Warning: Changes (for the Worse) At ICE

Monday morning:

I mostly agree w @paulwaldman.bsky.social but much of the brutality, cruelty, & malicious mayhem here in Chicago has been by Border Patrol. Was BP that zip-tied naked children in that attack on the apt bldg, BP has been gassing n’hoods, & likely they’re mostly veteran agents. Rot is deep at BP too

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 12:13 PM

I’ll remind everyone the closest border to Chicago is Detroit/Windsor, which is 200 miles away. ICE would have a legitimate case for being deployed here. But ICE doesn’t have code to enough agents to hit Miller’s demented quotas, so Border Patrol was sent here to be muscle. Neither they nor ICE…/2

…have training or experience in crowd control, Border Patrol isn’t experienced in large & dense urban settings, & their actions elicit instant protests. And BP has a reputation for acting w impunity on the Mexican border, & that’s consistent w the impunity & contempt they’ve exhibited in Chicago…/3

I’m actually skeptical of the Miller/Homan/GOP budget plans for a massive force of ICE agents. Most law enforcement agencies in America have job openings. Many local cops make more through salary + overtime than they would w ICE, it’s easier work, & after their shift they go home, not to a hotel /4

Last week we learned ICE has received about 50,000 applicants. Their acceptance rate, incl during Trump’s first administration, has typically been around 3-5%. But let’s say they accept 50%. That’s still only a quarter of what they want (& I think it’s unlikely half of those applicants…/5

…will pass initial screenings, accept offers, be willing to live where ICE would send them, complete even a stripped-down job training, & decide they would rather work for ICE than other jobs that may be available to them). If that’s the case, Miller will continue to rely on Border Patrol /6

***********

Monday night:

🚨BIG changes happening — ICE leadership is being purged tonight. The old guard, which prioritized targeted enforcement operations aimed at people with criminal records, is being replaced with Border Patrol and Gregory Bovino's "Midway Blitz" style.
Think things are bad now? It'll get worse.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:27 PM

Other outlets are now reporting. First to report tonight was Anna Giaritelli at the Washington Examiner, whose story if anything missed how big the purge was. It's not just five cities; ICE Field Office Directors are being fired in at least a dozen cities, and will be replaced by CBP people instead.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:34 PM

A total of five sources said the five field office directors had been relieved of their duties and sent to other parts of the country to work. The DHS had plotted to fire all five field office directors but relented amid pushback from acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, who pleaded that they not be terminated…

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem would have the final say in personnel matters at ICE and Border Patrol. The DHS did not comment on Noem’s role in the personnel changes.

“I personally think this is being pushed by Noem and [DHS senior adviser Corey Lewandowski] because they don’t like [White House border czar Tom Homan]. I think Tom would have said, ‘No way,’” the second official said.

The decision to replace top federal employees from one agency with employees from an entirely different agency is unprecedented.

The DHS had initially dispatched Gregory Bovino, who oversees the Border Patrol’s El Centro, California, region, to help with immigration arrests in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland since the start of summer.

Bovino has become the face of the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime for his aggressive style, leading Border Patrol agents in a parade down the streets of Chicago’s business district and standing face to face with fiery rioters and protesters. He has also brought in Border Patrol agents to supplement ICE efforts.

Now, the second official explained, Bovino is not viewed as the exception to the norm, but the new standard for what is to come at ICE…

Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has pushed for a high level of arrests and deportations. At present, the Trump administration anticipates hitting 600,000 deportations by January 2026.

In May, White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller pushed ICE to arrest 3,000 illegal immigrants per day, which would work out to more than 1 million arrests in a year…

But those high figures have been impossible to achieve as ICE has simultaneously focused on arresting the “worst of the worst,” often a one-by-one process…

NBC has a story on this as well already, and they've got an indicative quote as to how things will go:
"'The mentality is CBP does what they’re told, and the administration thinks ICE isn’t getting the job done,;' one of the DHS officials said. 'So CBP will do it." www.nbcnews.com/politics/imm…

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:35 PM

Border Patrol has deployed over 1,500 agents to arrest immigrants in cities around the country to assist with deportations, Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks told NBC News. By comparison, there are 8,500 officers working for ICE’s enforcement and removal operations.

Border Patrol has been behind some of the most searing images of immigration arrests since Trump took office. Earlier this month in Chicago, Border Patrol agents rappeled from a Black Hawk helicopter into an apartment building as families slept. Last week, videos emerged from Chicago of Bovino throwing a gas canister into a crowd.

The incident is now part of a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of using overly aggressive tactics.

Bovino has been ordered before a federal judge in Illinois on Tuesday to face questions on whether recent arrest tactics in the Chicago area, including using tear gas, violated a temporary restraining order against CBP’s use of excessive force. Plaintiffs’ attorneys have pointed to Bovino’s personal use of tear gas as a potential violation of the judge’s order…

Some ICE leaders have quietly expressed dismay over Border Patrol’s tactics in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, the law enforcement official and two DHS officials said…

The Trump administration has increasingly turned to Bovino to oversee Border Patrol operations targeting immigrants in major U.S. cities, most recently in Chicago, where Bovino arrived in mid-October and became the public face of the Trump administration’s enforcement efforts there.

The DHS officials said Bovino does not report to the chief of Border Patrol or CBP’s commissioner, as other Border Patrol sector chiefs do. The law enforcement official said Bovino reports directly to Noem, who called him the Border Patrol Commander at Large in a recent op-ed.

While the list of ICE field office directors that may soon be removed was compiled by Lewandowski and Bovino, it also is being tightly held inside the White House by Miller, the DHS officials said…

One gets the impression that Tom Homan has no intention of being held responsible for the promised chaos. Bovino, Noem & Lewandowski are happy to masquerade as the decision-makers, but it’s Stephen Miller who will end up before the eventual criminal tribunal (if he doesn’t imitate his Nazi idol in time).

THIS is the reason why I have consistently tried to emphasize that Border Patrol and ICE are different agencies with different duties and different leadership and different styles.
Border Patrol are the aggro cowboys compared to ICE. Now they're going to be the ones running the show.

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:36 PM

Also, note that the person making all these decisions is not Secretary Noem; it's Corey Lewandowski, who is still a "special government employee" (and by many reports sleeping with Noem and running the agency while she does mostly TV), as well as Gregory Bovino himself.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:41 PM

While it's too soon to tell exactly how this will change ICE operationally, suffice to say that, when you combine this with the massive surge in new recruits, the institutional culture of the agency may be forever changed towards a far more aggressive, militarized posture.

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:43 PM

Bill Melugin got more details but Anna G. at the Examiner broke the story. Worth noting also that Bill is clearly telegraphing the message that the rank and file at ICE are NOT happy about this.
This is going to be a good time for reporters to get inside stories from disgruntled ICE staff.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:48 PM

Pulling this into the main thread because you flagged an underappreciated part of this (which Bill Melugin touches on).
Homan, despite being a blowhard, prefers targeted enforcement. Lewandowski and Bovino want MASS deportations and don't care about who they get — and they won this fight.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 8:54 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    106Comments

    4. 4.

      kindness

      Democrats are going to need to do a deep purge of the entire Federal government next time they are running things.  Republicans will wail and moan.  Democrats merely need to point to Trump for their authority to do it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leto

      Last week we learned ICE has received about 50,000 applicants. Their acceptance rate, incl during Trump’s first administration, has typically been around 3-5%. But let’s say they accept 50%. That’s still only a quarter of what they want (& I think it’s unlikely half of those applicants…/5

      …will pass initial screenings, accept offers, be willing to live where ICE would send them, complete even a stripped-down job training, & decide they would rather work for ICE than other jobs that may be available to them). If that’s the case, Miller will continue to rely on Border Patrol /6

      In the run up to the Iraq Surge, lead by Petraeus, the Army was in a similar situation and they took the same approach. Relaxed standards and just let, basically, anyone in because they were chewing through the bodies. Did it help? Nope, because you ofc had bigger issues at hand that you now had to deal with; the same will be here. As the first tweet mentioned, it’s going to absolutely get worse. Also we’ll see if we learned the lessons of de-Nazification/Baathification/-whatever-ication.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      XeckyGilchrist

      Factional squabbles in the administration can only be bad for, well, everyone. It’s going to be a huge dangerous mess when Trump either shuffles off this mortal coil or becomes catatonic.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Professor Bigfoot

      The agents they’ve used have failed to instigate the widespread violence and rioting they were supposed to; so now they’re bringing in the real bullyboys, the “cowboys from the southern border” (Remember the video of white men on horses herding Black men a few years ago?) who are willing to do whatever (Didn’t the Border Patrol union come out loudly for Trump II?) Mango Mussolini (or more likely in this case, Reichsfürer Miller) tell them to do?

      Look for continued escalation and higher levels of violence. Until one day some brown man is going to decide to exercise his Second Amendment rights and “this business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we will be lucky to live through it.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Leto

      The mentality is CBP does what they’re told, and the administration thinks ICE isn’t getting the job done

      “I was just following orders…”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bill Arnold

      it’s Stephen Miller who will end up before the eventual criminal tribunal (if he doesn’t imitate his Nazi idol in time).

      LOL. Thank you for this.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      Since the list of cities that have had ICE Field Office Directors removed is in small print, they are:

      Los Angeles
      Phoenix
      Philadelphia
      Denver
      El Paso
      San Diego
      Seattle/Portland
      New Orleans

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Makes you wonder how long the 2A will be around for at this rate. Some gun rights groups have already expressed nervousness at some of the Trump admin’s actions; the Admin is currently appealing a case to the SCOTUS that deals with making applicants on a Form 4473 answer whether they use marijuana or not. Guess which side the DOJ is on?

      They were idiots if they ever thought Mr. “Seize the guns now, due process later” was ever pro-2A

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  The idiots pretended that “tyranny” might come from the government.

      They know damned well they can’t stand against a basic Marine fire team with their $2000 Daniel Defense ARs.

      But what they can do is kill their neighbors and take their stuff.

      Ethnic cleansing- it’s on the menu.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterForkbeard

      @kindness: Yes. Though we all know the Supreme Court will try and find some way for President Democrat to not be allowed to do lesser forms of what Trump is doing today.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dave

      @Professor Bigfoot: Exactly this; it’s obvious they want to escalate in order to have an excuse they can put in front of idiots and the willfully blind. And people in frog and chicken outfits are to absurd for even for them apparently.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kirklin

      Dana Houle seems to have forgotten that Chicago is an international port city. It’s too bad as it weakens an argument I fully support.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      ArchTeryx

      I’ve dean’t with the CBP baboons before when I was crossing Canada. Mind you, the Canadian BP people were just as much a set of monsters, but holy shit the sheer paranoia of the CBP gorillas was insane. I accidentally moved my car a little too close to the one in front of me, and I suddenly was surrounded by agents screaming at me to stop and aiming weapons at me.

      I’m white. I’m male. And I’m a U.S. citizen. I had a RIGHT to return to the U.S. But they were going to make it as hard as possible for me. (This was when Obama was president!)

      The idea of these fuckers being set loose in our cities gives me the chills. These are where the hardest core fascists are. ICE are a bunch of amateurs. These folks have been disappearing people for half a century.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ArchTeryx

      @prostratedragon: Melissa is absolutely bonkers. It actually managed to damage a Hurricane Hunter plane due to severe turbulence; they had to turn back. It was very minor damage, nothing that threatened the aircraft, but it was a warning: Go no farther.

      They took that warning seriously.

      If I were on Jamaica I’d be getting off that island ASAP if I had the means, and getting as far away from the shore as I could otherwise.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Professor Bigfoot: As I’ve said before, some nameless E-4 in a windowless room in Nevada can put a Hellfire missile down your chimney and turn you into pink foam before you know what’s happened, so what’s that AR going to do for you then, sucker?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      p.a.

      How will the ICE moo-yuks react to control by the CBP cowboys?

      Sad to say, ICE has done more for pro-immigrant approval ratings than any political speech or actual human interaction.  Now CBP…

      The beatings will continue until the Fourth Reich is secure.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      tobie

      @Castor Canadensis: Thanks for this reference. I remember that as late as the 1990s I’d leaf through German literary classics printed in Germany around 1949 and they’d begin with a statement on the denazification of the cultural society responsible for the book, since Goebbels had been head of the Culture Ministry and aryanized the boards. I never looked deeper into how this process worked but I should. The book you reference sounds like a great place to start.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      gvg

      @Kirklin: I think the whole concept of them having any special jurisdiction inside the US, especially including airports is ridiculous. It’s always been an obvious point of abuse even when I heard of it as a teen in the 80’s, when I would not have believed today could happen. That ruling has always been a mistake and we need to acknowledge it and pick courts that will recognize that plus codify limits.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      gene108

      If the next administration kicks out all the racist fascists from DHS, who will they get to replace them? Tree-hugging liberals? Yeah right.

      Also, this bust skulls first and worry about anything else a distant second is Trump’s idea of effective policing. He’s said it repeatedly. He wants LE to be physically aggressive with anyone they suspect.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gene108

      @Leto:

      And in keeping with the topic of the thread, ICE violently arrested a parent inside a school.

      From the video, looks like a student.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      AxelFoley

      @kindness:

      Democrats are going to need to do a deep purge of the entire Federal government next time they are running things. Republicans will wail and moan. Democrats merely need to point to Trump for their authority to do it.

      I’m AxelFoley and I approve this message.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      karensky

      After reading the post and some comments it seems to me that the entire “leadership”is just moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic and have been doing so since djt and miller came into office.  They set an impossible goal and this is the result.  Cruelty and greed are powerful motherfuckers.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Leto

      @gene108: it was the mom they were after, they were separated and could only follow the male child because the goons were moving them down the hallways. Either way, horrible.

       

      @Soprano2: not surprised. I’m sure it became more prevalent in the later years in light of all the protests happening across the country with most able body males. They already went through all the gung-ho people, time to get everyone else. Aka, do you have two legs and a working trigger finger? You’ll do.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      unrelatedwaffle

      All I have to say is FUCK these fucking people. You know the ones. All the ones. Sometimes I feel like I’m so angry I’m surprised my tears aren’t pure acid. It would be the only good part of being a rage crier.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eyeroller

      @Aziz, light!: Yes, we all should be, but one possible positive for the US citizenry is that these targets/victims are “foreigners” so perhaps easier to dehumanize. Historically militaries are at least more reluctant to attack fellow citizens.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Leto

      @Aziz, light!: this is where Omnes and I have spoken of the difficulty of pushing back against “legal” orders. There was an op-ed a few days ago by a Marine colonel who resigned because he couldn’t lawfully/morally follow the orders of the president, while at the same time recognizing that not all us have that opportunity. I wish more civilians understood this.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      What will it take for foreign leaders to call out what is going on here?

      They by and large just keep looking the other way

      My suspicion is that they are just fine with an authoritarian, but relatively stable United States. Afterall, other NATO members, including the US government, looked the other way with Hungary and Turkey

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Eyeroller

      @prostratedragon: In re Melissa, I looked at a few photos of people milling around the waterfront in Kingston from yesterday.  They didn’t seem very prepared, and the pictures of the preparations some people were making made them seem woefully inadequate.

      People in the mountains may be screwed since they are predicting enough rain to cause landslides, and also probably the valleys will flood, but at higher elevations the winds would be stronger, at least to the altitudes present in Jamaica.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @gene108:

      Also, this bust skulls first and worry about anything else a distant second is Trump’s idea of effective policing.

      It is something that is desired and enjoyed by a large percentage of Americans, maybe a majority. Their anxieties are assuaged by watching violence people they fear and despise.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty

      @prostratedragon: This will be worse than the disaster we suffered in Dominica from Hurricane Maria. There will be loss of life and unimaginable property damage with flooding and landslides that cut off communities for who knows how long. Restoring utilities will take a long time to reach everyone. Just horrific. And the US cannot be counted on to send any relief.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kirklin

      @gvg: I think we need customs enforcement. And that has to either be able to go to first stop locations. Simplistically, to go to the smuggler’s warehouse and seize the goods and smugglers involved.

      The role that needs sliced and diced is immigration control. We should be able to get the identity of everyone entering the nation for a number of good reasons. Beyond that, it’s messy. And usually racist as hell regardless of the agent’s skin color. Oh, and because of historical reasons border patrol is usually the hardest core of the anti-immigrant/anti-foreigner government organizations.

      Breaking that history? I’m leaning more and more to Abolish-Fire-Prosecute and rebuild from scratch.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Old School

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Did he show up?

      Yes.  He now is supposed to show up every day.

      Judge Sara Ellis sharply questioned the CBP chief on specific incidents in Little Village, Old Irving Park and Lakeview, as well as his and his agents’ overall compliance with the TRO she issued earlier this month.

      When she was done, she ordered him to meet with her in person on a daily basis and to inform her of everyone who has been arrested during Operation Midway Blitz for non-immigration-related reasons.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty

      @Gin & Tonic: I expect we will hear more about how the judge decides to deal with Mr. Bovino. A little confinement for contempt of court seems appropriate.

       

      ETA: I see she is trying another approach. She is serious about accountability. We’ll see how this works out.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kirklin

      @Leto: Right.

      The thing is the core “you disobeyed orders.” “They were unlawful,” is a defense to play in the court martial, but you’re still going to the court martial.

      And as Omnes and you noted, see Hugh Thompson and what happened to him even after he was held to be “right”. Vs Calley and his subordinates.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JoyceH

      Do Republicans ever talk to one another? I ask because they’re implementing this aggressive and violent and super racist detention and deportation policy at the same time as they’re gerrymandering states based on the assumption that Hispanics will continue to vote for Republicans in the same levels they voted for Trump in 2024.

      The Supreme Court ruled that ethnicity could be grounds for detention and it’s true  that of the ten or eleven million undocumented people in the country, the vast majority are probably Hispanic. But wait, how many Hispanic-American citizens are there? Uh – sixty-five million, turns out. So a guy, or an old lady, get tackled by masked men, thrown down onto the sidewalk by a guy who kneels on their neck before hauling them away in an unmarked van – but that’s okay because after a few hours or a few days they’re released without charges? How likely is that person, or anyone who knows that person, to vote Republican ever again?

      I think in the long run or even the middle or short run, this is going to kill the GOP. Forever.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Geminid

      @Aziz, light!: Those aren’t neccesarily Navy personnel striking these boats. They could be Air Force personnel operating “Reaper” drones from a base in Nevada. The US has been conducting drone strikes in the Middle East that way for over a decade now, and this is likely the case in the Caribbean. Reapers have been photographed at a base in Puerto Rico.

      But either way, the orders come from Southern Command.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kirklin

      @Old School: And don’t forget he’s also supposed to start wearing and using a camera by Friday.

      A lot of things can happen before Friday but that’s the date given.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Eyeroller

      @JoyceH: ​It’s also freed up rank-and-file Republicans, a large number of which, at least from videos posted at Reddit, seem to be bleach-blonde GenX Karens, to heap abuse on any Hispanic-looking or Spanish-speaking person they encounter. In case there was any question why white women still voted for Trump.

      Deporting criminals is widely popular. Deporting all illegals was less so, but still pretty popular (until the landscaper working for you was seized..) This level of arbitrariness and brutality is making even a lot of white people uncomfortable.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jackie

      @JoyceH:

      I think in the long run or even the middle or short run, this is going to kill the GOP. Forever.

      I wish I shared your optimism. I haven’t seen or heard republicans speaking out against anything this administration is doing.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Eyeroller

      @Jackie: I think it’s affecting Independents.

      People keep talking about Democrats “peeling off Republicans” but I think that’s a lost cause.  We should concentrate on the mushy right-leaning Independents.  In many places there are a lot of those.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      We can’t clean out the fascists until we win elections. We can’t win elections if when we have a real chance of victory it devolves into flame fest between supporters of the latest problematic darling of the prog left and too restrained elder of the moderates. I skimmed through yesterday’s thread and became absolutely convinced that Collins will win again.

      I haven’t yet come into contact with ICE or CBP. So there hasn’t been opportunity to help. One thing I can do is donate to the local food banks. I am going to send them money today.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Geminid: In all the approval polls I’ve seen that break down by party, Trump and Congressional Republicans still have rock-solid support among Republicans but are losing independents. Badly. The idea that they’re all just tribally embarrassed Republicans doesn’t extend at least to this.

      Here’s one:

      news.gallup.com/poll/696722/congress-job-rating-sinks-trump-steady.aspx

      Interestingly, that one shows eroding Republican support for “Congress” but they didn’t ask about the party breakdown; the Rs may just be blaming Democrats as they’ve been told to do

      (That recent small blip up in Democratic support for Trump is not reflected in other polls and I suspect it’s just noise.)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      p.a.

      A sad coincidence from a vid that just showed up in my youtube cycle was a critique of the Harry Potter series that focused not on Rowling’s bigotry but on her apparent-but-not-noted-at-the-time conservatism: at the victorious conclusion of the series everything about magic government returned to the status quo ante.  Potter even became a cop.  Nothing was done to a system that had allowed Voldemort to twice destroy a peaceful society.  (Not discounting its racism: goblins, house elves, muggles, halfbloods, squibs, nearly-human beings…)

       

      Tolkien’s allegory vs applicability: after tRump, do we just go back to that system of government?  Anyones around here we trust might be able to do better?  Patch?  Rebuild?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Eyeroller: People keep talking about Democrats “peeling off Republicans”but I think that’s a lost cause.

      Yes, it doesn’t work that way.

      My hard right friend for example; she would babble out stupid Prader U nonsense like “Fascist are awesome, all liberals are evil Fascist!” then she moved to Europe and now she says Fascists are a necessary evil.  It’s progress, and maybe in ten years she will be a moderate. On the other hand, I am pretty sure she isn’t voting Republican this next election.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jackie: I don’t think we’re ever going to crack support among self-identified Republicans. They’re like the Germans who went to their graves decades after the war insisting that Hitler was a great guy who just got a few bad breaks.

      But they’re not half the population. According to Gallup, in 2024 (a good year for Republicans) the ID breakdown was 28% Republican, 43% Independent, 28% Democratic. It had been exactly balanced like that with a huge share of Independents for several years.

      Pew asks about party lean. Around the same time *they* got similar numbers for party ID but had about 17-18% identifying as independents leaning Democratic or leaning Republican on each side, with 8% truly neutral.

      For recent approval numbers to be consistent with that, Trump has to be losing some of the Republican-leaning independents. So that is consistent with the idea that the play is there.

      (And last I heard, Democratic party ID has spiked up a bit, very very recently.)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Eyeroller:

      This level of arbitrariness and brutality is making even a lot of white people uncomfortable.

      I’m not seeing or hearing this at all

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Polls are one thing, elections another. I still think if the election were re-run next week, the result would be the same.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Peale

      @p.a.: Don’t get me started on why it was that 30 years after overthrowing the empire, the people fighting the rise of the New Order were still considered to be the Rebels.  At some point, Coruscant needs to get its head out of its ass or be destroyed.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Bill Arnold

      @Old School:
      Also,
      Border Patrol boss Gregory Bovino agrees to meet with judge every weekday until next hearing (October 28, 2025, Chicago Sun Times)

      Gregory Bovino, the U.S. Border Patrol official who has emerged as the public face of President Donald Trump’s immigration blitz in Chicago, was in federal court Tuesday. Bovino will return to the courtroom every weekday to give U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis updates until a Nov. 5 preliminary hearing on the case.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Peale: IIRC, the core of the New Republic was on a different city planet and Starkiller Base blew up its entire solar system. But I guess by that time, the “Resistance” was already called that within the areas the First Order controlled, maybe as PR to downplay its role as catspaw of the New Republic.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Peale

      @Melancholy Jaques: Yep. I don’t think the raids have gotten bad enough for enough voters to switch sides on the issue. What I see in comments sections in the normal space is that they’ve defined “dangerous criminal” down to include any infraction when done by a non-citizen needs a life sentence.  Therefore, when the Irish Grandmother was deported for writing a bad check 30 years ago, justice is finally being done because she has no rights, only privileges which she abused.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Matt McIrvin

      @p.a.: It was noted at the time–all discussed pretty widely in Harry Potter fandom before Rowling’s big heel turn.

      But, note, those people were still in Harry Potter fandom. They still saw something compelling about it, and chose to consume truckloads of fanfic that addressed these objections. The heel turn drove a lot of them out entirely.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Peale: I ran into that during Trump’s first term when I still argued with MAGAs on Facebook. ICE would kidnap some 40-year legal resident on the basis of an old traffic violation, and solid citizens would respond with “well, if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime!!” Did not matter that they wouldn’t respond this way if it was their white citizen neighbor; any justification would do, however thin.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      cmorenc

      @MisterForkbeard:

      @kindness: Yes. Though we all know the Supreme Court will try and find some way for President Democrat to not be allowed to do lesser forms of what Trump is doing today.

      That’s exactly why the seditious-6 are resolving so many cases via the “shadow docket” – i.e. ruling simple upheld or overturned of lower federal court decisions, unaccompanied by any opinions explaining the legal logic.  That’s because this allows them so often to resolve cases favorably to the Trump Administration, without creating precedents that a future Democratic President could favorably employ to uphold their actions.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Melancholy Jaques:
      Slavery used to be popular, but eventually slave hunters became exceedingly unpopular in the north…

      In 1851, a mob of antislavery activists rushed a Boston courthouse and forcibly liberated an escapee named Shadrach Minkins. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shadrach_Minkins

      In the Oberlin-Wellington Rescue of 1858, antislavery activists in Ohio rescued a freedom seeker named John Price. This became famous. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oberlin%E2%80%93Wellington_Rescue

      Reply
    84. 84.

      cain

      @Matt McIrvin:

      This is why the tree liberty has to occasionally be washed with tears and blood. Because we all forget the lessons after many generations.

      It’s been what? 6 generations from the civil war? Plenty of time to forget everything. It’s only been 3 generations since WW 2 and we’ve already forgotten about fascism.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Eyeroller

      @Geminid: I’ve seen it mentioned in various articles but frequently, it is indeed fairly vague, just “US forces” or “US munitions.”  But a BBC article contains this
      In the Caribbean, the US has deployed troops, aircraft and naval vessels and last week ordered the world’s largest warship – the USS Gerald R Ford – to the area.

      For what it’s worth, the Bing AI summary says

      The U.S. Navy has conducted multiple strikes in the Caribbean against alleged drug trafficking vessels. The latest airstrike on a semi-submersible vessel resulted in the recovery of two survivors and the deaths of at least one other person onboard.

      The Navy is also holding two survivors of a recent strike.

      Interservice cooperation isn’t unheard of, but sounds like this is all Navy. It’s their theater of operations anyway.  They also control a lot of airborne weapons (and planes) so wouldn’t really need the AF’s help.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Karen Gail

      Was thinking about the boarder patrol; and Kegsbreath wanting to “honor” those soldiers that once were given medals for their actions against Native Tribes where they often wiped out scores of women, children and elderly. And then hung the warriors who tried to protect them, this is something that the white people have long been able to ignore. Once again you have heavily armed “soldiers” going against civilians (anyone who isn’t white or look white – paper bag test) and they are being cheered on by whites. Makes one wonder if there are “medals” in their future, if they will called “heroes” for ridding this country of those who aren’t white or who speak out against “dear leader,” will there be another great “thanksgiving holiday” to celebrate the deaths?

      We have, sadly, returned to roots of this country when genocide was acceptable way to open up space for white people. When slavery was acceptable way for the rich to get richer and the poor to barely survive.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Peale:

      Therefore, when the Irish Grandmother was deported for writing a bad check 30 years ago, justice is finally being done because she has no rights, only privileges which she abused.

      And her presence here in America made all our lives worse.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Castor Canadensis:

      No disrespect, but I’m just not feeling arc of justice is long right now. Maybe it’s because I’m 70, maybe it’s because I think we are still going down and I don’t want to see how low these assholes are willing to go.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Paul in KY

      @JoyceH: I sure hope you are correct! I do hope that any Hispanic person who knowingly voted for TACO gets some shit. Some demeaning shit from a whitey-white jerkwad.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      gene108

      @Peale:

      Don’t get me started on why it was that 30 years after overthrowing the empire, the people fighting the rise of the New Order were still considered to be the Rebels.

      The New Order, with their Starkiller base, blew up a good chunk of the New Republic fleet, and the New Republic capital planet.

      So the Resistance was not part of any government and fought the New Order.

      Also, Disney sucks ass in making Star Wars movies.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Geminid

      @Eyeroller: Thanks. I wasn’t sure the Navy operated the sort of drones that seem to be hitting those boats. And the Air Force definitely is flying drones out of Puerto Rico. Interoperability is the standard now for the various regional Commands.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      OGliberal

      @Professor Bigfoot: Fred Thompson reference!  Former Watergate attorney and Senator from my new home state of TN.  Loved him as an actor, almost completely disagreed with his politics, but if he were in the Senate today, the MAGA GOP would probably be looking to kick him out…in fact, he probably would have already been run out

      ETA:  And I know he’s dead and has been for a while.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      gvg

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): what is the point of “calling out” the United States, which they have done before this for lesser things? Do you think they are up to a declaration of war against us? Because that is the normal expected response to saying another country is murdering your citizens. We have done it. In the nuclear age this is a problem. And while we may joke about supporting new overloards, honestly we sould probably react negatively to even the accusation from foreigners. It’s got to be Americans saying it, and we have to deal with what that means too. Almost everyone reacts badly to foreigners criticizing their home. Let the less propagandized wake up some more.

      The rest of the world is isolating us, which is sad but smart of them.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @OGliberal:  Aye, and there’s the rub.

      Any Republican who might have had the stones (or have been insufficiently blackmailable) is either retired (Paul Ryan) or dead (Fred Thompson).

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Paul in KY

      @gvg: I think (at least) these other countries can and should go to the UN. Make a scene about it.

      Unless the law of the seas is that if you are in a fake ‘war’ then you are allowed to kill the ‘enemy’ without warning.

      Reply

