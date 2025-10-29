Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Tick tock motherfuckers!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

In my day, never was longer.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

If you voted for Trump, you don’t get to speak about ethics, morals, or rule of law.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Since we are repeating ourselves, let me just say fuck that.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

The world has changed, and neither one recognizes it.

The lights are all blinking red.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

by | 239 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Some of the most remarkable hurricane imagery of all time is currently being recorded.
The eye of Melissa is an almost perfect circle. At over 15 miles wide, pilots have reported seeing birds trapped in the center unable to escape.
The footage from the flight inside the eye looks like CGI.

[image or embed]

— News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 8:04 AM

Sharing for awareness: For those able and willing to help, the Embassy of Jamaica in DC is coordinating disaster relief in the U.S.
They have asked folks to reach out to them at [email protected] to coordinate support.
The government has info on donations supportjamaica.gov.jm

[image or embed]

— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 1:17 PM

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in eastern Cuba early Wednesday as a Category 3 storm after pummeling Jamaica as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Hundreds of thousands of people had been evacuated to shelters in Cuba.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 29, 2025 at 3:31 AM

===

BREAKING: A federal judge in San Francisco has indefinitely blocked the Trump administration from firing federal workers during the government shutdown.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 28, 2025 at 2:58 PM

===

It is a choice to say this while you personally are keeping the House out of session to protect the Epstein Files from release

[image or embed]

— Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:18 PM

dems attacks are getting sharper the longer this goes on and republican defenses are getting weaker

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) October 28, 2025 at 7:38 PM

this btw is the framing that's getting a lot of traction with my normie friends. The house GOP is trying to repeal Obamacare, dems are saying no and so the GOP shut the government down to try and get the dems to cave; trump is too busy caring about the ballroom.

[image or embed]

— Sky Marchini (@sky.skymarchini.net) October 28, 2025 at 11:16 PM

“Trump is illegally impounding SNAP funds to make people hungry so he can force the Democrats to capitulate to help the hungry people” is just a wild state of affairs.

I do not believe Dems should fold. I believe if this works, he will keep doing it. If I believed folding would feed hungry people, I would at the very least strongly consider it. But he explicitly said he felt no obligation to honor any deal struck.

[image or embed]

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 3:46 PM

===

Trump is under water in Texas, which he won by 14. And he’s on the verge of going under water in Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, & South Carolina, which he won by 11, 13, 16, & 18 points.

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:28 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ...now I try to be amused
  • Albatrossity
  • Another Scott
  • Aziz, light!
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Belafon
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Bupalos
  • Captain C
  • chemiclord
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Citizen Alan
  • Dave
  • Deputinize America
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • HopefullyNotCassandra
  • Jeffg166
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • jonas
  • Kathleen
  • LAC
  • Librettist
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mappy!
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Miss Bianca
  • narya
  • New Deal democrat
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • RobertS
  • Sasha
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Soprano2
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Steve LaBonne
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • tobie
  • trnc
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    239Comments

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Reposting from last night:

      LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge disqualified  acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli in Southern California from several cases after concluding Tuesday that the Trump appointee has stayed in the temporary job longer than allowed by law.

      U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright disqualified Essayli from supervising the criminal prosecutions in three cases, siding with defense lawyers. Essayli has been unlawfully serving as acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California since July 29, Seabright wrote. But he may continue to serve as a First Assistant United States Attorney, Seabright ruled, effectively leaving him as the office’s top prosecutor.

      “Nothing is changing,” Essayli wrote in a social media post Tuesday evening, saying he looked forward to advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda.

      The decision represents another setback to the Trump administration’s effort to extend handpicked acting U.S. attorneys beyond the 120-day limit set by federal law. A judge ruled in September that acting U.S. attorney of Nevada, Sigal Chattah, was serving in her position illegally. Another judge disqualified acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey, Alina Habba, in August.

      Essayli is a former federal prosecutor turned Republican California Assemblymember, where he took up conservative causes and criticized the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. He has been outspoken against California policies to protect immigrants living in the country illegally, and he has aggressively prosecuted people who protest Trump’s ramped up immigration enforcement across Southern California.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Hawley sponsored a Senate bill to pay SNAP benefits during the shutdown. 9 other Republicans joined him along with 1 Dem. More Dems should have signed on as co-sponsors. If it comes up for a vote and passes, it would ramp up the pressure on Johnson. We definitely need to be all over helping increase the size of cracks in the GOP, while making sure people don’t starve.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @mappy!: Following the posts the other day suggesting that the Democrats should all come back to DC, declare the House open for business, and start conducting business, was it ever determined by the Jackals (which, of course, is the only relevant venue) whether this was a total non-starter? At least for purposes of making the point?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      It’s all going to be fine, because Trump said so.

      President Donald Trump has suggested his administration may find a way to fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

      Speaking on board Air Force One during his trip to Asia, Trump told reporters “we’re going to get it done,” but offered no details on how it might happen.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      Speaking of the shutdown and Speaker Johnson’s complete dereliction of duty: Trump and Johnson have essentially dissolved Congress

      (gift link)

      the United States, at this moment, does not have a functioning national legislature. The government has been shut down since the beginning of the month, when the Republican-led Congress failed to pass new spending authority into law. Since then, House Republicans have all but given up on governance, and Speaker Mike Johnson has put the House of Representatives on ice. The Senate is in session, but confirmation hearings notwithstanding, it is more or less inert.

      There is no formal mechanism in the American system of government to dissolve the legislature. And for good reason: Congress is an independent institution with its own sphere of authority. To give any actor the power to dissolve it would fatally undermine its place in the nation’s constitutional arrangement.

      But by keeping the House on indefinite hiatus — as well as sidelining its oversight authority and more or less ceding its power to make law to the president — Republicans have successfully circumvented the text of the Constitution to make our national legislature a nullity. They have, for all intents and purposes, dissolved Congress.

      This current Congress, led by John Thune in the Senate and the aforementioned Johnson in the House, has tossed away its ball and left the field of play. It treats its power as a burden: something to avoid for fear of challenging the chief magistrate and risking his wrath in the form of an angry social media post or, more concretely, a primary challenge. Individual members cannot even be bothered to actually represent their constituents, abandoning any effort to push for the material interests of their voters in favor of a commitment to the psychological and symbolic demands of a distinct partisan minority.

      And to the extent that Republicans have engaged with the public as members of Congress, it is to justify their inaction and explain their decision to hand their authority away to the president and his scheming vizers

      (LOVE “scheming vizers”!)

      Anyway, while Bouie is stealing my schtick here – although I would add #CallCongress, let’s have the next #NoKings at 538 offices around the country, etc etc – I’m ok with it.  He’s got a bigger platform.  ;)

      Maybe folks will start to see that I…er, he…er, we…are right.  It’s past time to lean on Congress and make it do its job.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Really interesting piece about Pittsburgh and Cleveland, and why these two cities are having divergent paths. You might need to archive.ph it to read it.

      Pittsburgh is the exception. The lone Rust Belt city to rise from deindustrialisation’s ashes, it is also the only one to remain as solidly Democratic as it was in the Sixties.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      Senate Democrats are preparing to introduce their own bill  to keep food aid benefits flowing for millions of Americans during the government shutdown ahead of a Nov. 1 funding cliff.

      The legislation, led by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), could draw Democratic support away from a rival bipartisan plan by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), which pushes USDA and the Treasury Department to fully fund November benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — the nation’s largest anti-hunger initiative.

      Luján’s bill, on the other hand, would require the administration to fund both SNAP and a separate food aid program serving low-income women and children. It would also require that states be reimbursed for funding benefits during the shutdown.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Paul in KY

      @satby: You just have to laugh at some of it, cause otherwise you’d be cryin. I am so embarrassed about my country and its current ‘leadership’.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      @Suzanne: well, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Detroit are rust belt cities too, so I would submit that the article is incorrect in saying that only Pittsburg “arose from the ashes of deindustrialization” and remained as Democratic as before.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mappy!

      @Chief Oshkosh: I would think the Dems could at least occupy the building for effect (the halls or the steps perhaps), and record some symbolic votes; that is if they would be locked out of the chamber; however, I suspect the time to play that card would be after healthcare premium increase notices go out…

      It’s painfully obvious that the only plan was that the Dems would fold. There’s no plan B. And outside The Cult the media isn’t swaying anyone… Elbows Up.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I bet you can’t guess how Pittsburgh did it: a combination of strong civic-mindedness and investment, and turning towards universities and tech.

      Shocker….. when you combine a civic spirit with smart planning for the future economy, you get good results.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @mappy!:

      And outside The Cult the media isn’t swaying anyone…

      For how long?

      They’re trying really hard to establish an unreality.

      The Republicans and the media SUCCESSFULLY convinced most of the population that it was the Democrats who were unreasonably obsessed with LGBT rights, instead of Republicans who were unreasonably obsessed with wiping them out, to the point that we now have supposed liberals arguing on the basis of opinion polls that to win elections and get their other priorities passed Democrats need to back off and just let the Republicans have a little Holocaust, as a treat. If they did that they can do this.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      @satby: That was a good piece. The worst part of it is that no matter how much they “study” these conspiracy theories, they will never produce an explanation that will satisfy the conspiracy theorists, so it’s pointless anyway. The next worst part is that it’s diverting government resources from studying real problems.

      ETA – here’s a link to a story about Amazon’s memo talking about them trying to hide how much water their data centers use.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      @Jeffro: Bouie is absolutely right, but there’s one thing I think he misses. Congressional Republicans haven’t abandoned their posts out of simple carelessness, nor out of deference to some theory of executive supremacy.  They love power as much as anyone can, and they would bristle at the notion that they’ve done either.  They’ve run away out of FEAR, specifically of the MAGA base in their districts, who would vote them out in a primary in a heartbeat if the Orange Guy told them to.

      One thing the Trump era has made painfully clear to me that I hadn’t realized before is that a truly huge number of Americans are basically hateful spoiled children.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @satby: I can’t speak to Chicago, but I am under the impression that Milwaukee and Detroit are less reliably Democratic. Would love to hear more, though.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      New Deal democrat

      Really interesting thread from Greg Sargent yesterday. While I’m not interested in another rehash of last year, the noteworthy part is that the “critical self-examination” comes from officials within the Biden Administration itself.
      bsky.app/profile/gregsargent.bsky.social/post/3m4aqlbxqek2c

      Below are excerpts from Sargent’s thread:

      Major new Bidenworld autopsy just dropped: 45 former Biden officials candidly assess their mistakes and failings in new Roosevelt Institute report. They lay out the beginnings of a Project 2029 agenda to reverse authoritarian tide.
       
      One compelling conclusion in the report: Biden admin was reluctant to pick “fights worth having” and settled for incremental gains out of “risk aversion.”

      In a critical diagnosis, the report also faults the Biden administration for being too naive about the bad-faith hostility of large swaths of the courts -and the true intentions of the conservative judicial revolution that remade them–to progressive governance. But the report refrains from a blame-the-courts-for-our-failures posture. Instead, it urges concrete future action. It says future Democratic administrations and Congresses should overhaul the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) notice-and-comment rulemaking process to make it less vulnerable to bad-faith judicial interventions. And it floats the creation of a new court to oversee APA matters and suggests expansion of the Supreme Court. In short, the need for a judicial reform agenda can’t be disentangled from the mission of demonstrating that future Democratic governance can be effective. Former Labor Sec Julie Su is candid to me about failure to do more to reverse 50 years of worker backsliding
       
      Another big conclusion: Biden admin didn’t take seriously enough the regulatory state’s sclerosis. They were too naive about courts and unprepared to wage war in them. The report proposes Dems stand for major regulatory *and* court reform going forward:
       
      In a striking passage, former officials criticize Biden WH for being skittish about publicizing Labor Dept corporate enforcement actions to avoid “politicizing” them. When voters don’t know who’s on their side, it risks “fascists stepping in,” one says.
       
      “There’s almost been a great forgetting that’s happened across agencies,” former FTC head Lina Khan tells me, noting that Dems should better deploy power. Trump officials have no qualms about using federal power to their own nefarious ends, she says.

      [One drawback is that the report focuses mainly on economics issues;] the report says nothing about immigration or cultural liberalism.

      The report tries to show, in other words, that future Democratic administrations can’t be afraid to use power to the fullest. That this is not at odds with indeed, it requires a serious review of liberal administrative, oversight, and procedural failures. That when liberal governance does work, voters need to know about it.

      ______
      The big takeaway I see is the agreement that Institutions, especially the GOP-stacked courts, have failed; and Institutionalists that relied on them similarly failed. Like the “Project 2029” thread here last week, it focuses on the need for *major* institutional reforms, playing hardball with the GOP, and shouting your successes from the rooftops.

      BTW, Josh Marshall dropped another philippic yesterday, writing that the current Supreme Court will never let a Democratic Congress and President enact their agenda.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      p.a.

      @Baud: CNN quoting Quinnipiac that tRump/Repubs got a bump in approval since shutdown.  Still (-), but small uptick.

      Our media still functioning within designed parameters.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      frosty

      @Baud: Crypto investments seem easier.

      Even better! You can do that from home without wearing pants! Or (ick) meeting and talking to people.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: For years I’ve seen people trying to take a “reasonable middle ground” on climate denialism that takes the denialists’ “just asking questions” rhetoric at face value: “They’re just asking for more research. How can anyone who loves science be against more research?”

      The problem is, in a world of finite resources, calls for research based on mistaken or mendacious hypotheses are like a DDoS attack. Once you’ve established that anthropogenic climate change is real, you don’t just pump more and more funding into studying whether it is real; you move on to studying what consequences it can have and what can be done about it. If someone keeps demanding that you study the initial question again because for some political reason they refuse to accept the evidence, that’s a misallocation of resources and it impedes doing what needs to be done.

      Way back in the early 1970s, the physicist John Archibald Wheeler wrote a scathing letter opposing mainstream recognition of parapsychology research for the same reason. At the time, it was very fashionable in the popular literature to insist that science was on the verge of finding some scientific rationale for psychic powers like telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, but the experimental research that was going on was methodologically shoddy and the theorizing was frankly batshit. Wheeler was particularly pissed off because some stuff he’d written on the quantum measurement problem had some of these people thinking he was an ally.

      So he pushed back, and one of the things he said was a statement that’s stuck with me: “There’s nothing that one can’t research the hell out of. Research guided by bad ideas is a black hole for good money.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @New Deal democrat:

      The report tries to show, in other words, that future Democratic administrations can’t be afraid to use power to the fullest. That this is not at odds with indeed, it requires a serious review of liberal administrative, oversight, and procedural failures. That when liberal governance does work, voters need to know about it. 

      This is a great point.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      It’s good data. It’s conventional wisdom that the public wants Dems to be strong and fight. We’ll learn if the public really has the stomach for it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trnc

      @Scout211: Hopefully, Halligan gets the boot soon, because she is also in her position illegally.

      “Nothing is changing,” Essayli wrote in a social media post Tuesday evening, saying he looked forward to advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda.

      US attorneys are supposed to follow the law, not political agendas, dipshit.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      mappy!

      @Matt McIrvin: It may seem that media sway is all powerful and all important; it’s easy to race bait and dog whistle bigotry, that keeps the core wound up with cheap shots, but there’s another layer: the economy. Rs think they own the message of the insufficient paycheck but there’s a backlash when they don’t deliver on the promises. When household expenses don’t align with the media messaging…

      Reply
    40. 40.

      stinger

      Every time I scroll past that AP photo, I do an involuntary double-take to confirm whether Mr. Mascara is holding hands with the man on the right. I’m shallow.

      Good morning, rikyrah!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      tobie

      I don’t know how much people are following what’s happening in Sudan but the Janjaweed have captured the last non-rebel held city in Darfur el-Fasher and are slaughtering residents by the thousands. The ground there is so blood-soaked, the stains are visible from satellites. This is another Rwanda and the world is ignoring it.

      “The horror, scale, and velocity of killing happening now unlike anything I’ve ever seen in a quarter century of doing this work.”
      Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab

      Reply
    43. 43.

      p.a.

      @Suzanne: future Democratic administrations can’t be afraid to use power to the fullest.

       

       

      Excuse the French, but this fucking addiction to marketing Democratic policies as fuckFuckFUCKING bipartisan since McConnell et al said “eat shit” in 2009… and we call MAGAts stupid.  (Throw your “blaming Dems” brickbats now.)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Dave

      @bbleh: For me it was COVID when I fully realized it. The whining, continuing agrievment and retreat to conspiracy regarding the mildest of restrictions during a pandemic was breathtaking in a very depressing way.

      That and the absolute inability to understand or accept that guidance is going to change as the environment and our understanding changes.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      trnc

      @Scout211: Why is a bill needed? The administration has 5 billion in SNAP reserves that was already appropriated by congress, so the administration is already required to spend it and is illegally choosing not to.
      Hawley’s bill sounds like grandstanding to me. The dems should file a resolution stating that the money already exists and the administration is refusing to spend it.​

      Reply
    47. 47.

      satby

      @Suzanne: Both metro areas were blue in the last election, and from memory pretty much always have been. In WS, gerrymandering has affected voting outcomes a lot; Detroit is starting to increase population again after decades of declines. Neither was able to outnumber red rural area votes, but they’re both reliably blue.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      The right has run circles around the left for about three decades when it comes to administrative law, despite how central it is to what Dems want to accomplish.

      Court reform has been talked about before, but now it seems institutional players are getting behind it. That’ll be difficult, but with Trump likely to replace Thomas and Alito with 20 year olds, it’ll probably be necessary if we get a chance to do it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      schrodingers_cat

      BTW is anyone interested in a film club watching movies in Vinay Lal’s course about popular Hindi cinema and Indian nationalism? We can watch one movie a week and then have a Zoom discussion. We could start in December or early Jan. I could put a list of all the movies with their IMDB links when I have sometime.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      brendancalling

      I have been tormenting my [actual] Republican, Dave McCormick (I say “actual” because Fetterman is my other senator, and he spends most of his time cosplaying as a Republican).

      I know SNAP cuts are going to hit hard in Philadelphia, but guess what: due to our population density, there are SO many resources for the hungry. Food pantries, churches, larger family and social networks, nonprofit human services organizations, heck even schools can organize food drives. Out in empty, rural, high-poverty, Trump-voting, Republican central PA? There’s not a lot. They will run out of resources sooner than we will in the city.

      Oh well. You get what you vote for.

      @mappy!: That was the entire plan, based on the presumption that Democrats always clean up the GOP’s mess. TBH, I can understand why the GOP (and our glorious media) would think that because that has been the situation for YEARS. Murc’s Law:

      the “tendency in political journalism to attribute responsibility or agency only to Democratic Party actors, while treating Republican actions as inevitable or structurally determined… Democrats are assumed to be responsible for policy outcomes and are expected to compromise, while Republicans are often portrayed as passive or structurally constrained.”

      Also known as GOP is the Daddy Party and Democrats are the Mommy Party. Only this time, Mommy seems to be sick of Daddy’s constant bullshit and is refusing to clean up his mess.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      LAC

      @Baud:  Yep…As usual, the performative bullshit that democrats have the onus of engaging in to show the media and our goal moving electorate that they are serious is always a vibe.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Suzanne

      @satby: That’s interesting, thanks. Pittsburgh is really fucken blue (my zip code is 75% Dem), which is much of why I like it. This article is a couple of years old, but it discusses how PGH has become pretty progressive. Gainey lost the mayoral primary, sadly, but the Democrat will win next week.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Scout211

      @trnc: It sounds like grandstanding to me.

      I don’t disagree.

      The lawsuit filed by 25 states will likely be more effective, IMHO.  But aren’t all of these bills being introduced in the Senate right now just performative until the House is back in session?

      OTOH, the media is reporting on these bills so the word is getting out to the public.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      satby

      @LAC: so I’ll repeat what I said in the overnight thread: I think “vibes” is a permission structure for people to ignore inconvenient things like “facts” and “laws” and IMHO we need to stop feeding into that as if it’s legitimate.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Suzanne

      @brendancalling:

      I know SNAP cuts are going to hit hard in Philadelphia, but guess what: due to our population density, there are SO many resources for the hungry. Food pantries, churches, larger family and social networks, nonprofit human services organizations, heck even schools can organize food drives. Out in empty, rural, high-poverty, Trump-voting, Republican central PA? There’s not a lot. They will run out of resources sooner than we will in the city.

      Oh well. You get what you vote for.

      Same here in PGH! We’ve got the food pantry down the street stocked, the local lefty churches are ready.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      narya

      @Suzanne: Milwaukee and Detroit are much smaller cities, which means it’s more difficult to overcome the redness of the rest of their states (it’s Milwaukee/Madison and Detroit/Ann Arbor, I think, that has to combine to overcome the rest of the state). The Chicago burbs are redder, and IL has had to overcome a string of incompetent/criminal governors and a large budget shortfall.

      @satby: I was thinking about this yesterday as I was on a train through what would have been the stockyards, essentially. I would love to see an analysis of how cities transform, perhaps repurposing existing infrastructure, when the original reasons for being become obsolete.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Suzanne

      @p.a.:

      Excuse the French, but this fucking addiction to marketing Democratic policies as fuckFuckFUCKING bipartisan since McConnell et al said “eat shit” in 2009… and we call MAGAts stupid.

      Come sit by me, friend.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Betty Cracker

      @New Deal democrat:

      BTW, Josh Marshall dropped another philippic yesterday, writing that the current Supreme Court will never let a Democratic Congress and President enact their agenda.

      I don’t know how anyone can look at Biden’s term and the first nine months of Trump 2 and come to any other conclusion. Marshall’s point is that SCOTUS reform is a necessary precondition to restoring civic democracy. He’s right, and as voters who are interested in seeing civic democracy restored, we need to bear that in mind.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud:

      It’s conventional wisdom that the public wants Dems to be strong and fight.

      Is it? It’s conventional wisdom in the left social media sphere. But you read conventional media organs like The Atlantic or The Washington Post and they’re saying that Democrats went too far and need to surrender on this, that and the other to regain the center. Throw the trans people under the bus, throw the immigrants under the bus, throw everyone with healthcare premiums under the bus.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @satby: I was in Detroit about a 8 years ago and it definitely seemed to moving in the right direction. Also I think Detroit’s decline started later by a decade and was slower. So for a longer time they were clinging to the legacy industries and holding out hope they could be revived. Cleveland’s decline may have started even later than Detroit’s – not sure. People were talking about a nascent renaissance in the mid ‘90s but it petered out.

      I do think Detroit is doing better than Cleveland at present largely because it’s a purple state and hence the government has been sanely managed as often as not.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Suzanne

      @satby: Yes, I am aware that Chicago is super-blue. And yes, tht’s of course why he targeted it.

      PGH (the actual city, not the burbs) also grew for the first time in many years as of a couple of years ago. I honestly wonder how much of that is weather-related. The long-timers here talk about how the snow was insane when they were kids, and now we have maybe a couple of snowstorms a year.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Everyone wants Dems to surrender on some issue or another to win over more voters.

      The question I’m asking is whether there’s anyone who is saying that Dems need to be more bipartisan right now and stop fighting Republicans.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @trnc:

      Why is a bill needed? The administration has 5 billion in SNAP reserves that was already appropriated by congress, so the administration is already required to spend it and is illegally choosing not to.
      Hawley’s bill sounds like grandstanding to me. The dems should file a resolution stating that the money already exists and the administration is refusing to spend it.​
       

      Repeating it because it’s so right.

      What may happen is that there will be a handful of “pain” stories in the press, and then Emporer Trump will discover One Neat Trick, that ONLY HE was SMART enough to figure out, and they’ll fund SNAP (through the entirely normal, legal, and mandatory manner), and the MSM and the MAGAts will rejoice in how lucky we are to have such a beneficent, wise Leader in charge of everthing.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: I would like Ds to lean hard into the inclusive version of nationalism that is unafraid. I also want our foreign policy and trade policy to reflect that.

      T2.0 is backward and inward looking.

      This is anathema to the purity left wing of D politics too who are also stuck in the past if you hear their rhetoric

      Both the ends of the horseshoe are in a perpetual defensive crouch.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Albatrossity

      @bbleh:Congressional Republicans haven’t abandoned their posts out of simple carelessness, nor out of deference to some theory of executive supremacy.  They love power as much as anyone can, and they would bristle at the notion that they’ve done either.  They’ve run away out of FEAR, specifically of the MAGA base in their districts, who would vote them out in a primary in a heartbeat if the Orange Guy told them to.

      That fear extends to the threat of violence that Trump’s well-armed brownshirts could inflict on them and their families. They don’t just fear mean tweets; they (legitimately) fear physical violence from MAGA thugs.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      trnc

      @Scout211: But aren’t all of these bills being introduced in the Senate right now just performative until the House is back in session?

      Theoretically, bills passed in the Senate would put pressure on Fasctor Mike to convene the House in order to hold votes on pending bills.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      satby

      @Suzanne: People go where there are jobs… And water. And temperatures that don’t top 100° for weeks on end.

      The sunbelt’s growth will start reversing soon, if it hasn’t already.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      There’s lots of things I would like, most of which are probably unpopular and wouldn’t work.

      I just have no idea how to cobble together a stable majority that doesn’t depend on Republicans ruining the economy. And I’m old enough that I’m not going to spend more time thinking about the problem.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @narya: Chicago also never really suffered full on decline the way Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, St. Louis etc did. Even during its rough patches there were large swaths of the city that were still thriving.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      LAC

      @satby: I was using the term flippantly and did not follow the thread last night.  The facts are we have a media trying both sides this shutdown and people suggesting democrats lead some ineffectual mini coup of some sort to “do something”.

      Perhaps not vibes, but trend?  Same old shit? Rinse and repeat?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @tobie: Look we can only have one mono-cause and that honor is already taken.  Here is an interview with Alice Wairimu-Nderitu former United Nations’ Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide who lost her job because she didn’t think the evidence supported calling Gaza a genocide and thought the term applies much more to Sudan, DRC etc.:

      It is clear, talking to Nderitu, that she was deeply troubled, not by the focus on Gaza as much as the corresponding total lack of focus on any other terrible world crisis.

      “This had not happened for any other conflict”, she said, referring to the protests against her based on her original statement. “Ukraine, the Congo, Sudan, Myanmar – I mean nothing, nothing like that whatsoever.”

      In particular, the situation in Sudan troubled her.

      “I went to Chad [the neighbouring country] and I had interviews with people from Darfur. I briefed the Security Council, and I was so clear, I told the Security Council, ‘My role is to identify risk factors for genocide and I’m here telling you that every single risk factor for genocide exists in Sudan’. I gave them very granular details of who was killing who in Sudan. And I told them, ‘Security Council, you have to act, because one day you’ll be held accountable for not acting on Sudan’. I then went to Geneva, and I briefed the Human Rights Council in great detail.”

      I asked her whether there was any action. “Nobody, nobody”.

      She described “zero interest” by the media in Sudan – except for the BBC. But even for the UK broadcaster, there were limits. “I told them, I wish you could have a [News] tab on Sudan on your website. You have a tab on Gaza. You have a tab on Ukraine. Where is your tab on Sudan?”

      It became clear that there was what she described as “media prioritisation”.

      “They would ask about Gaza every day, and I would say ‘ok, people are dying in other places too…I was issuing statements about Myanmar, South Sudan, the Sahel, the DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo], places where risk factors for genocide clearly existed, people dying in different parts of the world. And really, I didn’t get a single journalist in the daily press briefing saying she’s been speaking, you know, about South Sudan, or about DRC. It was, ‘why will she not say that there is a genocide in Gaza?’”

      Wairimu-Nderitu looks at me.

      “You know, South Sudan is actually on the verge of a genocide right now? In terms of Sudan, it is already being perpetrated, in South Sudan they are very close.

      With regards to Sudan, she describes the actions of the RSF [Rapid Support Forces] paramilitary in Darfur, who have killed tens of thousands within the last few years. Weeks after South Africa brought its case against Israel to the ICJ, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the RSF’s leader, General Mohamed Dagalo, to Pretoria.

      “The International Criminal Court has not indicted anyone for what’s going on in Sudan now. The indictments that exist are for what happened in Darfur more than twenty years ago. And if that ever happens, or if the ICJ decides to take up the issue of Sudan the way they’ve been taking up the issue of Israel and Gaza, there is so much evidence that a genocide is in the course of being perpetrated in Sudan.”

      Two weeks after my interview with Wairimu-Nderitu, the ICJ rejected a case accusing the United Arab Emirates of complicity in genocide in Sudan, claiming it did not have jurisdiction.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      satby

      @LAC: Perhaps not vibes, but trend?  Same old shit? Rinse and repeat?

      All of the above? But yapping about the incorrect and counterfactual “vibes” people feel as if they’re true is enabling the spread of misinformation and outright lies. And that helped the Republicans win. I say we (I at least will) keep hammering on the facts that were obscured by the “vibes” chatter and point out that believing the vibes ended up worse for the believers.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      satby

      @frosty: no, more; including commenters here. Even John has no intention of living there year round, at least last I heard.

      Also, people adapt slowly, but if you look up “boomerang migration in the US” you’ll learn it’s slowly rising.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Geminid

      @New Deal democrat: I remember another phillipic Josh Marshall dropped. That was around Labor Day. Marshall described the strategy Congressional Democrats were working on regarding the budget battle impending when the fiscal year ended September 30.

      Democratic leaders intended a narrow focus, on preventing health care cuts. This was clearly insufficient, Marshall said, Democrats needed a broader set of demands. This was an occasion for bold action, not timidity!

      So, many people here spent the next four weeks cussing out Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. But now their strategy seems to be working, and I wonder if Marshall has revisited that opinion piece he posted 8 weeks ago.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Scout211: “may find a way to” sounds awfully like “maybe”. When I hear maybe, I think that’s a no. Besides, taco might also change his mind.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      brendancalling

      @Baud: I was remarking on this during the most recent episode of the Progress Pondcast. For all the hysteria about Chuckles on the right, he has disappeared from the news entirely within days.

      Compare that large-gummed freak to a real martyr like MLK Jr, whose impact still reverberates today. People STILL quote MLK. No one quotes Chuckles–heck, when you do, you lose your job!

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Baud

      Nigeria’s Nobel Prize-winning author Wole Soyinka said on Tuesday the United States had revoked his non-immigrant visa issued last year and he was told to re-apply if he wished to try again to visit the U.S.

      The 91-year-old writer said in 2016 that he had torn up his U.S. green card and renounced his American residency in protest at the first election of President Donald Trump.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Baud

      @brendancalling:

      He wasn’t going to stay mainstream. His value is to the cult. I’m sure the right wing messaging underbelly is still using his “martyrdom” to instill hate against libs.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Steve in the ATL

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: based on my time in these cities, I’d say that Pittsburgh has done an amazing job of bouncing back–who knew that tech would be a smart play?

      Detroit has made a lot of progress in the last 10-15 years–no more blocks and blocks of abandoned homes.

      Cleveland still seems to be struggling, though of these four cities I’ve spent the least amount of time there.

      And St. Louis?  Man, it’s been hit hard and repeatedly by corporate HQs moving away and an increasingly hostile and incompetent state government.  It may never be a major city again.

      That’s my €0.02 (in recognition of the dollar’s decline as the world’s reserve currency).

      Reply
    95. 95.

      p.a.

      @brendancalling: Anyone sadistic enough to keep track & report on his “memorial day”?  Were the numbers even near the mom’s campaign for bigotry School Department takeover attempts?  Did Preznit Mushbrain issue a 2 sentence DM?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Steve in the ATL

      @satby: I got tired of having flights delayed because it was so hot that the tarmac got too soft to support the weight of an airplane.  And I’m a light packer!

      Reply
    100. 100.

      tobie

      @UncleEbeneezer: I imagine the conflict’s ignored because it doesn’t fit easily into the binary models we have. It’s an ethnic conflict, not a religious one. Settler colonialism can’t be invoked to describe it. Strong vs weak, oppressor vs oppressed also don’t easily apply. This is a good article on why the UAE has thrown its weight behind the rebels and fueled the conflict, in which 150,000 Sudanese have been killed over the past 2 years.

       A report by the French Institute for Research in Africa, titled “Gulf States: A Paradoxical Economic Lifeline for Sudan”, highlights how Gulf countries, including the UAE, were deeply engaged in Sudan’s economy even during the era of international sanctions under former president Omar al-Bashir. Despite the political risks, they were able to invest heavily in trade, banking, agriculture, and much more thanks to their readily available capital. Specifically, the UAE has played a significant role in Sudan’s economic landscape over the past decade, and it appears willing to maintain its involvement amid ongoing conflict.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      satby

      @Steve in the ATL: yikes! Never faced that because one of the last summers for my corporate travel I was sent to Europe. And that was 14 years ago: cooler times 😉

      I consider most of the Southeast and -west basically uninhabitable after May, and try to avoid trips there unless it’s January. Almost all the people I know who still continue to plan “retirement” in the sunbelt are hardcore MAGA types, and though I politely listen, deep inside I’m  sniggering at them

      Edit: apologies to those who work, live, or grew up there.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      JML

      @Baud: Republicans never cared at all about the assassination of Mark & Melissa Hortman or the heinous attack on John and Yvette Hoffman. Never.

      Remember their names.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      zhena gogolia

      This is why I keep the NYT. Amazing quotation in the obituary for Michael McKee, tenant organizer, whom I never heard of (obit by Sam Roberts) (and this time I’m copying my comment before it gets eaten by Redis once again):

      “You can’t do community organizing unless you have an optimistic outlook,” he was quoted as saying in an interview that first appeared in a Tenants PAC journal in 2019. “It’s too hard. There are more defeats than victories, which is why a lot of people drop out. But I do fundamentally believe that things have gotten better and will get better still.”

      “The older I get, the more left I get,” Mr. McKee added. “It’s a matter of intensity, and possibly I’m feeling more urgency.”

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Geminid

      My friend Joan is three days into a six week trip to Turkiye. Yesterday morning, she sent me a picture from a ferry ride she was taking on the Bosporus, near its passage into the Black Sea.

      Then she posted a selfie of her at a cafe, with a cat sitting next to her looking at the camera..

      “You always make friends when you travel,” I  replied. So then she sent me a picture taken that evening. It was of Tonia, a smiling German lady she was having dinner with.

      Joanie and I and are pretty much opposites. I tend to be introverted and aloof, but she is very sociable and makes friends wherever she travels.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Steve in the ATL: I spend some time in the Cleveland area – specifically Shaker Heights because I have an aunt and uncle that live there. Their three kids all moved away but I visit pretty much every trip home to Grand Rapids Michigan to visit my parents and sister. We generally don’t go into the city much – Cleveland Heights is usually the destination if we eat out. So there may be parts of the city that have bounced back but the parts I see driving to the highway are pretty grim. My impression is we don’t not go into the city out of fear of crime but because there’s not much reason to go in for people looking for an evening out. But keep in mind my relatives are in their 80s so it’s been decades since they were interested in a night out on the town.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      LAC

      @satby: i think you are misunderstanding my use of the word vibes and that might be a cultural thing.  Secondly, I do not appreciate my comment being referred to as “yapping”.I was just agreeing with Baud’s earlier comnents.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Suzanne

      @satby:

      People go where there are jobs… And water. And temperatures that don’t top 100° for weeks on end.

      The sunbelt’s growth will start reversing soon, if it hasn’t already.

      Agreed. The endless and worsening heat is definitely part of why we left Phoenix. And the job situation is why urbanization is happening at breakneck pace all over the world. Still ongoing in the U.S.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Jeffro

      @mappy!: And outside The Cult the media isn’t swaying anyone

      I know what you mean, but let’s use lowercase here…capitalized, that’s one of my favorite bands =)

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Captain C

      @Jeffro: The only reason I’m not surprised that “which is the Democrat[sic] Party’s fault” isn’t after every one of those bolded parts is that it’s Bouie; anyone else and I suspect the FTFNYT would have added that.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Jeffro

      @bbleh: They’ve run away out of FEAR, specifically of the MAGA base in their districts

      I think he covered that part:

      Bouie: It treats its power as a burden: something to avoid for fear of challenging the chief magistrate and risking his wrath in the form of an angry social media post or, more concretely, a primary challenge

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @tobie: I’m not sure the world is ignoring it as much as has its hands full with other things. Ukraine, Gaza, and fascism on the rise everywhere. We can do more for the world if we can focus HERE and get the GOP out of office.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Jeffro

      @New Deal democrat: it focuses on the need for *major* institutional reforms, playing hardball with the GOP, and shouting your successes from the rooftops.

      AND holding daily “trump stole _____” and/or “trump corrupted ____” pressers

      AND, of course, successfully prosecuting everyone who abetted the arson and looting (and in the case of the Caribbean boat strikes, murder)

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Librettist

      “The alternative to a politics of nostalgia is a politics that finally – after more than 40 years – internalizes the fact that the mid-century America of both the right and the left’s imagination, along with the conditions that enabled it to come into being, are not coming back.”

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Steve in the ATL:

      And St. Louis?  Man, it’s been hit hard and repeatedly by corporate HQs moving away and an increasingly hostile and incompetent state government.  It may never be a major city again.

      Kansas City is doing well. We also had 2 rounds of incompetent city government too. First there was Krewson, who seemed promising but did not perform. That was followed by the progressives who absolutely face planted and measurably accelerated the decline. That was BEFORE the tornado that ripped apart part of the city with no real help from FEMA.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Deputinize America

      @satby:

      Not a snowball’s chance in hell that I could stand the desert Southwest as a place to hang my grungy bathrobe. I hate snow, but I hate lengthy periods of unrelenting heat just as much.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Following the posts the other day suggesting that the Democrats should all come back to DC, declare the House open for business, and start conducting business, was it ever determined by the Jackals (which, of course, is the only relevant venue) whether this was a total non-starter? At least for purposes of making the point?

      That reminded me that I hadn’t yet called up my (Democratic) Congressperson to suggest this, so I just did. Thanks!

      Reply
    124. 124.

      p.a.

      @satby: … reversing…

       

       

      maybe not reversing, but contracting.  Among my “anecdotes are not data” white retiree cohort, those I know have moved to or expressed interest in the Carolinas & Tennessee.  Floriduh generally elicits “ugh!”

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Suzanne

      @Librettist:

      “The alternative to a politics of nostalgia is a politics that finally – after more than 40 years – internalizes the fact that the mid-century America of both the right and the left’s imagination, along with the conditions that enabled it to come into being, are not coming back.” 

      Yeah this. The future is a whole new thing,

      I was musing on this the other day, as another one of those memes about “fifty years ago, on one salary, without college education, a family could have a house and a car”. For the Left, that’s mostly an economic lament. For the Right, it’s a cultural/patriarchal loss. We talk past each other, because the endgame is not aligned.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Steve LaBonne

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: As a resident of greater Cleveland who spends a lot of time in the city I can say that you could not be more wrong. Cleveland has made remarkable progress, and areas Ike Playhouse Square, University Circle, Ohio City, Tremont, and more offer abundant entertainment and dining options that can compete with bigger cities. Even some areas that were once grim, like the part of Hough along Chester Avenue, are unrecognizably improved from when I first lived in NE Ohio in the 1980s. Edgewater Park and its beach have been thoroughly cleaned up since being transferred from the neglectful state park system to Cleveland Metroparks and have never looked better. New housing is constantly being built, including downtown. Of course far too many people are still being left behind, as elsewhere in America, but shoring up the city’s tax base is part of what’s needed to deal with that.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      brendancalling

      @Baud: It IS important to the cult, but the cult is smaller and smaller every day. Most people–normies–don’t know who CK was other than “isn’t he that guy that goes to campuses” (if they even know that). Most people were like “Charlie who?” when he got ventilated, and did not understand why this was suddenly a big deal.

      Maybe he’s a Tom Cruise level celebrity to the politically obsessed, but to most people he’s an example of LGM’s “Arianna Grande” theory of politics: the name is sort of familiar, but you probably couldn’t pick her out of a lineup, and you definitely couldn’t name one of her songs.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      tobie

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: The conflict in Sudan doesn’t have immediate geopolitical consequences for the US, so we don’t pay attention to it. That’s the sad truth.

      We’re all stressed, completely overwhelmed with the news of the day & the erosion of US democracy. I don’t know how one handles all this plus the challenges of daily life.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @tobie: I think a much simpler explanation is that those conflicts don’t give people an outlet for declaring Israel/Zionism/Jews a uniquely dangerous threat to the world.  Who they accuse of genocide (and who they don’t) has little-to-no relation to the actual legal definition and the extremely high standards of evidence for undeniable proof of intent needed to justify the use of the term.  The fact that people hyper-focus on Israel/Zionism and stay completely silent about numerous other wars speaks volumes about their values.  And it makes sense in a world where antisemitism has been one of the most prominent, enduring and animating bigotries, for millennia.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Jeffro: I can best answer by referring you to this website: thisiscleveland.com/. I will say that if you like to visit art museums, the Cleveland Museum of Art is one of the major ones in the country and should not be missed (and it’s in a setting that will be glorious in June).

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Belafon

      @brendancalling: The only addendum to that is a lot of “Christians” discovered who he was after he was killed, and too many only see his quoting scripture and not his bigotry, in part because his bigotry is their bigotry. This is a fight I am having with people on Facebook.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Miss Bianca

      @Steve LaBonne: I loved the Cleveland Museum of Art when I visited it…which was back in the 80s!

      (And even tho’ it was also in decline, Cleveland looked pretty good to me as an urban landscape then, compared to where Detroit was at the time.)

      Reply
    138. 138.

      tobie

      @UncleEbeneezer: I agree with you. I don’t talk about antisemitism on this blog any longer. There’s no point. Few will accept it’s a problem not only on the right but in some corners of the left.

      In the meantime I’ll call my Senators (Van Hollen and Alsobrooks) to ask them to call attention to what’s happening in Sudan. At least the Senate is in session, which is better than the House.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @New Deal democrat: Very interesting, thanks for sharing! Very quickly skimming through the report, it seems to be entirely focused on domestic policy. I think a similarly candid post mortem on foreign policy is also long overdue, though likely to be far more contentious.

      Foreign & domestic policies are deeply intertwined, as we are witnessing under Trump 47, always have been. There are fundamental contradictions between equality/justice/dignity at home & primacy/hegemony/militarism abroad.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      chemiclord

      What grinds my gears is that none of this should have been a surprise to American voters!

      The degree that you’d have to be checked out to not know this was exactly what Republicans have wanted to do (declared with their full throats time after time for twenty years at least) can only be willful.  To be a voter in 2024 that voted for Trump and the Republicans, and not understand that you’re getting exactly what you are voting for… I’m sorry, you have to want to be that fucking stupid.

      You weren’t brainwashed.  You weren’t duped.  You nodded gleefully along with the whole damn thing.  And now the bill is fucking due, and the only thing you were fooled about was that you somehow thought you’d be exempt from the carnage, even though the GOP gave you absolutely no such promise, and in fact outright told you to your face you wouldn’t be.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Scout211

      Love this headline:

      South Korea welcomes Trump with its highest award, a golden crown and ketchup

      U.S. and South Korean warplanes escorted Air Force One on approach, and on the tarmac a South Korean military band greeted Trump with a rendition of “YMCA” and guns fired a salute.

      . . .

      The leaders had a working lunch that included Thousand Island salad dressing, in what Lee’s office said was a nod to Trump’s “success story in his hometown of New York.” The meal also included local specialties “according to President Trump’s preferences.”

      On the menu were “mini beef patties with ketchup”, a “Korean Platter of Sincerity” featuring U.S. beef and local rice and soybean paste, and grilled fish with a glaze of ketchup and gochujang, a red chilli paste.

      The lunch was capped by a “Peacemaker’s Dessert” consisting of a brownie adorned with gold.

      South Korea knows the US president.  Tasteless and narcissistic. Gold, baubles and ketchup. And of course, “YMCA.”

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      Nostalgia can be toxic to all who speak it.

      It’s OK to speak fondly of our youth, to remember sweet voices, our energy, and how all of our body parts worked well, but life cycles on and social and economic circumstances change, ideally for the better.

      Would I love to see the higher union participation of my youth? Free availability of reproductive services without protestors and affordable health care for routine trauma and illness? Sure, but there were other things that were pretty awful.  Urban spaces were scruffy as shit (suburb development and stagflation hollowed out investment in urban cores); my delightful weekend in Manhattan a few days ago contrasted sharply with my mid-70s visit (no porno shops, strip joints, peep shows or shabby-assed discount stores in Times Square, among other things).

      There are always trades.

      Unfortunately, for silents and boomers both left and right, nostalgia blinds them to the notion that societal shifts change the necessities, and their “one size fits all” solutions don’t reflect reality.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Miss Bianca

      @Steve LaBonne: It’s not out of the realm of possibility that I may move back there some day…which is something I never thought I would have heard myself saying even just a few years ago!

      Reply
    151. 151.

      lowtechcyclist

      @tobie:

      This is another Rwanda and the world is ignoring it.

      Unfortunately, our country has a President who, if he thought about it at all, would think that meant we should be deporting people there.  (I’m sure Stephen Miller already has plans to do so.)

      Previous Presidents might’ve asked, what can we do to stop the killing? Not this one.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Bupalos

      @Suzanne: IMO  it’s about the density of colleges and universities within city limits and where you draw lines. Cuyahoga county is probably as or more democratic than Allegheny county. Like all cities, Cleveland is heavily democratic. Haven’t read it but I doubt there are any lessons here when it starts with a kind of line-drawing exercise.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Steve LaBonne

      @tobie: What bullshit. Most- I don’t say all- of the “antisemitism” on the left is opposition to Israeli genocide against Palestinians. The Israel lobby has worked overtime for decades to illegitimately conflate that with antisemitism, so if you want to know who to blame for the near impossibility of talking rationally about antisemitism these days, that’s who. Plus maybe you should be a bit more worried about a US government infested with actual Nazis than about support for Palestine and horror at Israeli atrocities in Gaza along with the vastly under-reported violent apartheid in the West Bank.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Citizen Alan

      @JML:  The reasonI have no compassion over the death of charlie kirk is that, if his assailant had instead murdered literally any prominent democrat in the country, charlie kirk would have been the first one joking about it and praising the killer.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Bupalos

      @Miss Bianca: The CMA was a world class institution in the 80’s and it’s now…. Far ahead of where it was then. Programming, utilization, infrastructure, collections…You should check it out again, you’ll be shocked.

      Disclaimer- I worked at CMA FOR 3 years.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Geminid

      @tobie: I don’t know that Americans are ignoring the conflict in Sudan totally, but it’s definitely way down the list of concerns.

      Ankara-based Clash Report reports on Sudan extensively and in-depth; contributing editor Levent Kemal specializes in Middle East and African conflicts, and has written several long-form pieces on the conflict.

      Clash Report is also a news aggregator, and yesterday they reportied:

         Sudan: Maxar satellite images confirm mass killings at Rapid Support Force-controlled sites in Al-Fashur including the former Children’s and Saudi Hospitals and along sand berms built by the RSF encircling the city.

      Source: HRL-YSPH*

      * Humanitarian Research Laboratory-Yale School of Public Health.

      Israeli Kann News reporter Roi Kais posted this today:

         Preliminary UN data: in two days, 1350 civilians were killed in the city of Al-Fasher in North Darfur following the takeover by the Rapid Support Force. An additional 500 were killed in North Darfur.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Captain C

      @chemiclord:

      The degree that you’d have to be checked out to not know this was exactly what Republicans have wanted to do (declared with their full throats time after time for twenty years at least) can only be willful.

      Thirty years since Gingrich’s Contract On America, almost forty since Rush Limbaugh went on the air.  It’s motivated, willful ignorance in the best case scenario.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Deputinize America

      @satby:

      Climates I could handle year round as I age:

      Ohio Valley (because I grew up and spent my career here, I am used to it)

      Denver/Colorado Springs

      SLC

      Portland

      PHL

      Coastal Italy

      Aegean Greece (Islands, including Crete)

      Hanoi/Halong Vietnam

      Melbourne (Sydney is lovely, but can get absurdly hot)

      Capetown

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Captain C

      @Deputinize America:

      (no porno shops, strip joints, peep shows or shabby-assed discount stores in Times Square, among other things).

      In 1990, I had a (then-Soviet) Georgian exchange student visiting me and my family over Thanksgiving in NJ.  One of the days, we went into NYC, and at one point wandered into Times Square and saw one of the spicier shops.  He didn’t believe it was real, so we went inside and he got an eyeful.  You could likely hear his jaw hit the floor from across the Hudson.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Deputinize America

      @satby:

      Climates I could handle year round as I age:

      Ohio Valley (because I grew up and spent my career here, I am used to it)

      Denver/Colorado Springs

      SLC

      Portland

      PHL

      Coastal Italy

      Aegean Greece (Islands, including Crete)

      Hanoi/Halong Vietnam

      Melbourne (Sydney is lovely, but can get absurdly hot)

      Capetown

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Bupalos

      @Suzanne: apart from density of universities inside the technical limits of Pittsburgh skewing things, I don’t think this smells right at all. Frankly all the Great Lakes “rust belt” cities are having a moment and are likely to continue with an impressive revitalization driven by low housing costs and excellent quality of life and infrastructure. These cities are liveable and useable in a way that most aren’t. A lot of it has to do with underutilized civic infrastructure and cultural institutions.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: There isn’t enough emphasis on how the economy of the 1950’s was at least in part based on the fact that the rest of the Western world was devastated by WWII, so we were the only country that could easily produce goods.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Jeffg166

      Decades ago I was at the Jersey beach after a hurricane had passed. Walking on the beach I saw two pelicans flying south. Pelican aren’t found in New Jersey. I guess they got caught in the storm and were blown north.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Geminid@Baud: for those who have never been to Istanbul, it is FREAKING FULL OF CATS!  They are everywhere–stores, restaurants, hanging in gangs in alleys smoking Turkish tobacco and catnip (may be an exaggeration)–even on the second floor of commercial establishments.  It’s crazy.  And awesome, if you are a cat fancier.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Miss Bianca

      @Steve in the ATL: I just saw that movie “Keti”, I think it’s called, about the cats in Istanbul. (I think Geminid may have hepped me to it.) I wanted to visit Istanbul before, now I really want to!

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bupalos: ​
        Everyone, please bookmark this thread. It is one wherein I completely agree with something that Bupalos has written. I think I am going to have a lie down.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Librettist: I read that something like 4,000 people lost their jobs for commenting online even vaguely negatively about Kirk after the Mormon shot and killed him.

      All of those employers should be made to take updated HR courses that explain to them how all of this works in the 21st century. Lesson One: Do not make decisions with permanent outcomes within the first three weeks of whatever event has RWNJs up in arms. Just bleat out that your org is looking into the issue using a process that takes several weeks.

      Let several weeks go by.

      Go back to business as usual.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      satby

      @LAC: I wasn’t referring to your comment as “yapping”, I was more referring to the media’s fixation with vibes vs. facts. I should have made that clearer.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      RobertS

      @bbleh: I don’t buy it.  They’re not afraid of their MAGA constituents.

      They’re getting what they really want – the end of the ACA and food for poor folks.   Trump’s destroying things that they want destroyed.

      They’re scared because all of the things they want are extremely unpopular and they know it.  Even Trump gets this – hence all the talk about killing the ACA and countless performative votes to do it.

      The bill that wrecked all of these things was designed to cause misery and destruction after the mid-terms.

      What they weren’t counting on was accountability.    Thats the cause of their freak-out.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      lowtechcyclist

      @satby:

      Also, people adapt slowly, but if you look up “boomerang migration in the US” you’ll learn it’s slowly rising.

      I’m waiting for people to start leaving Florida in droves.  People are having to pay astronomical amounts for homeowners’ insurance there, if they can get it at all – and I’m not talking about people along the coasts, either.  My in-laws in Plant City are experiencing this, and Plant City is way inland and ~120 feet above sea level.  But hurricanes can find them too, even if the storm surge won’t.

      And like Arizona, it keeps getting hotter there, only nobody can say it’s a ‘dry heat.’  Why live in Florida when you have to stay inside most of the year? You can do that anywhere, and it would be a lot cheaper in other places.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Deputinize America

      @Captain C:

      Thing is, I kinda LIKE spicy shops, but would think that rents in primo spots would be high enough to encourage locations to be in less pricy areas – but that requires a commitment to infrastructure and liveability.  To this day, I still don’t understand how things collectively  slid to the state they were in the late 60s through the 70s there, or even in most cities.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Scout211: Countries of E & SE Asia are getting more adept at playing Trump’s ego, practiced as they have been through centuries/millennia of managing colonial masters & regional hegemons (primarily Imperial China) on matters of form, while using every means available to defend their interests on matters of substance.

      South Korea is also slyly communicating exactly what they are doing to anyone that cares to pay attention, by going over the top & make plain the absurdity of it all. When Trump arrived in Malaysia earlier in the week for the East Asian Summit (hosted by the ASEAN), Malaysia gave Trump all of the pump & circumstance the latter craves, but Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim also worked in a dig to Trump’s face:”We have much in common, I was once in prison, & you were nearly in prison.” Anwar was jailed for 8 years for political dissidence. Should Trump visit Beijing in early 2026, one can expect Xi to put on a show that will make Trump giddy (although no CPC leader will tolerate the kind of absurd spectacle seen in other Asia capitals to humor Trump), while also subtly & not so subtly put Trump in his place, & beforehand Xi’s negotiators would have continued to play hardball w/ Bessent/Lutnick/Greer, as the PRC has been doing since “Liberation Day”.

      However, I don’t think the new far right PM of Japan struck the balance well. She appeared all too sincere (rather than w/ a wink & a nod) in her fawning obsequiousness toward Trump, & stood behind a podium bearing the US Presidential Seal, in a US military base & in front of hundreds of US troops, where the US enjoys a degree of extraterritoriality, all inside of her own country, laying it on thick singing the praises of Trump. I suspect the spectacle is out of step w/ the popular opinion in Japan, where the long ruling LDP is reeling from scandal after scandal & faces historic lows in approval ratings. New PM Takaichi Sanae is enjoying a bit of honeymoon as Japan’s 1st female PM, though, at least for the moment.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Jeffro

      @Bupalos:  Frankly all the Great Lakes “rust belt” cities are having a moment and are likely to continue with an impressive revitalization driven by low housing costs and excellent quality of life and infrastructure. These cities are liveable and useable

      Yup – and they aren’t way too hot (temp-wise) either

      No wildfires like out west, no hurricane danger, etc etc

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Another Scott

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: The trouble with piecemeal fixes is that they reduce pressure to fix the rest of the big honking problems that must be fixed.

      The monsters want to break Obamacare, and they want a few Democratic votes to give them cover.

      Giving them votes to release SNAP – but not fix it, AFAIK, they aren’t talking about reversing the huge SNAP cuts in the July 4 bill – takes pressure off them and does nothing to fix the Obamacare issues.

      It seems to me the best road is the one the Democrats are on – commit to real negotiations and to stick with any agreement or not enough Democratic votes.

      My $0.02.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Belafon:

      Supposedly, according to my wife, DeSantis is proposing legislation that would require all universities in Florida to name a street after Kirk or lose funding.

      If that’s enacted, each university should name a street ‘James Street.’ They can say they’re naming it after Kirk since that was his middle name.

      It makes at least as much sense as bringing back the ‘Fort Bragg’ name for that military base, only claiming it’s being named after some other Bragg than Braxton.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      satby

      Now sitting at the repair shop waiting to find out why all the idiot lights come on and stay on when my car is started when it’s chilly (it’s not cold yet). This will cost me $130 just to try to diagnose, unless the guy can do it in under an hour.

      And will also blow my budget for a bill I need to pay on Friday. Being on a fixed income sucks.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      jonas

      For those able and willing to help, the Embassy of Jamaica in DC is coordinating disaster relief in the U.S.

      That’s good to know, because it wouldn’t surprise me if all the US embassy in Jamaica has done is post a sign-up sheet for those interested in helping throw rolls of paper towels into a crowd of desperate disaster victims.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Deputinize America

      @Jeffro:

      Easily cleared and agriculturally exploitable/replantable exurbs around the collars of those cities as well, as humanity needs to start reckoning with maximizing use of its more wet areas.

      Reply
    198. 198.

      Captain C

      @Belafon:

      Supposedly, according to my wife, DeSantis is proposing legislation that would require all universities in Florida to name a street after Kirk or lose funding.

      Make it the little street that leads to the garbage or sewage processing plant.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      satby

      @Chief Oshkosh: water is my absolute must in areas to live. Which leaves out deserts 100%. Yeah, they might have water now, but how long will that last? IIRC, the Southwest is still trying to get water from the Great Lakes. Nope, just nope.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: IIRC, the RSF is just the Janjaweed militia (that committed so many atrocities in South Darfur in the ’00s) under a new name, this time supported by the UAE. The US is complicit here, too, given that the UAE is a US ally & the US is not exercising the leverage it has over the UAE to rein in the RSF, not that anyone expects Trump to care.

      The Gulf States have been gaining on Israel for the unseemly influence they wield over large parts of the DC “Blob” & the US tech sector.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Deputinize America

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      “But what will the bootstrapping descendants of failed Okies that transplanted to the Central Valley after the Dust Bowl do when we’re not spending countless billions of dollars on water projects to supply their farms? Do they really have to move back East?”

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Old School

      @Captain C:

      Make it the little street that leads to the garbage or sewage processing plant.

      Probably wouldn’t qualify.

      A proposal filed in the Florida legislature Tuesday would rename a roadway on all 40 of the state’s public university and college campuses after conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk.

      The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Hudson, mandates the renaming of “a prominent or well-traveled roadway” on each campus. If passed, institutions that fail to comply within 90 days would risk losing state funding.

      At the University of Florida, the bill identifies Stadium Road as the proposed location to be renamed in Kirk’s honor.

      Reply
    207. 207.

      jonas

      @Jeffro:  No wildfires like out west, no hurricane danger, etc etc

      While the Great Lakes region, including upstate NY, is probably better off than a lot of other areas of the country when it comes to climate change, we are getting our fair share of more severe weather. An F-1 tornado touched down not far from us this summer and last year, the city of Rome (about 40 miles east of Syracuse) was badly damaged by an F-2.

      That said, the abundance of fresh water and fairly low housing costs are a big plus. You can still get a really nice (albeit older) home in this area for $250k. Building costs for new homes are really high, though, which means we’re not adding to the housing stock fast enough and with Micron and other tech companies moving into the area, this is going to be a real problem going forward.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      Another Scott

      @Matt McIrvin: I think that “conventional wisdom” has to be viewed as dependent on the constituency.  It’s going to be different in Harlem and Newark than in Dubuque and Stanardsville and Santa Clara.

      We’re a big complicated country.  We have to have an effective government that takes into account all kinds of views.  There isn’t going to be some simple mantra or some simple solution to getting a durable majority.

      We have to meet people where they are, and find ways to get them to listen to us as we listen to them.

      I think people really need to carefully study Biden’s approach to student loan forgiveness.  Shumer and others were screaming at him for months to just forgive everything.  Biden was saying that he wouldn’t do that.  He worked for months on incremental approaches while the maximalists kept screaming.  And the monsters on the other side pushed opposition to anything, as they always do.  It’s no wonder that many, many people hated it.

      Incremental progress is hard, and the folks on our side pushing for more are often working against actual progress (see also the “kill the bill” folks in the Obamacare battles).

      None of this stuff is easy…

      Incremental progress is the way forward, so that probably means a lot of us are going to continue to be frustrated for years to come.

      My $0.02.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      Another Scott

      @satby: +1

      Her point that immigration law is civil law is a vital one as well.  People really need to understand that the undocumented are not “criminals”.

      Language matters.  A lot.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Scout211: Trump is rather easy to manipulate, & his team is too ignorant/incompetent/cowardly to prevent it:

      Melissa Goh @MelGohCNA
      President Trump speaking in South Korea continued to heap praises on PM Anwar and Malaysia’s role in facilitating peace in Thai Cambodia borders.

      Evan A. Feigenbaum @EvanFeigenbaum
      Anwar really did take the ASEAN chairmanship to a whole new level. For one, that clearly demonstrates the value of strong chairs. For another, Malaysia showed what can be done with the chairmanship. But that kind of reinforces some of the structural weaknesses within ASEAN that flow from consensus deciisionmaking and alphabetically rotating chairs.

      The problem is that playing Trump’s ego is just a delaying tactic, & not a strategy. He is too much of a bully to stay true to any commitments, even if the negotiated deals are lopsided in the US’ favor.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      JML

      @Old School: this drive to repaint Charlie Kirk into something he was not and immortalize him anywhere and everywhere regardless of what anyone else actually wants is frankly sick.

      (and a reminder that the Republicans were always lying when they talked about “local control” and so forth)

      This crap is straight out of the North Korea Guide to Government.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      Kathleen

      @satby: A  few years ago Cincinnati’s mayor predicted people in the South will be migrating to Midwest in large numbers because of climate change. Plus I don’t understand why the home insurance situation in Florida is not viewed as barrier to more people living or moving there.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      frosty

      @Jeffro: I once went through the list of potential natural disasters in my region and came up with one: ice storms that knock out power for a few days.

      No landslides, volcanoes, earthquakes, sinkholes, tsunamis, floods (at least if you’re on high enough ground above the creeks and rivers), hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, or dust storms.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Deputinize America

      @Kathleen:

      I’m reminded of a former client of mine who’d had a business consultancy in Chicago.  He relocated to Florida, and was bragging about how “we [him and his wife – co-owner of the business] really love our governor here – he’s great for business and taxes”.

      Two years later, he was divorced and back in Chicago.

      Reply
    216. 216.

      Matt McIrvin

      @brendancalling: I feel like MAGA wanted its own 9/11, to give its totalitarian movement legitimacy like 9/11 magically gave George W. Bush legitimacy. Bush’s approval rating jumped overnight to above 80%. In most normie circles in the US, if you said something deemed to be in poor taste in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 it would go very badly for you.

      They were pushing HARD for the murder of Charlie Kirk to be the Trump 9/11. (Since it happened on 9/10, it even eclipsed the original 9/11.) But it was this very top-down, forcibly imposed thing.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: I think the US is relying on regional actors to mediate a ceasefire in Sudan. These would be Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and of course the UAE.

      Turkiye and the UAE are on opposite sides of the conflict. Earlier this year, a Turkish missile downed a plane carrying UAE officers, and then RSF drone strikes killed several Turks. Not long after, UAE leader Mohammed bin-Zayed flew to Ankara to work out a modus vivendi whereby (I assume) they agreed not to kill each other’s soldiers while their proxies went on killing each other

      Ed. I followed this conflict for a while when it began a couple years ago. Then the news got so depressing I stopped.

      Reply
    219. 219.

      Kathleen

      @Geminid: The strategy is working. The fact that “rising health care costs” pierced the shroud of Dem hate within the leftist faction and the media. The message was based on a real threat in real time. People that scream about horrors of “Dem messaging” should take a leaf from this book but they won’t. The Dem Derangement Syndrome aka Grandpa Grifter Guide to DDS for Fun and Profit Playbook is profitable, popular and requires no effort or writing talent..

      Side note. My rep Greg Landsman said that a very well known and popular representative told him Dems shouldn’t draw line in the sand with health care because it wouldn’t work.

      Reply
    220. 220.

      Paul in KY

      @lowtechcyclist: On Anna Maria Island we stayed in a really swank house that has to be at least $3 million. About 100 yards from the water. Cannot imagine what the insurance and prop taxes are for that house! Have to keep it rented year round.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: The regional actors can work out a ceasefire, but the US can pressure the UAE to pressure the RSF to stop massacring civilians. Not that any of the other powers great, middle or small are doing a damned thing, either.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Paul in KY

      @Kathleen: I think you would be crazy not to have home insurance. My home is completely paid for and I damn well have insurance. Guess you just pray nothing happens or pay for repairs out of your own pocket or just do it yourself.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Suzanne: Pittsburgh is the exception. The lone Rust Belt city to rise from deindustrialisation’s ashes, it is also the only one to remain as solidly Democratic as it was in the Sixties

      Speaking as someone who has  family in Pittsburgh; it is because the city embraced the bio-tech industry.

      Reply
    228. 228.

      Kathleen

      @Paul in KY: I’m so glad I sold my condo and rent. For some reason I felt a need to be able to move quickly if I had to. I don’t feel the need right now. I love Cincinnati and have no desire to move except part of me needs a Plan B.

      Reply
    230. 230.

      tam1MI

      @Steve LaBonne: Another unfairly maligned city well worth a visit.

      Having been to Detroit, Cleveland, and Milwaukee, I can say with conviction that all three cities are well worth a visit.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @lowtechcyclist:

      If that’s enacted, each university should name a street ‘James Street.’ They can say they’re naming it after Kirk since that was his middle name.

      Or “James Kirk Street”. Everyone — including Charlie Kirk’s fans — will associate it with the Star Trek character.

      Reply
    232. 232.

      tam1MI

      @Steve LaBonne: maybe you should be a bit more worried about a US government infested with actual Nazis

      The Gazassholes weren’t worried when they tried to throw the election to Trump.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      tam1MI

      @Steve LaBonne: Equating everybody who supports the Palestinians with that crowd is a tell.

      Well, I guess then I’m a Gazasshole as well, because I supported the Palestinians and wanted the killing to stop. I just wasn’t willing to put Trump into office over it, and I also thought that faffing around yelling at college administrators was a waste of time the Gazans didn’t have.

      Reply
    236. 236.

      Betty

      @lowtechcyclist: How much longer does that creep have in office? I just Googled the race for his replacement and see Mrs. DeSantis and that Donalds buffoon are leading former Republican David Jolly by double digits in a recent poll. Ugh!

      Reply
    237. 237.

      Sasha

      We know that Repeal and Replace would be a complete disaster shitshow, because Trump essentially decided to repeal and replace the East Wing and that ain’t turning out well

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.