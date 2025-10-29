Some of the most remarkable hurricane imagery of all time is currently being recorded.

The eye of Melissa is an almost perfect circle. At over 15 miles wide, pilots have reported seeing birds trapped in the center unable to escape.

The footage from the flight inside the eye looks like CGI. — News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 8:04 AM

Sharing for awareness: For those able and willing to help, the Embassy of Jamaica in DC is coordinating disaster relief in the U.S.

They have asked folks to reach out to them at [email protected] to coordinate support.

The government has info on donations supportjamaica.gov.jm — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 1:17 PM

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in eastern Cuba early Wednesday as a Category 3 storm after pummeling Jamaica as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Hundreds of thousands of people had been evacuated to shelters in Cuba. — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 29, 2025 at 3:31 AM

BREAKING: A federal judge in San Francisco has indefinitely blocked the Trump administration from firing federal workers during the government shutdown. — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 28, 2025 at 2:58 PM

It is a choice to say this while you personally are keeping the House out of session to protect the Epstein Files from release — Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 2:18 PM

this btw is the framing that's getting a lot of traction with my normie friends. The house GOP is trying to repeal Obamacare, dems are saying no and so the GOP shut the government down to try and get the dems to cave; trump is too busy caring about the ballroom. — Sky Marchini (@sky.skymarchini.net) October 28, 2025 at 11:16 PM

“Trump is illegally impounding SNAP funds to make people hungry so he can force the Democrats to capitulate to help the hungry people” is just a wild state of affairs.

I do not believe Dems should fold. I believe if this works, he will keep doing it. If I believed folding would feed hungry people, I would at the very least strongly consider it. But he explicitly said he felt no obligation to honor any deal struck. — Starfish Who Can't Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 3:46 PM

