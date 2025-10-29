Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Trolled By South Korea

President Trump has sometimes likened himself to a king. Now he has been given a crown.
Trump received a replica of an ancient golden crown on Wednesday from President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea. He called it “very special.”

— The New York Times (@nytimes.com) October 29, 2025 at 8:30 AM

I like the South Korea sense of humor. But then, I come from a people who used ‘a gift-wrapped box of sh*t’ — usually metaphorically — to indict someone considered a pretentious fool…

Or at least a replica of one that researchers believe was worn by an ancient Korean ruler. Mr. Trump received the crown from President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea when they met on Wednesday in the city of Gyeongju.

During the ceremony at the Gyeongju National Museum, Mr. Trump shook hands with Mr. Lee and thanked him for the gift, saying it was “very special.”

Mr. Lee also gave Mr. Trump the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea’s highest decoration, in the form of a shiny, ornate necklace.

“I’d like to wear it right now,” Mr. Trump said.

Earlier this month, demonstrators turned out in droves in cities and towns across the United States for “No Kings” rallies, where protesters condemned Mr. Trump for acting, in their view, like a monarch. Though the president has previously embraced regal themes, he said in response to the protests that he was “not a king.”…

Further indication that the old man is losing what filters he had, as he succumbs to senile dementia.

I will bet anyone $100 he tries to keep it personally, rather than treat it as US government property.

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 2:05 PM

The Washington Post looks for the money:

In an elaborately arranged ceremony at the Gyeongju National Museum, Trump stared at the golden crown as a South Korean official explained that it “symbolizes the divine connection between the authority of the heavens and the sovereignty on Earth, as well as the strong leadership and authority of a leader.”…

Seated next to Lee several hours later at a dinner held in Trump’s honor, the president raved about the gifts. “Giving me the honor of that magnificent piece of art — because it really was a piece of art that you presented to me today,” he said. “To be the first president of the United States that got that was really something. Very special.”

South Korea is the latest country to shower Trump with gifts, as global leaders use a combination of flattery and pageantry to cater to a president who has displayed a willingness to torpedo long-standing alliances. Trump arrived to a 21-gun salute in South Korea as the countries remain locked in complicated trade negotiations triggered by Trump’s tariffs…

On Wednesday, the two sides agreed on details of the trade agreement, including a cash investment of $200 billion, capped at $20 billion per year, as a part of the total $350 billion investment plan, said Kim Yong-beom, Lee’s policy chief. The rest will consist of shipbuilding cooperation, he said. Auto tariffs would also be reduced to 15 percent from 25 percent. South Korea faces blanket 15 percent tariffs on exports as a part of the deal reached in July.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump arrived in South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, receiving a red-carpet welcome as a band played “YMCA,” the song that typically closes out his political rallies.

“You really rolled out a red carpet. That was a very good red carpet, a beautiful red carpet,” Trump said…

Last year, Republicans argued "we have a republic, not a democracy." Now they're arguing "we have a monarch, not a republic".

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 1:41 PM

A relevant quote from the Old Testament, the one favored by MAGA voters:

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 1:43 PM

    11. 11.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Regardless of how lightly PVDd that object is, it likely has more actual gold than all the stuff superglued to the Oval Office walls.

    12. 12.

      stinger

      Steve from Mendocino — great sidebar photo today. Wonderful light on stone. I’d love to know where it was taken.

    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      I will bet anyone $100 he tries to keep it personally, rather than treat it as US government property.

      Anyone think he’ll wear it in the Oval Office? Be buried with it?

    15. 15.

      MobiusKlein

      I’m no bible-ologist, but what does that passage really say to Christians (not the fake Mammon worshipers)

    16. 16.

      bbleh

      I understand the Dutch government has arranged for a PERSONAL appearance by Sinterklaas, who will give the very special President-in-Chief a whole BAG full of gifts!

    18. 18.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So, for Halloween I do this picture of this gloating female necromancer raising the corpse of Richard Nixon from the dead…

      Titled

      (wait for it)

      “Republication”

      Dumb Joke: yes

      Pun so bad it can inflict Emotional Damage: yes

      Touches on politics mostly by accident : yes.

      So now all these MAGA hats thinking I am secrekrety’ one of them.  0.o

      They really are living in Oceania from 1984 in their minds.

    19. 19.

      cmorenc

      Alternatively, what would the S Korean government have given President Harris or Biden on a state visit to S Korea?  Perhaps nothing, because neither would have expected any swag, but had the S Korean government been inclined to give some token of their appreciation anyways, what sorts of things would it most likely have been?  I will bet not a replica of a crown, and also it would not be kimchee.  But what?

    20. 20.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Suzanne: Be buried with it?

      You mean like a Bronze Age Chines emperor with his entire cabinet and the editorial staff of the New York Times buried alive with Trump in a giant earthen mound in Florida?

    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      he literally thinks he has Washington, Lincoln, and FDR beat by a mile

      (to say nothing of the Kenyan ursuper, Obama)

      sorry Donnie!  it was unanimous after your first disastrous term and it’ll be quite apparent to all after your (partial, please) second term that out of all our presidents, you. sucked. the. hardest.

    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      @Oklahomo:One of those Trump buttplugs painted gold

      I know I’m a decade late to this, but just think of all the offensive gold-plated merch that Dems could have been selling all this time…

      trumpov toilet plungers

      trumpov  suppositories

      trumpov barf bags

      I’m sure there are/were things out there like trumpov toilet paper and urinal targets and what not, but man…

    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:You mean like a Bronze Age Chines emperor with his entire cabinet and the editorial staff of the New York Times buried alive with Trump in a giant earthen mound in Florida?

      there’s no reason to leave the DeSantises out of this

      also I don’t think press secretary is a Cabinet position and we definitely want Karoline “your mom” Leavitt in on the action

    28. 28.

      Almost Retired

      I just voted for Prop 50.  I did it in person because it feels so momentous – what with my California saves Democracy conceit and all that.

      The poll workers were what I expected – most of whom appeared to have cast their first vote for Governor Pico.

      But the dozen or so other voters were all young (except for me) and all Latino (except for me).  I can’t imagine that an otherwise relatively apathetic demographic is turning out to vote it down.

      A small sample to be sure, but are Latinos galvanized by their opposition to Trump?  Ask Governor Wilson how pissing off California Latinos works out.

      Woo hoo for Governor Newsom.  I forgive him for his tech-bro adjacency and his first marriage.  

    29. 29.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Jeffro:there’s no reason to leave the DeSantises out of this

      also I don’t think press secretary is a Cabinet position and we definitely want Karoline “your mom” Leavitt in on the action.

      True.

      But,.. I mean it is an exclusive mass burial/suicide. They wouldn’t just let anyone but Trump’s best of friends kill themselves.

    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      You mean like a Bronze Age Chines emperor with his entire cabinet and the editorial staff of the New York Times buried alive with Trump in a giant earthen mound in Florida? 

      I’d prefer Tucker Carlson, Bari Weiss, and Curtis Yarvin….. but yeah. That’s the general idea.

    38. 38.

      Scout211

      @Almost Retired:  Good for you.  I dropped ours into a drop box several weeks ago and got the okay from the SOS.  I like to get that done early.

      Did you this this?

      With just one week before California voters are set to head to the polls to decide on the state’s redistricting proposal, Gavin Newsom sent an unexpected message to would-be donors: keep your money.

      “We have hit our budget goals and raised what we need in order to pass Proposition 50. You can stop donating,” the California governor said in an email.

      And this?

      Republicans appear to have all but abandoned their efforts to defeat a Democratic gerrymander of California’s House districts one week before it goes before voters.

      As Democrats pummel the state with Yes on 50 advertising, the Republican side of the battle has gone quiet. Major GOP donors and party leaders have effectively vanished from the front lines.

      I think things look good right now.  I still see President Obama most nights on my TV and his ads are very effective.  But the no on 50 ads have disappeared.

    41. 41.

      bbleh

      @Jeffro: (he doesn’t think that, you know. The root of narcissism is a lack of self-esteem, which in his case I believe is a gigantic howling void. He will forever compare himself to Obama and others, and he will forever find himself lacking.)

    43. 43.

      Captain C

      @HopefullyNotCassandra:

      traditional Jarikki set

      “Yeah, this time Korea was nicer to me, much nicer.  They gave me a crown.  A head.  For crown.  For your favorite King of America.  A big gold crown.  Those Koreans are weird.  Last time they gave me some jerky.  Who knew they ate jerky in Korea.  I’ve never seen a Korean flavored Slim Jim.  Do they still own 7-11s?  My friend Kim probably owns a few 7-11s, maybe in Ping-, Pang-, whatever they call it.  I thought they ate barbecued dog, like those Haitians in Iowa…

      ETA:  Tapper and/or the FTFNYT:  “Trump gave an erudite speech about the nuances of Korean cuisine and hospitality…”

    44. 44.

      hells littlest angel

      In two months, Trump will be strutting around with that crown on his head, declaring, “I’m the Wiz! I’m the Wiz!”

    51. 51.

      Van Buren

      A lot of times in the old days when a monarch was deposed or died, an entirely new ruling clique took over and the old ones met unpleasant ends.

      A boy can dream.

    55. 55.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The Arc de Triomphe was started by Napoleon, who was an emperor. So, small lift for the Koreans and that crowns.

      And good lord, Trump isn’t a fascists; he has a full blown Napoleon Complex.  no wonder orange dumb ass goes on about wars and winning.

    56. 56.

      WTFGhost

      @Shalimar: It’ll probably be Russia. One disciplinary tool in the Russian military is whacking someone with a dildo. Trump would practically come in his pants to hear that, and be presented with a real, 24 karat gold dildo to use against his enemies.

    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      The South Koreans have too much class, and too much respect for the United States, to call him a dotard like 47’s best buddy did…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    60. 60.

      Tehanu

      @Shalimar:  Still waiting for another country to gift him a golden dildo.

      Doesn’t need it, he already is one.

      @Eric S.:  Do we have to wait? I’ll contribute to the backhoe rental fund.

      Me too!

