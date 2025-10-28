Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

World Series 2025 – Game 4!

    80Comments

    2. 2.

      Jackie

      Bieber vs Ohtani. Hoping for 9 innings! Also hope Ohtani stayed up waaay too late last night LOL! Both bullpens are a mess for tonight’s game.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Princess

      My husband stayed up to watch the game last night but I have jet lag so I went to bed at ten. At 12:30 I woke briefly and he still wasn’t in bed. Oh well, I guess it’s still going on. Woke again at 2.45. Still not there. Light on in the other room. I literally thought he must have had a heart attack or something and died because I could not imagine the game would still be on.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Gonna be hard to top last night’s game as post-season, baseball drama goes.

      But there’s always a chance Ohtani will Ohtani.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Melancholy Jaques

      For this game’s watch, I will be wearing my Mookie Betts jersey because I’m hoping he gets three or more hits tonight.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      So I see there are discussions starting about how to limit the number of intentional walks. I mean, 4 in a game to one player is crazy, and they’re probably not going to pitch to him the rest of the series if at all possible. That seems to undermine the spirit of the game – you shouldn’t be able to just nullify someone like that. So how do you fix that? It seems like there should be some escalating cost to walking the same player over and over.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Martin:  A couple of thoughts: Intentional walks, after the first one to a given player, come in pairs. Intentionally walk Hitter McHitterman and you have to walk whoever is on deck behind him as well. Two runners on with McHitterman now in scoring position is a pretty risky bet.

      Alternatively, the second and further intentional walks mean that you have to bring in a new pitcher after each one. You’ll burn through your bullpen pretty fast that way…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Hadn’t thought of the pitcher angle. I kind of like that – if you are going to negate a hitter, you need to negate your pitcher. I was thinking that successive walks of a player in a game get you an additional base – 2nd walk of the same player puts the player on 2nd (and pushes all on base players by 2, 3rd by 3, etc.) That way you can do it strategically, but not excessively.

      One of the problems is that you can’t limit it to IWs because they’ll just stop using it and go back to 4 bad pitches and now it becomes a judgement call whether it was an IW or not. Maybe that can be worked out.

      But I have a feeling if they just IW Ohtani the next 2+ games, MLB is going to have to do something about that. Having the games biggest star sidelined like that is bad for the league.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      @Jackie: From his natural side. Yeah, I don’t think that’ll work out the way they think.

      Maybe that’s the trick – if you intentionally walk a batter the pitcher has to pitch to the next batter with their weak arm. I don’t think there are any switch pitchers in MLB right now. That would be hilarious.

      I guess you could consider any AB that goes 4-0 an IW. That doesn’t happen too often.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Trivia Man

      Right on schedule – Grateful Dead Estimated Prophet bumper. Chorus is “California, preachin’ on the burnin’ shore”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ida Slapter

      Let’s go Jays! Even things back up again, and in just nine innings please. PLEASE. I’m napless so I don’t know how long I’ll last tonight.

      I also have TCM on because they’re running a whole string of racy, sordid pre-code ’30s films all night.

      FIRST BLOOD JAYS! 1-0!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      Bieber is giving up long fly balls. So far they’ve stayed in the park or hooked foul, but he needs to adjust…

      Dodgers 1-0 after 2.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @Melancholy Jaques 30% of Californians are immigrants. That includes Canada. Not hard to find enough to fill a decent portion of Dodger Stadium. Plus it’s the World Series and the plane tickets are by far the cheapest part of the trip.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ida Slapter

      @Jackie: Wearing the same colors is definitely confusing me tonight. Jays should wear many more red maple leaves on their uniforms. I also blame delirium setting in from staying up for last night’s epic.

      Lol do you know how delirious I’m getting? I just now wondered when Josh Naylor was coming up to bat for Toronto! ;-p

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Martin:

      How many you figure you need to make that much noise? Or is there some kind of audio enhancement going on?

      Not hard to find fans, maybe, but fans paying $1 to 5K for tickets? Maybe harder?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Miki

      I was there in the Metro Dome for Game 7 in 1991 when Jack Morris stayed in to pitch in the 10th inning and totally made it happen. It wasn’t 18 innings and a walk off HR, but it was at least as exciting. I believe I have a permanent hearing loss from that game.

      I would have stayed last night, for sure. Fucking awesome.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Miki:

      I was driving back home to Cleveland after a wild weekend in Chicago. Listened to the game on the radio. It was awesome.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ida Slapter

      Come on now, Jays! Get a hit parade going and put more runs across. Chase Otani and get after the bullpen. Tick-tock!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      SW

      Shane is throwing another great game.  Takes a lot of guts to come back so soon after Tommy John.  Particularly for a new team in such high leverage situations

      Reply
    42. 42.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Craig:

      Davis and Smoltz just won’t stop talking about Ohtani. Good lord, STFU. 

      I wish we could have stadium announcer audio as an option.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      SW

      I think Dodger hate is basically just envy fueled resentment.  The Rockies were so bad the past couple of years that it has motivated me to become a fan of the league.  Now that I have familiarized myself with most of the players on all the teams it is a pleasure to watch these guys perform at the highest level.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      SW

      Now that it is easy to create alternative audio channels I wish that all the games would offer a feed that is simply what comes over the PA.  I’ve never once wished that I was sitting next to some loudmouth insisting on describing everything that happens on the field while I was at a game.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Martin

      @Melancholy Jaques: Probably not that hard. I mean, Toronto had no problem filling their stadium at similar prices. You can fly roundtrip next day LA to Toronto for under $1000. This is one of the distortive effects of being willing to pay 4 figures for a ticket, there’s not a lot of geographic barrier to create demand once you get tickets above the travel costs. LA is an easy place to fly to, lots of hotel space.

      California has about as many people as Canada. Finding a few thousand Blue Jays fans willing to put that down probably isn’t that hard here. It’s not like $1000 for an entertainment event is that high any longer. Taylor Swift got millions to see her last tour and I think the average resale ticket price in the US was close to $4K. Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket grandstand ticket prices were over a grand and that was a race that started at 10PM last year. Disneyland can set you back $250 a person now.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jackie

      @Craig:

      Davis and Smoltz just won’t stop talking about Ohtani. Good lord, STFU.

      You’d think they were paid by the word.

      Dodgers bullpen’s turn. Ohtani looked visibly tired. Last night’s marathon undoubtedly contributed.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Trivia Man

      Safe at first – I personally like video replay – get the close calls right if you can.​
       

      eta – glad they agreed with me

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Trivia Man

      @Trivia Man: Throwin’ Stones, excellent choice of music

      Picture a bright blue ball just spinning, spinning free
      Dizzy with eternity
      Paint it with a skin of sky, brush in some clouds and sea
      Call it home for you and me
      A peaceful place, or so it looks from space
      A closer look reveals the human race
      Full of hope, full of grace, is the human face
      But afraid we may lay our home to waste

      youtu.be/xRNvezElbIg?si

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jackie

      @Martin:

      This is why I didn’t want to play Toronto. These guys are great at running up a score.

      Hopefully this lead holds, giving the Jays a trip back home to play at least one more game in Toronto :-)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Spikester

      Sportsnet came back from the middle-of-the-8th break with a montage of Jays highlights backed by the Tragically Hip’s “Grace, Too”. #CanCon

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ida Slapter

      @Jackie: Down to three outs now! I’m already in my pajamas.

      I have the game muted and am  (half watching and) listening to Night Nurse (1931) with Barbara Stanwyck on TCM. Snappy patter beats the buncha maroons on Fox by a mile.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Soapdish

      @Spikester: Sportsnet came back from the middle-of-the-8th break with a montage of Jays highlights backed by the Tragically Hip’s “Grace, Too”. #CanCon

      OK, I’m going to make a confession.
      Every time I hear “Fifty Mission Cap” I think of Dokken’s “Breaking The Chains”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Series tied! Half of me is disappointed the Dodgers lost, the other half is saying, this is the baseball! Cranks up the pressure on every pitch.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Martin:

      You don’t need to talk to me like I’m stupid. Money doesn’t matter when it’s World Series, the Super Bowl, the College Football Championship, or other similar events.

      The question was, how many does it take to make that much noise?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      mark

      The Fall Classic is shaping up to be a classic. Ohtani going 4 for 4 with 5 base on balls in game 3. Just wowzer. 2 homers. 2 doubles. 3 RBI’s, 3 runs scored. The feel good story of the decade. A brown eyed handsome man. Never seen anything like it.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Trivia Man

      @Jackie: my friend is having brain surgery this week. His most ardent wish is 7 games to keep him distracted as long as possible. So far, so good .

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Trivia Man

      @Lyrebird: years ago i won a PREMIUM Olympics package from a radio station. I was so excited! 3 channels with 24 hour coverage! So looking forward to seeing full coverage of all the sports, all the prelims.

      Nope, still 80% Americans and american sports. One channel was track – 12 hours of coverage then repeat those sane 12 hours. Very disappointing. Today it is possible to see every event but still difficult to get it cheap.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      sab

      I am a Guardians fan. Our team has no money so the best go off elsewhere. Lots went to the Jays.

      My second favorite team is the Toronto Blue Jays. Have been since I became fascinated with Canada in the 1980s.

      My dad wanted to move us there earlier. My mom (with a Canadian grandmother) said No! Too much snow!

      Reply

