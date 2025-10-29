With my company here, I have been away from the news for 2 or 3 days.
They just left, always sad, and I’m about to run out the door to a meeting.
What did I miss? Catch me up?
Totally open thread.
WaterGirl
I did catch two evenings of baseball, so I am up to date there!
WaterGirl
Things move so fast. Has he murdered more fisherman? Screwed another set of people? I won’t ask about lies, because I know the answer. Peak lying is like peak wingnut, never gonna happen.
trollhattan
Nothing much happening, just the boring old usual.
Trust me.
Steve in the ATL
What did I miss?
Omnes agreed with something Bupalos said, so check for a frost warning in Hell
Baud
MLB owes you a debt of gratitude for inspiring an exciting playoffs year.
Butch
You missed Donnie Dimwit wandering around Japan obviously with no idea where he was and blithering about magnets getting wet. So really, consider it a well earned break.
WaterGirl
@Steve in the ATL: Holy fuck-ski!
@Baud: Absolutely! Without baseball posts, the whole thing would have been over by now, with games that could best be described with “yawn”.
Suzanne
@Steve in the ATL: Oh man. We might have to have a group hug at this rate.
Baud
They just need to get a room at this point.
tam1MI
This news story showed up on my feed:
Republicans send Biden autopen report to the Justice Department, urging further investigation
I’d like to be outraged at what the Republicans are doing here, but instead I am just disgusted anew at the dipshit Dems who knowingly paved the way for it.
(On the “up” side, the article pretty much flat-,out says that the allegations around this “scandal” are bullshit).
dnfree
You missed electoral-vote discussing the opposition to DEI and emphasis on merit, as evidenced by the president’s granddaughter, apparently just out of high school, appearing in a major golf tournament.
———————-
That brings us to the actual news here, namely that the second-to-last event on the LPGA calendar, the Annika, is coming up. Since it’s part of the final stretch, it’s a big event that tends to attract most or all of the top players—you know, the people who have earned the right to be there. And this year, it will also include a notable name, which belongs to someone who most certainly has NOT earned the right to be there: First Granddaughter Kai Trump.
Kai is the daughter of Donald Jr., and is a pretty fair golfer. How fair? Well, she’s headed to the University of Miami to play on their women’s golf team. She’s also ranked #461 in the American Junior Golf Association’s Girls’ ranking. For those unfamiliar with this sport, and these rankings, that is… pretty fair. It’s also not within a country mile of world-class. To put that in context, if a person was the #461 ranked boys basketball player, they would be good enough to be the third- or fourth- best player on a mid-range NCAA team, and would be a longshot to claim one of the 450 roster spots in the NBA. There are only 222 players on the LPGA Tour (a bit less than half), so the competition for an earned slot is even more fierce.
Although everyone is pretending otherwise, and saying lots of nice things about “nurturing young talent” and the like, Kia Trump was chosen for a sponsor’s exemption because she’ll attract eyeballs to the tournament. She is herself an “influencer,” with a social media following in the millions. There will be some people in MAGA nation who tune in, just to root for a Trump. There will be some people who are not in MAGA nation who tune in, just to root against a Trump. The sponsors usually get 4-5 exemptions to use for this purpose, and it’s hard to imagine a more productive use of one of the slots, unless Tiger Woods agreed to get a very hasty sex-change operation.
This story certainly raises some interesting questions. Among them:
The tournament is November 13-16. And note that we are aware that Kai Trump might actually be playing one of the ancillary events, like the pro-am, and not the actual tournament. If so, then she’s learned a thing or two from her grandfather about, well, lying, because on social media she’s said very clearly that it’s the main tournament she’ll be playing. (Z)
Baud
DOJ places on leave 2 prosecutors who said ‘mob’ of ‘rioters’ carried out Jan. 6 attack
raven
I’m waiting for two pals to get here. One is and Urbana native and the other I met in m dorm in 1969.
Deputinize America
I know I was shocked.
Geo Wilcox
@WaterGirl: No he now wants to change the way aircraft carriers move the planes around and water = dead magnets. That was from his rambling BS in Japan addressing the Navy. Truly insane.
trollhattan
Channeling The Police’s Message in a Bottle.
Messages in a bottle written by two Australian soldiers in 1916 have been found more than a century later on the country’s south-western coast.
The cheerful notes were penned just a few days into their voyage to join the battlefields of France during World War One.
One of the soldiers, Pte Malcolm Neville, told his mother that the food on board was “real good” and that they were “as happy as Larry”. Months later, he was killed in action at the age of 28. The other soldier, 37-year-old Pte William Harley, survived the war and returned home.
The letters have been passed on to their descendants, who have been stunned by the discovery.
The bottle was found earlier this month on the remote Wharton Beach, near Esperance in Western Australia, by local resident Deb Brown and her family.
She was visiting the beach with her husband and daughter on one of their regular quad bike trips to clear up litter, when they spotted a thick glass bottle in the sand, she said on Tuesday.
“We do a lot of cleaning up on our beaches and so would never go past a piece of rubbish. So this little bottle was lying there waiting to be picked up,” Ms Brown told the Associated Press news agency.
Though the paper was wet, both letters were still legible, so Ms Brown began tracking down the soldiers’ families in order to pass them on.
bbc.com/news/articles/clyg6pny0e8o
The War to End All Wars had One Job….
frosty
@Steve in the ATL: Yes, that was a key fact that WaterGirl wouldn’t want to have missed. You did bookmark the thread, right? Do you think Omnes is still taking his lie-down?
Deputinize America
To put that in context, if a person was the #461 ranked boys basketball player, they would be good enough to be the third- or fourth- best player on a mid-range NCAA team, and would be a longshot to claim one of the 450 roster spots in the NBA.
Overly generous – an equivalent boy might be eligible for a partial scholarship to a D2 or D3 school, and would never get a look from an NBA scout.
Butch
@WaterGirl: @trollhattan: Here’s the quote: “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets, I don’t know what’s going to happen. So, you know, the elevators come up in the new carriers — I think I’m going to change it, by the way — they have magnets. Every tractor has hydraulic, every excavator, every excavating machine of any kind has hydraulic. But somebody decided to use magnets. I’m going to sign an executive order. When we build aircraft carriers, it’s steam for the catapults and it’s hydraulic for the elevators. We’ll never have a problem. Everybody agrees. But, ahh, these people in Washington.”
Suzanne
@Butch: Merits a Fucking magnets, how do they work?
What a throwback to a simpler time.
jonas
@Butch: The magnets thing was in reference to the electromagnetic catapult system on new aircraft carriers. He’s had a bee in his very empty bonnet about this since his first term. He can’t understand why they don’t use the hydraulic catapults any more that created all those cool atmospherics in the opening scene of Top Gun.
It’s all so stupid. So very, very stupid.
trollhattan
I have an ironic postscript to naval ship designer Donald J Trump bagging on about getting hydraulics onto ships where it belongs.
One of the worst ship disasters not involving enemy action took place off the coast of Newport on May 26th, 1954.
USS Bennington, a 24 Essex-class aircraft carrier built during World War II for the United States Navy, was cruising off Narragansett Bay when the fluid in one of her catapults leaked out and was detonated by the flames of a jet, causing the forward part of the flight deck to explode. A series of secondary explosions occurred, killing more 103 crewmen and injuring approximately 201 others.
This tragedy caused the Navy to switch from hydraulic catapults to steam catapults for launching aircraft.
So happens to be the ship dad served on in WWII, during which the larger threat was IJN pilots trying to blow them up from the sky.
ABC News
@ABC
President Trump’s social media company announced it will soon launch a prediction betting marketplace on Truth Social, allowing users to gamble on sports and politics directly on the platform.
@eschulze
reports.
Read more: abcnews.visitlink.me/63subS
Geminid
@Butch: Cue the naval architects at the shipyard in Newport News queuing up for anti-anxiety meds.
They design these carriers down to the last cubic foot of space, and redesigning the one under construction to incorporate steam catapults would be major and maddening task.
They would also have to reopen production lines for the steam catapult components. They might even have to redesign the new F-35C carrier jets to account for the extra stress from steam catapults.
But I suspect the Navy will find some way to shine Trump off, and proceed with the magnetic systems.
Bokonon
Trump fired all the people on the advisory board who would review and approve the Epstein Ballroom project. The administration announced that they will replaced by people that share Trump’s “America First” viewpoint.
In other words … the architects and historic preservation experts will be replaced with unqualified but madly enthusiastic wingnuts. People that will provide cover for Trump’s insane destruction of the White House East Wing, and that will applaud his new building projects like barking seals. Because … executive power is so cool!!
I am guessing that the Trump people forgot these people existed when Trump was rushing to demolish the East Wing, and then decided to smite them the moment they were reminded.
Omnes Omnibus
@Steve in the ATL: I am more than a little freaked out about that. Worrisome.
mrmoshpotato
Loyola Chicago clobbered St. Francis (IL) in men’s basketball last night 93-44.
Go ‘Blers!
Bokonon
@Butch:@jonas: There’s a good summary of his Japan trip at this morning’s Wonkette and also at Jeff Tiedrich. It was an embarrassment.
Is it true that Trump loudly defecated in his pants up front of the Japanese delegation? I am hearing reports … and that is just unspeakably vile and embarrassing if it happened. On a galactic scale. Not in Japan! Of all places! NOT UP FRONT OF THE PRIME MINISTER, YOU STUPID GAIJIN!!!
Steve in the ATL
@Omnes Omnibus: definitely time for some self-care. You should eat Häagen-Dazs straight from the carton and watch “Notting Hill” again.
trollhattan
From the Of course they did files.
The Justice Department has placed two federal prosecutors in Washington on leave a day after they filed a document in court that referred to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as a “riot” carried out by a “mob,” the Washington Post reports.
zhena gogolia
@Steve in the ATL: Sounds good to me!
Omnes Omnibus
@Steve in the ATL: I am more of a Four Weddings person.
Kelly
Two Trump Judges on a standard 3 judge 9th Circuit panel cancelled the stay on Trump deploying National Guard in Portland, OR. An 11 judge panel will rehear the case and the stay is back on. Trump attorneys massively lied about how many federal cops were guarding the ICE office. As far as I’m concerned they are not US judges and attorneys they are Trump’s judges and attorneys.
Suzanne
@Paul in KY: I didn’t peg you as a Juggalo. LMAO.
WTFGhost
@Geminid: I know little of shipbuilding, but, what I did know made me feel it just wasn’t possible to retrofit for steam, at all.
One oddity of today, is, we live in an age where things that used to have to be analog can now be made digital, so, where we might have needed hydraulics or steam systems, we can now do things like electromagnetic catapults, which don’t explode when they get damaged, as steam and hydraulics might.
I don’t know if digitization matters in a cable-catch system or a launch system… but I do know good old electricity is easier to work with than steam or hydraulics, and probably safer to boot.
Baud
Bring back sails. It’s green energy!
Suzanne
@Omnes Omnibus: Hey, you’re the one lying down with Bupalos.
Suzanne
@Omnes Omnibus: Hey, I’m trying to start a rumor here. #pleaseclap
I’m about to go into four hours of meetings and it’s gonna be brutal.
Mr. Bemused Senior
@Suzanne @Omnes Omnibus: it’s after dark somewhere.
WTFGhost
@Suzanne: I don’t see any problem. We all know no one invites someone to a fainting couch, then try to get them to swoon. Perfect room-er, er, rumor.
I’ve been told a warm, hungry, but gentle kiss, right at *that spot* at the base of the neck is good to bring on a swoon.
It’s much more romantic than sneaking out the bedroom window, and come naked, war-painted, and screaming obscenities while waving your arms wildly up and down, which did get a swoon, but also resulting in ten mob bodyguards watching my house for the next week. I should have found out, before trying that, if she was connected. Live and learn.
WTFGhost
@Mr. Bemused Senior: If you pull the covers over your head and blast “Because The Night” it’s as dark as it needs to be.
WTFGhost
Also: Trump loves him some Village People, you know that, right? So he had the Navy do YMCA for him. It’s a damn shame that the Village People didn’t sing any songs about the brave people who defend us on the high seas. If he had blown something that easy, don’t tell him bleach kills Covid-19 on hard surfaces or he’ll… I’ll come in again.
Geminid
@Omnes Omnibus: That could help solidify Ms. Abughazaleh’s second place position in the IL09 primary race. I would not say Abughazaleh’s political ambition is the sole motivation for her civil disobedience, but this indictment definitely furthers her candidacy.
tam1MI
@WaterGirl: How did the Dems pave their way for that? I must have either missed something or forgotten it.
They implicitly endorsed the “Biden is a dementia-ridden husk” smear when they forced him to bow out of the race and virtually handed the White House to Trump. Not to mention that too-cute-by-half editorial by Fuckface Clooney as much as saying so.
ExPatExDem
Whistleblower says Blinken State Department and the Pentagon buried the conclusions of US investigators on the ground that the IDF deliberately targeted and assassinated US citizen and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza.
The whistleblower was the senior officer in charge of the investigation, Col. Steve Gabavics.
Need to feel better? This is even better than Boaty McBoatface (my go-to thought for “what are you smiling about?” comments.)
Scott MacFarlane
@MacFarlaneNews
NEW: Justice Dept to seek 27-months prison for former Jan 6 defendant Taylor Taranto in separate criminal case case
Feds argue Taranto, “perpetrated a hoax on June 28, 2023 by falsely claiming that he would cause a car bomb” to drive into federal facility in Maryland
(MORE)
6:08 AM · Oct 29, 2025
x.com/MacFarlaneNews/status/1983491239829008724
Bokonon
@No One of Consequence:@Bokonon: Consider the projectile vomit from H Dubs onto a Japanese Premiere, if memory serves (and I wouldn’t trust it fully either).
-NOoC
The Japanese actually came up with a new word for that – “Bushu-suru”. Meaning “to do a Bush thing.”
It was embarassing, but more understandable than crapping your pants in public (which Trump seems to do with abandon and without care, over and over). Witness what Trump did in the #$#*& courtroom when on trial – which apparently made quite an impression on the jurors. Does he think this is a flex? Does he have no control? Does he not care?
Captain C
Jeff Tiedrich
I went to his site to read that article (which makes a good layman’s case for FFOTUS having dementia and a recent stroke) and in another article he referred to JV Vance as a “sectional sexpest”, a phrase which I am stealing.
He also (in the dementia/got lost in a room article) wonders when Jake Tapper will notice this. Personally, I think Tapper’s saving it for his 2030 book, in whch he (Tapper) will claim he knew Donny was demented all along, but it was probably Biden’s fault.
Omnes Omnibus
@Geminid: It sure isn’t going to hurt her. I also wonder about the wisdom of the DOJ going after someone as young and attractive as she is. Target ing grandmothers would be worse, but still…
@ExPatExDem: Guess it’s time for Israel’s defenders to show up and decry the anti-semitism here because Col. Gabavics hasn’t made condemnations of other brutalities around the globe.
🤷🏻
Bokonon
@Kelly: Two Trump Judges on a standard 3 judge 9th Circuit panel cancelled the stay on Trump deploying National Guard in Portland, OR. An 11 judge panel will rehear the case and the stay is back on. Trump attorneys massively lied about how many federal cops were guarding the ICE office. As far as I’m concerned they are not US judges and attorneys they are Trump’s judges and attorneys.
Because lying and creating up your own reality is just another form of Executive Power, dontcha know … who is the federal judiciary, to intrude and make judgments when the President makes up things in his head? [Snark]
Mr. Bemused Senior
@Captain C: I too paid a visit to Tiedrich. What strikes me in the videos is that Trump has trouble holding his head up. That is a bad sign.
Captain C
@Bokonon: I can just see the ‘volunteer’ sign-up sheet for Trump duty in the Japanese ceremonial guard unit. There would be a line something like: “Volunteers must be able to ignore loud, humorous noises and highly offensive smells with a totally straight face. Failure to do so would result in a month of toilet-cleaning duty, starting with our honored[sic] guest’s personal facilities.”
Omnes Omnibus
@ExPatExDem: I guess it’s a good thing that Biden and Blinken aren’t in charge of anything anymore. Right?
Captain C
@Mr. Bemused Senior: He just looks lost. If he and his cult weren’t so sadistically awful, I’d feel bad for him for receiving elder abuse.
WTFGhost
@Bokonon: I doubt Trump would do it as a flex, but he very much makes me think of the child still young enough to be proud of their GI stink, especially when it makes people scrunch their face up. Only, he thinks it’s mean, not funny. So, “it’s going to happen, well, have fun with the smell, beee-yotches.”
@Captain C: Ooooh… sectional took me exactly the right double-take pause :-). Of course the delay in reporting that “sure, we all know the man doesn’t understand objective reality” is Biden’s fault, with all the news about Biden’s decline, you couldn’t just say “but, but, but, Trump is accusing people of eating pets!!!” because it would have sounded partisan, against the hideously partisan, and completely inaccurate, attacks on Biden.
Captain C
Also, Kat Abu has been indicted.
For an actual crime or for interfering with His Dear Leader’s Sadistic (and probably illegal) ICE Operations?
JoyceH
The other day I read a news report on Trump’s visit to South Korea, where he was presented with a replica of an ancient gold crown. The article said something along the lines of “Trump, known for his appreciation of glittering gifts…” How embarrassing for us! They didn’t come right out and say the president is an easy-to-bribe man-baby, but they didn’t really need to.
Ishiyama
@JCJ: Re: ICP; I saw an interview with one of them (can’t remember who) in 2024, during election season. Reachable voter, except they are disillusioned by the decades-long sh-t show we have been enduring as Amerikka slowly slid towards our present debacle. If politicians don’t fix it, who gives a f-ck who get elected? (Mind you, that’s not my attitude, it’s what I thought I saw in him.)
Omnes Omnibus
@Captain C: The latter. She and some others made ICE drive slowly and some other stuff.
JoyceH
@Captain C: It will be interesting to see how many of those things he tries to take with him.
dnfree
@zhena gogolia: Republicans are not my standard when it comes to candidate selection, especially these days.
Gloria DryGarden
WaterGirl you missed a chance to spend a few days in despondency and low grade despair and listening to heather cox Richardson convince us there is hope and a reason to keep on being activist.
yes more boats have been bombed by us off South America. The potential for an international incident looms.
your health numbers and blood pressure are probably the best they’ve been in weeks.
thanks everyone for the hilarity in this thread. What a delight
Omnes Omnibus
Oh good, it looks like we are going to have another fight about Biden stepping down.
WTFGhost
@Gloria DryGarden: (Gasp, shocked face)
In my day, people didn’t talk about splines[sic] and undulations in public! I’m shocked, and possibly aroused, once I find out what a spline is!!!
ExPatExDem
@Omnes Omnibus: Blinken was a neocon. No great loss there.
UncleEbeneezer
@ExPatExDem: The story that is being predominantly reported by (checks notes) raging antisemite, Mehdi Hassan and Al Jazeera (both part of the propaganda network for Qatar- where Hamas members go after they commit their war crimes) and relying on the testimony of the man who ran GITMO. I’m convinced!!! I mean, it definitely could be true, but it is rather hilarious how fast you just accept this as the truth. Former Biden administration members have shown themselves to be pretty eager to distort stories to shit on him but I guess we’ll just take this guy at his word…
ExPatExDem
@UncleEbeneezer: But Mehdi Hassan isn’t blowing the whistle. The senior officer in charge of the investigation is.
ETA: And he lacks credibility because he was the officer in charge of the prison at Gitmo that Obama and Biden didn’t close during 12 years in the White House?
If it’s a stain on him, how do you give two POTUSes a pass on it? Because “yay team blue”?
JML
Ugh. Apparently the Current Occupant has another building project planned after the Epstein Ballroom is completed: some kind of “golden arch” to commemorate the 250’s anniversary of the USA.
I can’t even.
WTFGhost
@Gloria DryGarden: We have to have hope. We’re at war with fascism, it’s a cold civil war, just like it always is.
People are going to die, maybe not from guns and bombs, like in Ukraine, but from poor nutrition, lack of health care, etc., and they are casualties of the war we’re fighting. More will die from violence, eventually – that’s all but certain.
And we have to keep up faith, and hope, and we also have to build up rage. Not anger – that’s the active, “HEY ASSHOLE!” stuff that hurts you. No – cold, pure, rage, like:
“You starved children! You let people die outside hospitals! You did this, because you sold your soul to billionaires! Don’t think anything will ever make me forget what a vile, despicable human being you are! Anyway, you asked for the restroom? Down the hall, second door on the right. Maybe you can get some of that evil flushed away, eh?”
(I’m sorry, my inner Canadian just popped up. I love being American, but I loved, loved, loved, being asked what province I was from in Canada, because I fit in so well, they assumed I was fellow countryfolk.)
RevRick
@jonas: It’s of his piece with his stupid war on renewables. He hates wind turbines and solar, because he has convinced himself, one, they don’t work, two, they’re way more expensive than fossil fuels, and, three, that climate change is a hoax. He’s flat out wrong about all three counts, so here we are.
He has to rank as one of our stupidest Presidents ever. I’d guess that only Andrew Johnson and Shrub would offer him competition.
UncleEbeneezer
@Captain C: The fact that this guy ran straight to Mehdi Hassan should be reason for everyone to treat his claims with just a wee bit of healthy skepticism. Hassan’s deranged Anti-Israel bias has never abated even after he stopped collecting paychecks from the Qatari government.
Gin & Tonic
I think I’ve heard some criticism of one of the Democratic candidates for Senate in Maine.
trollhattan
In case they took exception to building the Epstein Ballroom.
The Trump administration has fired all six members of the Commission of Fine Arts, an independent federal agency that advises the government on construction, renovations, and design.
The White House did not consult with the commission before beginning East Wing demolition.
ExPatExDem
@UncleEbeneezer: We know. World’s most moral army. Our bestest good friend and ally ever.
WTFGhost
What did I miss?
@Watergirl, you have to help me out here. What were you aiming for?
WaterGirl
I just finished eating Jeni’s Darkest Chocolate ice cream straight from the carton, and I
resent resemble that remark.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
dailykos.com/story/2025/10/29/2351062/-Candidate-for-Illinois-9th-district-gets-Federal-Indictment
JML
@WaterGirl: oooh, that’s the stuff! I loved getting the salted caramel as a companion scoop to the darkest chocolate. soooo good!
WaterGirl
Also, Kat Abu has been indicted. I was not a fan of the way she went after Jan Schakowsky, but she has been on the frontlines of the fight against ICE from the get-go.
What did I miss?
comrade scotts agenda of rage
More on P-Tape’s war on renewables:
michiganadvance.com/2025/10/09/trump-threatens-gms-500-million-ev-project-in-lansing-other-michigan-…
I know few people bother to read my links but take a couple of minutes to read this one.
The projection nonsense that’s coming out of the GOP’s mouth on this, basically how these grants all play into China’s hands, is beyond ignorant.
Old School
Good news! Dr. Oz says there’s no issue!
Q: Unless ACA subsidies are extended, the average plan will increase by somewhere around 115%
DR OZ: Wherde’d you get that number?
Q: Kaiser Family Foundation
OZ: They retracted that. Here’s the truth. The average American who’s on ACA is gonna pay $13 more than this year. That’s not a big issue.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 29, 2025 at 12:54 PM
StringOnAStick
@Ishiyama: this is the attitude towards politicians that was explained to me by our guide in Argentina’s part of Patagonia. That was 10 years ago and I think it’s pretty obvious that life in Argentina is worse now than it was then , but the sort of people who use that dodge now aren’t going to learn from someone else’s experience.
HopefullyNotCassandra
@WaterGirl: less destructive to human life.
WaterGirl
@Gin & Tonic: Snort
@WTFGhost: Ha!
Deputinize America
@trollhattan: I’ve never seen less care applied to what is, at its heart, a major demo and construction project, particularly one tied so closely to a historical structure.
Good thing Dear Leader can’t read, as the report does not indicate rainbows and unicorns.
25bp rate cut
FOMC:
Available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remained low through August; more recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated.
The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months…
WTFGhost
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: It was a good article, though it always hurts to see papers quoting Republicans without doing a “JD Vance delivered some of his ordinary, condemnatory remarks without any basis in objective reality,” instead of wasting column space with his actual words.
Harrison Wesley
Since only one person involved with the murder of civilians in small boats in international waters by the US military appears to have copped to the fact that this is a crime against humanity, how long before our armed forces (who we thank for their service) start mowing down demonstrators in Merkin cities? Just asking questions…
