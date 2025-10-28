Schedule for 10/28 – Tuesday
Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays @ LA Dodgers, starts at 8:00 ET on FOX
Let the games begin!
🎵ARE YOU READY FOR SOME BASEBALL?🎵
Let’s keep this thread for baseball!
80 Comments
Salty Sam
Maybe we can get to 20 innings tonight! Go Dodgers!
Jackie
Bieber vs Ohtani. Hoping for 9 innings! Also hope Ohtani stayed up waaay too late last night LOL! Both bullpens are a mess for tonight’s game.
Princess
My husband stayed up to watch the game last night but I have jet lag so I went to bed at ten. At 12:30 I woke briefly and he still wasn’t in bed. Oh well, I guess it’s still going on. Woke again at 2.45. Still not there. Light on in the other room. I literally thought he must have had a heart attack or something and died because I could not imagine the game would still be on.
mrmoshpotato
I got a bassaball jones in all of my bones! Go Blue Jays, ooo ooo ooo!
SW
Again? They played two games last night.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Gonna be hard to top last night’s game as post-season, baseball drama goes.
But there’s always a chance Ohtani will Ohtani.
Melancholy Jaques
For this game’s watch, I will be wearing my Mookie Betts jersey because I’m hoping he gets three or more hits tonight.
Martin
So I see there are discussions starting about how to limit the number of intentional walks. I mean, 4 in a game to one player is crazy, and they’re probably not going to pitch to him the rest of the series if at all possible. That seems to undermine the spirit of the game – you shouldn’t be able to just nullify someone like that. So how do you fix that? It seems like there should be some escalating cost to walking the same player over and over.
SiubhanDuinne
JAYS!! Elbows fuckin’ UP!!!
dmsilev
@Martin: A couple of thoughts: Intentional walks, after the first one to a given player, come in pairs. Intentionally walk Hitter McHitterman and you have to walk whoever is on deck behind him as well. Two runners on with McHitterman now in scoring position is a pretty risky bet.
Alternatively, the second and further intentional walks mean that you have to bring in a new pitcher after each one. You’ll burn through your bullpen pretty fast that way…
Martin
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: I think we can safely assume he won’t get 3 HR like he did the last time he pitched. Guessing he’ll have a 100% OBP the rest of the series.
Martin
@dmsilev: Hadn’t thought of the pitcher angle. I kind of like that – if you are going to negate a hitter, you need to negate your pitcher. I was thinking that successive walks of a player in a game get you an additional base – 2nd walk of the same player puts the player on 2nd (and pushes all on base players by 2, 3rd by 3, etc.) That way you can do it strategically, but not excessively.
One of the problems is that you can’t limit it to IWs because they’ll just stop using it and go back to 4 bad pitches and now it becomes a judgement call whether it was an IW or not. Maybe that can be worked out.
But I have a feeling if they just IW Ohtani the next 2+ games, MLB is going to have to do something about that. Having the games biggest star sidelined like that is bad for the league.
Martin
@Jackie: From his natural side. Yeah, I don’t think that’ll work out the way they think.
Maybe that’s the trick – if you intentionally walk a batter the pitcher has to pitch to the next batter with their weak arm. I don’t think there are any switch pitchers in MLB right now. That would be hilarious.
I guess you could consider any AB that goes 4-0 an IW. That doesn’t happen too often.
Trivia Man
Right on schedule – Grateful Dead Estimated Prophet bumper. Chorus is “California, preachin’ on the burnin’ shore”
Ida Slapter
Let’s go Jays! Even things back up again, and in just nine innings please. PLEASE. I’m napless so I don’t know how long I’ll last tonight.
I also have TCM on because they’re running a whole string of racy, sordid pre-code ’30s films all night.
FIRST BLOOD JAYS! 1-0!
Jackie
Bieber is giving up long fly balls. So far they’ve stayed in the park or hooked foul, but he needs to adjust…
Dodgers 1-0 after 2.
Jackie
@Ida Slapter: First blood Dodgers lol! You got your blues confused ;-)
Martin
Nice to see they pitched to Ohtani.
Jackie
2 run homer for Vlad!
2-1 Jays!!!
Melancholy Jaques
Sure sounds like a lot of Blue Jays fans at Dodger Stadium
Trivia Man
The only player who truly gets to experience both sides of the power home run.
Jackie
@Ida Slapter: I agree! ;-D
Jackie
@Melancholy Jaques: I was just thinking the same! Very loud cheering when Vlad Jr blasted that HR!
Martin
@Melancholy Jaques 30% of Californians are immigrants. That includes Canada. Not hard to find enough to fill a decent portion of Dodger Stadium. Plus it’s the World Series and the plane tickets are by far the cheapest part of the trip.
Ida Slapter
@Jackie: Wearing the same colors is definitely confusing me tonight. Jays should wear many more red maple leaves on their uniforms. I also blame delirium setting in from staying up for last night’s epic.
Lol do you know how delirious I’m getting? I just now wondered when Josh Naylor was coming up to bat for Toronto! ;-p
Jackie
Ok, Bieber, time for a quick 1, 2, 3 outs inning!
mrmoshpotato
@Melancholy Jaques: I’d buy
that a World Series ticket for a dollar!
Miki
I was there in the Metro Dome for Game 7 in 1991 when Jack Morris stayed in to pitch in the 10th inning and totally made it happen. It wasn’t 18 innings and a walk off HR, but it was at least as exciting. I believe I have a permanent hearing loss from that game.
I would have stayed last night, for sure. Fucking awesome.
Trivia Man
@Trivia Man:
And now it is Terrapin Station – what could be more California than some Dead?
mrmoshpotato
@Trivia Man: Go Terps!
Jackie
Bieber has Ohtani’s number so far tonight. Struck him out, again.
Ida Slapter
Come on now, Jays! Get a hit parade going and put more runs across. Chase Otani and get after the bullpen. Tick-tock!
SW
Shane is throwing another great game. Takes a lot of guts to come back so soon after Tommy John. Particularly for a new team in such high leverage situations
MobiusKlein
My roots are showing: FUCK LA, aka Bankees-west
Craig
Davis and Smoltz just won’t stop talking about Ohtani. Good lord, STFU.
SW
I think Dodger hate is basically just envy fueled resentment. The Rockies were so bad the past couple of years that it has motivated me to become a fan of the league. Now that I have familiarized myself with most of the players on all the teams it is a pleasure to watch these guys perform at the highest level.
SW
Now that it is easy to create alternative audio channels I wish that all the games would offer a feed that is simply what comes over the PA. I’ve never once wished that I was sitting next to some loudmouth insisting on describing everything that happens on the field while I was at a game.
Martin
@Melancholy Jaques: Probably not that hard. I mean, Toronto had no problem filling their stadium at similar prices. You can fly roundtrip next day LA to Toronto for under $1000. This is one of the distortive effects of being willing to pay 4 figures for a ticket, there’s not a lot of geographic barrier to create demand once you get tickets above the travel costs. LA is an easy place to fly to, lots of hotel space.
California has about as many people as Canada. Finding a few thousand Blue Jays fans willing to put that down probably isn’t that hard here. It’s not like $1000 for an entertainment event is that high any longer. Taylor Swift got millions to see her last tour and I think the average resale ticket price in the US was close to $4K. Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket grandstand ticket prices were over a grand and that was a race that started at 10PM last year. Disneyland can set you back $250 a person now.
SW
Bonda might have considered covering the plate after spiking that breaking ball
Jackie
3-1 Blue Jays! Runners on 1st and 3rd no outs…
Trivia Man
Safe at first – I personally like video replay – get the close calls right if you can.
eta – glad they agreed with me
Martin
I think he was safe
SW
Dodges bullpen looks like they might be returning to form
Trivia Man
@Trivia Man: Throwin’ Stones, excellent choice of music
Picture a bright blue ball just spinning, spinning free
Dizzy with eternity
Paint it with a skin of sky, brush in some clouds and sea
Call it home for you and me
A peaceful place, or so it looks from space
A closer look reveals the human race
Full of hope, full of grace, is the human face
But afraid we may lay our home to waste
Jackie
Insurance runs are nice! And Vlad Jr walked… pitcher change. Gooo Blue Jays!!!
4-1 6-1 Jays :-)
Martin
This is why I didn’t want to play Toronto. These guys are great at running up a score.
Ida Slapter
4-1 is even better! Now 5-1!
Insurance runs! 6-1!
SW
Too bad the Dodgers ruined baseball. Otherwise we might have a really great series
SW
Basset looks filthy
Jackie
Open the floodgates
:-D !!!
Ida Slapter
All right Jays – six more outs!
Spikester
Sportsnet came back from the middle-of-the-8th break with a montage of Jays highlights backed by the Tragically Hip’s “Grace, Too”. #CanCon
Jackie
@Ida Slapter: I’m counting down each one! 6 outs until bedtime… LOL
I’m willing to wait for the Jays to tack on another run or more…
Soapdish
@Spikester: Sportsnet came back from the middle-of-the-8th break with a montage of Jays highlights backed by the Tragically Hip’s “Grace, Too”. #CanCon
OK, I’m going to make a confession.
Every time I hear “Fifty Mission Cap” I think of Dokken’s “Breaking The Chains”
Jackie
Ok, I don’t need Dodger excitement now… 6-2 Jays… and Varland balks…
GAME OVER!!!
Melancholy Jaques
Series tied! Half of me is disappointed the Dodgers lost, the other half is saying, this is the baseball! Cranks up the pressure on every pitch.
SW
If LA wasn’t a blue city that was under threat of MAGA invasion the series would be a great metaphor
Jackie
@Melancholy Jaques: Exactly! I want a SERIES!
Sure Lurkalot
Yea, Jays!
Lyrebird
@SW:
@mrmoshpotato:
Me too! And could we have the same for the Olympics?
beckya57
If any of you are on Bluesky, Micah and Robert Black are both good guys to chat baseball with.
Thor Heyerdahl
Game six in Toronto on Halloween.
Trick or treat.
I am SOOOO happy the Jays won tonight! Two down, two to go….
mark
The Fall Classic is shaping up to be a classic. Ohtani going 4 for 4 with 5 base on balls in game 3. Just wowzer. 2 homers. 2 doubles. 3 RBI’s, 3 runs scored. The feel good story of the decade. A brown eyed handsome man. Never seen anything like it.
Trivia Man
@Lyrebird: years ago i won a PREMIUM Olympics package from a radio station. I was so excited! 3 channels with 24 hour coverage! So looking forward to seeing full coverage of all the sports, all the prelims.
Nope, still 80% Americans and american sports. One channel was track – 12 hours of coverage then repeat those sane 12 hours. Very disappointing. Today it is possible to see every event but still difficult to get it cheap.
sab
I am a Guardians fan. Our team has no money so the best go off elsewhere. Lots went to the Jays.
My second favorite team is the Toronto Blue Jays. Have been since I became fascinated with Canada in the 1980s.
My dad wanted to move us there earlier. My mom (with a Canadian grandmother) said No! Too much snow!
