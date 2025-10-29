(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I’m fried from six exceedingly long days in a row, so I’m just going to run through the basics again tonight. We should be back to normal(ish) tomorrow evening.

Air raid alerts for 2/3rds of Ukraine are up as of 3:20 AM local time/9:20 PM EDT and I expect they’ll be going up for the rest of Ukraine shortly. Drone swarms are moving east to west and Russian fixed wing aviation is up over western Russia, meaning missiles are inbound.

Russian planes have taken off and are heading to bomb Ukraine yet again. A Russian drone attack has been ongoing for hours. It’s going to be another hard night for us in Ukraine. Please keep us in your thoughts. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 8:27 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia Must End Its War; Otherwise, Russia’s Oil Exports Must End – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! We continue our sanctions work – we are preparing new sanctions, in particular against targets in Russia’s military production and their propaganda. We must gradually block all global contacts for every Russian entity working for the war. The decrees will be issued soon. We are also synchronizing the 19th EU sanctions package within Ukraine’s jurisdiction. And it’s crucial that our diplomats and all representatives of Ukraine work more actively in European countries outside the EU – to encourage them to adopt the common European sanctions as well. We truly value that Switzerland, Norway, and other European countries have upheld Europe’s unified pressure to end the war over the years. Work has already begun on the EU’s 20th sanctions package – and not only the European Union will take new steps. I am awaiting a detailed intelligence report on the impact of the U.S. decision on sanctions against Russian oil companies, and the preliminary data are rather promising – the effect is significant. We are verifying the details, and every remaining scheme Russia still uses must be blocked. And the world has to read the room correctly: Russia must end its war; otherwise, Russia’s oil exports must end. I thank all our partners who are exerting pressure in precisely this way – effectively, tangibly, and targeting the areas that are truly painful for Putin’s system. Today, I instructed the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to focus on countries that were once destabilized by Russia, that have experienced wars, interference, and are still in internal conflicts, going through difficult times. Our initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine have helped many, and we must continue our active humanitarian diplomacy, particularly in food security – this is natural for us, for Ukraine. We are preparing corresponding events for November. Today, I also held detailed discussions with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, other government officials, and the head of Ukrzaliznytsia about supporting our railways – about the company’s operations. It is the railway that provides millions of Ukrainians and our economy with the resilience they need. I want to thank all our Ukrainian railway staff for their work – every one of the thousands of railway employees; you are truly serving Ukraine. I thank you very much. The company will continue developing. And a few more things. Today, we went over the frontline situation in detail with the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff – covering all directions. The toughest situation is now on the Pokrovsk axis. As in previous weeks, this is where the fighting is most intense and where Russian forces are most concentrated. The occupiers are trying to consolidate their positions by any means, and every invader eliminated right there is an achievement for our entire state. The situation in Kupyansk remains difficult, but our forces have gained more control in recent days. We continue to defend our positions. Dozens of assault operations take place daily in the Oleksandrivka direction. I thank every one of our units for their fortitude. We also thoroughly worked through the planning of our long-range operations. The only scenario is to force Russia to end the war by means that are feasible and that will actually work. And that means global sanctions, our long-range sanctions, our recovery after Russian attacks, coordination with our partners, and above all, support for our army, for every branch of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces. Because Ukraine stands where Ukraine’s positions stand strong. I thank everyone fighting for Ukraine, working for our defense, for our state, for all our people. I thank everyone who is helping us. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

This is getting interested. School children and their parents close the Dadiani street for the second day now, demanding the construction of their school. 1/3 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 12:47 PM

It is NOT in the Georgian Dream’s interest to crack down on “average population” and jail someone from there. Yet, not doing so is problematic as well, since they do jail Rustaveli protesters for “closing the road” (or “wearing a mask”). 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 12:47 PM

This is precisely why it’s not going to be easy for the Georgian Dream to stabilize the dictatorship. 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 12:47 PM

Georgian teacher Nino Datashvili has been released on bail, greeted by supporters outside prison. Jailed since May for defending herself from violent court bailiffs, her health worsened—severe pain now puts her in a wheelchair. She urgently needs two surgeries. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 8:25 AM

GD bans demoxrarix parties and launches openly pro-Russian satellites. Samadashvili also submitted legal cases against civil society, and it’s under his name that many are persecuted now. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 3:56 PM

Illegitimate PM Kobakhidze says Gakharia’s party would have also been banned had they not entered the Parliament. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 4:17 PM

Amid the Georgian Dream’s plans to ban pro-Western parties, a political movement affiliated with the GD is establishing a new party called United Neutral Georgia. Its goal is for Georgia to reject the EU and NATO. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 7:15 AM

Belgium:

India:

Bloomberg reports the sanctioned tanker “Furia,” carrying 730,000 barrels of Russian Urals crude to India, has rerouted and is now anchored in the Baltic Sea – possibly signaling the buyer’s refusal amid U.S. sanctions on oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.

www.bloomberg.com/news/article… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 11:33 AM

The Economic Times reports that the Indian energy company HMEL has announced its decision to suspend further purchases of Russian oil due to the latest sanctions.

economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/ene… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 1:38 PM

The US:

Tulsi Gabbard is very unhappy right now.

J.D. Vance described his exchange with Zelensky in the Oval Office as “the most famous thing he has ever done and maybe ever will do.” Vice President of the United States of America had his moment of fame yelling at his guest in the White House🤦‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 10:10 AM

Always nice when you think the most famous thing you’ve done is be a flaming public asshole.

It’s not going to get done. And he doesn’t have a good relationship with Putin. What he is is a useful dupe for Putin.

Back to Ukraine.

Kherson Oblast:

Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast:

On October 28, Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region was hit by approximately six russian drone strikes. 4 private homes and a pasta production facility were damaged. Yes, pasta production facility. Russians strike our food production constantly, weaponizing hunger. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 9:39 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Oil depot is burning in occupied Simferopol 🔥 According to the local tg channels, military fuel trucks covered in camouflage netting and equipped with drone protection were actively entering and exiting the fuel depot in Simferopol yesterday. That same depot is now on fire. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 8:38 AM

The monitoring channel “Crimean Wind” reports that it’s not the CHP plant burning in Simferopol, but the nearby oil depot. Yesterday, military fuel trucks covered with camouflage nets and drone protection were actively entering and leaving the oil depot that is now on fire. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 8:16 AM

Last night, SBU strike drones hit a Russian “Pantsir-S2” air defense system and two radar stations in occupied Crimea. The estimated cost of the “Pantsir-S2” SAM system is around $20 million. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 5:33 AM

Pokrovsk:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have revealed a likely Russian plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration. The map was shown by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces. To carry out the encirclement plan, the Russians have deployed around 11,000 personnel.

t.me/c/2717982555… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 9:07 AM

Russian channels have published a video showing Russian soldiers raising their flag on a stele in Pokrovsk. Meanwhile, DeepState reports that the situation in the city is difficult. Hundreds of enemy infantry have infiltrated Pokrovsk and are expanding sabotage and reconnaissance activities. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 6:29 AM

Tokmak, in the Russian occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

The “ATESH” partisans carried out a successful sabotage operation on the railway infrastructure in occupied Tokmak. The movement added that disrupting the railway infrastructure will derail the schedule of military transports and complicate the maneuvering of Russian troops. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 9:50 AM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

The Russians shot down their own “Gerbera” UAV in Donetsk, but since, according to Russian propaganda, Russians “could never shoot down their own drone,” they’re claiming on their media resources that “Ukrainian Nazi drones were flying to bomb the peaceful population of Donbas.” [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 5:17 AM

Kemerovo Oblast, Russia:

Russian lieutenant colonel responsible for war crimes in Kyiv region eliminated! On October 25, a car driven by Veniamin Mazherin exploded in Russia’s Kemerovo region. Mazherin, 45, served in OMON’s “Obereg” unit—implicated in war crimes and genocide in Kyiv region in 2022 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 12:53 PM

Ulyanovsk Oblast, Russia:

🔥🛢️ Small Russian oil refinery, NS-Oil in the Ulyanovsk region, with annual capacity 0.6mln tons of oil was hit tonight during drone attack. 770km from the frontline. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 5:28 AM

The Republic of Mari El, Russia:

🔥🛢️The second Russian mini-refinery attacked last night was the Mari Oil Refinery, located in the Mari El Republic of Russia. The Mari Oil Refinery has an annual capacity of 1.6 million tons of oil per year. ~1000km from the frontline. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 5:34 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

