netherlands will stand with Ukraine for as long as needed, whether in military support, where we were among the leaders in assisting your country, or in financial support, where we are now strongly backing efforts to use frozen Russian assets to provide greater financial aid and stability, or in the sphere of justice,” he said.

Georgia:

Brave Georgian protesters have blocked the Rustaveli Avenue for the 335th consecutive day, risking jail time (15 days for the first ‘offense’ and up to two years for repeated ‘offenses’). #GeorgiaProtests Most people stick to the sidewalk. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 1:26 PM

School children and their parents blocked Tsotne Dadiani street in Tbilisi – unexpectedly for everyone. They are fed up with online classes and want their school to finally be constructed. I wonder if they are going to jail anyone from this particular protest for 15 days, 📷 MOSE 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:51 PM

since they “artificially blocked the road.” When journalists asked them, the parents knew about the draconian law and didn’t care. A positive little development. Hope many more social issues follow, and better sooner than later. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:51 PM

Georgians are stubborn in keeping the tradition of closing Rustaveli, even just symbolically. But the pavement truly is full. They all face jail for it – up to 1 year under the Criminal Code if they’d been detained over the “offense” before. Day 335. #GeorgiaProtests #TerrorinGeorgia 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 5:11 PM

I want to tell you about how young protester Lizi Ubilava inspired me. I didn’t know her, but I had heard her name from the regime propaganda media. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:35 PM

A few weeks ago, regime police vans began hurrying us to march faster moments after as I decided to go home via metro. But before I went into metro, I heard the police demands and saw Lizi demonstratively and deliberately slowing herself in order to disobey the unlawful demands. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:35 PM

I couldn’t leave her alone like that and felt the sudden urge to join her, although I really didn’t want to be fined or jailed because I always have some foreign policy stuff to do. More joined in and then the entire march stopped and refused to move if the vans kept pressing us to go faster. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:35 PM

To me, this is a great demonstration of the importance of one person to act first, & the snowball effect it creates. I asked Lizi her name and remarked: “Oh, youuu are the ‘radical’ targeted by the propaganda.” She was completely unbothered by the attack & even found it amusing. He high-fived. 4/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:35 PM

1/ According to the non-governmental organisation Partnership for Human Rights (PHR), which represents detained teacher Nino Datashvili, her health condition has significantly deteriorated while in the penitentiary facility. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

2/ They plan to file a motion at tomorrow’s court hearing to replace her pre-trial detention. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

3/ The organisation reports that about two months after her arrest, Nino began experiencing severe spinal and limb pain, which prevented her from attending her court hearings on 8 and 17 September 2025. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

4/ PHR stated: “The N5 penitentiary facility provides Nino Datashvili with medical services; however, her health condition is not improving in prison. On the contrary, it has recently become critically severe, demonstrating that the medical care provided is ineffective”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

5/ “Following an examination at Vivamedi Clinic on 25 August 2025, which revealed spinal osteochondrosis, Nino was prescribed medication and physiotherapy”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

6/ “The same medical document indicated that, if the treatment proved ineffective, the patient should be transferred to a hospital for surgical intervention. For the past two months, she has undergone regular medical treatment, but her condition has continued to worsen.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

7/ According to her lawyers, on 24 October 2025, Nino was again transferred to Vivamedi Clinic for medical evaluation, where she underwent an MRI scan. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

8/ The resulting medical report identified a new diagnosis not present in the previous document — M50.2 cervical intervertebral disc displacement and herniation of the C5–C6 discs, both requiring surgical intervention. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

9/ “As of today, Nino Datashvili needs two surgeries. The medical report prioritises the cervical spine operation. The state is obligated to ensure the preservation of her health or release her from detention”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

10/ On 21 June, Judge ordered pre-trial detention for Nino Datashvili, a civic education teacher charged with assaulting a public official. Nino faces imprisonment from four to seven years. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

Please keep in mind that the Russian regime in Georgia is banning democratic parties on the basis that we the “collective UNM” “started war with Russia” in 2008. Yes, you read it right. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 9:08 AM

The UN:

🇺🇳 UN commission finds Russia’s systematic drone attacks in Ukraine are CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY Evidence shows a coordinated policy to “hunt” civilians with drone cameras and deliberately target ambulances with repeat strikes [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:27 AM

Russia is committing crimes against humanity by hunting Ukrainian civilians with drones, according to a UN commission of inquiry. www.ohchr.org/en/hr-bodies… [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 12:35 PM

Russian drones stalk civilians in frontline towns and strike them. This tactic has forced thousands to flee entire regions—an act the UN qualifies as a crime against humanity. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 12:35 PM

The commission’s findings are based on interviews with 226 individuals, including humanitarian workers and local officials, as well as hundreds of verified videos. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 12:35 PM

The Czech Republic:

As Russia tries to plunge Ukraine into darkness, Czech tech is keeping the lights on. Cogeneration units from Czechia are powering hospitals and city districts — delivering both heat and electricity. A Czech envoyý says hundreds have already been delivered.

euromaidanpress.com/2025/10/28/a… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 9:38 AM

From EuroMaidan Press:

The Czech Republic has delivered hundreds of cogeneration units to Ukraine that can power hospitals or entire districts, Ukrinform reports. These high-efficiency systems are already being installed in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and other areas to support critical infrastructure amid ongoing Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid. This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, as Russia continues its daily terror air attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an effort to trigger blackouts and deprive civilians of heating during the approaching winter. Czech Government Envoy for Ukraine’s Reconstruction Tomáš Kopečný told Ukrinform that the Czech Republic is supplying Ukraine with cogeneration units that serve as alternative energy sources. He emphasized that these are not backup generators but compact, efficient systems capable of generating both heat and electricity. Each unit produces between 500 kW and 4–5 MW of power. Kopečný said that one unit can supply energy to an entire hospital or a city district. The systems can be connected directly to the grid, and if more capacity is needed, several units can be combined. The devices operate on gas or biomass and are already being deployed across Ukraine. “Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, when we actually began this work, hundreds of such units have already been delivered,” Kopečný said. He added that the strongest players in the cogeneration sector are the Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany. According to him, Czech suppliers are not only shipping the units but also establishing branches in Ukraine, training local partners, and contributing to the development of domestic manufacturing. Alongside cogeneration units, Czechia supplies hundreds — possibly thousands — of 3D printers for use in medicine, industry, and the military. Czech suppliers are opening branches in Ukraine, training local partners, and helping develop local production. The Czech National Development Bank now implements major Ukraine projects and has received €200 million from the European Commission to support them. “Public fundraising remains active. Campaigns like “Gift for Putin” have funded a tank, helicopter, howitzers, and long-range missiles — often within days.

Estonia and NATO:

I guarantee this shoot down only happened because it was a US base.

The US:

Oy vey.

Back to Ukraine.

Russians are publishing footage of what they claim is the flight of a FP-5 Flamingo missile during an attack on Moscow on the night of October 27. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 8:50 AM

Russian forces attacked journalists from the German outlet Welt with a drone while they were filming the work of an air defense unit. As a result of the attack, the cameraman and producer were wounded, and a Ukrainian soldier was killed.

www.instagram.com/p/DQWWsviCN8… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:06 AM

The Russians are trying to maintain air superiority through the sheer number of drones, but they’re being shot down by the anti-aircraft gunners of the 63rd Brigade, the “Steel Lions.”

Tidyzhch-tyzhch!

t.me/ombr_63 [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:17 AM

Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russia struck Chuhuiv with at least six drones, destroying a private enterprise. They’re focused on terrorizing every city within reach, doing as much damage as possible. It’s a deliberate attempt to break the population. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:12 PM

Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast:

The russian army bombed the gas appliance factory in Druzhkivka that produced Greta-brand gas stoves. The plant employed thousands of Donbas residents. Russia destroyed it. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:52 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

I always tell people that if they want their infrastructure to be properly maintained, properly repaired, and/or properly functioning they need to hire a Russian company. Or wait two weeks. Either one really.

Kyiv Oblast:

The blackout schedules are back, but here in Kyiv, at least for now, they are not as bad as the dark days of winter 2022-2023. Ukraine’s energy system is more resilient and distributed than before, but Russia now attacks with many more drones. Send more air defenses, please! [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 4:24 AM

Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast:

Everything terrorussia touches turns to ashes and ruin. This is the town of Dobropillia in the Donetsk region which russia now “liberates” of its residents. This isn’t a movie, it’s the everyday reality of hundreds of thousands of people. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 11:41 AM

Dobropillia is part of the Pokrovsk front/battle for Pokrovsk.

Don’t think that’s going to happen.

“The Dobropillia operation brought 2,200 Russian prisoners. They wiped out many of their troops there. There are 2,200 of their people in captivity — that’s in just over six months of 2025. The entire east — Dobropillia, Pokrovsk — brought 2,200 Russian prisoners.” – Zelensky. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:46 AM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

💥On October 26, 2025, a sabotage was committed on a Russian railway military logistics track near the village of Stulnevo, Berdyansk district, Zaporizhia region. While the train was traveling, the tracks were blown up, causing the locomotive, 10 cars, and a cover platform to derail. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 8:53 AM

Russian occupied Donbas and Russian occupied Crimea:

Prymary are striking valuable Russian military targets in Donbas and Crimea.

Donbas: Two 48Ya6-K1 “Podlet” radar stations and a 9A82 launcher of the S-300V. Crimea: 96L6 radar from the S-400 “Triumf” air defense system, a P-18 “Terek” radar, a 55Zh6U “Nebo-U” radar, and a BK-16 assault boat. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 3:22 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Russian equipment and dugouts are literally going underwater in the Shebekino area and along the Vovchansk axis after a dam burst in the Belgorod region. The occupiers are whining that they now have to swim to reach their positions. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:08 AM

Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

Ulyanovsk Oblast, Russia:

Stavropol Krai, Russia:

The Republic of Mari El, Russia:

The Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia:

The Kanchurinsk underground gas storage near Kumertau, Bashkortostan, seems to have “left the chat.” Ukrainians have started striking Russian underground gas sites. Due to low temperatures, Russia can’t balance its reserves — some regions may simply freeze. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 4:54 PM

Moscow:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

General Staff of the AFU💙💛 Even at the front, Ukrainian soldiers find time for good and their pets. In the photos, servicemen are next to their faithful four-legged friends – cats and dogs, which they saved or which themselves found their way to our defenders. Therefore, we will win! [image or embed] — Naida46 (@naida46.bsky.social) October 25, 2025 at 7:15 PM

