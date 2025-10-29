Pathetic fallacy strikes again!…

US Weekly COVID update: Oct 27, 2025

🔸1 in 185 Actively Infectious

🔸264,000 New Daily Infections

🔸1,880,000 Infections In The Past Week

🔸194,000,000 Infections in 2025

🔸94,000 to 380,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases

🔸500 to 900 Weekly Deaths

Source: pmc19.com/data/ [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 12:32 AM

We have two active data sets;

🔹WWScan wastewater

🔸BIOFiRE positivity

Both suggest we are now near multi year lows for transmission. I'd expect this to last for another month before Thanksgiving gives it a boost up. [image or embed] — JPWeiland (@jpweiland.bsky.social) October 23, 2025 at 10:05 PM

Here's the latest variant picture for the United States, to early October.

The XFG.* "Stratus" variant continued it’s dominance, but seems to have peaked. It fell to 79% frequency.

NB.1.8.1 "Nimbus" rose slightly to 11%.

🧵 [image or embed] — Mike Honey (@mikehoney.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 5:55 AM





The Vaccine Integrity Project’s new Executive Summary on COVID, RSV, & flu vax pulls together findings from 509 published studies to show where we stand for the 2025–26 season.

Highlights & interactive data tool: www.cidrap.umn.edu/vaccine-inte…

Full manuscript: bit.ly/42MMMNu [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 22, 2025 at 9:55 AM

Quality of decisions made by CDC #vaccine advisers has nose-dived, former voting members say

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices policymaking maturity rating fell from an overall score of 100% to 58% from April to September this year.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 24, 2025 at 3:42 PM

What is Cardiac long COVID?

Published: October 24, 2025

“The main symptoms that could relate to cardiac long COVID include breathlessness, chest pain, palpitations, dizziness, fatigue, and orthostatic intolerance.”

Source: archive.li/VxqkQ [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) October 25, 2025 at 7:21 PM

Japanese researchers link COVID-19 ‘brain fog’ to neural receptors.

A Yokohama City University study found COVID-related brain fog is linked to increased AMPA receptors—proteins vital for brain function—across wide brain regions, affecting memory and concentration.

Source: archive.li/3cc8W [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) October 24, 2025 at 7:14 PM

Colchicine:

Once-promising anti-inflammatory drug fails to improve #long-COVID functional outcomes in trial

The findings underscore the need to explore alternative therapeutic approaches to managing persistent symptoms, the authors say.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

Photo: Frerieke / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 22, 2025 at 12:40 PM

"Gut Infection, Dysbiosis Mark Severe SARS-CoV-2 Variants"

In a ground-breaking study published NPJ Viruses shows that the more severe variants of SARS‑CoV‑2 are strongly associated with gut infection and major disruptions to the gut microbiome (microbial dysbiosis).

Source: archive.li/d36nd [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 7:23 PM

UK: Inside looming NHS winter crisis as hospitals face ‘armageddon’

Doctors warn this winter could be one of the worst for the NHS, as an early flu season and rising COVID cases push hospitals to “astonishing” pressure, combined with high A&E demand and staffing cuts.

Source: archive.li/GZN4C [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 12:02 AM

Australia:

Not just another flu, COVID-19 complacency risks lives

Former ABC medical reporter Sophie Scott warns that complacency about COVID has set in. Public health messaging has faded, yet large numbers are still catching COVID, being hospitalised, or dying — COVID hasn’t gone away.

archive.li/NccoV [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) October 24, 2025 at 7:01 PM

Ukraine:

Ukraine: Almost 75,000 children fell ill with Acute Respiratory Viral Infection (ARVI), flu, and COVID in a week.

"From Oct 13 to 19, 126,758 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine, 74,951 of which were in children. COVID was confirmed in 2,593 people, and 16 deaths were recorded during the week" [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) October 22, 2025 at 11:59 PM

Tilting at windmills

I asked John Cornyn about this and he said about Paxton suing Tylenol’s company

“He wants to line the pockets of every trial lawyer in the state. He ran off all of his professional staff, and now he has to hire trial lawyers, so and they're some of his biggest supporters.” [image or embed] — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:10 PM

Garcia asked John Cornyn about this because Cornyn is Paxton’s competition. Paxton is running for Senate, and this lawsuit is designed to appeal to the most ignorant Texas voters. It doesn’t matter to him if the state wastes thousands of dollars on a specious lawsuit against a deep-pocketed multinational corporation — he’s pulled stunts like this before — as long as he believes it will attract gullible voters. (And, maybe, self-interested doners.)

Casey Means is a wellness influencer & unqualified opportunist who will face the Senate on Thursday. She should be called out on her conflicts, pseudoscience, & extremism, along with her weird scammer brother.

She should not be confirmed.

rasmussenretorts.substack.com/p/a-means-to… [image or embed] — Angie Rasmussen (@angierasmussen.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 9:06 AM

A few months ago, Vanity Fair dropped a detailed and not particularly flattering biography of Calley Means, a former wedding dress entrepreneur, self-proclaimed anti-Big Soda whistleblower, and haughty yet incompetent personal assistant who has somehow climbed the ladder to become US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr’s chief social media troll. In his current government role, Calley is a professional Twitter replyguy who makes the rounds at MAHA events, podcasts, and media outlets as an aggressively scornful fascist tool who preemptively deflects challenges to the unscientific nonsense about food colorings, preservatives, and vaccines disgorged by Kennedy. He also runs a company called Truemed that allows people to buy Pelotons and Apple Watches with pre-tax health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs). You can pay Calley to provide a doctor’s note enabling you to buy tax-free turmeric supplements from Truemed’s partner merchants. Because he is designated as a Special Government Employee, he continues to run and profit from a company regulated by the government department he works for. I first encountered Calley when he popped up in my replies back in March to sneer at my objection to replacing the NIH policy on scientific integrity with…actually, I’m not sure. There’s now a cheerful “Oops! That page can’t be found” notice and shutdown disclaimer where the policy on scientific integrity used to be. Calley scoffed at my concerns and implied that I was hilariously stupid to believe that a Biden-era policy would “reinstore” scientific integrity at NIH. I went to his profile to see what his deal was (he’s a grifter), which is how I became acquainted with his sister Casey. She’s even worse… Dr. Casey Means is a health influencer with nearly a million Instagram followers, a diet book called Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health co-authored with Calley, a Truemed partner company called Levels that sells blood glucose monitors to non-diabetics, and what I’m guessing is at least six figures of brand promotion income from her influencer content alone. She dropped out of her surgical residency, is not board certified in any specialty, holds an expired medical license, and has no public health background whatsoever outside of promoting scientifically unsupported disease remedies in her newsletter. She is also the nominee for US Surgeon General. Her Senate confirmation hearing is on Thursday. That is most unfortunate, because the last thing we need is yet another shameless profiteer at HHS, especially serving as America’s top physician. Casey is completely unqualified to be the US Surgeon General… Good Energy, Casey’s newsletter, and the Meanses’ social media and businesses all push the thesis that human health is dependent on root cause treatments, which according to them are usually some bullshit about cellular energy production. Root cause treatments include eating whole foods, exercising, “respecting” your Circadian rhythm, and collecting information on metabolic biomarkers from which Casey’s AI-powered Levels app can divine a prescription for better health via supplements, tech, and more biomarker tests. Casey’s goal is to stick a wearable data collection device on as many Americans as possible, with Calley trying to sell more of them by expanding HSA/FSA coverage to pay for them…

The MAHA plan was ALWAYS intended to undermine vaccines.

– Rolling back access

– Seeding doubt on vaccine effectiveness

– Pushing false narratives about vaccine harms

– Crippling the infrastructure for vaccine approval and guidelines

www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 3:35 PM

The CDC has lost a third of its work force this year. The Trump administration maintains that the losses are necessary, but critics say that there is no real plan, only animosity.

www.nytimes.com/2025/10/27/h… [image or embed] — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorvanyt.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 6:25 PM

Avian flu detections in wild birds, including waterfowl, spike across US

Six Canada geese in Campaign County, Illinois, died from H5N1, as did 6 geese found in Kent County, Michigan.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: _Veit_/Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 23, 2025 at 4:33 PM

It’s everywhere except Australia. I don’t know if H5N1 will make the jump to human adaptation and pandemic potential, but it’s never had more opportunities.

youtu.be/sRJeCLgzcKY?… [image or embed] — Angie Rasmussen (@angierasmussen.bsky.social) October 24, 2025 at 4:03 AM

Since 2023 Cambodia has reported human cases of H5N1 bird flu after a decade. 16 infections from Feb 2023–Aug 2024, mostly in children and teens exposed to backyard poultry. Mortality reached 38%. Sequencing shows all cases were of avian origin not human-to-human spread.

www.nejm.org/doi/full/10…. [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) October 22, 2025 at 8:16 PM

This ‘minor’ bird flu strain has potential to spark human pandemic

Experiments suggests H9N2 has adapted to human cells but cases of person-to-person transmission haven’t been reported yet.

www.nature.com/articles/d41… [image or embed] — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@covid19disease.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 12:10 PM

Measles outbreak in South Carolina grows; Canada’s elimination status threatened

About 90% of the cases reported in Canada in the last year have been in unvaccinated residents.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 5:03 PM

Louisiana's surgeon general Ralph Abraham WAITED MANY MONTHS to warn public of whooping cough outbreak

He's an anti-vaxx activist and has been a vocal supporter of RFK Jr

www.npr.org/sections/sho… [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:15 AM

===

Nearly 1 in 5 urinary tract infections tied to E coli in meat

The researchers also discovered that UTIs in patients from high-poverty neighborhoods were 60% more likely to be caused by animal-to-human strains

-from @cvdall

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 24, 2025 at 3:08 PM

We’ll soon be publishing a paper on the benefits & risks of health aid—including to both donors & recipients

Whatever your views, one thing is certain: if a country is transitioning out of aid, it must be done in a careful, planned way, with domestic finance slowly replacing aid. Sudden cuts kill 👇 [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) October 26, 2025 at 11:17 AM

Excellent reporting by @stephanienolen.bsky.social on the resurgence of #Diphteria in displaced populations, with a focus on #Somalia. The resurgence of this infectious disease is happening globally due to declining vaccination rates.

www.nytimes.com/2025/10/27/h… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 4:34 PM

A complete vaccination series which includes three doses of vaccine and is recommended for all children before the age of 7 is approximately 95-97% effective in preventing the infection. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) October 27, 2025 at 4:37 PM

Gonna talk in entomology class today about how Jewish scientists forced to work in Nazi concentration camps secretly sent fake vaccines to the eastern front and managed to kill 4,000 Nazis with typhus. [image or embed] — Alex Wild (@alexwild.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 10:37 AM