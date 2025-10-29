President Trump has sometimes likened himself to a king. Now he has been given a crown.

Trump received a replica of an ancient golden crown on Wednesday from President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea. He called it “very special.” [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) October 29, 2025 at 8:30 AM

I like the South Korea sense of humor. But then, I come from a people who used ‘a gift-wrapped box of sh*t’ — usually metaphorically — to indict someone considered a pretentious fool…

… Or at least a replica of one that researchers believe was worn by an ancient Korean ruler. Mr. Trump received the crown from President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea when they met on Wednesday in the city of Gyeongju. During the ceremony at the Gyeongju National Museum, Mr. Trump shook hands with Mr. Lee and thanked him for the gift, saying it was “very special.” Mr. Lee also gave Mr. Trump the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea’s highest decoration, in the form of a shiny, ornate necklace. “I’d like to wear it right now,” Mr. Trump said. Earlier this month, demonstrators turned out in droves in cities and towns across the United States for “No Kings” rallies, where protesters condemned Mr. Trump for acting, in their view, like a monarch. Though the president has previously embraced regal themes, he said in response to the protests that he was “not a king.”…

Further indication that the old man is losing what filters he had, as he succumbs to senile dementia.

The Washington Post looks for the money:

… In an elaborately arranged ceremony at the Gyeongju National Museum, Trump stared at the golden crown as a South Korean official explained that it “symbolizes the divine connection between the authority of the heavens and the sovereignty on Earth, as well as the strong leadership and authority of a leader.”… Seated next to Lee several hours later at a dinner held in Trump’s honor, the president raved about the gifts. “Giving me the honor of that magnificent piece of art — because it really was a piece of art that you presented to me today,” he said. “To be the first president of the United States that got that was really something. Very special.” South Korea is the latest country to shower Trump with gifts, as global leaders use a combination of flattery and pageantry to cater to a president who has displayed a willingness to torpedo long-standing alliances. Trump arrived to a 21-gun salute in South Korea as the countries remain locked in complicated trade negotiations triggered by Trump’s tariffs… On Wednesday, the two sides agreed on details of the trade agreement, including a cash investment of $200 billion, capped at $20 billion per year, as a part of the total $350 billion investment plan, said Kim Yong-beom, Lee’s policy chief. The rest will consist of shipbuilding cooperation, he said. Auto tariffs would also be reduced to 15 percent from 25 percent. South Korea faces blanket 15 percent tariffs on exports as a part of the deal reached in July. Earlier Wednesday, Trump arrived in South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, receiving a red-carpet welcome as a band played “YMCA,” the song that typically closes out his political rallies. “You really rolled out a red carpet. That was a very good red carpet, a beautiful red carpet,” Trump said…

Last year, Republicans argued "we have a republic, not a democracy." Now they're arguing "we have a monarch, not a republic". — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 1:41 PM

A relevant quote from the Old Testament, the one favored by MAGA voters: