

Monday morning:

I mostly agree w @paulwaldman.bsky.social but much of the brutality, cruelty, & malicious mayhem here in Chicago has been by Border Patrol. Was BP that zip-tied naked children in that attack on the apt bldg, BP has been gassing n’hoods, & likely they’re mostly veteran agents. Rot is deep at BP too [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 12:13 PM

I’ll remind everyone the closest border to Chicago is Detroit/Windsor, which is 200 miles away. ICE would have a legitimate case for being deployed here. But ICE doesn’t have code to enough agents to hit Miller’s demented quotas, so Border Patrol was sent here to be muscle. Neither they nor ICE…/2 …have training or experience in crowd control, Border Patrol isn’t experienced in large & dense urban settings, & their actions elicit instant protests. And BP has a reputation for acting w impunity on the Mexican border, & that’s consistent w the impunity & contempt they’ve exhibited in Chicago…/3 I’m actually skeptical of the Miller/Homan/GOP budget plans for a massive force of ICE agents. Most law enforcement agencies in America have job openings. Many local cops make more through salary + overtime than they would w ICE, it’s easier work, & after their shift they go home, not to a hotel /4 Last week we learned ICE has received about 50,000 applicants. Their acceptance rate, incl during Trump’s first administration, has typically been around 3-5%. But let’s say they accept 50%. That’s still only a quarter of what they want (& I think it’s unlikely half of those applicants…/5 …will pass initial screenings, accept offers, be willing to live where ICE would send them, complete even a stripped-down job training, & decide they would rather work for ICE than other jobs that may be available to them). If that’s the case, Miller will continue to rely on Border Patrol /6

Monday night:

🚨BIG changes happening — ICE leadership is being purged tonight. The old guard, which prioritized targeted enforcement operations aimed at people with criminal records, is being replaced with Border Patrol and Gregory Bovino's "Midway Blitz" style.

Think things are bad now? It'll get worse. [image or embed] — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:27 PM

Other outlets are now reporting. First to report tonight was Anna Giaritelli at the Washington Examiner, whose story if anything missed how big the purge was. It's not just five cities; ICE Field Office Directors are being fired in at least a dozen cities, and will be replaced by CBP people instead. [image or embed] — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:34 PM

… A total of five sources said the five field office directors had been relieved of their duties and sent to other parts of the country to work. The DHS had plotted to fire all five field office directors but relented amid pushback from acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, who pleaded that they not be terminated… DHS Secretary Kristi Noem would have the final say in personnel matters at ICE and Border Patrol. The DHS did not comment on Noem’s role in the personnel changes. “I personally think this is being pushed by Noem and [DHS senior adviser Corey Lewandowski] because they don’t like [White House border czar Tom Homan]. I think Tom would have said, ‘No way,’” the second official said. The decision to replace top federal employees from one agency with employees from an entirely different agency is unprecedented. The DHS had initially dispatched Gregory Bovino, who oversees the Border Patrol’s El Centro, California, region, to help with immigration arrests in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland since the start of summer. Bovino has become the face of the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime for his aggressive style, leading Border Patrol agents in a parade down the streets of Chicago’s business district and standing face to face with fiery rioters and protesters. He has also brought in Border Patrol agents to supplement ICE efforts. Now, the second official explained, Bovino is not viewed as the exception to the norm, but the new standard for what is to come at ICE… Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has pushed for a high level of arrests and deportations. At present, the Trump administration anticipates hitting 600,000 deportations by January 2026. In May, White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller pushed ICE to arrest 3,000 illegal immigrants per day, which would work out to more than 1 million arrests in a year… But those high figures have been impossible to achieve as ICE has simultaneously focused on arresting the “worst of the worst,” often a one-by-one process…

NBC has a story on this as well already, and they've got an indicative quote as to how things will go:

"'The mentality is CBP does what they’re told, and the administration thinks ICE isn’t getting the job done,;' one of the DHS officials said. 'So CBP will do it." www.nbcnews.com/politics/imm… [image or embed] — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:35 PM

… Border Patrol has deployed over 1,500 agents to arrest immigrants in cities around the country to assist with deportations, Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks told NBC News. By comparison, there are 8,500 officers working for ICE’s enforcement and removal operations. Border Patrol has been behind some of the most searing images of immigration arrests since Trump took office. Earlier this month in Chicago, Border Patrol agents rappeled from a Black Hawk helicopter into an apartment building as families slept. Last week, videos emerged from Chicago of Bovino throwing a gas canister into a crowd. The incident is now part of a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of using overly aggressive tactics. Bovino has been ordered before a federal judge in Illinois on Tuesday to face questions on whether recent arrest tactics in the Chicago area, including using tear gas, violated a temporary restraining order against CBP’s use of excessive force. Plaintiffs’ attorneys have pointed to Bovino’s personal use of tear gas as a potential violation of the judge’s order… Some ICE leaders have quietly expressed dismay over Border Patrol’s tactics in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, the law enforcement official and two DHS officials said… The Trump administration has increasingly turned to Bovino to oversee Border Patrol operations targeting immigrants in major U.S. cities, most recently in Chicago, where Bovino arrived in mid-October and became the public face of the Trump administration’s enforcement efforts there. The DHS officials said Bovino does not report to the chief of Border Patrol or CBP’s commissioner, as other Border Patrol sector chiefs do. The law enforcement official said Bovino reports directly to Noem, who called him the Border Patrol Commander at Large in a recent op-ed. While the list of ICE field office directors that may soon be removed was compiled by Lewandowski and Bovino, it also is being tightly held inside the White House by Miller, the DHS officials said…

One gets the impression that Tom Homan has no intention of being held responsible for the promised chaos. Bovino, Noem & Lewandowski are happy to masquerade as the decision-makers, but it’s Stephen Miller who will end up before the eventual criminal tribunal (if he doesn’t imitate his Nazi idol in time).

THIS is the reason why I have consistently tried to emphasize that Border Patrol and ICE are different agencies with different duties and different leadership and different styles.

Border Patrol are the aggro cowboys compared to ICE. Now they're going to be the ones running the show. — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:36 PM

Also, note that the person making all these decisions is not Secretary Noem; it's Corey Lewandowski, who is still a "special government employee" (and by many reports sleeping with Noem and running the agency while she does mostly TV), as well as Gregory Bovino himself. [image or embed] — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:41 PM

While it's too soon to tell exactly how this will change ICE operationally, suffice to say that, when you combine this with the massive surge in new recruits, the institutional culture of the agency may be forever changed towards a far more aggressive, militarized posture. — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:43 PM

Bill Melugin got more details but Anna G. at the Examiner broke the story. Worth noting also that Bill is clearly telegraphing the message that the rank and file at ICE are NOT happy about this.

This is going to be a good time for reporters to get inside stories from disgruntled ICE staff. [image or embed] — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:48 PM